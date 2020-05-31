Transfer news LIVE: Sancho to Man United latest, Tottenham negotiate Coutinho deal, Bernardeschi to Chelsea

Getty Images

Welcome to the Evening Standard's rolling transfer news and rumours live blog.

Premier League football will return after a 100-day absence on June 17 after the government green-lighted their Project Restart proposals to resume the 2019-20 season after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches will be played behind-closed doors, and with clubs across Europe facing reduced revenues there will be implications for this summer's transfer window, and how much clubs are able to spend.

This will force clubs to reconsider their transfer strategies for the summer, and we'll bring you all the latest news and rumours in our live blog below...

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England is set to open at the end of the season - though the specific date remains to be seen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1 - though Fifa guidelines suggest players joining in July will not be able to play for their new clubs during the current 2019/20 season.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.