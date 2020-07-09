Transfer news LIVE: Sancho to Man United, Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea, Havertz latest and more

Getty Images

Welcome to the Evening Standard's rolling transfer news and rumours live blog.

Liverpool have already wrapped up the Premier League title, but the chasing pack will busy this summer. Chelsea have signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech; Manchester United and Man City will be busy, and Tottenham and Arsenal will have to shop carefully.

Only time will tell to what extent the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic will pose to the transfer market, though speculation remains buoyant ahead of this summer's window.

Latest transfer news and rumours…​

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, has confirmed that the window is not set to open until the end of the season.

The campaign is currently scheduled to finish on Sunday July 26th, though the FA Cup Final will be held on August 1.

Therefore, August 2 seems a likely date for the window to open, though Masters admitted there is not yet a plan for how long it would go on for - especially with no dates yet confirmed for the 2020/21 season.

A summer transfer window usually lasts at least 12 weeks. Recent reports suggest Fifa will allow leagues to open their windows up to four weeks before the culmination of the season.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1 - such as Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner with Chelsea - though Fifa guidelines suggest players joining in July will not be able to play for their new clubs during the current 2019-20 season.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.

Some players have signed short-term deals with their clubs to finish the current season, but there is no obligation for players to do so. However, they will not be able to play for a new team this season even if they become a free agent due to Fifa regulations on registrations.