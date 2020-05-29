Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd close in on THREE wonderkids, Dembele to Arsenal talks, Chelsea lead Coutinho race

AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live blog covering the latest transfer news and rumours from across the Premier League and Europe.

While the Premier League is set to return on June 17 after the 2019-20 season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, speculation around potential transfers for the 2020-21 campaign has remained in full swing.

We’ll keep you abreast of all the news from our correspondents, and the talking points and rumours from the rest of Europe.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England is set to open at the end of the season - though the specific date remains to be seen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1 - though Fifa guidelines suggest players joining in July will not be able to play for their new clubs during the current 2019/20 season.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.