Transfer news LIVE! Sancho to Man Utd latest; Ruben Neves; Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Spurs gossip today

The summer window is open and clubs are stepping up their efforts to sign and sell players.

Manchester United look finally set to sign long-time no1 target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, with Marcus Rashford seemingly confirming that the deal is done. The young Englishman could be joined at Old Trafford by Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga, while there is reportedly interest in Arsenal target Ruben Neves.

Manchester City are ready to once again splash the cash as they target huge deals for both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, though managing to prise the pair away from Tottenham and Aston Villa will prove difficult, with Villa confident of Grealish agreeing fresh terms to stay put.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still trying to get a £50m deal for Brighton defender Ben White over the line, while they are also said to have agreed the transfer of Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares and submitted an improved offer for Anderlecht star Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Liverpool are believed to have launched an audacious move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman with Porto’s Otavio also firmly on the radar, while Chelsea are rumoured to be pondering an approach for Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic.

Tottenham’s transfer activity remains limited until a new manager is finally appointed, with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo the latest name linked. The club do not have the option to extend Gareth Bale’s stay in north London, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, Patrick Vieira is set to become the new Crystal Palace manager, while Rafael Benitez will take over at Everton. PSG are also stepping up their bid to sign Sergio Ramos.

Keep up to date with all of today’s latest transfer news, rumours and gossip below!

