Transfer news LIVE! Saka to Liverpool; Chelsea make Hernandez approach; Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United rumours

Transfer news - LIVE!

The start of the January transfer window is now under 48 hours away and the rumour mill is well and truly up and running.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is said to be interested in a shock move to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has reportedly shortlisted the 20-year-old as a future transfer target.

Chelsea have asked about the availability of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez as they face up to a defensive injury crisis.

Tottenham are expected to be busy following the arrival of Antonio Conte are said to be leading the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested.

In Europe, there yet more speculation over the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, with reports that Borussia Dortmund are looking to put together a deal to try to persuade Haaland to stay with them.

Saka ‘interested’ in Liverpool move

Chelsea contact AC Milan over Hernandez

Haaland's future to be decided by February

Lloris considering Spurs exit

10:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Borussia Dortmund are looking to put together a deal to try to persuade Erling Braut Haaland to stay with them.

And, according to Bild in Germany, Haaland’s future will be decided by the end of February.

With Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid all keeping a close eye on his situation, Dortmund are putting together a club-record financial package to convince the 21-year-old to stay.

The report in Bild claims Dortmund are set to double Haaland’s salary to £13.4m-a-year, which equates to £260,000-a-week, and he could also earn up to £6.7m in bonuses from Dortmund’s kit manufacturer Puma.

Lloris considering Spurs exit

09:35 , Giuseppe Muro

Hugo Lloris is entering the final six months of his contact at Tottenham and the Spurs captain is open to rejoining his boyhood Nice next summer, according to reports.

Lloris first signed for Nice aged 10 and was in their youth ranks before making his senior debut for the club eight years later.

He left for Lyon before joining Tottenham in 2012, and has made almost 400 appearances during 10 seasons in north London.

Spurs want to tie the 35-year-old down to a new deal but, according to Foot Mercato, Nice want to take him back to France and Lloris is keen on heading back to the French Riviera.

Chelsea contact AC Milan over Hernandez

09:28 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with AC Milan over a deal for left-back Theo Hernandez.

But the Serie A giants have slapped a £50million price tag on the French defender.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to strengthen at left-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to Tuttosport, Chelsea have contacted AC Milan over Hernandez to check his availability in January.

Hernandez is regarded as one of the best full backs in Europe and has also been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Saka ‘interested’ in Liverpool move

09:23 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is said to be “interested” in a future move to Liverpool.

And Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the 20-year-old England international as a potential target.

Saka has emerged as a superstar in 2021 and, according to information from Ian McGarry on The Transfer Window Podcast, he would be open to a switch to Anfield.

“Liverpool would provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level,” said McGarry. “And that would certainly be something that I’m told he and his representatives are very interested in.”

Saka is under contract at Arsenal until 2024 and it is difficult to see him leaving Emirates Stadium.

But talk of Liverpool’s interest will not be what Gunners fans want to hear.

Dixon: DCL the man for Gunners

Wednesday 29 December 2021 17:58 , Malik Ouzia

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the man to solve Arsenal’s striker puzzle.

The Gunners are in the market for a centre-forward, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract at the end of the season.

“Would I like to see Calvert-Lewin at Arsenal? I think yes,” Dixon told the Mail.

“I think you’d struggle to get one of the top, top strikers like [Erling] Haaland.

“It would be a step up for Calvert-Lewin, no disrespect to Everton.

“I like him, I think he’s got potential to be as good as he wants to be. He is fit and athletic, he is strong and good in the air and a good finisher. I would take him.”

Spanner in Digne plan

Wednesday 29 December 2021 16:56 , Malik Ouzia

Earlier on we heard about Chelsea considering a recall for Emerson Palmieri amid their left-back crisis.

According to reports elsewhere, Everton’s Lucas Digne is also being considered as a short-term option.

However, L’Equipe claim that the Toffees wouldn’t be interested in allowing the Frenchman to leave on loan and would instead be looking for a £25m permanent deal.

Rs Cooking this January?

Wednesday 29 December 2021 16:35 , Malik Ouzia

QPR are reportedly leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

The Mail claim Nottingham Forest are also interested in the centre-back, but that Mark Warburton’s side are favourites to land the Cherries skipper next month.

Cook was left out of the Bournemouth squad for their 1-0 victory over QPR on Monday and afterwards manager Scott Parker confirmed he may be headed for the exit door.

“Firstly, I am very respectful of Steve’s situation,” Parker said. “I spoke to Steve yesterday – there’s maybe a possibility he may be leaving in this window, due to his situation.”

Mata wanted by Real Sociedad

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:53 , Giuseppe Muro

Sticking with Manchester United, Juan Mata looks to be heading for the Old Trafford exit door and Real Sociedad are keen on a move to take the midfielder back to Spain.

Mata has just six months left on his contract but Sociedad hope to persuade United to release him for free in January.

Man United eye Icardi as Cavani replacement

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:44 , Giuseppe Muro

With Edinson Cavani’s future at Old Trafford up in the air, Manchester United have reportedly come up with a contingency plan in place in case leaves next month.

And, according to Calciomercato, United are preparing a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi should Cavani depert.

Barcelona are interested in Cavani, with the Uruguayan keen on the move too but any move depends on interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Everton return for Barkley?

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Ross Barkley could be back at Everton in January.

The Daily Mail claims Everton are interested in bringing their former player back to Goodison Park.

The England midfielder has featured only five times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal lead race for Coutinho

Wednesday 29 December 2021 14:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho on loan in January.

Coutinho is free to leave Barcelona after falling out of favour at the Nou Camp and, according to Spanish outlet Sport, he prefers a move to Arsenal over other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal quoted Guimaraes price

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal have been quoted £38million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

The Gunners are set to send Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to Roma in January.

If a loan-to-buy option is included in the deal then Arsenal could use the money, as well as the sales of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, to fund a move for Guimaraes in the summer.

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:24 , Giuseppe Muro

Back to Chelsea as they weigh-up their left-back options, Goal reports that the Blues could recall 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon.

Chelsea also have an option to recall 19-year-old Dutchman Ian Maatsen from Coventry City.

Raphinha won’t push for January move

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:22 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea have been linked with Raphinha in recent day and Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also said to be considering a move for the Leeds winger.

But the Mirror reports that the 25-year-old is reluctant to spoil his relationship with the Leeds fans by agitating for a transfer, even if he will eventually move on from Elland Road.

Mbappe addresses transfer rumours

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:19 , Giuseppe Muro

He continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid but, for now, Kylian Mbappe insists his full focus is still on Paris Saint-Germain - particularly with a Champions League tie against the Spanish side to come.

“No, I’m not joining Real Madrid in January,” Mbappe told CNN. “I’m in PSG, I’m really happy and I will finish the season [here] 100 per cent.

“I’ll give everything to win the Champions League, the league and the cup and to give all of the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it.

“And I think I deserve to win something great with PSG.”

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Barcelona are said be interested in bringing Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen from Chelsea the Nou Camp.

Gerard Moreno reports that an agreement in principle has been reached between Azpilicueta and Barca, though Barca could wait until next summer to sign the Chelsea pair for free when their contracts expire.

Chelsea consider Lucas Digne move

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:15 , Giuseppe Muro

With Ben Chilwell set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Chelsea are considering their left-back options.

Fabrizio Romano says their first move will be to enquire about Everton’s Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with Rafael Benitez.

Sergino Dest is also an option, with the Barcelona defender said to be among the players up for sale at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea also have long-standing interest in Ajax defender Nico Tagliafico.

Real eyeing double swoop for Mbappe and Haaland

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:08 , Giuseppe Muro

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are confident of pulling off an audacious double swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

Mbappe attempted to force a move to Real in the summer transfer window. He is expected to run down the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and a move to Real next summer seems the most likely outcome.

Marca claim Real are also lining up a move for Haaland.

His agent Mino Raiola has named Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real as possible destinations for the striker.

But the report by Marca claims Real “hold the edge” over their rivals because of their strong relationship with Dortmund.

Dortmund chief Aki Watzke is said to be good friends with his counterpart Jose Angel Sanches, as well as Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s transfer blog.

Shall we get started?