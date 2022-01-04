Transfer news LIVE: Romelu Lukaku latest as Lille ‘reject Newcastle’s Sven Botman interest’

(Getty Images)

The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.

Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have identified Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David as potential additions to their forward line, amid uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is receiving interest from Barcelona, while Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are tracking Aaron Ramsey and are set to offer the Juventus midfielder a return to the Premier League. Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe:

12:36 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona new boy Ferran Torres is raring to get started after completing his move from Manchester City, but may have to wait following news he returned a positive coronavirus test hours after his unveiling.

The 21-year-old Spain international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons. Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal.

Torres had hoped to be back in action for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12, though his debut could be delayed after the Catalan club announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 along with team-mate Pedri.

A Barca statement on Monday evening read: “Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for Covid-19. The players are in good health and are isolated at home.”

Torres was presented at the Nou Camp on Monday morning, and spoke of having his focus set firmly on taking the LaLiga giants back to their former glories.

“I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire,” he said.

“When I left Manchester City I had the idea of coming back to LaLiga and Barca showed an interest.

“I am an ambitious player and I like a challenge. I want to take Barca back to where it belongs.”

Torres signed for City from Valencia in the summer of 2020 for £20.9m, but spent just 16 months at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Shaun Maloney excited to work with Dylan Tait at Hibs

12:22 , Jack Rathborn

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney is looking forward to having midfielder Dylan Tait in his squad for the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Easter Road club from Raith Rovers at the end of the summer transfer window but was immediately loaned back to the Kirkcaldy outfit for six months.

However, Tait’s time at the cinch Championship side has now come to an end following his involvement as a substitute in Sunday’s goalless draw with Dunfermline.

Maloney, who replaced Jack Ross as manager last month, has spoken to his Raith counterpart John McGlynn about Tait and is enthused about the prospect of adding him to his group for the remainder of the campaign.

He told Hibs’ website: “I’ve spoken with the Raith manager, who spoke very highly about Dylan.

“He’s a young player with potential and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Hibs have also welcomed American striker Chris Mueller from Orlando City this month, while they have been linked with moves for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has just ended a loan stint at Ross County, and Bodo/Glimt forward Elias Hoff Melkersen.

Liverpool youngster Tony Gallacher joins St Johnstone

12:02 , Jack Rathborn

St Johnstone have signed Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old broke into the Falkirk first team as a teenager and then moved to Anfield for a six-figure transfer fee in 2018.

He spent part of last season on loan at Toronto FC and, after being unable to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, has now left Liverpool on a permanent basis to join Saints on a deal until summer 2024.

Gallacher, who made one appearance for the Reds in 2019, told the Perth club’s website: “I’m really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can’t wait to get started.

“I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive football club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education.

“But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone.

“Having been out on loan at Toronto, I enjoyed my time there and it made me want more and more first-team football.

“It’s now up to me to show everyone at St Johnstone that I’m good enough to play regular first-team football and that’s what I plan to do.

“My preference is to play on the left-hand side as I feel I have good energy to get up and down and can deliver crosses into the box. I also enjoy the defensive side of the game.”

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

11:47 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.

Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.

“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.

“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club.”

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Tottenham eye Weston McKennie move

11:16 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham could turn to United States international Weston McKennie as they look to strengthen in January.

New manager Antonio Conte is expected to be busy in his first transfer window in charge and could look to his native Italy for new recruits.

The Express report Juventus could make the 23-year-old available so they can up their own interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also of interest to Chelsea.

Ben Brereton Diaz bids not expected by Blackburn in January

11:05 , Jack Rathborn

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray says the club will not listen to offers from Premier League clubs for top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz this January.

The Chile international has scored 20 goals in the Championship so far and has been tipped to make the step up to the top flight.

While Mowbray said he expected the 22-year-old to move on at some point, he said: “We’re not looking to sell Ben Brereton [in January].“We need him to hopefully get 40 goals and help the team be successful this year.”

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to wait for Real Madrid move

10:58 , Jack Rathborn

Kylian Mbappe won’t be joining Real Madrid - not yet at least.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract in the summer and is free to talk to clubs outside of France in January.

He is widely expected to head to the Spanish capital on a free transfer but has moved to quash any talk he will move any earlier.

“No, I’m not joining Real Madrid in January,” he said. “I’m in PSG, I’m really happy and I will finish the season [here] 100 per cent.

“I’ll give everything to win the Champions League, the league and the cup and to give all of the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it.

“And I think I deserve to win something great with PSG.”

PSG play Real Madrid in the last-16.

Lorenzo Insigne set for Napoli departure and move to Toronto FC

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

One of the biggest signings or agreements shall we say of January could be Lorenzo Insigne lining up a move to MLS.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the Italian forward is being tempted by an offer from Toronto FC.

The Major League Soccer club are pushing to sign the 30-year-old in January, but he could finish the season with Napoli, who have been unable to agree terms on a new contract.

Alvaro Morata edging towards Barcelona move

10:22 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona are looking to do a deal to bring Alvaro Morata in on loan.

New boss Xavi has already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in this window but is also keen for an out and out number nine and believes Morata can fill that role.

Goal report that Barca have sounded out Juventus about taking over his loan from Atletico Madrid with Memphis Depay, who only joined from Lyon in the summer, a possible makeweight to go the other way.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in talks with Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Antonio Rudiger appears to have a number of options as his contract winds down at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea defender has opened talks with Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus over a pre-contract agreement this month.

The 28-year-old German defender’s deal expires this summer, meaning he is primed to dictate the terms of his future.

Inter Milan set to close André Onana free transfer

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Inter Milan have informed Ajax they will sign goalkeeper André Onana in June on a free transfer.

A return to Barcelona has failed to materialise, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroonian, 25, will now seek a fresh challenge in Milan with the Nerazzurri, who may lose Samir Handanovic, 37, this summer with his own deal set to expire.

Arsenal and Spurs join race to sign Dejan Kulusevski

09:52 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus could be willing to let Dejan Kulusevski go in the January window.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are said to be the main contenders for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Reports in Italy suggest a bid in the region of £30m could be enough to get a deal for the Swedish international done.

Georginio Wijnaldum emerges as Newcastle target in January

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Newly-minted Newcastle could well be one of the biggest spenders of the January transfer window.

One new recruit could be a familiar face with Georginio Wijnaldum a potential target, according to the Daily Star.

The Dutchman was signed by the Magpies back in 2015 before going on to enjoy a hugely-successful career with Liverpool.

He left Anfield in the summer but has struggled to nail down a consistent place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team since prompting talk of a move back to England.

Manchester United lead race for German wonderkid Florian Wirtz

09:19 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United believe they have the upper hand in the race for German wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

The Daily Star report that United believe the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim boss could give them the inside track in the chase for one of the most-wanted young players in Europe.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a fine season for Bayer Leverkusen which has caught the eye of the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool as well as United.

Leverkusen could look to cash in next summer and are said to be looking for upwards of £70million.

Harry Winks set for Tottenham stay

09:11 , Jack Rathborn

Harry Winks is set to stay at Tottenham after impressing Antonio Conte and fighting his way into the Italian’s plans.

Winks was considering his future a couple of months ago after being frozen out by former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, but Conte has reintegrated him into the squad.

"Winksy is playing well. And Winks has shown (himself) to be a reliable player. And for this reason, Winksy will stay here," Conte said.

"I find players that are reliable and then I can count on them. And Winksy showed me that I can count on him."

Manchester United offered swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial

09:03 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United could be offered a swap deal from Barcelona involving Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial.

That’s according to Ara, who claim the French forwards could swap clubs with neither settled long-term.

Martial has also been linked with Sevilla and Juventus, while Dembele could depart after failing to advance contract talks and his current deal at the Nou Camp expiring this summer.

Lazio eye Callum Hudson-Odoi as former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri targets youngster

08:51 , Jack Rathborn

Ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could raid his former club for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The winger has been in and out of the side under Thomas Tuchel and could look to move away in search of more regular football.

Sarri, now at Lazio in Serie A, is said to be keen on a reunion with the 21-year-old according to Tuttosport.

Arsenal target Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey to continue revamp under Mikel Arteta

08:40 , Jack Rathborn

Mikel Arteta could look to Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey as he continues to reshape Arsenal’s squad.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea man has impressed since leaving Stamford Bridge for the south coast and has apparently now caught the eye of Arteta.

The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in that position in the summer but could be keen on more depth with Lamptey perhaps seen as a more attack-minded option on the right side of defence.

Arsenal did business with Brighton for England international Ben White in the summer.

Liverpool join race to sign Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch

08:32 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool are the latest club to join the race for Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch.

That’s according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of most-wanted young players in Europe with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all linked in recent times.

Ajax are keen to tie him down beyond his current contract that expires in 2023 but Liverpool are one of those hoping to convince him his future lies elsewhere.

Liverpool linked with move for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie

08:24 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool have also been linked with AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, who is out of contract at the San Siro club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a regular for Milan as the club have returned to the Champions League and topped the Serie A table this year.

Italian outlet Ansa reports that Liverpool have made a contract offer to Kessie ahead of the midfielder becoming a free agent next summer.

Newcastle ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Kieran Trippier

Monday 3 January 2022 15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having brought you news of a setback in their pursuit of one defender earlier, Newcastle appear to be closer to completing the signing of another. A number of outlets, including The Guardian, suggest that a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid is moving ever nearer to completion, with a fee around £25 million mentioned.

Trippier was signed by Eddie Howe at Burnley, and the pair could be set for a reunion. Trippier could arrive at the club by the end of the week as the first major Newcastle signing since the Saudi-backed takeover on Tyneside.

“Kieran Trippier is an extraordinary footballer who has given us a lot and we will try to keep him,” said Atlético manager Diego Simeone when asked about the future of a player who has also been linked with Manchester United.

“We want him to stay, he’s an important player, but nowadays, when a player wants to leave, you can’t force them to stay. You can’t retain them.”

England’s Kieran Trippier could be returning to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Barcelona president believes club can still attract mega-stars

Monday 3 January 2022 14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It hasn’t been the rosiest couple of years for Barcelona, but there are reasons for optimism for the Catalan club. Xavi appears to have provided a steadying influence, and is said to have played a key role in securing Ferran Torres’ signature from Manchester City, while the club’s financial state is in a significantly better state than the one that saw Lionel Messi forced to leave the club last summer.

Club president Joan Laporta was asked earlier about links with Erling Haaland, perhaps the prized commodity for Europe’s uber-rich, and had this to say: “We’re working to build a top team. Everything is possible if we do things well. And I’m sure we will.

“Top players are open to join Barça. We’re definitely recovering our status.”

‘Ambitious’ Ferran Torres relishing task of taking Barcelona back to the top

Deal done!

Monday 3 January 2022 13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As teased earlier, Ricardo Pepi has passed his final medical checks and signed on the dotted line to become an FC Augsburg player. An exciting signing for the German club - and an outstanding opportunity for one of the USA’s brightest homegrown starlets.

Now arriving in Augsburg: Ricardo Pepi 🚂 pic.twitter.com/pLVjFK5RNN — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) January 3, 2022

Adama Traore attracting interest

Monday 3 January 2022 12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adama Traore has been regularly linked with Tottenham over the last 18 months or so, but could the Wolves winger be headed for another London club instead? The Mirror report that West Ham are also intrigued by a player possessing such obvious and considerable talents, who may be available for a reduced fee as Wolves try and fund business of their own.

West Ham will be without Said Benrahama this month as he spearheads Algeria’s efforts at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Axel Tuanzebe set to join Napoli on loan

Monday 3 January 2022 11:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A third loan spell at Aston Villa hasn’t quite panned out as planned for Axel Tuanzebe, and the Manchester United defender appears to be headed elsewhere after the termination of a planned season-long stint at Villa Park - Napoli seem set to take the talented 24-year-old to Italy until the end of the season.

Tuanzebe has made just six appearances for Villa this season and appeared out of favour under Steven Gerrard, but will get the chance to fight for a place in Naples. Luciano Spalletti’s side are third in Serie A.

More uncertain futures at Chelsea

Monday 3 January 2022 11:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The future of Romelu Lukaku is not the only problem for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, with as many as four defenders out of contract in the summer and now able to line up potential next moves to foreign club.

Both Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are of interest to Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Antonio Rudiger is wanted by Real Madrid, while Thiago Silva is another who could leave for free at the end of the season.

It may be unlikely that all leave the club but it could be a very busy month for Marina Granovskaia and the rest of the Chelsea top brass.

A record move!

Monday 3 January 2022 10:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From Italy to Germany, now, and a record transfer that has just a few final ‘i’s to dot and ‘t’s to cross before completion. American teen sensation Ricardo Pepi has been a breakthrough star of MLS over the last two seasons and appears to now be Bavaria-bound, with FC Augsburg’s offer of just short of $20 million (£14.8 million) enough to secure the 18-year-old from FC Dallas.

An official announcement is due soon, barring unforeseen problems uncovered in yesterday’s medical.

More reports from Italy

Monday 3 January 2022 10:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here’s another intriguing little rumour emerging from Turin-based Tuttosport - ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could raid his former club for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The winger has been in and out of the side under Thomas Tuchel and could look to move away in search of more regular football.

Sarri, now at Lazio in Serie A, is said to be keen to bring the 21-year-old to the Italian capital.

What about Lucas Digne?

Monday 3 January 2022 10:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Whereabouts might Everton’s out-of-favour Frenchman end up, then? Lucas Digne has been commonly connected with Chelsea, who are in need of a left-wing-back after Ben Chilwell’s injury, while La Gazzetta Dello Sport in Italy mentions Inter Milan as a potential suitor.

An untidy financial situation at the club means a fee may prove a stumbling block for Inter, which could mean a swap deal is required as an alternative - La Gazzetta floats Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino as a makeweight.

A deal close to completion at Everton

Monday 3 January 2022 10:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One move that could go through this week at Goodison Park is that of Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson. There has been a flurry of early transfer activity at Everton as Rafa Benitez looks to shore up both defensive flanks, with Dynamo Kyiv defender Vitaliy Mykolenko already added.

With Lucas Digne all but certain to be headed for the exit door after a row with Benitez, Patterson would add further options out wide defensively, and an initial fee of just under £10 million has been agreed, according to The Guardian.

(Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho wants to add Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Monday 3 January 2022 10:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A player who may be leaving the Emirates Stadium is Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The 24-year-old utility man is reportedly a target of Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Maitland-Niles spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and has also been connected with Everton in recent weeks after a loan deal to Rafa Benitez’s side fell through at the backend of August 2021.

After the collapse of that temporary move, Maitland-Niles publicly voiced his frustration, writing on social media: “All I want to do is go where I’m wanted & where I’m going to play.”

He may now belatedly get his wish.

And across North London...

Monday 3 January 2022 10:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It may also be an intriguing window for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future (or lack thereof) likely to become clear and reinforcements perhaps required if the club are to maintain an impressive recent string of performances.

Thomas Partey has stood out, but the Ghanaian is bound for the African Cup of Nations this month, and Arsenal perhaps need further high-class midfield options. Granit Xhaka has proved a useful foil for Partey, but is a little unreliable.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the latest name to be linked as an option for Arteta.

Brazilian outlet Globo report that Lyon would be looking for £38million from any prospective suitor.

Incomings at Spurs?

Monday 3 January 2022 09:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As well as squaring away his skipper’s future, Antonio Conte is also said to be hoping to strengthen his Tottenham squad significantly either in January or in the summer. With Tanguy Ndombele seemingly very out of favour, and Conte as yet unconvinced by signs of promising steps out of poor form from Harry Winks and Dele Alli, a midfield recruit heads the agenda for the new Spurs boss.

The Express report that Spurs have held talks with the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie’s camp with his contract in Italy set to expire in the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the midfielder, while Tottenham are also assessing other options - Juventus’ Weston McKinnie is similarly cited as a potential target, which could open the door for Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco to make a switch to Turin.

Tottenham keen to keep hold of Hugo Lloris

Monday 3 January 2022 09:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He’s Tottenham’s all-time leading Premier League appearance-maker and a World Cup winning captain and Antonio Conte has no desire to see Hugo Lloris leave Spurs in the summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract come the close of the season and can now begin to negotiate with clubs overseas about a potential free transfer, but Conte hopes his club captain, who is in outstanding form, will remain in London.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain. For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution," he said. "I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham."

The 35-year-old has been linked with a return to former club Nice.

Hugo Lloris ‘loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him’

Manchester United look to Leverkusen for latest German wunderkind Florian Wirtz

Monday 3 January 2022 09:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

While signs of a dramatic immediate improvement may have been absent since the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford, the German’s arrival may have aided Manchester United’s chances of landing Florian Wirtz.

The Daily Star report that United believe the appointment of Rangnick as interim boss could give them the inside track in the chase for one of the most-wanted young players in Europe.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a fine season for Bayer Leverkusen which has caught the eye of the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as United.

Leverkusen could look to cash in next summer and are said to be looking for upwards of £70million.

Newcastle keen to take advantage of Barcelona fire sale with Samuel Umtiti

Monday 3 January 2022 08:35 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona are still looking to sell with a number of players for sale.

Samuel Umtiti is one such player having fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Newly-minted Newcastle are said to be lining up a move as they look to beat the drop in the Premier League.

Whether the 28-year-old is keen on a move to Tyneside remains to be seen.

Real Madrid keen to pair Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at Bernabeu this summer

Monday 3 January 2022 08:19 , Jack Rathborn

Real Madrid could be set to sign not one but two of the best young players in the world.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to sign on a free when his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

But Spanish newspaper Marca report that Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund could join him as part of a mouthwatering strikeforce.

Mino Raiola recently named Real alongside Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona as possible destinations for his client.

Blackburn will not listen to offers for Ben Brereton Diaz in January

Monday 3 January 2022 08:14 , Jack Rathborn

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray says the club will not listen to offers from Premier League clubs for top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz this January.

The Chile international has scored 20 goals in the Championship so far and has been tipped to make the step up to the top flight.

While Mowbray said he expected the 22-year-old to move on at some point, he said: “We’re not looking to sell Ben Brereton [in January].“We need him to hopefully get 40 goals and help the team be successful this year.”

Barcelona ready to return to Man City for Aymeric Laporte

Monday 3 January 2022 08:10 , Jack Rathborn

No sooner after completing a £55million move for Ferran Torres, Barcelona are circling around Manchester City again.

Reports this morning have claimed Barcelona are now interested in City defender Aymeric Laporte and are planning a move next summer.

The Spain international, who joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has been a regular in the City first team since season and has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ruben Dias.

Mikel Arteta’s shortlist to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

Monday 3 January 2022 08:05 , Jack Rathborn

Mikel Arteta has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of players to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should he leave the club in January.

The 32-year-old, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon next month, was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Arteta following his latest disciplinary breach.

Although he signed a bumper contract extension to 2023, the striker’s future at the club seems to be drawing to a close while Arteta remains in charge.

And now ESPN have reported that Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have been added to Arteta’s shortlist as he eyes a replacement.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘very happy’ at Manchester United, says Jorge Mendes

Monday 3 January 2022 08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has refuted suggestions that his client is unhappy at Manchester United.

Ronaldo only returned to Old Trafford last summer and while he has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, there have been suggestions that the Portugal international is already looking for a move away following United’s poor start to the season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United,” Mendes told Sky Sports. “He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Romelu Lukaku could force Antonio Conte reunion at Tottenham after Chelsea fallout

Monday 3 January 2022 07:52 , Jack Rathborn

Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea future remains uncertain after his recent interview in Italy angering Thomas Tuchel.

And Gazzetta Dello Sport sensationally claim the Belgian forward could force a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham in the summer.

The Blues paid £97.5m last summer to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, which suggests the European champions would want at least that sum to move off their No 9.

Man United could be offered Martial-Dembele swap with Barcelona

Monday 3 January 2022 07:49 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United could be offered a swap deal from Barcelona involving Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial.

That’s according to Ara, who claim the French forwards could swap clubs with neither settled long-term.

Martial has also been linked with Sevilla and Juventus, while Dembele could depart after failing to advance contract talks and his current deal at the Nou Camp expiring this summer.