Transfer news LIVE! Rice passes Arsenal medical; Kane to Chelsea; Man United agree Onana deal, latest today

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal are edging ever closer to finalising the signings of both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, with the pair undergoing medicals on Friday. Official announcement on both deals, which will total almost £150million, should come next week, and Mikel Arteta may not rest there amid links with Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea have been busy shifting plenty of players and are working on bringing in new faces. Moises Caicedo is the key target, with Brighton demanding £100m, and Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday that he may want another striker, despite two forward already coming through the door. He was asked about Harry Kane and gave an interesting response.

Tottenham insist Kane is not for sale, amid very real interest from Bayern Munich, but could soon lose wantaway captain Hugo Lloris to Inter Milan. Inter need a replacement for Andre Onana, who has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is expected to join for around £50m. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!

22:54 , Alex Young

Senior players Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are set to lead Tottenham‘s summer clear out, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Club captain Lloris, 36, wants a new challenge after over a decade at the club and is expected to leave this summer, with Inter Milan interested.

Perisic, 34, also has 12 months on his deal and is attracting interest from a host of European clubs, having been persuaded to join Spurs last summer by former head coach Antonio Conte.

Both players are on significant contracts in north London and could seek compensation from Spurs to leave this summer.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Arsenal confirm new Saliba contract

22:48 , Alex Young

William Saliba has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The Frenchman previously had 12 months to run on his existing contract, but he has agreed a new four-year deal.

The contract is worth around £190,000-a-week and does not contain the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Arsenal will be delighted to tie down Saliba, who shone for them last season as they battled Manchester City for the Premier League.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Pulisic heading to Milan

22:45 , Alex Young

Christian Pulisic is set to join AC Milan, with the deal all but confirmed.

That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims the official word is all that’s left.

Chelsea are expected to pocket around £19million for the American, despite Lyon bidding more as Pulisic rejected the French side.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Man United close in on Andre Onana

22:41 , Alex Young

Manchester United and Inter Milan are confident of agreeing a deal for Andre Onana next week, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

United have had two bids rejected for the goalkeeper, the first worth £39million and the second around £43m.

There's still some work to do but all parties want to get a deal done, with the likely total around £47m.

(Getty Images)

Inter want Lloris to replace Onana

22:37 , Alex Young

Inter Milan want Hugo Lloris to replace Manchester United-bound Andre Onana.

As United close in on a £50million deal to sign the Champions League finalist, which could be completed as early as next week, Inter have identified his replacement.

Lloris has already gone public with his desire to leave Spurs after over a decade at the club and L’Equipe report that Inter are ready to bring him to Italy.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pochettino quizzed on Harry Kane bid

22:33 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t ruled out signing a striker this summer and was asked whether Chelsea would enter the race for Harry Kane.

Chelsea’s lack of goals was a huge problem last season as they recorded their lowest-ever tally in the Premier League era, scoring just 38 times in 38 matches. The Blues toiled under four different managers and ultimately finished 12th.

To get the club back on track, Pochettino must find goals in his rapidly reassembled squad, either through coaching or in the transfer market this summer.

Chelsea have already signed two forwards in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but Pochettino did not rule out adding another striker once he has assessed his squad in pre-season.

Read more here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Caicedo flattered by Chelsea interest

22:29 , Alex Young

Brighton star Moises Caicedo has addressed Chelsea’s interest in him and talked up Blues wonderkid Kendry Paez.

Standard Sport understands that the 21-year-old is Mauricio Pochettino’s key midfield target this summer, and Chelsea are willing to spend big to land the young Ecuadorian.

Brighton are holding out for £100million, which Chelsea will not pay, ahead of further talks over the coming days.

Caicedo was also the subject of two rejected bids from Arsenal in January and, with Chelea now the clear frontrunners for his sinature, the midfielder is flattered by the transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Rice passes Arsenal medical

22:24 , Alex Young

Declan Rice has completed his Arsenal medical, according to reports.

The West Ham captain and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber are finalising their moves to the Gunners, which will take Mikel Arteta’s summer transfer spending to over £200million.

Arsenal are set to pay an initial £100m for West Ham captain Rice, with a further £5m in add-ons.

Ajax defender Timber will cost Arsenal £34.2m up front, with a further £4.3m due to be paid in add-ons.