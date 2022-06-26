Transfer news LIVE! Raphinha to Arsenal close; Chelsea’s Ronaldo talks; Tottenham eye Gvardiol; rumours today

(Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all scrambling to complete high-profile moves during an exciting start to the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal for Raphinha next having signed Fabio Vieira and agreed terms over Gabriel Jesus, with Lisandro Martinez also a key target for Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea have been offered the sensational chance to get Cristiano Ronaldo, infuriating Manchester United, with talks also underway over Matthijs de Ligt and Raheem Sterling amid a potentially clear run at Ousmane Dembele. However, West Ham remain adamant that Declan Rice is not for sale at any price and a deal for Jules Kounde remains uncertain.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are stepping up their bid for Richarlison and have also lodged an enquiry over Josko Gvardiol at RB Leipzig as discussions continue regarding Djed Spence. Manchester United are finally closing in on the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Follow all the latest transfer updates, gossip and rumours throughout the day below.

Latest transfer news and rumours

Raphinha to Arsenal close

Chelsea offered Ronaldo chance

Tottenham make Gvardiol move

Man United set for De Jong deal

Spurs step up Richarlison chase

Chelsea make Sterling contact ahead of bid

10:21 , George Flood

Chelsea are pressing ahead with their move for Raheem Sterling.

The England forward has emerged as manager Thomas Tuchel’s top transfer target for the summer as he looks to revamp his attack with Romelu Lukaku on his way back to Inter Milan.

The Telegraph report that Tuchel has now made contact with Sterling ahead of an official bid from Chelsea that they hope will convince Manchester City into selling to a direct rival.

Sterling, for his part, is said to want to start regularly for a Champions League club if he does leave City as he enters the peak years of his career at 27.

Man United close to De Jong deal

09:56 , George Flood

Manchester United finally look to have made significant progress in their long-running pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils have been in talks with Barcelona for several weeks over a deal that would see the former Ajax midfielder reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, with progress frustratingly slow.

However, talkSPORT claim that United are now closing in on a final agreement over a transfer worth around £68m and hope to wrap things up as soon as this week, specifically by Thursday (June 30).

It had been claimed that they refused to further negotiations over any other players until De Jong’s arrival was sealed.

Tottenham step up Richarlison chase

09:33 , George Flood

As well as pursuing new defensive recruits, Tottenham are reportedly accelerating their attempts to sign Richarlison.

Spurs have earmarked the Brazilian as an ideal new recruit to supplement the fearsome attacking trio of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

The Daily Mail report that Tottenham have offered the likes of Harry Winks and Lucas Moura as part of a deal for Richarlison, who is also of interest to Chelsea.

Everton are said to want “substantially more” than the £50m fee that has been quoted in some circles, though reports suggest the club must quickly balance their books this week in order to fall into line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Chelsea open to De Ligt/Werner swap deal

09:27 , George Flood

Chelsea are willing to include Timo Werner as part of their bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel are desperate for new defensive additions at Stamford Bridge following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and have opened talks with Juventus over a potential deal for their Dutch international centre-back.

Sky in Italy report that Chelsea are willing to pay £38m for De Ligt, whose contract in Turin - which runs until 2024 - contains a £103m release clause.

They add that the Blues are willing to throw in Werner as part of the deal, with the German struggling for goals since his £50m move from RB Leipzig two summers ago.

Tottenham make Gvardiol move

09:15 , George Flood

Tottenham have made their first move in the race for Josko Gvardiol.

The versatile Croatian centre-back is believed to be high on Antonio Conte’s list of targets as he prioritises defensive additions next following the signings of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

Journalist Nabil Djellit reports that Spurs have now lodged an enquiry with RB Leipzig over the 20-year-old, who is also prominent on Chelsea’s transfer radar this summer.

Chelsea offered Ronaldo chance

09:10 , George Flood

In case you somehow missed this last night, Chelsea have reportedly been offered the sensational chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Athletic claim that new Blues owner - and chairman and interim sporting director - Todd Boehly recently met with ‘super agent’ Jorge Mendes, with a potential switch to Stamford Bridge for the latter’s most famous client supposedly one of the key topics discussed.

Ronaldo has already been linked with Bayern Munich this week as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, while there are also now suggestions that he could reunite with ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at Roma or else return home with Sporting Lisbon.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to be unhappy over United’s lack of ambition and progress in the transfer market since Erik ten Hag’s arrival, though the club have apparently now told Ronaldo that he is going nowhere with a year left on his Old Trafford deal and the potential for a further 12 months beyond that.

Arsenal handed Raphinha boost

09:05 , George Flood

Arsenal have been boosted in their pursuit of Leeds winger Raphinha.

The Athletic report that the Gunners will now step up their move for the Brazil international having agreed terms over compatriot Gabriel Jesus and signed Fabio Vieira from Porto.

And a key advantage in that chase could lie in Raphinha’s friendship with another Selecao team-mate in Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Mirror claim that the duo remain great pals, with such a relationship potentially vital to Arsenal’s chances of sealing a transfer.

"We had a Whatsapp group that we were always in contact since our Avai days," Gabriel said previously. "We shared the same accommodation. We're very good friends."