Transfer news LIVE! Ramos next club; Haaland, Grealish to Chelsea FC; Sancho, Kane latest; Arsenal, Man Utd gossip today

We are a week into the summer transfer window and are seeing clubs across Europe are step up their efforts to spend some cash and refresh their squad.

Chelsea look set to the be biggest spenders once again as they target a new striker, defender and midfielder. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are dream signings, though both look potentially out of reach, while Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi are also targets.

Manchester City are expected to sign a striker following Sergio Aguero’s exit, with Kane most likely to fill that void. Incoming Tottenham manager Paulo Fonseca will be desperate to stop that happening, while bolstering his own squad with a right-back and centre-back, at least.

Jadon Sancho is again widely expected to join Manchester United after agreeing personal terms, despite the club seeing an opening offer rejected by Dortmund. Kieran Trippier, Raphael Varane and Saul Niguez are also on the wishlist, while Sergio Ramos - who will this week leave Real Madrid - is a long-term target.

As for Arsenal, it also promises to be a big summer. After missing out on Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, the Gunners have been linked with Ruben Neves, Yves Bissouma, Tyler Adams, Alexander Isak and Nabil Fekir. Arsenal have had a £40m bid for Ben White rejected by Brighton, and turned down Aston Villa’s £25m offer for Emile Smith Rowe.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are seemingly trying to sign the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Florian Neuhaus or Pascal Gross after already adding Ibrahima Konate to their squad.

