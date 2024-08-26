Transfer news LIVE: Raheem Sterling linked with Manchester United as Chelsea target Jadon Sancho swap

The transfer window has entered its final week as Premier League clubs scramble to complete last-minute business before Friday’s deadline.

The market closes on Friday night, and plenty of big stars are looking at uncertain futures with just days to go. That includes Raheem Sterling who, cast aside by Chelsea, has now been linked with a move to Manchester United in a swap deal for winger Jadon Sancho, according to the Telegraph.

Rather predictably, it’s set to be a busy end to the window at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea set to rekindle their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The player’s agent has given the Blues a fresh boost, with Romelu Lukaku ready to depart the other way and Napoli even lining up a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

That could clear the way for Erik ten Hag’s side to complete a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, while Liverpool are also set to complete their first signing under Arne Slot. A deal has been agreed for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, although the Georgia international and star of Euro 2024 is set to return to Valencia on loan for the season.

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Raheem Sterling looks set to leave Chelsea. Jadon Sancho seemingly does not fit into Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. So could a swap deal between the clubs benefit both with just days to go before the transfer deadline?

According to the Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Chelsea are interested in exploring the option. Sancho has been linked with Juventus after he was left out of United’s squad for the second weekend in a row against Brighton on Saturday, although the 24-year-old did travel.

Sancho would fit Chelsea’s profile, but his wages at could be an issue. Sterling, however, is one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca has made it clear that the winger does not fit into his plans. Could Sterling find a home at Old Trafford?

Nottingham Forest turn to Santi Gimenez

15:15 , Chris Wilson

Following the news that Eddie Nketiah’s move to Forest had broken down, Fabrizio Romano reported that Forest are now focusing more on Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord as their striker signing. Forest’s latest proposal was for a fee of €33m with add-ons, making it a club record sale for Feyenoord.

Romano added that Gimenez is “open to the move”, but it is “now up to the clubs again” to iron out the terms of a deal.

More recently, Ben Jacobs reports that “Forest are close to a £30m agreement with Feyenoord” for the Mexican striker.

Liverpool to complete first transfer under Arne Slot as £30m fee agreed for Euro 2024 star

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool are set to make goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili the first signing of the Arne Slot era after agreeing a fee of €35m (£30m) for the Georgia international.

Mamardashvili is poised to undergo a medical as he completes his move from Valencia, where the 23-year-old will return on loan for the remainder of the season.

It will leave Alisson as Slot’s first-choice goalkeeper for this season after the Brazilian, whose contract expires in 2026, rejected the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool to complete first transfer under Arne Slot as £30m fee agreed

Eddie Nketiah latest

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Some news breaking on the future of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, who’s already seen a move to Nottingham Forest collapse this window.

David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that Arsenal are “expected to accept offer from Crystal Palace” to sign the striker, with the deal expected to be worth £25m plus £5m in add-ons.

Ornstein adds that there is “no issue anticipated on personal terms for [the] 25-year-old striker”.

Newcastle latest

14:40 , Chris Wilson

On X, Ben Jacobs reports that Newcastle have re-opened discussions over a loan move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Burnley have previously rejected a bid of £15m.

The Magpies continue in the hunt to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, though they remain £5m short of Palace’s valuation having had a bid of £60m plus £5m in add-ons rejected.

Newcastle have several back-up targets in case a move for Guehi doesn’t materialise, with Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi among them.

Adrien Rabiot, Raheem Sterling and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have also all been touted as potential targets for Eddie Howe and co.

In terms of players leaving, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Tripper look like they could leave, though there is nothing concrete at this point.

Victor Osimhen’s agent hands Chelsea transfer boost with statement on future

14:28 , Chris Wilson

The agent of Victor Osimhen has said the striker’s future is “in Europe” amid reports that the Napoli forward will reject a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Nigeria international is set to depart Napoli this summer and reports in Italy suggest the club have received an offer of around £60m from Saudi side Al Ahli.

Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, with Napoli closing in on moves for Blues striker Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. Such deals would require Napoli receiving a fee for Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen’s agent hands Chelsea transfer boost with statement on future

Arsenal latest

14:15 , Chris Wilson

With Mikel Merino on the verge of joining Arsenal from Real Sociedad, is there any other business on the cards for the Gunners?

There could certainly be some players leaving the club, with Aaron Ramsdale likely to join Wolves before the end of the window. Eddie Nketiah is being targeted by Crystal Palace after his move to Nottingham Forest broke down, while Cedric has been the subject of interest from Brazilian sides and Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord.

Jakub Kiwior is another who’s been linked with a move away, with West Ham and AC Milan reportedly holding an interest, while Charlie Patino is on the verge of a move to Deportivo La Coruna.

In terms of signings, Fabrizio Romano has said that the “intention of Arsenal remains to add one more offensive player”, and though it may not be Nico Williams, it is worth keeping an eye on the Gunners – they’ve been linked with Victor Osimhen and Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres.

If Ramsdale does go, they will likely sign a ‘keeper too – they’ve been heavily linked with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

Man United latest

14:00 , Chris Wilson

Sky Sports report that Burnley are still pursuing a deal for United’s Tunisian midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, with talks ongoing regarding the structure of the deal.

Meanwhile, Juventus have made it clear to United that they are only willing to take Jadon Sancho on loan this summer, with United preferring a permanent sale or a loan with obligation to buy at the very least.

United have agreed a fee with Napioli for Scott McTominay, who is thought to open to a move to Italy, having not favoured Fulham previously.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United’s “provisional intention” is to make one signing this week, and that is obviously Manuel Ugarte of PSG. The Uruguayan continues to move closer to a move to Manchester, and that could be accelerated by the sale of McTominay. That may turn into a permanent sale, rather than a loan with obligation, if United can indeed offload McTominay.

West Ham latest

13:45 , Chris Wilson

Plenty still going on at West Ham ahead of the window closing on Friday.

The London club are still chasing PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, with talks ongoing between the clubs, and reports are also linking them with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is currently at Roma.

Several players could leave the Hammers too, with James War-Prowse, Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd all up for sale. Defender Kurt Zouma has seen a move to UAE club Shabab Al-Ahly fall through, though there is interest from Saudi in the Frenchman, report Sky.

Osimhen appears to reject Saudi Arabia

13:30 , Chris Wilson

A mix of news to report regarding Victor Osimhen and his proposed move to Al Ahli.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Osimhen is not accepting proposals from the Saudi club, as he is asking for “an important wage” and the requirement of an included release clause. “The release clause is crucial or deal will not happen at all,” added Romano.

In an earlier post on X, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, said that Osimhen “is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets.

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, eighth at the Ballon d’Or, [and] he still has so much to do in Europe.

“There is need [for] respect and balance.”

⛔️🇸🇦 Victor Osimhen is not accepting Al Ahli proposals as he required important salary AND release clause.



The release clause is crucial or deal will not happen at all, sources confirm.



Ibrahima Konate keen to prove his worth at Liverpool this season

13:15 , Chris Wilson

Ibrahima Konate is eager to prove why he should partner Virgil van Dijkat the heart of defence after helping Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Left out of the starting XI in the season-opener at Ipswich, Konate was introduced at half-time after Jarell Quansah was controversially substituted and the Reds found an extra gear to overcome the Tractor Boys.

Konate was preferred to Quansah against the Bees on Sunday and made several telling interventions, and he also started the lightning breakaway that led to Luis Diaz opening the scoring after 13 minutes.

Ibrahima Konate keen to prove his worth at Liverpool this season

Italy round-up

13:00 , Chris Wilson

Juventus continue their busy summer with the loan signing of Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez, who has joined for an €8m loan fee and a buy option of €33m – they have also agreed a deal to loan FC Porto’s Francesco Conceicao.

In midfield, they are also looking to finalise the purchase of Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners for around €50m.

The Bianconeri are also in the chase for loan signing of United winger Jadon Sancho and are looking to fund that move with the sale of Italy winger Federico Chiesa to Barcelona for around €12m.

Napoli have agreed a fee for United’s Scott McTominay, though their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku has stalled due to agreements over image rights. The Partenopei are looking to offload Victor Osimhen, with Saudi club Al-Ahli having made a proposal worth £59m, though the Nigerian looks to be more keen on a move to either PSG or Chelsea.

Argentina defender Tomas Palacios has arrived ahead of a move to Inter, but it is quiet in terms of other signings for both Inter and AC Milan.

Atalanta are hoping to replace the outgoing Juan Musso with Rui Patricio in goal, while the sale of Ademola Lookman to PSG appears to be edging closer.

Newly promoted Como are looking to build quite the side as well, with Man City’s Maximo Perrone the latest loan addition to add to free transfers for Sergi Roberto, Raphael Varane and Pepe Reina, as well as the €6m signing of Real Madrid’s Nico Paz.

6 players expected to move on before the summer transfer window shuts

12:45 , Chris Wilson

As the clock ticks down on the 2024 summer transfer window, several big names could yet be on the move.

The window shuts on Friday, 30 August at 11pm BST.

Below, the PA news agency takes a look at some players expected to be starting over at a new club.

6 players expected to move on before the summer transfer window shuts

Mamardashvili on verge of completing move to Liverpool

12:35 , Chris Wilson

Fabrizio Romano has announced that Liverpool are on the brink of their first signing of the summer window.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will have his medical today ahead of joining from Valencia, where he will return on loan after he signs.

“The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025,” says Romano.

🚨🔴 Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go! Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining #LFC from Valencia.



The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025.



Erik ten Hag gives Jadon Sancho transfer update as Manchester United exit looms

12:30 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag insists Jadon Sancho must fight for his place after the Manchester United winger travelled with the squad to face Brighton despite speculation linking him with a move away.

Sancho has been out of favour at Old Trafford, returning from a loan move to Borussia Dortmund last season. The 24-year-old winger, who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, travelled with the squad to face the Seagulls on Saturday amid a shortage of options.

Ten Hag ultimately chose not to include Sancho on the bench but did urge the player to compete for his place.

How Ilkay Gundogan came to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – and what might come next

12:15 , Chris Wilson

Ilkay Gundogan was the creator who became captain. Now he is the confidant who could become a coach. Pep Guardiola rarely re-signs players but he broke a personal rule to be reunited with the German. They are the neighbours who may be found side by side in a dugout in the future.

Gundogan was Guardiola’s first signing for Manchester City; should the manager leave when his contract expires next summer, he may prove his last, as well. But even then, their alliance could be renewed. They were separated for a year when Gundogan joined Barcelona. Perhaps it gave Guardiola a mole in the Catalan camp. Certainly each had a sounding board. And it meant that, when Gundogan mooted the idea of the summer’s most sensational comeback, he was confident of the answer.

“We were in touch throughout last year,” Gundogan said. “We had more than a couple of phone calls. I went to his childhood club and he’s still a big fan of FC Barcelona, he doesn’t make a secret out of it because he’s from there and it’s the club he loves.

“And when I put it out there, the idea, he loved it, and he said, ‘let’s try to do it’. From there, everything happened very quickly.”

How Ilkay Gundogan reunited with Pep Guardiola at Man City – and what comes next

Arsenal to make late move for forward?

12:00 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta has hinted at a potential addition to Arsenal’s forwards after an injury to Gabriel Jesus and the potential departure of Eddie Nketiah.

“We are really happy with the squad,” Arteta said to Sky Sports. “It’s true we had an injury with Gabriel Jesus and we missed him. We are a little bit short and if we can do something then we will do it.

“Unfortunately on Thursday in the training session just at the end he [Jesus] felt something in his groin. We need to assess him, we need an MRI scan to see. He was not available for the game. We have to see, probably [Sunday] or Monday we will have the results. If it is a matter of days or weeks, we don’t know.”

Spain round-up

11:45 , Chris Wilson

There’s a potentially great deal in the works for Real Vallecano, with the Madrid-based club close to agreeing a move for Colombia international James Rodriguez – the 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sao Paulo this summer.

The outgoings continue at Barcelona too, with Clement Lenglet joining Atletico Madrid on loan – though there’s no option for a permanent transfer. Vitor Roque is also close to finalising his loan move to Real Betis.

Barca are supposedly optimistic about agreeing a deal with Juventus for Italian winger Federico Chiesa, though they are working on outgoings in a bid to register new signing Dani Olmo.

Incomings continue to look very unlikely for Real Madrid, and while outgoings are possible, it is highly unlikelythat Rodrygo will be one of them, despite recent rumours. The one rumour that refuses to go away though (especially in Spain) is that Los Blancos are considering a move for Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

Atletico Madrid will soon be adding to the signings of Lenglet and Alvarez as goalkeeper Juan Musso joins on a loan with obligation to buy from Atalanta, while they are in the process of finalising the loan of Arthur Vermeeren to RB Leipzig.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that former Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels is close to joining Real Sociedad after becoming a free agent in the summer,

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke apologises for insulting Wolverhampton after scoring hat-trick against them

11:30 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea’s hat-trick hero Noni Madueke has apologised for insulting the city of Wolverhampton on social media before his match-winning display at Molineux.

The England Under-21 winger scored three times in 15 second-half minutes in Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves.

He was heavily booed throughout by the home fans due to a hastily-deleted Instagram post in the early hours that contained an expletive to describe the midlands city he was staying in.

Madueke apologises for insulting Wolverhampton after scoring hat-trick against them

Chelsea or Saudi for Osimhen?

11:15 , Chris Wilson

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has long been a rumoured target for Chelsea, who have agreed a deal to sell Romelu Lukaku to the Italian club.

And it has been expected that, following the completion of that deal, Chelsea would swoop for the Nigerian striker.

However, Sky Sports reports that “interest remains from an Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen, who are pushing hard to sign the Napoli striker”.

In addition, “it is likely that a club-to-club agreement can be reached on more satisfactory terms than Chelsea and PSG”.

Nevertheless, the report adds that for Al Ahli, “it might be more difficult to reach an agreement with Osimhen” himself.

“Interested clubs are thought to holding on until the final few days as they sense Napoli may get desperate to sell,” adds Sky.

Nunes set to leave City?

11:00 , Chris Wilson

The Mirror are also reporting that Pep Guardiola is ready to give the green light to the departure of midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese made just 17 appearances in his debut season since a £53m move, and Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle are all reportedly interested in the former Wolves man.

With the return of Ilkay Gundogan, the Portugal man has fallen “even further down the pecking order” at City.

Chelsea interested in a Sancho-Sterling swap deal

10:45 , Chris Wilson

This would be one of the stories of the window if this came true.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Chelsea are interested in a swap deal with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling.

Several outlets have reported that Chelsea are considering the move for the out-of-favour United winger, and they are also supposedly hoping that United might be interested in their own out-of-favour winger, Raheem Sterling.

The Telegraph adds that Juventus are the other club interested in Sancho, and “at present, the Serie A club looks a more likely destination”.

United would reportedly want around £40m for the England international, “ but a loan with an obligation to buy appears to be the most likely offer at this stage”.

Any deal is further complicated by his wage demands, as “ it is unlikely that any club would want to cover Sancho’s wages in full, which United will try and insist on.

Kylian Mbappe draws blank as Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid

10:30 , Chris Wilson

Kylian Mbappe drew another blank as Real Madrid belatedly kick-started their LaLiga title defence with a 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid.

The France superstar, who did not find the back of the net on his league debut in a 1-1 draw at Real Mallorca last weekend, failed to make it on to the scoresheet once again and it was left to Carlo Ancelotti’s substitutes to dash Valladolid’s hopes of snatching a draw.

Federico Valverde broke the deadlock at the Bernabeu five minutes into the second half, but it took late strikes from Brahim Diaz and Mbappe’s 86th-minute replacement Endrick – his first goal for the club – to see Madrid home.

Kylian Mbappe draws blank as Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid

Mamardashvili move set to go ahead

10:15 , Chris Wilson

Despite those comments from Alisson, and some perceptions that they would be better of strengthening in other areas, Liverpool look set to secure Giorgi Mamardashvili before the end of the window.

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool are “tying up minor details ahead of completing a deal” for the Georgian, who would join in a deal worth around €35m.

It is likely that Mamardashvili would likely be immediately loaned back to Valencia.

Manchester City considered Orri Oskarsson move

10:00 , Chris Wilson

More from The Athletic, this time on Manchester City.

David Ornstein reports that City have been considering a move to sign Orri Oskarsson from FC Copenhagen, as backup for Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid earlier in the window, and the only major signing they’ve made has been the return of Ilkay Gundogan.

Ornstein reports that City “now seem unlikely to pursue a deal for the 19-year-old striker but they are firm admirers”.

Oskarsson is on a targets list that includes Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi.

Bournemouth denied dramatic Newcastle win as VAR rules out stoppage-time goal

09:50 , Chris Wilson

Bournemouth were denied a dramatic victory over Newcastle by a controversial VAR decision which robbed Dango Ouattara of a late winner.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola was furious after the stoppage-time goal was ruled out for handball, and was booked for his protests at the end of the 1-1 draw.

There was frustration for both managers, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still unable to gain a victory at his old stamping ground.

The Magpies, trailing to Marcus Tavernier’s first-half goal, had hauled themselves level through Anthony Gordon and pressed hard for a late winner.

But they were denied by some top-class saves from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto before the match exploded at the other end.

Bournemouth denied dramatic Newcastle win as VAR rules out stoppage-time goal

Arsenal pass Aston Villa test and prove why they’re Manchester City’s main title rivals

09:40 , Chris Wilson

Two games are no barometer of a team’s title chances but the early psychological signs are on point for Arsenal as they ended their Aston Villa hoodoo with a result the Gunners of a few years ago could not have hoped to claim.

Under a manager desperate to get one over the only club he hasn’t excelled at, Villa had the chances to make it three consecutive victories over the Gunners, to once again do damage to a title challenge when one defeat can be the difference between a first league title in 20 years and further frustration.

Yet, having weathered an almighty Villainous storm, goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey left limbs flailing everywhere in the away end at Villa Park on Saturday, signalling an ultimate statement of intent, while putting a recent, damaging run of bad luck to rest.

Arsenal pass Villa test and prove why they’re Man City’s main title rivals

Eddie Nketiah latest

09:30 , Chris Wilson

Yesterday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Nottingham Forest proposed move for Eddie Nketiah was off “after an agreement with the Arsenal striker could not be finalised”.

And the latest news is that Crystal Palace are now considering a move for the Arsenal man, who is valued around £30m.

Alisson reveals Liverpool contract plans amid Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer links

09:15 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants to prolong his Anfield career after rejecting the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old Brazil goalkeeper has made over 260 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma in the summer of 2018.

A cornerstone of the success Liverpool enjoyed under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, Alisson now plans to be part of the new Arne Slot era at Anfield.

Alisson reveals Liverpool contract plans amid Mamardashvili transfer links

Manchester United agree deal with Napoli for £25m transfer of Scott McTominay

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli, giving the Scotland midfielder a decision to make whether to end his long association with the club.

The 2023 Serie A champions have offered a fee of around €30m (£25m) for McTominay which United have accepted – but the 27-year-old would need to agree personal terms and choose to leave Old Trafford for the move to be completed.

By Richard Jolly

Manchester United agree deal with Napoli for £25m transfer of Scott McTominay

The obvious difference between Man Utd and Brighton spells bad news for Ten Hag

09:01 , Jamie Braidwood

On Saturday afternoon at Brighton, there was one clear difference between the teams that led to the 2-1 final score. Fabian Hurzeler’s team kept playing to a distinctive idea, and played to win. Erik ten Hag made some reactive substitutions, and Manchester United just tried to stay in the game.

There’s obviously a lot that can be said about the reversal of history this represents, and why. It’s ultimately difficult not to put it down to basic game management.

By Miguel Delaney

Man Utd and Brighton’s obvious difference spells bad news for Ten Hag

Slot takes a back seat as Liverpool kick off new Anfield reign

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

An undemonstrative man stood with his hands in his pockets. Now and again, he conveyed instructions, but in an unflashy manner. There were no animated gestures, no fist pumps, no sprints along the touchline. The fourth official was not harangued, which is presumably how he prefers it.

The Arne Slot reign began at Anfield and if so far he is defined by who he is not, it is in part because Jurgen Klopp, literally and metaphorically, was such a colossal figure. But the initial impression is that there is life after Klopp.

By Richard Jolly

Arne Slot takes a back seat as Liverpool kick off new Anfield reign with victory