Transfer news LIVE! Pochettino to Manchester United, Sancho latest; Liverpool eye Van Dijk replacement

Welcome back to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of all the latest transfer news as clubs plan ahead for the January window.

The domestic summer market finally closed for Premier League clubs in its entirety on Friday, 16 October, with the international window having already closed on October 5.

Top-flight clubs utilised the initial eleven days of negotiation with EFL clubs to good effect, as West Ham sealed a potential £30million deal for Brentford's Said Benrahma, while Tottenham nabbed Jose Rodon from Swansea and Crystal Palace brought in Jack Butland to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

As for deals during the main window, Chelsea spent over £200m on the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Manchester United missed out on Jadon Sancho but signed Edinson Cavani, Arsenal recruited £45m Thomas Partey among others and Tottenham brought in the likes of Gareth Bale and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Keep up to date with all the latest news, deals and gossip below, including the very latest on reports that Man United could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino…

