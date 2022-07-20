Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Erik ten Hag details Cristiano Ronaldo stance

Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City or around £30 million. The Ukraine international has left Manchester City’s pre-season training camp to sign his contract, with both Arsenal and City in agreement over the transfer. Meanwhile, this morning reports suggest Jesse Lingard could head to Nottingham Forest.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, with the La Liga club in contact with the 37-year-old striker’s representatives, according to AS. It has been widely reported that the Portuguese is unsettled at Old Trafford after only one season back at the club, and has been pushing for a move away from United behind the scenes to a club with serious Champions League ambitions, but United boss Erik ten Hag remains adamant his forward is staying.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

LIVE football transfer updates

Arsenal agree Zinchenko deal with Man City

Ten Hag plans on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo

Lewandowski completes £42.5m Barcelona transfer

Jules Kounde to Chelsea latest update

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Spanish media say Jules Kounde is in Sevilla this morning to try and close out his transfer to Chelsea and is not in training with the team.

Mundo Deportivo report a fee between €60-63m will be paid by the Blues to land the French defender, rising to 65m, though Barcelona still remain in talks to try and turn the situation in their favour.

Story continues

Chelsea have lost Christensen and Rudiger from their group of defenders last season, with Azpilicueta likely to follow, and are likely to bring in at least two this summer - with Nathan Ake one of their targets before that deal fell through last week.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

11:00 , Karl Matchett

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Frenkie de Jong the €17million from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over his potential move to Manchester United.

The Independent has been told that the Catalan club have continued to try and lean on the emotional aspect of the situation in talks, and what would represent “the good of the club”. De Jong has understandably remained resolute in his stance, and is insisting he will stay.

Manchester United have agreed the broad outline of a deal with Barcelona, with the English club even committing to pay €10m more of the total fee up front, rather than as part of clauses. That has not yet changed the stance as regards the deferred wages, with the Camp Nou hierarchy themselves standing firm.

Sources have insisted that the tension arises from the fact that, although Barcelona do not technically owe De Jong money as of now, he would be entitled to it if he fulfilled his restructured contract.

The midfielder agreed to an altered deal to help the club through the Covid crisis and their financial issues. Since De Jong’s first choice had been to stay, and he is effectively being pushed out so Barca can spend elsewhere, the player’s camp naturally believe he should be entitled to the wages.

The latest on United’s midfield chase:

Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

High priest of wing-backs Antonio Conte finds his acolytes for Tottenham

10:50 , Karl Matchett

And on the subject of Spurs’ newest recruit, Richard Jolly has delved into Antonio Conte’s habit of finding and creating elite wing-backs who play a crucial role in his teams’ successes:

“When Neil Warnock loaned Djed Spence out last summer, he said the wing-back would either end up in the Premier League or non-league. It transpired the man who has managed more games in English football than anyone else wasn’t quite right. Spence is also bound for the Champions League.

“Tottenham’s newest recruit has had a remarkable rise. Deemed Middlesbrough’s second-finest option in his position last summer – Isaiah Jones, who Warnock preferred, is at least a good player in his own right – he blazed a trail as much the best in the Championship, helping Nottingham Forest to promotion, doubling up as the scourge of Arsenal and Leicester in buccaneering displays in the FA Cup, and has now been signed by the high priest of wing-backs, Antonio Conte.

“If Pep Guardiola is indelibly associated with passing midfielders, Conte seems defined by a position that feels more pragmatic but, in the way many have adopted a back three since he won the title in 2017, makes him similarly influential.

“Tottenham have made six signings this summer. Richarlison is the most expensive and there are reasons to believe Yves Bissouma could prove the best. And yet the two most symbolic are the wing-backs.”

Read the full feature here:

High priest of wing-backs Antonio Conte finds his acolytes for Tottenham

Tottenham new boy Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Djed Spence said the opportunity to play Premier League football with Tottenham Hotspur was “a dream come true” after completing his move from Middlesbrough.

The right-back signed a five-year contract with Antonio Conte’s side following a deal believed to be worth an initial £12.5million, potentially rising to £20million due to add-ons.

Spence, who is Spurs’ sixth arrival of the summer, has spent his entire career in the Sky Bet Championship, including helping Nottingham Forest to promotion last season during a successful loan switch from Boro.

“It’s amazing, I’m thankful that I’m here and that I’m going to get the opportunity to play for this club,” he said.

“It’s been a long journey in my career so far, it’s been hard at times but it’s been good as well, and I’ve been working hard to get to where I am now.”

Full report:

Tottenham new boy Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

Loan deals completed for Liverpool and Man City pair

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Last season’s top two in the Premier League are gearing up for another long title fight and shaping their squads accordingly, including some outgoing transfers.

Liverpool have sent young centre-back Rhys Williams out on loan to Championship side Blackpool, where he’ll be hoping to impact more after struggling at Swansea last season.

Meanwhile, Man City have loaned out backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen to the second tier too, as he joins Middlesbrough for the season.

He’ll be in the running to be the USA No.1 for the World Cup later this year if he can get regular game time and impress.

Bayern Munich confirm Matthijs de Ligt transfer from Juventus on five-year deal

10:15 , Karl Matchett

And secondly, Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in a deal that could reportedly equal their record transfer fee if certain add-ons are met.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has joined the Bundesliga champions on a five-year deal following three seasons in Italy.

De Ligt is set to cost Bayern a reported fee of around €70 million that could rise by €10m, potentially matching the fee paid for France international defender Lucas Hernandez.

Full story:

Bayern Munich confirm Matthijs de Ligt transfer from Juventus on five-year deal

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona transfer

10:04 , Karl Matchett

Two European transfers to tell you about, both completed now and both involving Bayern Munich.

First, the summer saga of striker Robert Lewandowski has come to an end; the Polish goalscorer has finally sealed his switch to Barcelona in LaLiga and is already training with his new teammates in their US tour.

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona move as club confirm £42.5m deal

Wolves striker Fabio Silva joins Anderlecht on loan

10:00 , Karl Matchett

Wolves striker Fabio Silva has signed a new one-year contract at Molineux and joined Belgian club Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Silva, 20, joined Wolves for a club-record fee in September 2020, with his former club Porto saying the transfer was worth £37million.

But the Portugal youth international has struggled to become a first-team regular, making only 17 Premier League starts in two seasons and scoring four goals.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club website: “We’ve had lots of discussions between myself and (manager) Bruno (Lage) and with Fabio as well, about what we feel is best for his development, and we felt that a season playing regularly would be very good for him at this point in his career.

“He’s only just turned 20 today, so he’s still a very young boy and he needs a season of playing regular senior football in a competitive league so he can come back to Wolves stronger.

“We saw with the performances of Morgan (Gibbs-White) last year how much of a positive impact a loan can have on a young player, so we believe it’s the right step in his development to follow the same path.”

Wolves striker Fabio Silva joins Anderlecht on loan

Wednesday’s latest transfer rumours

09:50 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea continue to be linked with central defenders this summer, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde clearly remaining near the top of their wanted list. Also mentioned in conjunction with the Stamford Bridge club today is PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are considering a move for out-of-contract attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, while Omar Richards could be set for a move to Crystal Palace as Bayern Munich make space for their new arrival, Matthijs de Ligt.

Tottenham could also be set for a double deal with Serie A sides, one in and one out according to today’s reports.

Football rumours: Chelsea closing in on deal for Jules Kounde

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

09:40 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The PA news agency understands Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.

A fee of some £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.

Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

09:26 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo and determined to restore Manchester United to glory – success the Glazer family have told the new manager they want and expect.

The nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired have featured more downs than ups at Old Trafford, where the Dutchman has become the sixth manager to take the hotseat since the Scot retired as champion.

United have not launched a sustained Premier League title bid since then and former Ajax boss Ten Hag is relishing the challenge of getting the 20-time champions fighting for major honours again, with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining a key part of his plans despite rumours over a transfer this summer.

“It is clear – he is not for sale,” he said after training in Melbourne. “I planned with (having) him and I am looking forward to working with him.

“But for the rest I cannot say anymore because the situation is still the same as last week.”

Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Man Utd alongside Cristiano Ronaldo