Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Erik ten Hag details Cristiano Ronaldo stance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karl Matchett
·10 min read
Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Erik ten Hag details Cristiano Ronaldo stance
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thiago Emiliano da Silva
    Thiago Emiliano da Silva
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jesse Lingard
    Jesse Lingard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old France international centre-back and are now within the realms of the Spanish club’s asking price. Thomas Tuchel is rebuilding his defence after the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, leaving the ageing Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea’s frontline centre-halves. Kounde would add to the recent arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City or around £30 million. The Ukraine international has left Manchester City’s pre-season training camp to sign his contract, with both Arsenal and City in agreement over the transfer. Meanwhile, this morning reports suggest Jesse Lingard could head to Nottingham Forest.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, with the La Liga club in contact with the 37-year-old striker’s representatives, according to AS. It has been widely reported that the Portuguese is unsettled at Old Trafford after only one season back at the club, and has been pushing for a move away from United behind the scenes to a club with serious Champions League ambitions, but United boss Erik ten Hag remains adamant his forward is staying.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

LIVE football transfer updates

  • Arsenal agree Zinchenko deal with Man City

  • Ten Hag plans on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Lewandowski completes £42.5m Barcelona transfer

Jules Kounde to Chelsea latest update

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Spanish media say Jules Kounde is in Sevilla this morning to try and close out his transfer to Chelsea and is not in training with the team.

Mundo Deportivo report a fee between €60-63m will be paid by the Blues to land the French defender, rising to 65m, though Barcelona still remain in talks to try and turn the situation in their favour.

Chelsea have lost Christensen and Rudiger from their group of defenders last season, with Azpilicueta likely to follow, and are likely to bring in at least two this summer - with Nathan Ake one of their targets before that deal fell through last week.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

11:00 , Karl Matchett

Barcelona are still refusing to commit to paying Frenkie de Jong the €17million from his restructured contract, perpetuating the impasse over his potential move to Manchester United.

The Independent has been told that the Catalan club have continued to try and lean on the emotional aspect of the situation in talks, and what would represent “the good of the club”. De Jong has understandably remained resolute in his stance, and is insisting he will stay.

Manchester United have agreed the broad outline of a deal with Barcelona, with the English club even committing to pay €10m more of the total fee up front, rather than as part of clauses. That has not yet changed the stance as regards the deferred wages, with the Camp Nou hierarchy themselves standing firm.

Sources have insisted that the tension arises from the fact that, although Barcelona do not technically owe De Jong money as of now, he would be entitled to it if he fulfilled his restructured contract.

The midfielder agreed to an altered deal to help the club through the Covid crisis and their financial issues. Since De Jong’s first choice had been to stay, and he is effectively being pushed out so Barca can spend elsewhere, the player’s camp naturally believe he should be entitled to the wages.

The latest on United’s midfield chase:

Barcelona wage dispute still holding up Frenkie De Jong’s Manchester United move

High priest of wing-backs Antonio Conte finds his acolytes for Tottenham

10:50 , Karl Matchett

And on the subject of Spurs’ newest recruit, Richard Jolly has delved into Antonio Conte’s habit of finding and creating elite wing-backs who play a crucial role in his teams’ successes:

“When Neil Warnock loaned Djed Spence out last summer, he said the wing-back would either end up in the Premier League or non-league. It transpired the man who has managed more games in English football than anyone else wasn’t quite right. Spence is also bound for the Champions League.

“Tottenham’s newest recruit has had a remarkable rise. Deemed Middlesbrough’s second-finest option in his position last summer – Isaiah Jones, who Warnock preferred, is at least a good player in his own right – he blazed a trail as much the best in the Championship, helping Nottingham Forest to promotion, doubling up as the scourge of Arsenal and Leicester in buccaneering displays in the FA Cup, and has now been signed by the high priest of wing-backs, Antonio Conte.

“If Pep Guardiola is indelibly associated with passing midfielders, Conte seems defined by a position that feels more pragmatic but, in the way many have adopted a back three since he won the title in 2017, makes him similarly influential.

“Tottenham have made six signings this summer. Richarlison is the most expensive and there are reasons to believe Yves Bissouma could prove the best. And yet the two most symbolic are the wing-backs.”

Read the full feature here:

High priest of wing-backs Antonio Conte finds his acolytes for Tottenham

Tottenham new boy Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Djed Spence said the opportunity to play Premier League football with Tottenham Hotspur was “a dream come true” after completing his move from Middlesbrough.

The right-back signed a five-year contract with Antonio Conte’s side following a deal believed to be worth an initial £12.5million, potentially rising to £20million due to add-ons.

Spence, who is Spurs’ sixth arrival of the summer, has spent his entire career in the Sky Bet Championship, including helping Nottingham Forest to promotion last season during a successful loan switch from Boro.

“It’s amazing, I’m thankful that I’m here and that I’m going to get the opportunity to play for this club,” he said.

“It’s been a long journey in my career so far, it’s been hard at times but it’s been good as well, and I’ve been working hard to get to where I am now.”

Full report:

Tottenham new boy Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League

Loan deals completed for Liverpool and Man City pair

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Last season’s top two in the Premier League are gearing up for another long title fight and shaping their squads accordingly, including some outgoing transfers.

Liverpool have sent young centre-back Rhys Williams out on loan to Championship side Blackpool, where he’ll be hoping to impact more after struggling at Swansea last season.

Meanwhile, Man City have loaned out backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen to the second tier too, as he joins Middlesbrough for the season.

He’ll be in the running to be the USA No.1 for the World Cup later this year if he can get regular game time and impress.

Bayern Munich confirm Matthijs de Ligt transfer from Juventus on five-year deal

10:15 , Karl Matchett

And secondly, Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in a deal that could reportedly equal their record transfer fee if certain add-ons are met.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international has joined the Bundesliga champions on a five-year deal following three seasons in Italy.

De Ligt is set to cost Bayern a reported fee of around €70 million that could rise by €10m, potentially matching the fee paid for France international defender Lucas Hernandez.

Full story:

Bayern Munich confirm Matthijs de Ligt transfer from Juventus on five-year deal

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona transfer

10:04 , Karl Matchett

Two European transfers to tell you about, both completed now and both involving Bayern Munich.

First, the summer saga of striker Robert Lewandowski has come to an end; the Polish goalscorer has finally sealed his switch to Barcelona in LaLiga and is already training with his new teammates in their US tour.

Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona move as club confirm £42.5m deal

Wolves striker Fabio Silva joins Anderlecht on loan

10:00 , Karl Matchett

Wolves striker Fabio Silva has signed a new one-year contract at Molineux and joined Belgian club Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Silva, 20, joined Wolves for a club-record fee in September 2020, with his former club Porto saying the transfer was worth £37million.

But the Portugal youth international has struggled to become a first-team regular, making only 17 Premier League starts in two seasons and scoring four goals.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars told the club website: “We’ve had lots of discussions between myself and (manager) Bruno (Lage) and with Fabio as well, about what we feel is best for his development, and we felt that a season playing regularly would be very good for him at this point in his career.

“He’s only just turned 20 today, so he’s still a very young boy and he needs a season of playing regular senior football in a competitive league so he can come back to Wolves stronger.

“We saw with the performances of Morgan (Gibbs-White) last year how much of a positive impact a loan can have on a young player, so we believe it’s the right step in his development to follow the same path.”

Wolves striker Fabio Silva joins Anderlecht on loan

Wednesday’s latest transfer rumours

09:50 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea continue to be linked with central defenders this summer, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde clearly remaining near the top of their wanted list. Also mentioned in conjunction with the Stamford Bridge club today is PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are considering a move for out-of-contract attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, while Omar Richards could be set for a move to Crystal Palace as Bayern Munich make space for their new arrival, Matthijs de Ligt.

Tottenham could also be set for a double deal with Serie A sides, one in and one out according to today’s reports.

Football rumours: Chelsea closing in on deal for Jules Kounde

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

09:40 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The PA news agency understands Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.

A fee of some £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.

Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.

Arsenal agree £32m deal with Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Manchester United alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

09:26 , Karl Matchett

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo and determined to restore Manchester United to glory – success the Glazer family have told the new manager they want and expect.

The nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired have featured more downs than ups at Old Trafford, where the Dutchman has become the sixth manager to take the hotseat since the Scot retired as champion.

United have not launched a sustained Premier League title bid since then and former Ajax boss Ten Hag is relishing the challenge of getting the 20-time champions fighting for major honours again, with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining a key part of his plans despite rumours over a transfer this summer.

“It is clear – he is not for sale,” he said after training in Melbourne. “I planned with (having) him and I am looking forward to working with him.

“But for the rest I cannot say anymore because the situation is still the same as last week.”

Erik ten Hag determined to restore glory to Man Utd alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Petition to allow Novak Djokovic to play US Open nears 12,000 signatures

    Djokovic is currently not be able to participate in the year’s final Grand Slam because of his refusal to take the Covid vaccine

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • De Grasse narrowly advances to world 100-metre semifinals with late surge

    EUGENE, Ore. — For much of Andre De Grasse's 100-metre heat on Friday night, the rust from not racing and the ravages of COVID-19 seemed apparent. But with about 20 metres to go, the six-time Olympic medallist found another gear to surge into second place, automatically qualifying for Saturday's semifinals at the world track and field championships. "Good to just kind of get the rust off today," De Grasse said. "So, now I can just … let it all out (Saturday) in the semifinals. It's going to be a

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Senators putting Leafs, Atlantic Division rivals on notice

    Ottawa's impressive offseason has not gone unnoticed by its provincial rival.

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin