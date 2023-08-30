Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United working on Amrabat deal as Man City reject Chelsea bid for Palmer

Mohamed Salah, right, has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the closing stages of the transfer window, according to former Premier League midfielder Jan Aage Fjortoft. The club have repeatedly made it clear they do not have the 31-year-old up for sale however with interest coming from the Saudi Pro League, and club Al-Ittihad in particular, a high bid may tempt Liverpool’s ownership into reconsidering their position.

Elsewhere, Wolves are closing in on signing Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez on a £5m deal as they look to continue their rebuild under Gary O'Neil and Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi after the former Chelsea man missed out on a move to the midlands club late on deadline day last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United hope to solve their left-back issue after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sustained injuries. With three days left in the window Erik ten Hag is hoping to bring in a short-term replacement.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals ahead of Friday’s deadline below.

13:44 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the transfer window closes later this week.

United have been linked with the 27-year-old Moroccan midfielder for most of the summer and are now pushing to agree a loan deal before the deadline.

Amrabat is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford though a permanent deal remains unlikely due to United’s financial fair play situation.

The midifelder is under contract until 2024 with the Serie A club with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Manchester United submit proposal for Cucurella

13:42 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have sent a proposal to Chelsea in the hopes of signing Marc Cucurella on loan. The Blues are said to have responded to United and talks are ongoing for the left-back.

United’s offer is an initial loan and the clubs are discussing various parameters around that.

The Spain international left-back is viewed as a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s system and is the top candidate to cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Cucurella has been an unused substitute in Chelsea’s first three matches of the new season under boss Mauricio Pochettino with Ben Chilwell ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Greenwood heading to Turkey

13:36 , Mike Jones

The i says that Turkish side Besiktas may be willing to give Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood a chance to revive his career after it was announced that club had agreed to part ways with the 21-year-old.

Will Greenwood, who needs a new club to continue his career head overseas?

Chelsea target Brentford’s Ivan Toney

13:30 , Mike Jones

Ivan Toney is looking rather popular right now, with The Independent reporting that Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes set on the banned Brentford star.

Toney’s forced football hiatus for betting breaches runs out in January, and it seems Chelsea are keen to snap up the one-cap England striker.

Word on the sideline is that a deal could be struck in the frantic final days of the transfer window but Brentford would want a cool £80 millionfor the 27-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal with the Bees.

Daniel James injury blow for Wales ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia

13:24 , Mike Jones

Wales will be without Daniel James for their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia next month.

Leeds winger James has been sidelined with an adductor injury and misses the crunch clash in Riga on September 11, as well as the Cardiff friendly against South Korea four days earlier.

The 45-times capped James has been a regular since making his debut in 2018, starting 34 consecutive competitive games before the run came to an end last November.

Kolo Muani trying to force move to PSG

13:18 , Mike Jones

Randal Kolo Muani has refused to train with Eintracht Frankfurt to try to force through a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.

“I owe Eintracht Frankfurt a lot,” he told Sky Germany yesterday. “I’ve taken the fans to my heart and have always behaved in a highly professional way. I always gave my everything for my club until the very end.

“However, it is no secret that PSG have made a record offer for me. A move to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris. I have informed the people in charge.”

PSG have offered £55m plus Hugo Ekitike for the 24-year-old forward.

Manchester United agree loan move for Van de Beek

13:12 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have agreed to send Donny van de Beek on loan to Lorient for the season, according to Foot Mercato.

Van de Beek has not been able to secure regular game time since joining from Ajax and spent time on loan with Everton in 2022 though he failed to impress at Goodison Park.

Real Sociedad were close to signing the Dutch midfielder on a permanent deal but Lorient have now reportedly struck a loan deal ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

Tottenham hope to raise funds with for late sales

13:06 , Mike Jones

Tottenham are hoping to secure some player sales late in the transfer window in order to raise funds for a new striker says the Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick.

As many as seven players up for sale with the club ready to ship off ex-captain Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Davinson Sanchez could also leave though Spurs have rejected a recent bid for Sanchez.

Tottenham hope to collect enough cash to make a move for a new striker, with Brennan Johnson and Ansu Fati both linked.

Chelsea interested in Palmer

13:01 , Mike Jones

Chelsea want to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

The Man City youngster has been linked with a move away from the Etihad with West Ham keen to secure him earlier in the window.

City’s signing of Jeremy Doku may limit the amount of gametime Palmer plays but his development under boss Pep Guardiola has been fantastic and he will be reluctant to leave the club.

The Telegraph say Chelsea are desperate to do a deal as they look to sign a young attacker with top-level experience.

Ansu Fati keen on Premier League move

12:55 , Mike Jones

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati wants to leave the club and is open to a move to the Premier League according to the Evening Standard.

They report that Spanish outlet Jijantes say the youngster is ready to move away from the club wishes as Barcelona look to cash in on his potential to help alleviate their financial issues.

Tottenham, Liverpool or Chelsea are his preference but his father, Bori Fati, wants to see him join Sevilla.

Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan

12:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have agreed a season-long loan deal with Roma for Romelu Lukaku, the PA news agency understands.

The Serie A side will pay £8m to take the wantaway striker for a year as a solution to the stand-off between player and club appears finally to be in sight.

There is no obligation for the club to make the deal permanent.

The uncertainty surrounding Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5m in 2021 but scored only eight Premier League goals in 26 games before being loaned out to Inter Milan last season, has hung over the early weeks of Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge.

Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan

Who do Manchester United want to replace Luke Shaw?

12:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are targeting Spanish full-backs as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw.

The Daily Express says Marcus Alonso, 32, has “made his decision” on a move from Barcelona while Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is also on United’s shortlist according to the Daily Star.

Fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon is another potential target for United according to the Daily Telegraph. But Fulham are in prime position to take the 26-year-old from Tottenham.

Arsenal reject Chelsea move for Emile Smith Rowe

12:40 , Mike Jones

In a seemingly bizarre rumour over the last couple of days, Chelsea are thought to have pushed Arsenal about the possible transfer of Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners have knocked back an initial approach from the Blues and it seems unlikely the 23-year-old will move across London due to how loved he is with the Arsenal fans.

Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, wants to add an attacker to his ranks before Friday’s transfer deadline and Smith Rowe was one of a number of names the Blues are enquiring about.

Arsenal have told their London rivals they do not want to sell an England international to a team who are direct competitors.

Anjorin joins Portsmouth

12:35 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin has agreed to join League One side Portsmouth on loan until January on a short term deal before his future with the Blues is re-assessed.

21-year-old Anjorin has previously spent time on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town making 15 appearances for the Championship side over the last 18 months.

Chelsea’s shortage of international loan spots ended Anjorin’s chances of moving to Volendam in the Eredivisie.

Deivid Washington and Lesley Ugochukwu are set to take those after an agreement in principle was reached for Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Roma.

Points can’t mask Manchester United’s muddled start to Erik ten Hag’s second season

12:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have made worse starts to seasons than this and won titles. But Manchester United have also made a worse start to this season than the table suggests. Early as August is, every week has come to assume seismic proportions for them.

In the space of seven days, they lost both standing and the prospect of Mason Greenwood’s return in the resolution to a damaging episode. They lost to Tottenham and, after what Erik ten Hag termed a “horror start”, threatened to lose to Nottingham Forest. They lost Mason Mount and Luke Shaw; taking Raphael Varane off on Saturday was a precautionary measure, but the Frenchman may yet join them on the injury list.

The next seven days, besides the end of a transfer window in which United have come to look in need of further reinforcements, brings things to shape a season: Carabao Cup and Champions League draws that can determine their destiny, a trip to Arsenal that feels still more of a marker after defeat at Spurs and considering their struggles away from home against the best last season.

Points can’t mask Man United’s muddled start to Ten Hag’s second season

Balogun linked with permanent move to Monaco

12:25 , Mike Jones

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is closing in on a move to French side Monaco and according to The Athletic the two clubs were nearing an agreement for a permanent transfer worth an initial fee of €40m.

Balogun is travelling to Monaco to complete a medical and finalise paperwork, ahead of signing a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Arsenal also are said to have inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal for the 22-year-old.

Balogun spent last season on loan with Stade Reims, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 37 appearances, and is keen to play first-team football this season.

Manchester United beat Liverpool to Miyazawa’s signature

12:19 , Mike Jones

Manchester United Women are on track to complete a deal for Hinata Miyazawa.

The 23-year-old won the Golden Boot award at the Women’s World Cup this summer scoring five goals for Japan and is expected to make the move to the WSL from Japanese side Mynavi Sendai who she signed for in 2021.

Miyazawa featured in all 20 of Mynavi Sendai’s WE League matches last season as they finished fourth.

Alessia Russo’s departure from United made it necessary that they strengthen their squad before the start of the season and with the arrival of Brazilian Geyse from Barcelona, Miyazawa’s imminent transfer means they will have a potent attack this year.

United finished second in the WSL last term and qualified for the Champions League.

Raphael Varane knock adds to Manchester United’s injury problems

12:14 , Mike Jones

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks as Manchester United’s injury issues pile up ahead of the Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag’s side head to north London on Sunday for their final match before the international break without several key players.

Luke Shaw and Mason Mount picked up issues in the first week of the season, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to make his debut due to a back complaint.

Raphael Varane knock adds to Manchester United’s injury problems

Manchester United’s injury woes get worse

12:09 , Mike Jones

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will spend a few weeks out injured in the latest blow to Erik ten Hag’s defensive line. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are already absent with injuries and the knock to Varane is the latest setback for United’s boss.

Varane was withdrawn at half-time during United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Ten Hag is expected to give an update on Varane’s condition on Friday when he speaks ahead of their game against Arsenal.

Reports are saying that the club are confident the centre-back will be back in under six weeks which is positive news and the upcming international break should limit the amount of games Varane misses.

Forest in talks to sign Hudson-Odoi

12:05 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Chelsea over a deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi and it is thought that the discussions include the option for a permanent transfer.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper has previously worked with 22-year-old Hudson-Odoi when he was part of the England side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at German club Bayer Leverkusen and has one year left on his contract with the Blues.

He made his debut for Chelsea in January 2018 and has gone on to make 126 appearances winning the Champions League, Europa League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time with the senior squad.

Villa considering loan move for Lenglet

11:59 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa are considering a loan move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet returned to Barcelona after spending last season on loan at Tottenham. The French international made 35 appearances in all competitions for the London side, including 26 in the Premier League and there was an expectation of a permanent transfer to the club which never came about.

For their part, Barcelona have been keen to offload Lenglet, with his wages thought to be among the larger burdens on the club’s finances.

Tyrone Mings damaged his knee ligaments in the opening day defeat to Newcastle and is expected to miss the majority of the season so head coach Unai Emery is looking for defensive cover.

Villa have Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres and Calum Chambers at their disposal but Lenglent would add experience, versatility and stability to the back line should a deal get finalised.

He can provide cover as a left-sided centre back and has experience in European competition with Villa close to reaching the Europa Conference League group stages.

Djed Spence moves to Leeds!

11:53 , Mike Jones

Overlooked Tottenham right-back Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan after struggling to break into the first team at the London club.

Spence signed for £20m last summer and spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Ligue 1 with Rennes. He made just six appearances for Spurs joins fellow Tottenham defender Joe Rodon on loan at Leeds.

Can he rediscover his form in the Championship?

Wolves close to signing teenage star

11:48 , Mike Jones

Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez from Club Libertad.

The agreement is said to be for £5m for the 18-year-old who will sign on a six-year contract with the club as as they look to continue to rebuild under Gary O’Neil.

Gonzalez, who has flown to the UK to complete the deal, would become Wolves’ fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Boubacar Traore, Tom King and Matt Doherty.

He has made 38 appearances for Libertad last season scoring four times.

Nottingham Forest in talks with Batshuayi

11:43 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi.

The 29-year-old was close to agreeing a deal with the midlands club a year ago before the complicated free transfer fell through late on deadline day.

He subsequently moved to Turkey for £3m but Forest have maintained their interest and hope to bring the former Chelsea man back to the Premier League.

Can Manchester United solve their left-back crisis?

11:38 , Mike Jones

With only three days left in the summer transfer window Manchester United are desperately hoping to sign a left-back after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The England international and his understudy are both expected to be out for at least two months meaning Alvaro Fernandez is the only ture left-back at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

There is cover with Diogo Dalot able to play on the opposite side of the pitch and Ten Hag can always switch up his formation to make up for the weakness in that area of the pitch yet the first aim is to sign a recognised left-back before the deadline.

Marc Cucurella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rico Henry, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Thomas, Leonardo Spinazzola and Marcos Alonso are among a host of names linked with the club.

Gary O’Neil expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves with no fresh Man City bid

11:33 , Mike Jones

Gary O’Neil has said he expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves beyond Friday’s transfer deadline day with Manchester City yet to lodge an improved offer for the Portugal international, who has stopped training in a bid to force through a move.

City last week saw a £47million bid rejected for the 25-year-old, who moved to Molineux for a club-record £38million last summer, and O’Neil said the champions were yet to return with a better offer.

“He’s not with the group at the moment, his choice,” O’Neil said. “After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group. Club policy and how we deal with things like that is set in place.”

Gary O’Neil expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves with no fresh Man City bid

O’Neil expects Nunes to remain at Wolves

11:28 , Mike Jones

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Gary O’Neil, expects Matheus Nunes to remain at the club this summer despite interest from Manchester City who are prepared to walk away from a deal.

The Premier League champions had a £47million bid turned down last week, with Wolves holding out for at least £60m.

It is understood City do not want to pay above £55m but there is time left in the window for the two clubs to come to an agreement over a suitable fee.

Mo Salah ‘likely to leave’ Liverpool

11:24 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the closing stages of the transfer window, according to former Premier League midfielder Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The club have repeatedly made it clear they do not have the 31-year-old up for sale however with interest coming from the Saudi Pro League, and club Al-Ittihad in particular, a high bid may tempt Liverpool’s ownership into reconsidering their position.