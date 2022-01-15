Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe Real Madrid update, Man United sale, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Haaland latest

Marc Mayo
·5 min read
In this article:
Transfer news - LIVE!

We are almost halfway through the January transfer window and the market is gathering momentum amid a weekend of huge on-pitch action.

Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to be a major talking point with the Paris Saint-Germain striker undecided on his future and now reportedly offered a short-term contract to hold off Real Madrid’s interest.

Los Blancos are among the teams tipped to sign Erling Haaland and updates on the Borussia Dortmund hotshot’s next move continue to arrive thick and fast. Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United are also keen on the Norwegian.

Over at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo rumours are going nowhere while Eric Bailly is the latest Red Devil linked with a move away.

Tottenham look set to bolster their squad this month with Adama Traore on their radar and Tanguy Ndombele one of many ready to be moved on, for the right price.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are seeking defensive reinforcements amid an injury crisis at the back. A left-back to cover for the injured Ben Chilwell is a priority, as are new contracts for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Arsenal are also in the hunt this month, but their focus remains up top with Dusan Vlahovic a key target. A new central midfielder would be of use too, where the Gunners are very short of options.

Follow along for all the key market updates on this Saturday...

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • PSG offer Mbappe fresh deal

  • Man United consider Bailly bid

  • Haaland delivers Dortmund update

  • Inter Milan target Dybala

  • Vinicius Junior wanted by Man City

  • Smalling enters Newcastle radar

  • Chelsea tipped for De Jong swoop

De Jong up for grabs?

10:53 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have offered £33million to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

According to El Nacional, the Catalan giants are holding out for £50m for the Dutchman, who has struggled to live up to his billing in Spain.

It is claimed that a compromise fee of £41m could be settled on, with De Jong’s father recently stating that five clubs have enquired about the midfielder.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Dalot available for the right price

10:33 , Marc Mayo

Ralf Rangnick will consider selling full-back Diogo Dalot this month.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Portuguese player’s return to first-team contention will not save him from the Manchester United axe.

A bid will be considered, it is claimed, amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Ben Arfa finds a new home?

10:13 , Marc Mayo

Former Newcastle and Hull star Hatem Ben Arfa is considering his next career move.

After a spell with Bordeaux ended in May, the 34-year-old is in talks to sign for Lille, according to L’Equipe.

Man City look to latest big-name target

09:54 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City are preparing an ambitious bid for Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior.

The 21-year-old cost £40million when arriving in Spain as a teenager and has impressed this season, scoring 15 goals and setting up nine more.

But El Nacional report on City seeing him as an alternative to Erling Haaland, particularly if the Norwegian signs for Real.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dybala torn between Italian giants

09:43 , Marc Mayo

Inter Milan and Juventus are tussling over Paulo Dybala.

Out of contract in the summer, the Argentine striker has been offered a basic wage of £165,000-a-week to stay in Turin, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter’s offer is a touch below that but Dybala’s time with Juve has not been straightforward of late and a change of scenery could be of interest.

His agent, Jorge Antun, is set to take stock of the situation later this month.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Roma reject Newcastle approach

09:26 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle have failed in a bid to land Chris Smalling.

The former Manchester United defender is now part of Jose Mourinho’s defence at Roma and the Italian club have rejected an approach from the Toon.

According to Il Romanista, a £10million offer was quickly rebuffed due to his important role in the Lupi team.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla is also reportedly of interest to Eddie Howe.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Haaland ‘pressed’ into key decision

09:10 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland has opened up on Borussia Dortmund’s attempts to keep him at the club.

Amid interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the young forward has claimed he is being “pressed” into a decision - adding that “things will happen now”.

"The last six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me into making a decision,” he told Viaplay.

"All I want to do is play football. But they press me ... about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon.

"That is what they want. It means things will happen now."

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Man United open to Bailly exit

08:58 , Marc Mayo

La Gazzetta dello Sport detail AC Milan’s hunt for a new central defender.

Eric Bailly is said to be the Rossoneri’s first-choice target despite his AFCON participation with Ivory Coast.

A loan transfer would be most likely with Manchester United described as open to such a deal, and Bailly’s close friendship with Milan ace Franck Kessie could help the deal along.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

PSG in fresh Mbappe plea

08:51 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid are hotly-tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

But Les Parisiens have far from given up in attempting to get their man to sign on the dotted line.

According to FootMercato, a short-term deal on a mega wage is to be dangled Mbappe’s way to ward off Real.

Likewise, the Telegraph describe the 23-year-old as being open to signing the deal.

(AP)
(AP)

Good morning!

08:47 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to another day of transfer market action - strap in and let’s begin!

