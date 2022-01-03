Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial swap deal

CORONAVIRUS-FÚTBOL (AP)

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.

Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have identified Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David as potential additions to their forward line, amid uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is receiving interest from Barcelona, while Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are tracking Aaron Ramsey and are set to offer the Juventus midfielder a return to the Premier League. Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

09:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kieran Tripper may not be the only familiar face making a return to English football after a European sojourn - the suggestions are that former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also the object of interest for a number of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle (of course), Everton and West Ham are all said to be interested in offering the Wales international a route out of Juventus. Ramsey, who joined the Italian side in 2018, has made just four starts for Juventus so far this season and has struggled to settle in Serie A.

Reports claim that Juventus would allow the 31-year-old to leave the club this window.

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that Swiss international Denis Zakaria will leave the club when his current contract runs out in the summer.

Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton among others have been credited with interest in the 25-year-old, who can play in the centre of midfield or defence.

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked.

08:35 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona are still looking to sell with a number of players for sale.

Samuel Umtiti is one such player having fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Newly-minted Newcastle are said to be lining up a move as they look to beat the drop in the Premier League.

Whether the 28-year-old is keen on a move to Tyneside remains to be seen.

08:25 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I.

The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.

Real Madrid keen to pair Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at Bernabeu this summer

08:19 , Jack Rathborn

Real Madrid could be set to sign not one but two of the best young players in the world.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to sign on a free when his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

But Spanish newspaper Marca report that Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund could join him as part of a mouthwatering strikeforce.

Mino Raiola recently named Real alongside Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona as possible destinations for his client.

Blackburn will not listen to offers for Ben Brereton Diaz in January

08:14 , Jack Rathborn

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray says the club will not listen to offers from Premier League clubs for top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz this January.

The Chile international has scored 20 goals in the Championship so far and has been tipped to make the step up to the top flight.

While Mowbray said he expected the 22-year-old to move on at some point, he said: “We’re not looking to sell Ben Brereton [in January].“We need him to hopefully get 40 goals and help the team be successful this year.”

Barcelona ready to return to Man City for Aymeric Laporte

08:10 , Jack Rathborn

No sooner after completing a £55million move for Ferran Torres, Barcelona are circling around Manchester City again.

Reports this morning have claimed Barcelona are now interested in City defender Aymeric Laporte and are planning a move next summer.

The Spain international, who joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has been a regular in the City first team since season and has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ruben Dias.

Mikel Arteta’s shortlist to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

08:05 , Jack Rathborn

Mikel Arteta has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of players to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should he leave the club in January.

The 32-year-old, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon next month, was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Arteta following his latest disciplinary breach.

Although he signed a bumper contract extension to 2023, the striker’s future at the club seems to be drawing to a close while Arteta remains in charge.

And now ESPN have reported that Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have been added to Arteta’s shortlist as he eyes a replacement.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘very happy’ at Manchester United, says Jorge Mendes

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has refuted suggestions that his client is unhappy at Manchester United.

Ronaldo only returned to Old Trafford last summer and while he has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, there have been suggestions that the Portugal international is already looking for a move away following United’s poor start to the season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United,” Mendes told Sky Sports. “He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Romelu Lukaku could force Antonio Conte reunion at Tottenham after Chelsea fallout

07:52 , Jack Rathborn

Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea future remains uncertain after his recent interview in Italy angering Thomas Tuchel.

And Gazzetta Dello Sport sensationally claim the Belgian forward could force a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham in the summer.

The Blues paid £97.5m last summer to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, which suggests the European champions would want at least that sum to move off their No 9.

Man United could be offered Martial-Dembele swap with Barcelona

07:49 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United could be offered a swap deal from Barcelona involving Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial.

That’s according to Ara, who claim the French forwards could swap clubs with neither settled long-term.

Martial has also been linked with Sevilla and Juventus, while Dembele could depart after failing to advance contract talks and his current deal at the Nou Camp expiring this summer.