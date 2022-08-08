Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United see ‘Marko Arnautovic bid rejected’ and ‘tracking Benjamin Sesko’

The new Premier League season is underway and predictably all it has done is heighten the sense of urgency surrounding transfers and improved the position from the selling club’s point of view. Manchester United’s loss to Brighton clearly shows Erik ten Hag needs reinforcements, while Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the need for more players despite a win at Everton, with Wesley Fofana linked to the Blues.

Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, with Chelsea and Manchester United strongly linked with the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniards want to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City. while Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya.

Fofana’s exit could provide Leicester with ammunition to sign players, as the only club in Europe’s top five leagues without one incoming player, the Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, meaning Brendan Rodgers could be busy after watching his side cough up a 2-0 lead against Brentford to open up the season. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.

Transfer News and Rumours

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

Premier League predictions: Our writers predict signing of the season

08:45 , Jack Rathborn

Karl Matchett: Cheick Doucoure or Boubacar Kamara. Both add a brilliant holding midfield presence and ball-winning for teams who really needed it last year and are going places. They can elevate those sides and are really smart additions.

Alex Pattle: Darwin Nunez. Given that Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have outperformed the more optimistic expectations at Liverpool, it seems Nunez may just follow in their footsteps.

Michael Jones: Ivan Perisic. Full of experience and versatility, he could help take Spurs to another level under boss Antonio Conte who will utilise him as an attacking wingback.

Jamie Braidwood: Oleksandr Zinchenko. His technical ability is outstanding and, if he gets the chance, I think he has the character to take responsibility of Arsenal’s midfield alongside Martin Odegaard. He showed for Ukraine that he can dominate games and it’s now about doing that in the Premier League.

Kieran Jackson: Jesse Lingard. Much like his loan move to West Ham triggered a reaction, consistent minutes under Steve Cooper will see the ex-Man Utd playmaker as Forest’s focal point, both on the pitch and the terraces. And if he hits the ground running, who knows? Maybe Qatar beckons come November too…

08:37 , Jack Rathborn

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up.

The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old.

The winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

08:23 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United have seen a £7.5m bid for Marko Arnautovic rejected, report the Mail.

The 33-year-old scored 14 goals in Serie A last term for Bologna and has Premier League experience from his time at West Ham and Stoke.

Erik ten Hag knows the Austrian from his time in the Eredivisie, too, meaning he can provide cover up top and a physical presence currently lacking.