Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United ‘consider Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Frenkie De Jong alternative’

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong could be coming to an end with reports of a Plan B after links to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic Savic. With the start of the Premier League season fast approaching, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get new players in to quickly revamp the Red Devils.

The same is true of Chelsea, who have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde. The Blues may need to look elsewhere for their second significant defensive upgrade after bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future remains in doubt, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United, but his wages remain prohibitive and Erik ten Hag maintains the No 7 is not for sale with one more year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are not interested according to the latest reports, while a shock move to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

08:32 , Jack Rathborn

Nordi Mukiele looks set to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

A fee for the RB Leipzig star has been agreed by PSG, report the Daily Mail.

The French defender will cost around £13m, with some reports in France claiming he could cost up to £16m.

New manager Christophe Galtier is keen on Mukiele as he revamps the identity of the French side.

Newcastle and Everton interested in Armando Broja

08:21 , Jack Rathborn

Armando Broja is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after the Chelsea starlet’s impressive loan at Southampton.

i reports Newcastle and Everton have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker after West Ham lost interest.

Arsenal keen on Lyon star Lucas Paquetá

08:08 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have admitted to being interested in Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá but are yet to commence talks with the Ligue 1 club.

The Times reports Edu, Arsenal’s Brazilian technical director, has been a “big fan for a long time” of the 24-year-old.

Manchester United ‘eager to keep Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest’

08:01 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus are reportedly targeting Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial as a summer transfer target – but his club have signalled they have no intention of selling him, the Daily Mirror reports.

The 26-year-old has been impressing during pre-season, solidifying his value to new boss Erik ten Hag.

