Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd target Disasi, Kudus and Kolo Muani as Real Madrid lead Bellingham race

Manchester United are being linked with new signings in today’s transfer news, rumours and gossip as the Premier League side aim to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s departure has left an attacking spot available in Erik ten Hag’s squad and the club are eyeing two World Cup stars as possible replacements. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old forward Randal Kolo Muani is one of those on United’s radar, according to Sky Germany, after impressing for France in several cameo appearances. Another is 22-year-old Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who Ajax have reportedly priced at £40m. United are also in the race to sign France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, writes the Daily Mail.

Chelsea continue to chase Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo. They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk. It promises to be a busy month, with Liverpool already completing a £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but Jurgen Klopp may now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford. However, Real Madrid are the ones in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, according to Marca.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:

Transfer news LIVE

Man United unsure over Sancho return to training

Red Devils also linked with Monaco defender Disasi

Mykhailo Mudryk latest as Arsenal and Chelsea fight for attacker

Kudus and Kolo Muani linked with Old Trafford switches

Spurs keen on €75m Sporting duo

Arsenal want Declan Rice in summer transfer window

12:14 , Karl Matchett

The Mail report that Declan Rice will be Arsenal’s big summer transfer target.

West Ham’s central midfielder has been linked with Chelsea for most of the last two years but Arsenal’s improvements this term make them a viable alternative and now Mikel Arteta has “given the nod” for the pursuit to begin.

Story continues

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been the Gunners’ go-to central men this term as they sit top of the table, but Rice, an England regular, would surely be a first-choice starter if he costs in the region of £100m.

West Ham are battling relegation this season after a dreadful start to the campaign.

Declan Rice was frustrated against Brentford (Kin Cheung/AP) (AP)

Everton defender Mason Holgate in demand

12:02 , Karl Matchett

At least two Premier League clubs are considering moves for Mason Holgate, report Sky Sports.

He’s another who is out of favour under Frank Lampard, despite the Toffees’ struggles this season, and both Southampton and Nottingham Forest are eyeing up the 26-year-old.

As it’s known they want to buy again in this window, Sky also report Forest “have been approached by a host of other clubs and player agents”.

Leicester City transfer news latest

11:50 , Karl Matchett

Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester City to move on players who are not in it for the long haul. The Foxes have struggled this term and a number of players are out of contract soon, including midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu.

“I think that if someone doesn’t want to be here or someone wants too much money to be here, we have to be brave enough to say ‘listen, thank you very much and on you go’, because we are not a club with masses of resources that can facilitate every single players need, especially from a financial side,” said Rodgers.

“A number of these guys are down to their last year. We said before we’d like them to stay but there has to be a point in time when what they want is too demanding for us as a club and if the time is right, they have to move on, then we have to do that and then look forward.”

Southampton target Everton defender, fee agreed for Orsic

11:38 , Karl Matchett

Southampton are rock bottom of the Premier League and need improvements fast.

New boss Nathan Jones wants additions to the squad and two could be incoming soon according to reports.

First, a deal looks to have been agreed for Mislav Orsic, with a £6m fee payable for the Croatian attacking midfielder. He’ll be having his medical soon, it appears.

Secondly, Saints want Michael Keane from Everton, with the centre-back well out of favour with Frank Lampard and the Athletic claiming that while the south coast team want a loan, the Toffees might only take a permanent deal.

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 23 Photo Gallery (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Barcelona say Frenkie de Jong now not for sale

11:26 , Karl Matchett

Barcelona were trying everything to offload Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer, it seemed. He was linked with both Man United and Chelsea and seemed a certainty to be Erike ten Hag’s midfield addition at one point, but ended up staying.

Now the club have done a 180, it appears, with Joan Laporta saying he’s one of several players “not for sale”.

The club chief told Cadena SER there are a few teams interested in both De Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but neither are available now - and nor are Ousmane Dembele or Ansu Fati.

Jude Bellingham a ‘target’ for Man City but Real Madrid lead chase

11:14 , Karl Matchett

Jude Bellingham is one of Pep Guardiola’s prime targets for the summer, report ESPN, but arrivals for a midfield revamp will depend on the futures of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with the England man but they face a fight to get into the Champions League for next term - while the Independent have already reported how Real Madrid remain convinced they are leading the chase.

Real Madrid confident of securing Jude Bellingham transfer

Man Utd sign Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace

11:02 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United have signed goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace for the rest of the season.

The former England international, who has not played for Palace this season, will provide cover for David de Gea after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag, who can also call upon Tom Heaton, had said he wanted to have three goalkeepers in his squad and moved swiftly to make Butland his first signing of the January transfer window.

Man Utd sign Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace

Spurs want €75m Sporting duo

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham are keen on signing two Sporting CP stars, but they are less keen on paying €45m for Pedro Porro and €30m for Marcus Edwards.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Record, who say the €75m double deal (£66.4m) could happen this month if Spurs get a move on, but although contact has been made, nothing further is happening yet.

Sporting want the release clauses paid up but Fabio Paratici wants the price lowered, naturally.

Man United keen on World Cup stars Kudus and Kolo Muani

10:38 , Karl Matchett

Two more Manchester United rumours now and the Old Trafford scouting department seems to have had themselves a nice November and December watching the World Cup.

Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, who starred with Ghana despite their group-stage exit, is the first - the attacking midfielder who can also play up front is reportedly a target according to both the Star and 90 Mins. Ten Hag is keen says the former, but the latter says no talks have taken place yet.

Randal Kolo Muani is the other, with Sky Sports here reporting that Sky Germany believe United and Bayern want him now even though he only just joined Eintracht. “Highly interested” in the €90-100m rated attacker, is the line. Kolo Muani wants to stay as long as Frankfurt head into European competition, they follow up. He was super sub for France more than once last month.

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 9 Photo Gallery (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Joao Felix transfer latest

10:26 , Karl Matchett

Portugal forward Joao Felix is reportedly available this window on a loan or permanent deal, but Atletico Madrid haven’t had too many takers yet.

It’s seemingly more a question of finance than quality though, with Atleti wanting an £8m loan fee as well as wages covered.

Reports in Spain say Man United cannot afford the deal and Arsenal, heavily linked on these shores, have yet to make a move.

Cadena SER say Diego Simeone is displeased at not getting a deal done quickly, as he wants to make his own moves which cannot take place until exits happen. Matheus Cunha has already left for Wolves but Joao must go too.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Daley Blind signs for Bayern Munich

10:14 , Karl Matchett

Unexpected, but Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich. The versatile Dutchman signs through to the end of the campaign, with the 99-cap Oranje having departed Ajax by mutual termination at the very end of 2022.

Blind said: “I can hardly wait to play here. We’ve got the most important part of the season coming up, where it’s about titles – and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team. I’ll give everything for Bayern Munich.”

Servus, Daley 🔴⚪



FC Bayern can announce the signing of defender Daley Blind on a deal till the end of the season.#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 5, 2023

Newcastle target defensive midfielder but Scott McTominay unlikely

10:02 , Karl Matchett

Newcastle’s priority for the January transfer window is a holding midfielder, reports the Athletic’s Chris Waugh, but while they are monitoring a number of players, Scott McTominay - linked in some quarters - is not high on the list.

That’s due to his likely price tag, having turned 26 recently and the bigger appeal of other potential additions.

Moises Caicedo and James Maddison are also mentioned as more general midfield targets but both have clubs unwilling to sell.

Newcastle “don’t yet know what they are going to do” but prefer a player with Premier League experience, claims the report.

Latest confirmed transfers

09:50 , Karl Matchett

Worth a quick recap of two notable deals done on Thursday, in case they were missed:

In the Premier League, Chelsea completed the £38m signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco on a lengthy seven-and-a-half-year contract.

And in the WSL, three-time title-winner Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal for Aston Villa, with the England midfielder back in the Lionesses’ squad just before the end of the year after missing the successful Euros campaign through injury.

Jordan Nobbs is back in the England squad after injury (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Archive)

Brendan Rodgers keeping calm as Leicester navigate ‘complex’ transfer window

09:42 , Karl Matchett

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows he has to be patient for new signings in the January transfer window.

Having signed just one outfield player in the summer, Rodgers is hoping for several reinforcements to his squad this month as they try to climb away from relegation danger in the Premier League.

While work is going on behind the scenes, nothing is imminent ahead of the Foxes’ FA Cup trip to Gillingham on Saturday lunchtime.

“We are working very hard behind the scenes to look to get the type of players that we want to bring in,” Rodgers said.

“Nothing to report today but I certainly know there is a lot of work going on in order to help the squad.”

More on the Foxes:

Brendan Rodgers keeping calm as Leicester navigate ‘complex’ transfer window

Man United expected to seal goalkeeper cover with Butland loan

09:30 , Karl Matchett

After Dubravka returned to Newcastle, Man United are in need of goalkeeping cover and it seems that Jack Butland is the man.

Sky’s Dharmesh Sheth says a simple loan deal through to the end of 22/23 should be completed on Friday, pending his medical.

Butland has nine England caps but his career never really took off the way it was expected to after he lost his place at Stoke and made a series of loans around the second tier. He has been at Crystal Palace the last couple of seasons and is out of contract in the summer.

Erik ten Hag has already all but confirmed the arrival, saying there’s no decision on who will be No2 and No3 choice behind David de Gea, between Butland and Tom Heaton.

Crystal Palace keeper Jack Butland close to signing for Manchester United. Straight loan until end of the season. United to pay wages. Medical in next 24 hours. #MUFC #Butland — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 5, 2023

Mykhailo Mudryk latest: Chelsea and Arsenal fight for Shakhtar winger

09:20 , Karl Matchett

Darijo Srna was seemingly hosted by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly last night at the Chelsea vs Man City game, as the Blues continue to chase the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Srna, a former full-back, is now the director of football at Shakhtar and will be heading up sale talks with the Ukrainian club wanting up to €100m (£88m)to allow the wide attacker to leave.

Mudryk appears keen on a move to Arsenal but the Blues’ remain in the hunt and injuries to Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in the defeat last night could well force them to move in the market.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with Arsenal (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Antonio Conte explains why he’s against loaning out Tottenham’s young players

09:10 , Karl Matchett

Antonio Conte revealed he is against the idea of sending his young Tottenham Hotspur talent out on loan during the January transfer window.

Spurs host Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday before taking on Premier League leaders Arsenal the following weekend, one month out from their Champions League last-16 first-leg trip to AC Milan.

Oliver Skipp, 22, started in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma in Spurs’ 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, while 21-year-old winger Bryan Gil was awarded his second Premier League start after making his first against Villa on New Year’s Day.

Boss Conte said: “Skipp and (substitute Pape) Sarr showed they are really reliable players for me and I’m really happy. We exploited the period of the World Cup to work with these young players to improve themselves under the tactical aspect and physical aspect.

“Now they stay with us in the squad. I don’t want to send these young players on loan because the league is very difficult. We have to play Champions League, we have to play FA Cup. I think these young players can stay here to help us face these three competitions.”

Antonio Conte explains why he’s against loaning out Tottenham’s young players

Man United consider ‘possible move’ for Monaco defender Axel Disasi

09:00 , Karl Matchett

A couple of years ago, Man United were reportedly on the verge of signing Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. That never materialised and the French defender has just joined Chelsea - but United are not moving their eyes far for the next target.

Defensive partner of Badiashile Axel Disasi is the next object of their attentions, claims the Mail, with reports of “multiple top-flight clubs” being keen on the 24-year-old, but United being the side who have had “initial negotiations”.

Disasi played right-back a couple of times for France at the World Cup last month, though more frequently plays in the middle for Monaco.

Whether the Ligue 1 club allows both their key defenders to leave in the same window is up for discussion.

(Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez: Benfica coach brands Chelsea ‘disrespectful’ over pursuit of midfielder

08:46 , Karl Matchett

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt has labelled Chelsea’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez ‘disrespectful’.

Chelsea, who today confirmed the signing of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, are looking to add Fernandez to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

The midfielder joined Benfica in August before going on to win the World Cup with Argentina in December, and he has a release clause of approximately £106million.

Discussing Chelsea’s approach for the 21-year-old, German Schmidt said per the BBC: “What the club is doing who wants Enzo, it’s disrespectful against all of us, against Benfica, and I cannot accept what they are doing.

“To make the player crazy, and then to pretend they can pay the clause and later they want negotiate, I think is not what I understand about a good relationship between clubs who maybe want to discuss about the player.”

More here:

Benfica coach brands Chelsea ‘disrespectful’ over Enzo Fernandez pursuit

Man United unsure on Jadon Sancho return

08:37 , Karl Matchett

While the club look for attacking signings this month, Erik ten Hag feels patience is paramount when considering Jadon Sancho as the Dutchman admitted there remains no timescale on when the winger will return to action for Manchester United.

Sancho, a £73million signing from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago, has not featured for United since playing 52 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in October and was left out of England’s World Cup squad.

“I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process,” Ten Hag said. “I will do everything that’s in my power but some processes you can’t force and this is one of them.

“I also have to show patience although I don’t have patience because we have a lack of opportunities in the front line, players who are available and capable to contribute not only in the Premier League but on the highest standard in football.

“Jadon is one who, when he is fit, he will contribute and we will have an extra option and so we have more chance to win a lot of games.

“With the physical, there’s also a connection of mental,” Ten Hag said. “I think he’s now making good progress on the physical part and that will help him.

“I hope he can return quickly but I can’t say how long it will be. In this moment, he is not fit enough, no.

“We have some hurdles to take. I think he’s (heading) in a good direction. I can’t force this process so I don’t do. I would be really happy in the moment if he returned in the squad for team training, that’s the next step.”

Erik ten Hag unable to provide update on Jadon Sancho return

Transfer news

08:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

All the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip.