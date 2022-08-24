Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16.

Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season, according to The Sun. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayern Munich on loan, having been linked to the Bundesliga cub two summers ago. The Blues are still hopeful of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon – though Everton are demanding players on loan in return – and Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news LIVE

Manchester United considering shock move for Memphis Depay

Brendan Rodgers gives Wesley Fofana update after Chelsea bids

Pay Ronaldo up says Kilbane

09:10 , Michael Jones

The rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo continue to circulate and it is still unlcear whether or not he will be playing for Manchester United this season.

His agent is actively pursuing a move away from Old Trafford for the 37-year-old who is believed to want to quit the club this summer in pursuit of Champions League football.

Erik ten Hag has benched Ronaldo twice in United’s opening three Premier League games and he only came off the bench in the 86th minute against Liverpool in place of goalscorer Marcus Rashford.

Former Everton star Kevin Kilbane has suggested that the club may need to pay up to £30million to end this particular transfer saga and release Ronaldo from his contract to allow him to join another club on a free transfer.

Story continues

“Cristiano Ronaldo, it just seems to be that United have got to pay him up,” Kilbane told Off The Ball. “If they want him out of the door, if he is not going to go quietly just pay him up. They are paying over the odds on transfer fees, it seems for everyone that goes into the club by £20-30million.

“That’s probably the amount they are going to have to pay Ronaldo up to go. If they are going to get rid of him, that seems to be the only viable option I think. Pay him up, make Ronaldo a free [agent] and then there will be suitors around Europe to take him.”

West Ham sign Emerson

09:04 , Michael Jones

West Ham United have announced the signing of Italy international defender Emerson Palmieri who joins the club on a four-year contract with a one-year option from Chelsea.

Emerson has won the European Championship, Champions League and Europa League during his career. He moved to Italy from Brazil in 2014 was granted citizenship and switched international allegiance three years later, winning 27 caps, including a start in Italy’s Euro 2020 final victory over England at Wembley a year ago.

“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” said Emerson, who will wear the No 33 shirt. “It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.

“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham. The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now!

“I can’t wait to get started in a West Ham shirt.”

Our new No.3️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/3mzsL2rqXQ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 23, 2022

Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea transfer interest continues

08:59 , Michael Jones

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said Chelsea target Wesley Fofana was left out of the matchday squad after not turning up for first-team training last week and has been working with the under-23s.

Having been dropped from the squad for Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Southampton, with Rodgers saying the defender was not in the right frame of mind to play, Fofana was absent again on Tuesday as the Foxes edged into the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-1 win on penalties at Stockport.

Prior to the game it had been reported Leicester had turned down a third bird from Chelsea for Fofana, and Rodgers said in his post-match press conference: “There was an offer gone in and it’s been been rejected. Apart from that, I’m not 100 per cent on the other details, because we were focusing on the game.”

Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues

Manchester United consider bringing back Memphis Depay

08:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16.

Memphis Depay in action for Barcelona last season (AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE

08:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.