Transfer news LIVE! Deadline day twist as Arsenal and Man Utd chase striker deals

It’s transfer deadline day as Premier League clubs face a frantic few hours to complete last-minute deals before 11pm tonight.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new forward after Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. The Independent understands United face a “struggle” to sign Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel before the deadline despite the 19-year-old favouring a move to Old Trafford and telling the German club he wants to leave.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not given up hope of signing Tel and may be tempted to put in one final bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to bolster their Premier League title chances. Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker but have been told that Watkins will not be leaving for less than £60m after an opening offer for the England international was rejected last week.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s flaws were exposed by Arsenal in a 5-1 defeat yesterday and Pep Guardiola’s side could yet sign midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus. It promises to be a busy day at Chelsea, too, with Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku among the players who may depart.

Chelsea have been linked with Alejandro Garnacho throughout the window, but the 20-year-old Manchester United winger looks unlikely to follow Rashford out of the door. That could all change, however, as we ticks towards tonight’s 11pm deadline. Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below.

The Independent’s Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, says that Mathys Tel is ‘unlikely’ to join Arsenal on deadline day.

Delaney says: “Tel to Arsenal is highly unlikely to happen.

“The Gunners wanted him on loan and it was difficult to strike a deal with Bayern.

“Mikel Arteta only wants business that fits with medium-term plans.”

Douglas Luiz's Premier League return fading

It seems unlikely that Douglas Luiz will make his return to the Premier League.

Manchester City held an interest in the midfielder as a replacement for the injured Rodri but have decided to not progress talks.

Manchester United were then linked but no real interest developed from the red side of the city.

As things stand Luiz will remain at Juventus for the rest of the season.

How Marcus Rashford and Manchester United reached a sorry, confusing divorce

Ruben Amorim was contemplating the notion of a humiliation. It wasn’t a question about Crystal Palace beating Manchester United – they do that most seasons, sometimes twice in a campaign now – or even about his side losing five of their last six home league games and trailing for much of the other to the bottom club.

Rather, he was asked if it would be humiliating if Marcus Rashford, the player he had banished even before his exile to the Midlands was rubberstamped, proves prolific on loan at Aston Villa. “Humiliating? It’s not embarrassing,” Amorim replied. “When you loan a player - and I don’t think it’s official - you expect him to play and to improve, so there is nothing humiliating there.”

How Marcus Rashford and Manchester United reached a sorry, confusing divorce

Evan Ferguson signs for West Ham!

Evan Ferguson has completed his loan move to West Ham United after joining from Brighton until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland international is reunited with Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his senior debut for Brighton at the age of 16 in August 2021.

“It feels good to be here. Seeing the stadium and being here today, I’ve got a very good feeling,” the new No34 told West Ham TV, speaking at London Stadium after putting pen to paper on Monday morning.

“I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again.

“I want to come in and do my best for the Club, score goals, and see where we get to.”

City agree deal to sign Gonzalez

News is now breaking that Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez for €60m.

Outlets from Spain and Portugal have reported on the deal, and now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that City will pay the release clause amount “with [a] different structure”.

The Spaniard will travel for his “medical and contract signing soon”.

Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan as Manchester United strike deal on wage demands

14:15 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford has sealed his surprise loan move to Aston Villa, joining the Midlands club for the rest of the season.

Villa have an option to buy Rashford in the summer and will pay a minimum of 75 percent of his wages, which are over £300,000 a week, rising to a potential 90 percent, depending on bonuses. However, there is no loan fee.

The England international has not featured in United’s last 13 games, and has only been on the bench for one, with manager Ruben Amorim initially omitting him for the Manchester derby because of his performances in training.

Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan as Man Utd strike deal on wage demands

Tel on his way to Spurs?

Sky DE’s Florian Plettenberg is now reporting that Mathys Tel is “on his way” to Tottenham.

The 19-year-old apparently wants to join Spurs now, after links to both Arsenal and Man Utd have broken down.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Mathys #Tel on his way to TOTTENHAM !!!



🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Mathys #Tel on his way to TOTTENHAM !!!

He wants to join @SpursOfficial now !!!

Paul Merson on Arsenal's striker search

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson said: "They still need a striker. When the Man City game went 1-1, you thought of Havertz's chance for 2-0. They went on to win the game comfortably, but it could have gone the other way. A natural goalscorer scores that goal.

"Havertz gets his goal, which is harder than the one he missed.

"Unless they get Watkins, I don't see the reason for them going to get one. They might as well wait for next season. If they get him for £70m or £80m for £200,000 a week... for the next six or seven months that's £3m in wages.

"If Liverpool win their game in hand next week, even if Arsenal had Haaland they wouldn't win the league. Nine points is a lot with the amount of games left.

"So unless they get Watkins, because that's for the future as well, I wouldn't panic and wait for the summer."

Alcaraz having Everton medical

Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is undergoing a medical at Everton.

The 22-year-old is expected to join David Moyes' side on loan with an option to buy.

Alcaraz spent two seasons at Southampton before joining Juventus on loan last term.

Everton are still waiting to confirm his loan move which should complete before the deadline.

Man Utd interested in Bailey?

Manchester United’s sporadic search for a striker has seemingly landed on Leon Bailey.

Reports say that the Aston Villa forward is on the list of potential targets for the Old Trafford hierarchy though it may be too late to secure a deal.

Any move for Bailey would be separate to the ongoing talks over a loan move for Marcus Rashford.

Villa meanwhile are hope to bring Marco Asensio in from Paris Saint-Germain.

Wolves sporting director on Cunha's new deal

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “The new contract is a reward for what Matheus has done, and symbolises his importance to us on the pitch. It is something that he's earned because of everything he’s given us and will continue to give us.

“Matheus loves the club, loves the fans and really appreciates the opportunity the club has given him. The fans have taken him under their wing, and he’s loved being here, so it's been a really positive experience for both sides.

“His talent is undeniable and he’s a real winner. He wants us to achieve our goals now, and when a player of his quality shows he's with you and up for the fight, it’s a big lift for everyone. Now he has to do what he’s been doing, and even more. I expect him to knuckle down through the second half of season, because we need everyone at it.”

Wolves announce new Cunha contract

Wolves have confirmed that Matheus Cunha has signed a new contract until 2029.

The new deal includes a release clause of £60m, which will be active from the summer.

Cunha signed the deal following Wolves’ victory over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Wolves close in on Red Star defender

Wolves have had a £10m bid for Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga accepted.

The Premier League strugglers want another centre-back having lost out on Kevin Danso to Tottenham. They had agreed terms with Danso but had two bids rejected by Ligue 1 side Lens.

Now they’ve moved on and getting a deal for Djiga over the line is a priority on deadline day.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho stance provides golden opportunity to end bad transfer habit

One of the many areas Manchester United have fallen behind noisy neighbours Manchester City in recent years is their ability to sell players at the right time.

While City year after year generate hundreds of millions on player sales, some from their academy, hence their strong PSR position, United cling onto players far too long, reluctant to part ways with talent their have nurtured themselves especially. It was not all that long ago Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku all left for nothing in one summer.

Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho stance provides golden chance to end bad transfer habit

Six deadline day transfers that could still happen

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa to Tottenham or Manchester United)

The Jamaican winger has emerged as a late target for Tottenham, while Spurs have also been linked with the Villa star.

With Marcus Rashford out the door, Bailey could represent much-needed depth for Ruben Amorim, as he battles across domestic and European competitions.

The Athletic report United are keen on the 27-year-old, while Fabrizio Romano reported Spurs have now entered the race after a season that has so far returned one goal and two assists from 20 Premier League appearances, while also featuring in six of Villa’s Champions League games so far.

Six deadline day transfers that could still happen

Nico Gonzalez (Porto to Man City)

Manchester City are hoping to close a deal for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez, but the big sticking point is the transfer fee. Porto have so far insisted that City meet the release in his contract of £50m, but Etihad officials want to negotiate a lower figure.

City think Gonzalez could fill in for the injured Rodri in the centre of midfield. The 23-year-old came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy before joining Porto in 2023, and has football in his genes: his father is Deportivo La Coruna legend Fran Gonzalez and his uncle was also a professional player.

Six deadline day transfers that could still happen

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea to Crystal Palace)

Completely frozen out under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, Chilwell needs a fresh start – and looks to have got it a few miles south.

The left back has made only one appearance for the Blues this season – against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in September – but Palace boss Oliver Glasner is keen to bolster his defence on deadline-day.

In his prime years at 28, Chilwell has 21 England caps to his name and was a starter under Thomas Tuchel during the German’s tenure at Stamford Bridge. Could some minutes at Palace force an England return for Chilwell in March?

Six deadline day transfers that could still happen

Marco Asensio (PSG to Aston Villa)

After agreeing a loan deal for Marcus Rashford, Unai Emery looks set to strengthen his squad further on deadline-day with PSG playmaker Asensio.

The 29-year-old, who joined the French champions from Real Madrid in 2023, has featured just twice in PSG’s last eight Ligue 1 games and has failed to break into the starting XI under Luis Enrique.

A three-time Champions League winner, the Spanish international would give Emery further squad depth as Villa target a deep run in Europe’s premier club competition this season.

Six deadline day transfers that could still happen

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa to Arsenal)

A prime target late in the window for Arsenal, Villa then sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for £71m, strengthening their resolve to retain the England forward.

The Gunners may still push for a move, having seen a bid rejected last week, with Joao Felix making up the numbers for Villa to directly replace both Duran and Watkins, having already acquired Marcus Rashford to fill the final third void.

An injury against Wolves might end any prospect of a deal, but Watkins, a known Arsenal fan, might be eager to make the move before the summer when Mikel Arteta can assess wider options.

Six deadline day transfers that could still happen

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich to Manchester United)

The 19-year-old forward has been one of the biggest talking points of the January window, having told Bayern he wanted to leave for more playing time after becoming sidelined by manager Vincent Kompany in recent weeks. That news caught the attention of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, and both Arsenal and Manchester United are reported to have made contact with Bayern in recent days.

However, a report by Sky Sports in Germany on Monday morning suggested United’s talks with Bayern had collapsed, while there are conflicting reports on whether Arsenal’s interest remains. Tel is thought to prefer a loan move to Old Trafford until the end of the season, with a view to reassessing his options in the summer.

Emery on last day of transfer window

"We are working to try and get some players to join us on Monday because we have to replace Diego Carlos, we have to replace (Emi) Buendia, we have to replace Jhon Duran," Unai Emery said after Villa’s defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

"It is not easy because we don't want to replace with players that will not help us like I want. We are being very demanding in it, we have to be intelligent.

"To sign a striker is not easy. We have versatile players and usually Watkins has been consistent, playing matches. He is strong at recovering and playing matches in a row during a week, two or three matches.

"Today he was injured, hopefully it is small. The idea is if we can replace Jhon Duran with another striker. In case we can find a player to help us in the level we want, we will do, but we have versatile players.

"We have to compete and try to get the level we want with the players we have and I think tomorrow or Monday we will be adding two or three more players."

Malacia deal breaks down

Benfica are no longer pursuing a deal for Tyrell Malacia after talks with Manchester United broke down.

United held firm on the terms of the deal they wanted in order to sanction the left-back's departure and Benfica have not met the Old Trafford club's valuations.

Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu

12:10 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have clinched the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce for an initial £25m.

The Denmark international, who is their second signing of the weekend after bringing in teenage defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, has been bought as a wing-back to suit new head coach Ruben Amorim’s system.

Manchester United announce signing of Patrick Dorgu

James Ward-Prowse heads back to West Ham

Sky Sports News' report that Nottingham Forest have agreed with West Ham to terminate James Ward-Prowse's loan deal.

He has only made three late substitute appearances in the Premier League since Christmas.

There was no recall option, but the clubs have mutually agreed.

Borussia Dortmund make loan move for Carney Chukwuemeka

Borussia Dortmund have made a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, according to the BBC.

The 21-year-old midfielder isn’t wanted by Enzo Maresca and a loan deal to the Bundesliga side could include an option to buy.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in 2022 and signed a six-year contract but has made just four appearances this season, none in the Premier League.

The Blues have also left open the option of sending Chukwuemeka on loan to their partner club Strasbourg, who are also owned by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

'No first team ins and outs'

An update on Liverpool’s dealings from The Independent’s Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly.

He says that there are “no first team ins and outs anticipated at Liverpool today” but there could be movement for fringe striker Jayden Danns.

Jolly adds: “Liverpool striker Jayden Danns could go on loan to Sunderland for the rest of the season.”

One to keep an eye on for the remainder of deadline day.

Celtic reject West Ham bid for Cummings

Celtic have rejected West Ham’s opening bid for striker Daniel Cummings.

It’s understood the Premier League club made an offer in the region of £500,000 for the 18-year-old.

Cummings has agreed terms on a pre-contract but West Ham are pushing to sign him in this window.

He’s been a prolific scorer for the Celtic B team this season and he made his senior debut against Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

January transfer window done deals

Here’s a quick view of the big deals completed over the weekend and on deadline day:

Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa - Rashford left Manchester United on Sunday 2 February to join the midlands club on loan until the end of the season after being exiled by Ruben Amorim

Kevin Danso to Tottenham - Spurs brought in a defensive reinforcement when Danso joined from Lens having hijacked Wolves’ move for the centre-back

Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United - Dorgu became the first proper signing under Amorim and will fill the left wingback role in his preferred 3-4-3 formation

Stefanos Tzimas - The first deadline day signing sees Brighton bring in the Greek forward from FC Nurnberg. He’ll remain at the club on loan and join up with the Seagulls in the summer

Postecoglou on Danso

Here’s Ange Postecoglou sepaking about Kevin Danso signing for Spurs.

The Tottenham boss said: "I think Kevin will be a great fit for us. Obviously we're a bit short at the back and have been for a while.

“He's experienced, a good one-on-one defender and new players give us energy.

“We're looking forward to him being part of the group."

Lloyd Kelly set to leave Newcastle for Juventus

Newcastle centre-back Lloyd Kelly has agreed a deal with Juventus and is set to depart for the Serie A giants.

A verbal agreement is in place for Kelly to join initially on loan with and obligation to buy.

The package is around £15m with add-ons and a sell-on clause, and a contract has been agreed with the player.

A medical is expected imminently for the ex-Bournemouth man

Torino sign Chelsea midfielder

Torino have signed Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

The deal is thought to be worth £12.5m with Torino paying an initial fee of £10.8m, plus £1.7m in add-ons.

Lazio had agreed a deal during the week but Torino’s payment terms were more favourable.

Chelsea also have a 25 per cent sell-on clause included in the deal.

Tottenham hijack Wolves deal to sign Kevin Danso

Tottenham have announced the signing of defender Kevin Danso from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Danso is a 26-year-old central defender and will join the north Londond club on an initial loan until the end of the season with Tottenham having an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

The total deal is believed to have cost around €25m (£21m) and Danso has agreed a deal to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium until 2030.

Tottenham hijack Wolves deal to sign Kevin Danso

Tottenham sign Danso

Tottenham have signed Lens defender Kevin Danso.

He joins on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

Fellow Premier League club Wolves had been in talks to sign Danso and arranged a medical for the 26-year-old on Sunday.

However, Danso choose to move to Spurs instead after they began talks with the player.

Spurs have been in the market for a defender and their need for a centre-back increased after Radu Dragusin picked up a knock in their Europa League clash versus Elfsborg during the week.

West Ham agree loan move for Ferguson

West Ham have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign striker Evan Ferguson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old will head to London today to complete a medical having made his first appearance for the Seagulls in their 7-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Tariq Lamptey off to Ajax

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is heading to Ajax, according to the Daily Mail.

The Dutch giants are apparently ready to pay a cut price £1.5m for 24-year-old Lamptey as the full-back is out of contract this summer.

Lamptey has scored five times in 114 appearances for Brighton since joining from Chelsea in 2020 and he has previously been linked with the likes of Leicester, Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Wolves and Sporting Lisbon.

David Datro Fofana back at Chelsea

Chelsea have recalled David Datro Fofana from his loan spell at Turkish club Goztepe due to a major knee injury that will rule him out until next season.

The Ivory Coast international will now do his rehabilitation at Cobham, which also frees up an international loan spot for Chelsea to send another player overseas on a temporary basis.

Fofana scored two goals in nine matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season and has previously had spells on loan at Burnley and Union Berlin since his £10m move from Molde in 2023.

'Man City still negotiating with Gonzalez'

The Independent’s Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly says that Manchester City won’t be signing Douglas Luiz in this window but are still negotiating over a move for Nico Gonzalez.

He reports: “Manchester City are still negotiating with Porto over Nico Gonzalez.

“It might happen today, might not.

“As it stands, City won't be signing Douglas Luiz - they wanted a straight loan but Juventus wanted an obligation to buy - so unless anything changes, that won't go through.”

Crystal Palace reject offer for Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace have rejected a last-minute offer from Tottenham to sign defender Marc Guehi.

Guehi is in high demand during most transfer windows with Newcastle recently attempting to sign him last summer.

Interest in the centre-back had cooled this January until Spurs launched a late bid over the alast 48 hours.

Palace rejected that undisclosed offer and it seems likely Guehi will remain with the Eagles until this summer at least.

His contract runs out in 2026.

Tottenham meanwhile are attempting to secure a loan move for Axel Disasi having agreed a loan fee with Chelsea over the defender. They just need to agree to personal terms.

Man Utd sign teenager Ayden Heaven from Arsenal

Manchester United have signed England Under-19s defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old, who cost an undisclosed compensation fee, has inked a four-and-a-half-year contract and will link up with the first-team squad.

Heaven joined Arsenal as a 13-year-old in 2019 and made his senior debut against Preston in the Carabao Cup in October.

"I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I'm grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality," he said.

"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I'll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be."

Pep Guardiola on Man City's transfer plans

The Catalan said City may carry on spending, despite paying out £122m in the January transfer window to bring three players to the Etihad Stadium.

“Financially we were stable for the last seasons, still right now even with the investment we have done we have a big net profit for the last five seasons.

“So that is why we have done it and maybe in the future we will continue to do it because the club have moved financially really well over the last five years incredibly well in terms of sales but also players who make an incredible performance for the club and who have helped us to win what we want.”

Brighton confirm Tzimas signing

Brighton have announced the signing of Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas from FC Nurnberg.

The two clubs agreed on a transfer fee of £20m with add-ons and the 19-year-old has signed a contract until 2030.

Tzimas is on loan at Nurnberg for the season in Bundesliga 2 from Greek side PAOK, with a buy option in the arrangement worth £15m.

Nurnberg have activated the option which then enables him to join up with Brighton in June at the end of his loan.

“Stefanos is an excellent young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals,” said Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg. 😁



We are delighted to confirm the signing of Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg. 😁

The 19-year-old has signed a contract that runs until June 2030, but he will remain in Germany until the end of the season. 🤝

Aston Villa in for Joao Felix?

Apparently so, according to Villa’s transfer guru Monchi. He was on Spanish TV station Cope last night and has confirmed there is interest in the Chelsea player, as well as PSG’s Marco Asensio.

“They are similar players, who Unai Emery likes. Asensio was tried by Aston Villa before I arrived. Last summer we were close to Joao. Neither of them are easy because in terms of salary and cost they are not simple.

"If there is a coach in world football who recovers players, it is Unai Emery. He has been able to recover talents. Joao Felix has talent, and it is only a matter of finding the right environment to bring out the best version of himself. And Unai works very, very well on that."

Chelsea to battle Man United for Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel

Chelsea are interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although any move is likelier in the summer.

There may also be competition at that point from Manchester United, who have a long-standing interest in the Swiss international.

Chelsea have started to consider their goalkeeping situation after some high-profile errors from current No. 1 Robert Sanchez.

Despite Enzo Maresca publicly backing the Spanish shot-stopper, the Blues have identified Kobel as a candidate who fits a lot of the criteria they prefer in a goalkeeper.

Dortmund are nevertheless resistant to even considering anything for the 27-year-old right now, especially in the midst of a run to the Champions League play-off round, with Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk securing 10th place in the table.

Arsenal still some way from securing striker deal

The Independent understands that Arsenal are still in the market for a striker on deadline day though they have a ways to go to get a deal over the line.

The club are still looking at Bayern’s Mathys Tel and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as options but both moves seem some way off says The Independent’s Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney.

Arsenal hope to secure a loan move for Tel but Bayern want a deal that suits them exactly, especially after Spurs basically set the price for the forward earlier in the window.

With Watkins, there is still a huge difference in valuations with Villa. The midlands club want closer to £60m for the striker with Arsenal’s first bid landing at £40m last week.

Jordan Henderson gets in heated argument with journalist over claims he wanted to leave Ajax

Jordan Henderson defended himself during a frosty press conference following Ajax’s 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Kenneth Taylor scored a 94th minute winner for Ajax to send them up to second in the Dutch top-flight but the post-match press conference was dominated with questions about Henderson’s future.

The former Liverpool captain was grilled about his actions before, during and after Ajax’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the Europa League last Thursday when speculation was rife that he would be making a transfer to Monaco.

Henderson, who usually captains Ajax, gave up the armband for that match and explained his reasoning for doing so.

Jordan Henderson gets in heated argument over claims he wanted to leave Ajax

Manchester United want Geovany Quenda

Manchester United are interested in Sporting winger Geovany Quenda, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Quanda is just 17 but the Portugal youth international is a player Ruben Amorim knows well from his time at Sporting.

The report says that Quenda has been identified as a player who can fit into Amorim’s system - but he may not be available until the summer.

Quenda has received interest from other clubs and is valued at around £35m.

City baulk at Gonzalez price

Manchester City are in negotiations with Nico Gonzalez of Porto, but don’t want to pay his release clause.

That’s according to The Telegraph, which says City want the midfielder before deadline day but only if they can find a way to knock Porto down from the 23-year-old’s contracted price of £50m.

Jordan Henderson staying at Ajax

Jordan Henderson won’t be leaving Ajax this winter.

The former Liverpool midfielder had been rumoured to be making a switch to Monaco though the Dutch club decided to keep him onboard following the Europa League victory over Galatasaray last Thursday.

🚨 Jordan Henderson stays at Ajax - potential Monaco move off. 34yo midfielder held talks with #Ajax hierarchy last night after Europa League win over Galatasaray; agreement reached to remain in Amsterdam + battle for trophies. Contract 2026

Ollie Watkins 'happy to stay' at Villa Park

Unai Emery insists Ollie Watkins is happy to stay at Aston Villa, who are reportedly considering a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Villa turned down a bid from Arsenal for England striker Watkins earlier this week, reported to be in the region of £60m.

Striker Jhon Duran has left Villa to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal understood to be worth up to £71m, but Emery says Watkins will be staying at Villa Park.

Manchester City turn to familiar face as surprise option to replace Rodri

Manchester City are considering re-signing Douglas Luiz from Juventus as they look to the Brazil midfielder to cover for the absence of the injured Rodri.

Douglas Luiz is on City’s January shortlist, though it is far from certain that they will bring in a midfielder during a busy month in the transfer window.

City, who have ruled out moves this month for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, are only interested in a loan move for the former Aston Villa midfielder, with Rodri set to return to fitness in the summer.

Man City turn to familiar face as surprise option to replace Rodri

When is the transfer deadline?

The January transfer window opened on Wednesday 1 January for English clubs and will run for just over a month with Deadline Day being Monday 3 February.

The window officially closes at 11pm GMT for English clubs.

Most major European leagues also close on February 3 with Germany, Scotland and Spain all having the same time slot as England though France’s window closes at 1pm GMT.

Is Tel staying at Bayern Munich?

Despite some reports that Mathys Tel wanted to leave Bayern for Manchester United – having rejected Spurs – The Athletic says that Tel is keen to stay at Bayern and reassess his options in the summer.

Spurs had a reached agreement thought to be around £50m for his transfer, but the 19-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under Vincent Kompany at Bayern, turned down that option.

United and Arsenal were both keeping tabs on the situation, but David Ornstein suggests the chase could be over.

Spurs still 'an attractive club'

Sticking with Tottenham for the time being, Ange Postecoglou says the club remain an attractive proposition for new players ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements and while Postecoglou has repeatedly called for his depleted squad to be given help, the club have only signed one outfield player going into the final day of the transfer window.

Tottenham can still end a 17-year trophy drought this term with key Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League fixtures to come during the next six weeks.

Will Spurs make a move for Garnacho?

Tottenham are also reported to on the hunt for Alejandro Garnacho, after losing out on the chase for Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich.

Tel rejected a move to Tottenham after a transfer fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

But the Mail reports that Spurs have quickly shifted their attention to Old Trafford, where Garnacho is available and being courted by Napoli and Chelsea among other clubs in Europe.

Reports suggest Man Utd want £60m for the young winger.

Tottenham in advanced talks with Tomori

Spurs are closing in on the signing of AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

That’s according to Sky Sports, which claims the former Chelsea centre-back is a key target at Tottenham.

Spurs want to add another defender before the deadline on Monday, with Christian Romero and Radu Dragusin both injured and Micky Van de Ven only just recovered from a hamstring strain.

The club hijacked Wolves’ deal for Kevin Danso so have some cover and that may mean a move for Tomori is not as urgent as once thought.

Sky Sports says that although Spurs and Milan are in ‘advanced talks’, no agreement has yet been made with the player.

Neymar in tears as 'the prince' returns to Santos

A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, "The prince is back."

The 32-year-old signed a six-month contract, which he said could be extended.

Neymar later admitted his return was also due to his feeling unhappy at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this year as he struggled to get playing time.

About 20,000 raucous Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian's return.

His evening arrival highlighted by fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.

"I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There's still a lot that could come," Neymar said on the pitch."

Steven Gerrard’s fall from Liverpool legend to coaching failure is now complete

As a player, Steven Gerrard forged a reputation as an unstoppable force, the captain who inspired his teammates to overcome impossible odds through heart and will.

Gerrard led by example, the talisman who made others believe. But, once again, he is faced with the reality that the art of management requires a different set of powers.

As his departure from Al-Ettifaq by “mutual consent” – with the club struggling in mid-table amid a run of just two league wins in 14 matches – cuts short his £15m-a-year sojourn in Saudi Arabia, Gerrard the manager appears destined to fall well below the achievements of Gerrard the player.

Steven Gerrard’s fall from Liverpool legend to coaching failure is now complete

Arsenal 'actively looking' for a striker says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the club’s bid for Ollie Watkins and their aim to bring in a striker before the end of the January transfer window.

"I’m not going to talk about any individuals," Arteta said. "We are actively looking to find a solution in that position and we will see what the market brings.

"I’m very confident with the work the club is doing, exploring every single opportunity that can have an impact on the team. If we can agree something we will. If we can’t, we won’t.

"We are trying everything that we can, but I don’t want to give any reassurance or not. It doesn’t depend only on us. Our intentions are clear but the possibilities are affected by three parties.

“We look at what we have in the squad, what we are lacking, what can make an impact and make us much better, regardless of age or background. It’s just a belief that player can be really good for us over time."

Arsenal block Tierney's return to Celtic

Arsenal have blocked Kieran Tierney from returning to Celtic, according to the Telegraph, with the left-back set to complete the season at the Gunners before rejoining his boyhood club.

Tierney will return to Celtic in the summer but there were talks about bringing that forward, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori first choice at left-back.

But the Telegraph report that Mikel Arteta will not allow Tierney to leave his squad without a replacement, given Arsenal’s position in the title race and Champions League.

Is Garnacho leaving?

Those close to Alejandro Garnacho maintain that the winger is preparing to leave Old Trafford but the signs are not favourable for this outcome.

Napoli have had interest but would need to significantly raise their valuation of £38m, closer to United's £70m.

Chelsea have long been interested, but sources close to the situation say there is still considerable negotiation.

It is understood that the possibility of one of Chelsea's players - such as Joshua Acheampong or Christopher Nkunku - going in the other direction has also been raised.

Brighton to announce new signing

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano says that Brighton will announce a new signing on deadline day.

Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas has apparently completed a medical with the club and will join the Premier League side in July.

A £22m transfer fee agreed and Tzimas will remain on loan at Nurberg.

🚨🔵 Brighton are set to announce Stefanos Tzimas as new signing as revealed yesterday.



£22m transfer fee agreed and deal valid from July as he’s staying on loan at Nurberg.



Medical already done. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/t04XivaFQ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

How Marcus Rashford and Manchester United reached a sorry, confusing divorce

Ruben Amorim was contemplating the notion of a humiliation. It wasn’t a question about Crystal Palace beating Manchester United – they do that most seasons, sometimes twice in a campaign now – or even about his side losing five of their last six home league games and trailing for much of the other to the bottom club.

Rather, he was asked if it would be humiliating if Marcus Rashford, the player he had banished even before his exile to the Midlands was rubberstamped, proves prolific on loan at Aston Villa. “Humiliating? It’s not embarrassing,” Amorim replied. “When you loan a player - and I don’t think it’s official - you expect him to play and to improve, so there is nothing humiliating there.”

How Marcus Rashford and Manchester United reached a sorry, confusing divorce

Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd are ‘trying everything’ to improve his squad

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United are “trying everything” to improve before Monday’s transfer deadline.

“We are trying everything to improve the team without doing mistakes of the past, and trying to balance the urgency of the moment,” the United head coach said after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

“So, we know all of the aspects of our club in the moment, but we are trying everything.”

West Ham set to sign Evan Ferguson on loan

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season.

Sky Sports report that the agreement is a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy.

The 20-year-old’s medical was expected to have been completed on Sunday and Ferguson will link up with Graham Potter at the London Stadium.

Tottenham want another defender

Tottenham added a new recruit when they signed defender Kevin Danso on Sunday but Ange Postecoglou wants more numbers to aid his injury-hit squad.

Spurs have been linked with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, but The Independent understands that Aston Villa may usurp Tottenham for the centre-back.

Joao Felix also set to leave Chelsea

Joao Felix is also set to leave Chelsea on loan today. The former Atletico and Benfica forward has been linked with Aston Villa and AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

Ben Chilwell set for Crystal Palace loan

Chelsea and Crystal Palace reached agreement over a loan move for England international Ben Chilwell, according to the Telegraph.

The left back has made just one substitute appearance for Enzo Maresca and is set to bolster Palace’s options at either wing or centre-back under Oliver Glasner.

Christopher Nkunku an option for Man Utd

While Mathys Tel is Manchester United’s top target, Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is seen as back-up option for the club as they look to add a forward on deadline day.

Nkunku had been set to return to Germany and join Bayern Munich but that may depend on Tel leaving. If the 19-year-old remains put, United may turn to Nkunku, who Chelsea could allow to leave if it helps them sign Alejandro Garnacho.

ESPN report that Nkunku could be involved in a deal that brings Garnacho to Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho on the move?

The 20-year-old Manchester United winger started in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday and has earned Ruben Amorim’s trust after he was praised in midweek.

But Manchester United may need help with PSR and Chelsea could test their resolve one last time. The Blues have been linked with Garnacho throughout the month and United have set a £70m price.

Garnacho looks less likely to leave United after starting against Palace

Arsenal remain interested in Ollie Watkins

Arsenal have been considering another move for Ollie Watkins, having first approached Aston Villa on Monday. That enquiry left the London club with the understanding that the forward may be available for a certain price, although there was at that point a difference of at least £20m in valuation.

Arsenal spoke to Villa over whether a deal of around £40m would be possible but £60m is more likely a figure to get a deal done. Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the last few days of the window, having sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, and set to complete loan deals for both Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Asensio and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Villa are known to be close to PSR limits, which is why their business elsewhere has encouraged Arsenal to go in for Watkins. Arteta has long been a fan of the forward, who is a boyhood fan of the club, and has repeatedly scored against the side over the last few seasons.

Arsenal have had a bid for Ollie Watkins rejected by Aston Villa

Why Aston Villa moved for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford said in December he was “ready for a new challenge” and had attracted interest from AC Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, among others.

But Villa made an approach for the 27-year-old after selling top scorer Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for £64m and proved willing to cover the majority of the England international’s wages.

He could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham and is also eligible to play in the Champions League for Villa, who have qualified for the last 16.

He offers an option to Ollie Watkins at centre-forward but could also play on the left flank and becomes manager Unai Emery’s third signing of this window after winger Donyell Malen and right-back Andres Garcia. In a busy month for them, Villa have also sold centre-back Diego Carlos and winger Jaden Philogene.

Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan as Manchester United strike deal on wage demands

Marcus Rashford has sealed his surprise loan move to Aston Villa, joining the Midlands club for the rest of the season.

Villa have an option to buy Rashford in the summer and will pay a minimum of 75 percent of his wages, which are over £300,000 a week, rising to a potential 90 percent, depending on bonuses. However, there is no loan fee.

The England international has not featured in United’s last 13 games, and has only been on the bench for one, with manager Ruben Amorim initially omitting him for the Manchester derby because of his performances in training.

Marcus Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan as Man Utd strike deal on wage demands

Man Utd and Arsenal in race for Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel is wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal as both clubs compete for the signing of the 19-year-old before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The Independent understands United are struggling to do a deal with Bayern Munich, with one of the main issues over terms on an obligation/option to buy.

United had been Tel’s first choice, but Arsenal remain in the hunt. Their path would be cleared if United can’t complete a deal.