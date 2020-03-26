Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd lead Jadon Sancho race, Erling Haaland to Real Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal latest rumours

AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to the Evening Standard's transfer news LIVE blog, bringing all the latest talk, rumours and gossip.

With no on-pitch football action to enjoy, we will keep you up to date with all the latest transfer news in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Latest transfer news, rumours and gossip...

Can't see the transfer news LIVE blog? Click here to access our desktop page.

When does the 2020 summer transfer window open?

The summer window opens in England at the end of the season - currently May 18, but that will almost certainly not be when it finishes due to Covid-19 delays.

Players can be officially registered with their new clubs when the Fifa international window opens on July 1.

From January 1 onwards, Premier League players with six months left on their contract have been able to negotiate and agree pre-contract deals with foreign clubs.