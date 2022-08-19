Transfer news LIVE: Casemiro move to Manchester United confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti

Jamie Braidwood
·10 min read
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Independent understands Casemiro will sign a four-year deal with the option of a further year at Old Trafford, with the clubs set to agree a €60m fee plus potential add-ons for the five-time Champions League winner.

Casemiro trained with Real Madrid this morning but his manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Brazil international will leave the club. “He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity,” Ancelotti said. “He wants to leave.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. In other news, Nottingham Forest have signed the 22-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an initial £25m that could rise to over £42m.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon while United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news live

  • Man United closing in on Casemiro signing from Real Madrid

  • Chelsea complete Cesare Casadei transfer from Inter Milan

  • Nottingham Forest sign Gibbs-White from Wolves

  • Chelsea target Wesley Fofana not expected to leave Leicester

  • Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro set to leave Real Madrid

  • Borussia Dortmund reject Cristiano Ronaldo reports

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea transfers

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea remain confident as they continue to target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon and Thomas Tuchel confirmed the club are still looking at new signings.

“We work together on reinforcements but it’s never easy. We can’t just wish for something and it will happen. As long as the transfer window is open there are always possibilities. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have.

“I believe we can compete with this group, but it’s one thing to compete once a week and another thing to compete 60 times a year, three times a week. You need a strong group.

“We are still active in the market and know what can be possible. We are looking for high quality and personality that suits our group and squad.”

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo latest

13:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The Manchester United manager was also asked about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, following the club’s defeat to Brentford and the forward’s attitude at full-time.

Ten Hag:“I don’t know why he’s a particular focus after Saturday. It was the team performance, the whole team’s attitude, including Ronaldo. He’s in our plans, that’s what I can say.”

Erik ten Hag on Casemiro transfer

13:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has remained tight-lipped about the imminent signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro ahead of his side’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.

Should Casemiro be signed before the fixture, he will unable to be registered in time as the deadline was at 12pm this afternoon.

Man Utd consider loan move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are considering a potential loan move for Christian Pulisic as the Chelsea winger seeks to earn more regular playing time away from Stamford Bridge, Mark Critchley writes.

The 23-year-old only made 13 league starts under Thomas Tuchel last season and has appeared as a substitute in each of Chelsea’s opening games of the new campaign.

Pulisic has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid as he seeks regular minutes before playing for the United States at this winter’s World Cup.

Manchester United consider loan move for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer’s most contentious sagas, Miguel Delaney reports.

The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Ronaldo’s behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form.

There is increasing debate within the club over whether it would be better to get rid of the megastar, although the hierarchy have so far been completely resistant.

Sporting offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer from Man Utd

Leicester open contract talks with Maddison

12:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his club have opened talks with James Maddison over a new contract.

The 25-year-old playmaker has two years left on his current deal but has attracted interest this summer from Newcastle united, who failed to prise him away in a £40million bid.

Maddison is one of the Foxes’ star players and the club are keen to avoid him entering the final year of his contract next summer.

Leicester open contract talks with James Maddison, Brendan Rodgers confirms

Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s future

12:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta is confident Bukayo Saka will soon sign a new contract with Arsenal, while offering an update on Nicolas Pepe’s future:

“I’m very confident that we and Bukayo’s camp are all aligned - now it’s about putting that on a piece of paper,” Arteta said. “I’d like that to get done because I don’t want players to be distracted in the season. But those things take time.”

And on Pepe: “What we can communicate we always do when it’s the right moment. We discussed that we have a big squad and we’ve made some decisions and allowed some players to leave. Until the end of the window anything is possible with any player.”

Real Madrid won’t sign a Casemiro replacement - Ancelotti

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not sign a replacement for Casemiro when he leaves the club to join Manchester United.

“We have signed Aurélien Tchouaméni and he’s one of the best on the market,” Ancelotti said. “Then we have Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga. My plans won’t change.”

Chelsea complete Cesare Casadei transfer from Inter Milan

12:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have completed the signing of Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan on a six-year deal.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is set to cost around £12m, will feature in the club’s Under-21s, a statement confirmed.

The signing of the Italy youth international fits a similar profile to that of Carney Chukwuemeka as Chelsea target prospects as well as big names.

“Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under-21s squad,” Chelsea’s head of youth development Neil Bath said.

“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”

Eddie Howe addresses Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle exit talk

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has issued a hands-off message to Real Madrid over star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 24-year-old Brazil international has made a stunning impact in the Premier League since his £35million January arrival at St James’ Park from Lyon, but has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital in recent days should Casemiro head for Manchester United.

Asked if he could contemplate allowing Guimaraes to leave, Magpies head coach Howe said: “No, absolutely not.

“We’re trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years, and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not take away our best players.”

Eddie Howe addresses Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle exit talk

Borussia Dortmund reject Ronaldo reports

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Borussia Dortmund were the latest club to be linked with Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday but the club’s CEO has denied that any talks have taken place over the singing of the Manchester United forward.

Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it’s certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved.”

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro set to join United

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has all but confirmed that Manchester United will sign midfielder Casemiro in the coming hours and that the 30-year-old “wants to leave” the club.

“I talked to (Casemiro) this morning,” Ancelotti said just moments ago. “He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity.

“I and the club understand it. With what he’s done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Chelsea set to complete Casedei transfer from Inter Milan

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are set to complete the transfer of Cesare Casedei from Inter Milan, the Guardian report.

The 19-year-old midfielder has undergone a medical after the clubs agreed a deal of £12m plus add-ons.

Casedei becomes the latest signing of a busy summer for Chelsea.

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana not expected to leave Leicester

11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers expects Wesley Fofana to still be at the club after the transfer window shuts.

The defender has been the subject of two bids from Chelsea but both were rejected and nothing fresh has arrived in the last 10 days.

Rodgers has insisted all along that Fofana is not for sale and does not expect to lose him in the next fortnight.

“I don’t think so far ahead, the idea is that is he is a Leicester City player, ” he said. “He is not for sale, the club have made that clear, unless anything changes on that I would expect him to be here.

“Currently at this moment there is nothing new and nothing has changed from when we last spoke.”

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana not expected to leave Leicester

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million which could rise to over £40m with add-ons.

Midfielder Gibbs-White, 22, becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing as head coach Steve Cooper continues to revamp his squad following Premier League promotion.

Forest announced on their official website: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

“The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year-deal at The City Ground.”

It’s one of the biggest signings of the transfer window so far.

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

Casemiro: Manchester United close in on €60m transfer for Real Madrid midfielder

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Casemiro in an initial €60m (£50.8m) deal with Real Madrid, plus €10m (£8.5m) in potential add-ons, Mark Critchley reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder is set to sign a four-year contract with the option of a further year, though medical and visa issues are unlikely to allow him to play against Liverpool on Monday.

Casemiro’s arrival will finally reinforce United’s midfield, which is an area of the pitch that manager Erik ten Hag has been hoping to strengthen all summer.

The Brazil international will hope to help United hit back from a miserable start to the 2022/23 season, having lost both of their opening Premier League games.

Full story:

Manchester United close in on €60m deal for Casemiro

