Transfer news LIVE: Man United eye Antony and Allan Saint-Maximin with Chelsea confident over Anthony Gordon

Michael Jones
·2 min read
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are poised to announce the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. There is also interest from Erik Ten Hag in Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, who gave Manchester City a torrid time in the 3-3 draw last weekend.

While Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. In other news, Nottingham Forest have signed the 22-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an initial £25m that could rise to over £42m.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news and rumours

  • Manchester United are set to advance talks over signing Ajax’s Antony

  • Man United also keen on Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin

  • Chelsea confident of signing Anthony Gordon from Everton for £50m

Chelsea ready to pay up to £60m for Anthony Gordon

08:27 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea could pay as much as £60 million for Anthony Gordon.

The latest report this morning from Sky Sports says that fee includes add-ons for the Everton youngster.

Man United consider Allan Saint-Maximin move

08:17 , Jack Rathborn

Man United are not satisfied with one wide player it seems, with reports from Media Foot in France they are contemplating a move for Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

The French wide player was sensational for the Magpies in the 3-3 draw against Manchester City, but United now seem keen.

At 25 and with four years remaining, not to mention Newcastle’s immense wealth, it would take an enormous offer to get Saint-Maximin out of St James’ Park.

Chelsea confident of signing Anthony Gordon from Everton for £50m

08:07 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are confident of completing a move for Everton star Anthony Gordon this week.

The Times report talks for the England Under-21 international are ongoing.

But Thomas Tuchel looks poised to add to his attacking options with the lively winger.

Manchester United are set to advance talks over signing Ajax’s Antony

08:04 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are set to advance talks over signing Ajax’s Antony following their win over Liverpool on Monday night.

With Casemiro already at Old Trafford and poised to sign from Real Madrid, Erik ten Hag will look to bolster his attack with the signing of the Brazilian winger.

The Sun report Antony has agreed personal terms and the deal will be done within a week.

