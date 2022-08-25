Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future.

Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart on loan to Nice. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, as talks continue with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Elsewhere, West Ham have submitted a bid for Lucas Pacqueta and Newcastle have agreed a club record deal for forward Alexander Isak. Cristiano Ronaldo remains linked with moves and has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Maguire to Chelsea?

08:13 , Sarah Rendell

Speaking of Manchester United there is another rumour circling the papers this morning. United captain Harry Maguire could be pursued by Chelsea if their deal with Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, the Evening Standard says.

The Frenchman has reportedly been Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target at Stamford Bridge for some time but the Blues have been met with repeated frustration in their attempts to sign him.

Maguire broke records when he signed for United in 2019 as he became the most expensive defensive transfer in Premier League history.

Anthony pushing for United move

08:03 , Sarah Rendell

Ajax striker Antony is “determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days” with the 22-year-old’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window to try to secure the deal, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The paper adds that the Premier League club have so far had two bids worth £51million and £68m rejected by the Dutch champions. Ajax are understood to be holding out for a package worth up to 100m euros (£84m).

It is the latest rumour attached to United in this transfer window with question marks still hovering over star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer news LIVE

07:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

