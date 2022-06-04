Transfer news LIVE! Lukaku willing to force Chelsea FC exit, Ronaldo Man Utd hint, Jesus to Arsenal update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Gorrie
·5 min read
Transfer news LIVE! Lukaku willing to force Chelsea FC exit, Ronaldo Man Utd hint, Jesus to Arsenal update
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Romelu Lukaku
    Romelu Lukaku
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erik ten Hag
    Dutch association football manager and former player
  • Alexandre Lacazette
    Alexandre Lacazette
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Transfer news - LIVE!

We are edging closer to the official opening of the transfer window and rumours are already starting to pick up.

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly willing to take a significant pay-cut in order to seal a return to Inter Milan after his nightmare season back at Chelsea, although it is still unclear as to whether or not the Italian giants can afford a deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has dropped a major hint over his Manchester United future by hailing Erik Ten Hag and calling for patience with the new manager as he begins yet another rebuild at Old Trafford.

Over at Arsenal, they are said to be confident of signing Gabriel Jesus this summer and will hope to ramp up talks after the international break, with Alexandre Lacazette now having returned to former club Lyon.

Sadio Mane has hinted he will look to leave Liverpool in the coming weeks while there has been yet more talk in regard to the idea of Harry Kane signing a new deal at Tottenham.

Follow all of the news LIVE with Standard Sport’s transfer centre!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Lukaku could take pay-cut to force Chelsea exit

  • Ronaldo drops Man United hint

  • Arsenal confident of Gabriel Jesus deal

  • Harry Kane latest

  • Tottenham ‘turn down’ chance to sign Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala: Tottenham TURN DOWN chance to sign forward for free

09:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wow.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham have TURNED DOWN the chance to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer.

The forward has been linked with a move to Inter Milan after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract, years after he was touted as a potential target for Spurs during Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge.

Tottenham, however, are reportedly not interested in a move due to the Argentine’s huge wage demands, believed to be in the regio of £280k-per-week.

Frenkie De Jong wants Barcelona stay amid Man United transfer rumours

08:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Dutch media, Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong stressed he was ALREADY at his ‘dream club’ despite links with a move to Manchester United.

“I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical.

“I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona.

“That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Update on Harry Kane’s future

08:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport brought you the news last month that Harry Kane could be willing to extend his future at Tottenham.

Back into the Champions League and managed by a certain Antonio Conte, life in north London looks pretty good for the England captain right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express shared some of his insight into Kane’s future.

“Although he angled for a move last summer, I think he’s a family man, he’s looking at the Premier League (goalscoring) record. I don’t really see him as a player that wants to play abroad. I think he wants to stay in the Premier League his whole career.

“All the while there’s a buzz at the moment at Tottenham, because there is, we can see it from outside. There’s a good environment there at the moment, with the injection of cash, it feels like Tottenham are only going to get stronger.”

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool exit hint

08:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking while away on international duty, Sadio Mane hinted he would follow the wishes of the Senegalese public and look to Liverpool this summer.

You can read his comments in full here.

Arsenal ‘confident’ of Gabriel Jesus deal

08:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sun claim Arsenal remain confident of luring Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to the club despite their lack of Champions League football.

Jesus is Arsenal’s top target this summer as Mikel Arteta bids to bring more goals into this squad and there is a hope a move could be wrapped up soon.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United hint

08:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite a prolific season on an individual front, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future has been up for debate.

Still, speaking to the club’s official website, the Portugal forward has been talking up the idea of working with Erik Ten Hag.

“I was happy, of course, to be back at a club that really raised my career,” he said.

“So it was unbelievable.

‘The feeling when I (came) back again, it was nice to feel the supporters. The happiness of them as great.

“I believe that Manchester will be where they belong,

“As I say before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe.

“The records are coming in a natural way. I don’t follow the records but the records follow me. So it’s good.

“It’s still my motivation to carry on. Just working hard. I still love the passion for the game. And of course, Manchester and my team-mates helped me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano.”

Lukaku willing to force Chelsea exit

08:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Sky Sports, Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay-cut of up to 50% in order to return to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

The Belgian has struggled since his major money move from Serie A and expressed his love for the Serie A giants in a controversial interview at the turn of the year.

Thought to be unhappy life with at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku might have to get used to it.

Inter aren’t believed to be in a position to afford a deal given their recent financial problems.

(PA)
(PA)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • New York's Kid Line engineers Rangers' Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Who should Lightning want to face in Eastern Conference Final?

    Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?

  • Hockey Canada names team for delayed women's world under-18 hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team for the world championship was announced for the second time in less than five months Monday. The three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards chosen by Hockey Canada will wear the Maple Leaf at the women's world under-18 hockey championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. That tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January. The championship was called off less than two weeks before opening bec

  • RBC Canadian Open to have spectator seats 100 feet above course

    TORONTO — Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to dine 100 feet above the golf course. Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George's Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird's-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open. "We thought 'O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an exper

  • Toronto Blue Jays place left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on 15-day injured list

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to left forearm inflammation. He was the starter in Toronto's 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night but was pulled after four innings. Ryu allowed four hits and two earned runs over a 58-pitch appearance. Ryu, who was out for almost a month earlier this season with the same forearm issue, is in the third year of a US$80-million, four-year contract. The 35-year-old South Korean

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Camila Giorgi changes outfits after logo dispute at French Open

    Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • OG Anuoby is an NBA commodity & the Raptors know it

    Rumours have been swirling recently that OG Anunoby is dissatisfied with his role in Toronto. While we don't know how much truth there is to that, we do know the NBA is paying attention to how the Raptors are constructing their roster. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.