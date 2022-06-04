Transfer news LIVE! Lukaku willing to force Chelsea FC exit, Ronaldo Man Utd hint, Jesus to Arsenal update

Transfer news - LIVE!

We are edging closer to the official opening of the transfer window and rumours are already starting to pick up.

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly willing to take a significant pay-cut in order to seal a return to Inter Milan after his nightmare season back at Chelsea, although it is still unclear as to whether or not the Italian giants can afford a deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has dropped a major hint over his Manchester United future by hailing Erik Ten Hag and calling for patience with the new manager as he begins yet another rebuild at Old Trafford.

Over at Arsenal, they are said to be confident of signing Gabriel Jesus this summer and will hope to ramp up talks after the international break, with Alexandre Lacazette now having returned to former club Lyon.

Sadio Mane has hinted he will look to leave Liverpool in the coming weeks while there has been yet more talk in regard to the idea of Harry Kane signing a new deal at Tottenham.

Paulo Dybala: Tottenham TURN DOWN chance to sign forward for free

09:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wow.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham have TURNED DOWN the chance to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer.

The forward has been linked with a move to Inter Milan after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract, years after he was touted as a potential target for Spurs during Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge.

Tottenham, however, are reportedly not interested in a move due to the Argentine’s huge wage demands, believed to be in the regio of £280k-per-week.

Frenkie De Jong wants Barcelona stay amid Man United transfer rumours

08:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking to Dutch media, Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong stressed he was ALREADY at his ‘dream club’ despite links with a move to Manchester United.

“I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical.

“I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona.

“That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on.”

Update on Harry Kane’s future

08:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport brought you the news last month that Harry Kane could be willing to extend his future at Tottenham.

Back into the Champions League and managed by a certain Antonio Conte, life in north London looks pretty good for the England captain right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express shared some of his insight into Kane’s future.

“Although he angled for a move last summer, I think he’s a family man, he’s looking at the Premier League (goalscoring) record. I don’t really see him as a player that wants to play abroad. I think he wants to stay in the Premier League his whole career.

“All the while there’s a buzz at the moment at Tottenham, because there is, we can see it from outside. There’s a good environment there at the moment, with the injection of cash, it feels like Tottenham are only going to get stronger.”

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool exit hint

08:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking while away on international duty, Sadio Mane hinted he would follow the wishes of the Senegalese public and look to Liverpool this summer.

You can read his comments in full here.

Arsenal ‘confident’ of Gabriel Jesus deal

08:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sun claim Arsenal remain confident of luring Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to the club despite their lack of Champions League football.

Jesus is Arsenal’s top target this summer as Mikel Arteta bids to bring more goals into this squad and there is a hope a move could be wrapped up soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United hint

08:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite a prolific season on an individual front, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future has been up for debate.

Still, speaking to the club’s official website, the Portugal forward has been talking up the idea of working with Erik Ten Hag.

“I was happy, of course, to be back at a club that really raised my career,” he said.

“So it was unbelievable.

‘The feeling when I (came) back again, it was nice to feel the supporters. The happiness of them as great.

“I believe that Manchester will be where they belong,

“As I say before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe.

“The records are coming in a natural way. I don’t follow the records but the records follow me. So it’s good.

“It’s still my motivation to carry on. Just working hard. I still love the passion for the game. And of course, Manchester and my team-mates helped me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano.”

Lukaku willing to force Chelsea exit

08:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Sky Sports, Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay-cut of up to 50% in order to return to Inter Milan from Chelsea.

The Belgian has struggled since his major money move from Serie A and expressed his love for the Serie A giants in a controversial interview at the turn of the year.

Thought to be unhappy life with at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku might have to get used to it.

Inter aren’t believed to be in a position to afford a deal given their recent financial problems.