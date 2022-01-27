Transfer news LIVE! Ander Herrera snubs Tottenham; Luis Diaz latest; Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea updates

(Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

Ander Herrera has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he is not keen on being involved in a swap deal with Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele.

Elswhere, Luis Diaz is said to be eyeing a move to Liverpool despite Spurs having already submitted a bid for the Porto winger.

Tottenham have been told they must improve their offer of £37m plus add-ons, but even agreeing a fee with the Portuguese club may not be enough to secure the Diaz, who it is claimed is keen on a switch to Anfield, even if he has to wait until the summer.

Erling Haaland has addressed his previous comments regarding his future at Borussia Dortmund, stating he just wants to move on from the whole situation.

Elsewhere, Jesse Lingard looks increasingly unlikely to get his loan move to Newcastle. It’s reported Manchester United insisted on a loan clause that would have seen them get £12m should Newcastle secure Premier League survival, but that was rejected by the Magpies.

It’s better news for them regarding Bruno Guimaraes who is closing in on a move to St James’ Park, even though Lyon insisted no agreement has yet been reached. He has been a target for Arsenal this window, and the Gunners are expected to have to move on from another target, Arthur Melo. Reports suggest there are disagreements between Arsenal and Juventus over the terms of the loan deal.

Chelsea continue to be linked with Ousmane Dembele, as the Frenchman’s agent continues to consider his client’s next move, while the Blues may well target a move for Niklas Sule, with it confirmed that the Bayern Munich defender will leave the club on a free transfer this summer after he rejected a contract extension.

08:40 , Marc Mayo

Former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair believes that Jesse Lingard is very keen on returning to London Stadium, with a deal more likely in the summer.

“I don’t think he’ll go to West Ham this window,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think he would go [if he had the choice]. West Ham would take him. But I don’t think Man United would pass him over to a rival for the top four.

“I actually think he’s going to run his contract down. Whether he goes out on loan for three or four months and then goes to West Ham…”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Herrera snubs Tottenham

08:27 , Marc Mayo

Ander Herrera has turned down the chance to sign for Tottenham.

Talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele led to the suggestion of the Spaniard moving back to England, according to The Athletic.

However, Herrera stated that he would only return to the Premier League if former club Manchester United came in for him.

(Getty Images)

City set to sign Hungarian talent

08:10 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City are on the verge of securing another top young talent.

Zalan Vancsa, a 17-year-old winger from MTK Budapest, is set to join the Premier League leaders following rival interest from Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Sevilla.

Fiorentina wrap up replacement

07:54 , Marc Mayo

Should the Vlahovic deal come off as planned, Fiorentina have already identified their replacement.

Quotidiano Sportivo state that the deal to sign Basel striker Arthur Cabral is complete, pending an announcement from the Serie A club, for around £12million.

(Getty Images)

Vlahovic crunch talks

07:47 , Marc Mayo

It’s a big day in the race for Dusan Vlahovic as Darko Ristic, the Serbian’s agent, arrives from Belgrade to thrash out a deal with Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, all that remains to discuss are the final details and commisions between the player’s camp and Juve.

No problems are expected however, with a loose agreement in place over the past few days.

(Getty Images)

Wijnaldum hints at PSG future

07:29 , Marc Mayo

Georginio Wijnaldum has discussed his Paris Saint-Germain situation amid reports he is about to leave to sign for Arsenal.

He told his Twitch channel: “My integration went well. I arrived at a new club, a new league.

“I learn every day from my teammates and the staff. They all helped me a lot to fit in.

“We get to know each other a little more every day. I'm learning French too, it's important for my integration.”

(REUTERS)

Lingard to Newcastle all-but over

07:23 , Marc Mayo

The Mail claim Newcastle have “given up hope” of signing Jesse Lingard this month.

The midfielder has been the subject of a £2.5million loan bid from the Magpies, who would also reportedly cover his £100,000 weekly wages if moving to Tyneside on a six-month deal.

But Newcastle have baulked at a £12.5m relegation bonus owed to the Red Devils if they stay up.

And Lingard is said to prefer a loan move now, which would allow him to sign a bumper free transfer contract elsewhere in the summer.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Haaland speaks out

07:16 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland has revealed why he claimed Borussia Dortmund were putting the pressure on him to make a decision on his future.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian sparked panic at his club when hinting at his frustration amid a huge few months for his career.

Haaland told Sky: “I don't really want to say too much about it, but I felt it was time for me to say something.

“A lot of others were speaking - so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on.”

(Getty Images)

Trio fight for Luis Diaz

07:11 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham’s rejected £37million bid for Luis Diaz has put Liverpool and Manchester United on high altert.

According to Jornal de Noticias in Portugal, a potential deal with Porto could run well into Monday’s deadline day.

The club want closer to the Colombian’s £67m release clause.

(Getty Images)

Good morning!

07:08 , Marc Mayo

Let’s have a look at the main movers and shakers as the deadline approaches...