Transfer news LIVE! Luis Diaz to Liverpool; Man United eye Neves; Lamptey to Tottenham; Lewandowski, Coutinho

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the January window as FC Porto winger Luis Diaz prepares to complete a £60million switch to Anfield.

Manchester United are once again being linked with Wolves and Portugal star Ruben Neves, while north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are both said to be eyeing Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.

West Ham have seemingly joined Chelsea in the race for Everton full-back Lucas Digne, while they may also battle Brentford for Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson amid reports over an offer for Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa.

Newcastle are poised to announce the arrival of Kieran Trippier amid links to Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey, while Aston Villa are surprise contenders in the race for Philippe Coutinho.

A decision is coming soon on Borussia Dortmund marksman Erling Haaland’s future, while Arsenal face competition from Everton and Newcastle for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Manchester United are also facing an exodus of unhappy players from Old Trafford, with as many as 17 players believed to be considering their futures at the club.

Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be targeting Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Kingsley Coman... but could Robert Lewandowski be primed for a Premier League switch?

10:15 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace flop Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving the club this month, writes Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser...

The striker, who joined from Mainz on an 18-month loan deal last January with a view to a permanent move, has underwhelmed in the Premier League, scoring just twice in 13 appearances for the Eagles. Ligue 1 side St. Etienne are interested in taking the French forward on loan.

The loan agreement between Mainz, who have ruled out a return to his parent club. and Crystal Palace comes to an end this summer and, having made just five starts in all competitions since joining the club the option to make the deal permanent for £13million will not be activated.

Palace upgraded their forward line with the addition of Odsonne Edouard over the summer and are open to opportunities of adding another attacking player this month should the chance arise. Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, out of contract in the summer, has been considered.

West Ham in talks over Digne deal

10:08 , George Flood

Plenty of intriguing transfer rumours for West Ham fans to get stuck into this morning.

Chief among them relates to Lucas Digne, who is going to be a popular name in dispatches across the window.

Chelsea and Newcastle have already been linked with the ex-Barcelona left-back, who is free to leave Everton this month following the signings of Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

Now the Daily Mail report that West Ham are in talks over Digne, with cover sought for the injured Aaron Cresswell.

However, it is said that the Frenchman’s £100,000 a week wages could yet prove a stumbling block.

ICYMI: Aston Villa in contact over Coutinho

09:36 , George Flood

One of the more surprising transfer stories making the rounds at the moment concerns Philippe Coutinho.

The former Liverpool playmaker is once again on the lookout for a new club to end his hugely disappointing spell at Barcelona and kickstart a stalled career.

The likes of Tottenham and Everton have been tentatively linked with the Brazilian, but now Aston Villa are said to be in the running, with manager Steven Gerrard obviously knowing Coutinho from their time together at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano says that Villa are in direct contact with Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian over a loan switch, with three Premier League clubs having expressed an interest in the player so far this month.

Coutinho, unsurprisingly, is reported to be willing to leave Barca in this window.

Tottenham and Arsenal eye Lamptey

09:19 , George Flood

Tottenham and Arsenal are both eyeing Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, according to the latest reports.

The Sun claim that the ex-Chelsea starlet is a key target for Spurs, having also previously been tracked by their north London rivals.

Antonio Conte is likely to want to upgrade Tottenham’s full-back options once again over the next couple of windows, though reportedly is likely to have to wait until the summer in this case.

Brighton are said to be looking for around £50m for Lamptey.

Borussia Dortmund confident over Haaland stay

09:15 , George Flood

Another day, another predictable raft of Erling Haaland transfer updates.

After initial suggestions that a decision over the Norwegian goal-getter’s future was looming in the coming weeks, now comes the claim that Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly confident that he will stay put for another year.

That is according to Sport Bild in Germany, who report that Haaland could remain at Signal Iduna Park until the summer of 2023 before opting for a switch to Real Madrid when Karim Benzema leaves the club.

Man United determined to strike Ruben Neves deal

09:06 , George Flood

Manchester United are reportedly back on the trail of Ruben Neves.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Wolves midfielder in the past as they look to add to their Portuguese contingent that already includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

The Sun now say that United are determined to strike a deal this month as they look to kickstart Ralf Rangnick’s temporary tenure, with an offer worth around £35m potentially in the offing.

However, that is said to be around £5m short of Wolves’ asking price for a player who has two years remaining on his current contract at Molineux.

Lewandowski set for Premier League move?

08:57 , George Flood

Could Robert Lewandowski take his talents to the Premier League before his goal-laden career is through?

Sky Sports Germany claim that the prolific Pole could be on the move from Bayern Munich at the end of the season, if agent Pini Zahavi has anything to do with it.

“Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League,” said reporter Marc Behrenbeck. “So Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer.

“Bayern want to extend his contract. So what is happening at Bayern at the moment The first point of contact is Lewandowski to extend his contract and if this doesn’t work they will be back in the game around Erling Haaland.

“At the moment, they want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League.”

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to have been placed on alert over the Bundesliga’s second all-time top scorer.

Liverpool close to £60m Luis Diaz deal

08:52 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling LIVE coverage of the January transfer window!

Things are beginning to heat up nicely and we begin this morning with rumours of a potential big-money deal for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is not usually one to bother with the mid-season market, but The Sun claim that FC Porto winger Luis Diaz is close to sealing a £60million switch to Anfield.

Liverpool are said to view the Colombian international as the ideal signing to cover for the Africa Cup of Nations absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they battle to get a cheaper deal than his £67m release clause at the Estadio do Dragao.