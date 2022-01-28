Transfer News LIVE! Luis Diaz battle; Arsenal near signing; Tottenham, Chelsea, Man United latest

(Getty Images)

Transfer News - LIVE!

Luis Diaz is being fought over by Tottenham and Liverpool as the January transfer window nears its conclusion.

Spurs are also set to let midfielder Tanguy Ndombele go, with the Frenchman reportedly close to a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain as Spurs look to bring in players of their own, although a deal for Adama Traore is off.

In what looks like one of the biggest January deals of all time, Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic is set to complete his controversial move from Fiorentina to bitter rivals Juventus.

The Gunners, however, are on the verge of a new signing in the form of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have rejected interest from both Leeds United and Monaco for rarely-seen forward Takumi Minamino and Aston Villa have captured Calum Chambers on a permanent deal from Arsenal, who themselves are said to be closing in on a summer move for American goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Over at Manchester United, there is a shock suggestion that Marcus Rashford could be heading to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer while Chelsea continue to be linked with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

For their part, Newcastle are said to be confident of landing Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the final days of the window.

Liverpool and Spurs battle over Luis Diaz

Tanguy Ndombele ‘close’ to PSG loan

07:15 , Marc Mayo

We have a good old fashioned transfer brawl near the top of the Premier League with both Liverpool and Tottenham keen on Luis Diaz.

Antonio Conte’s side have seen a bid of around £37million rejected by Porto for the winger, who has a release clause of £67m.

Liverpool, according to Sky Sports, are thinking of moving forward their summer plans to buy Diaz by launching a fresh £45m offer this month.

Welcome

Thursday 27 January 2022 21:51 , Marc Mayo

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s transfer centre.

The headline news comes from French outlet RMC Sport as they claim PSG are closing in a loan move for Tottenham midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele.