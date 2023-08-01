Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya deal; Disasi passes Chelsea medical, Ugochukwu in; Hojlund to Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE!

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all hunting more major transfers as we enter an exciting final month of the summer window. Liverpool are said to have launched fresh moves to sign Brazilian starlet Andre Trindade and Romeo Lavia, while Rasmus Hojlund is undergoing his medical at Manchester United today.

Chelsea are still in talks over Moises Caicedo and are also bidding for Brighton team-mate Robert Sanchez, as well as being offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Axel Disasi is swapping Monaco for Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having also wrapped up a deal for Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. Kylian Mbappe remains in Chelsea’s sights along with the likes of Michael Olise and new possible Caicedo alternatives in Edson Alvarez and Tyler Adams, plus Lavia and Gabri Veiga.

Arsenal could reportedly hijack Lazio’s move for Djibril Sow and are said to be interested in Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as they also plot a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and possibly Mohammed Kudus at Ajax. Harry Kane, meanwhile, will not leave Tottenham if he is still at the club in time for their season opener, with Bayern Munich plotting a fresh bid. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

Arsenal agree personal terms with David Raya

Axel Disasi passes Chelsea medical

Done deal! Chelsea sign Lesley Ugochukwu

Liverpool launch new Andre and Lavia moves

Rasmus Hojlund undergoing Man United medical

Axel Disasi passes Chelsea medical

19:50 , George Flood

Axel Disasi to Chelsea is imminent!

Fabrizio Romano reports that the France international defender has now passed his medical ahead of a £38.6m move from Monaco to Stamford Bridge.

Disasi had also been tracked by both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, though he is heading to west London in order to compensate for the loss of Wesley Fofana to injury, with former Monaco team-mate Benoit Badiashile also sidelined at present.

Disasi’s arrival follows Levi Colwill signing a new six-year deal with Chelsea and he is expected to now pen a five-year contract of his own with the option for a further 12 months.

The move is likely to spell the end of Trevoh Chalobah’s time in blue.

Arsenal agree personal terms with David Raya

18:59 , George Flood

Arsenal are making strong and swift progress with their attempts to sign David Raya, it would appear.

The Gunners have been weighing up a formal offer for the Spanish goalkeeper this week after receiving encouragement from London rivals Brentford, who are demanding £40m for a player who has just one year left on his current contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano reports tonight that Arsenal have now taken a key step towards a move by agreeing personal terms in principle with Raya, who is said to favour a switch to the Emirates Stadium over Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Talks between Arsenal and Brentford are now expected to accelerate fast, so watch this space!

Chelsea sign Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes

18:23 , George Flood

Chelsea have now officially completed and announced the signing of Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes for £23m.

The French midfielder, 19, has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge that includes the option for a further 12 months, joining up with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on their pre-season tour of the USA.

“We’re delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1,” said Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

“He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve. We are pleased that he has joined us in the U.S and that he will be able to integrate with the squad quickly.”

Pochettino has already confirmed that the plan is for Ugochukwu to go out on loan next season, presumably back in France with partner club Strasbourg.

The France Under-19 international already has 60 senior appearances under his belt for Rennes.

Rasmus Hojlund undergoing Manchester United medical

18:10 , George Flood

Rasmus Hojlund could wrap up his long-awaited move to Manchester United as soon as tonight.

The Danish international striker is set to swap Atalanta for Old Trafford after enjoying a breakout season in Serie A last term and earning favourable early comparisons to a certain Erling Haaland.

After weeks of negotiations for Erik ten Hag’s top forward transfer target, United finally agreed a £72m deal for Hojlund over the weekend.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is at their Carrington training ground this evening in order to undergo a medical.

He will join the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana in joining United in this window.

Liverpool working to sign both Andre and Lavia

18:00 , George Flood

Liverpool also seem pretty busy as they press on with their overdue midfield overhaul.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, though need more recruits following the respective exits of captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool clearly want to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to a deal for Romeo Lavia, with Sky Sports reporting that an improved second offer for the teenage Belgian international has now been sent to Southampton.

However, they add that Liverpool have also now initiated contact with Brazilian club Fluminense over a possible deal for Andre.

Chelsea add Tyler Adams and Edson Alvarez to shortlist

17:54 , George Flood

Things are really ramping up now at Chelsea, who have already agreed deals to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

Talks are also continuing with Brighton over Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, with Dusan Vlahovic offered by Juventus in exchange for Romelu Lukaku amid ongoing links to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and more.

According to The Times, Chelsea have also now added Leeds’ American international Tyler Adams and Edson Alvarez of Ajax to their list of summer transfer targets, with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga also said to remain of interest.

Arsenal could hijack move for Djibril Sow

17:31 , George Flood

Arsenal know only too well what it is like to have a transfer deal hijacked late on, having been beaten by Chelsea at the 11th hour to the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk back in January.

Now they could play the role of usurpers themselves this summer, with the Gunners said to be keen on a move for Djibril Sow at Eintracht Frankfurt.

That is according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, who believe Arsenal could yet hijack advanced negotiations for Lazio to take the Swiss international midfielder to Serie A in a move worth around £10.3m.

Mikel Arteta clearly wants further additions to his overhaul in the middle of the park despite the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, with Granit Xhaka having departed and the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga also on the way out.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are still weighing up a formal bid for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and continue to be linked with Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, plus Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.