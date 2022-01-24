Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’ as Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo

ITALIA COPA (AP)

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.

Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward until the summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to be busy, having already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, with Eddie Howe desperate for reinforcements to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation. Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen has been linked, while Jesse Lingard, or even alli, could emerge as Howe targets an attacking midfielder.

Jesse Lingard is another name to monitor, with the Manchester United star eager to leave on a loan deal to gain first team football, with Ralf Rangnick unable to hand him the role he craves after a successful loan to West Ham last season.

Liverpool remain active with young talent top of their list of priorities, having been linked to Real Madrid’s French starlet Eduardo Camavinga and Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news and rumours

Liverpool monitoring Camavinga situation at Real Madrid

Arsenal suffer Vlahovic setback as Juventus make bid for Fiorentina striker

Eriksen’s Brentford move subject to lengthy medical process

Tottenham open to Dele Alli, Lo Celso exits

Newcastle United given fresh hope of signing Zapata

City favourites for River Plate star Alvarez

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City have emerged as favourites to sign River Plate and Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.

Several reports over the weekend stated that City lead the way in the chase for the 21-year-old, who was the top scorer in Argentina last season.

Story continues

It is believed that Alvarez has a £16 million release clause but City are his preferred option, ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle linked with Leverkusen left-back

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Mitchel Bakker has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Newcastle. The Metro report that Newcastle would like to make the Bayer Leverkusen left-back their third signing of the window and a £14.5 million fee has been mention. Newcastle also continue to be linked with defenders James Tarkowski and Diego Carlos.

Rangnick gives update on Man United exits

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that talks are ongoing with clubs over deals for some of the fringe players in his squad.

Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek are among those to be linked with exits after a lack of game time so far this season.

“I know which players would want to leave,” Rangnick said after his side’s late 1-0 win over West Ham. “I know that there are some negotiations with clubs but I am not involved in that but I will probably be posted and made aware if something is happening. We will all have to wait and see what happens.”

Aston Villa eye move for Juventus midfielder

10:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Aston Villa have emerged as contenders for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguay international has made 12 Serie A appearances so far this season while Juventus are also set to approve the departure of Arthur Melo, who has been linked with Arsenal. Sky Sports report that Juventus value Bentancur at £16m as Steven Gerrard looks to add to his midfield options.

Mikel Arteta gives update on transfer plans

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are planning on adding to their squad before the end of the window but admitted it is a “complicated” and “difficult” process.

Speaking after the 0-0 home draw with Burnley, Arteta said on the prospect on new signings: “It’s what we planned, but the market is difficult, it’s complicated.

“We knew that, but it’s a lot to manage and we have to make the right decisions with players that we believe are going to really help us and try to bring in ones that can take us to the next level.

“We are certainly trying, but I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do it. Let’s see, it’s not only our intention, but a lot of facts that are needed to happen.”

Sanches ‘ready’ to leave Lille as he expresses Arsenal interest

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

Renato Sanches has said he is “ready” to move away from Lille and has named Arsenal and AC Milan as the clubs that he would be interested in signing for.

The 24-year-old rejected a new contract offer with the French side after helping them to win Ligue 1 last season and has signalled that his time at the club is up.

“Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know. I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can’t say right now.

“But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

Arsenal agree terms with Juventus star Athur

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have agreed terms with Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, report 90min.

The midfielder is eager to leave Turin this January, but the Old Lady do not want to agree to a loan deal.

The Gunners would pay the Brazilian’s wages in full until the summer, thought to be around €168k per week, while the future of Aston Villa target Rodrigo Bentancur could also impact Arthur’s future, with only one likely to leave this month.

Liverpool eye deal for Fulham’s Carvalho

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool are monitoring Fulham star Fabio Carvalho as Premier League clubs battle to sign the 19-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Carvalho has scored eight goals for the Championship leaders so far this campaign and is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Mail report that West Ham and Leeds United are also interested in signing the forward next summer.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal ‘agree terms’ with Juventus on Arthur deal

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal are pushing to improve their central midfield options before the end of the transfer window and have reportedly agreed terms with Juventus over a loan deal for Arthur Melo.

That’s according to 90min, who report that Arsenal are just waiting for confirmation from Juventus - who are happy for Arthur to leave but would prefer a long-term deal.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the club from Barcelona, is out of favour in Turin.

Newcastle to turn to Dele Alli over Jesse Lingard?

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Meanwhile, Newcastle may look to approach Tottenham over signing Dele Alli if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

That’s according to the Mirror, who report that Newcastle would be open to signing Dele on a permanent or loan deal.

The former England international was left out of the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday while United have been so far reluctant to listen to offers for Lingard, who is out of contract next summer.

That is despite Newcastle’s approaches, who saw a bid to take Lingard on loan rejected by United last week.

Thomas Frank extends Brentford contract

09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Brentford have kicked the week off with some big news as they confirm that manager Thomas Frank and assistant Brian Rieme have extended their contracts at the Premier League club until 2025.

Frank guided Brentford to the Premier League after securing promotion through the Championship play-offs and have impressed upon their return to the top flight.

Although they have lost their last four games in a row, the Bees are 14th in the table with 23 points from their opening 23 games and are on track to secure their Premier League status for another season.

✍ We're delighted to announce that Head Coach Thomas Frank and Assistant Head Coach Brian Riemer have signed new contracts through to 2025



📄 https://t.co/Ei7PqoORjJ#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/aF1QViGRRY — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 24, 2022

Newcastle United given fresh hope of signing Zapata

09:01 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle United have been given fresh hope of signing Duvan Zapata with Atalanta open to a loan with an option to buy.

The Mirror claim the Italians would be open to an £8m fee to take the Colombian forward on loan.

The Serie A club value Zapata at around £34m, but an initial loan, even at a premium, could suit Newcastle given their desperate situation and the need for goals to fight off relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs open to Dele, Lo Celso exits

08:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham will be the club to watch over the final week of the transfer window as Antonio Conte seeks reinforcements to bolster their top four bid.

But it’s not just new signings that Conte is pushing for. The Spurs manager has reportedly open to selling Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso before the end of the window, after both players were dropped from the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.

Goal are reporting that Dele and Lo Celso do not have a future at Spurs under Conte, with the Italian telling Sky Sports after Sunday’s match: “I don’t want to comment on single players. There is the club to make the best decision. There is a sporting director and chairman and they take the last decision.”

Eriksen close to Brentford move

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Brentford are finalising a deal to bring Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder is expected to undergo a lengthy medical process before putting pen to paper on a six-month deal.

The Denmark international’s heart has been fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 seven months ago.

Sky Sports report that Eriksen will need to be signed off by a club-assigned sports cardiologist before the transfer is allowed to be completed.

Arsenal suffer Vlahovic setback as Juventus make bid for Fiorentina striker

08:29 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have suffered as blow after Juventus made a bid for Dusan Vlahovic.

Mikel Arteta is keen on the Fiorentina striker arriving this month to boost the Gunners’ top four hopes.

But the Old Lady have now bid around €30m plus highly-regarded Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski, report the Times.

Liverpool monitoring Camavinga situation at Real Madrid

08:25 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool are tracking Eduardo Camavinga and keeping updated on his situation at Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.

The Reds have been admirers of the 19-year-old for some time but missed out to Los Blancos last summer as the French starlet moved to Spain for €30m.

But with his game time slipping, Liverpool are looking to move should there be any uncertainty regarding his future at the Bernabeu.