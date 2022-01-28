Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool leapfrog Tottenham in Luis Diaz race as Arsenal plot late deals

Liverpool are closing in on Porto’s Luis Diaz (AFP via Getty Images)

The January transfer window is approaching its climax and several clubs are making significant moves to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

After Tottenham had a bid rejected for Porto’s Luis Diaz, Liverpool have definitively joined the race to sign the Colombian winger and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to seal a deal worth around £50m including bonuses for the 25-year-old. The news comes as another major blow to Spurs, who are also set to miss out on long-term target Adama Traore, with the Wolves winger flying to Barcelona on Friday to complete a medical ahead of a loan move to his boyhood club. Towards the bottom of the Premier League, Newcastle are hoping to finalise the headline signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, while Burnley close in on Mislav Orsic and Wout Weghorst.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Dusan Vlahovic has arrived in Turin to complete his medical ahead of the striker’s move to Juventus. Arsenal’s failed pursuit of the Serbian has left the club frantically searching for a new striker before the deadline, with both Alexander Isak and Jonathan David set to remain at their clubs until the summer.

What is Newcastle’s problem this transfer window?

10:15

Newcastle are struggling to get deals over the line in this transfer window, deals they desperately need to try and avoid relegation.

A deal with Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan is on the table. But bosses at Old Trafford have made the price incredibly high. It would work out to £1 million a month which would make Lingard the highest paid footballer in the world.

So why is this window so tricky for Eddie Howe’s side? Our chief footballer writer Miguel Delaney has written: “Others around the Premier League believe it is about even more than that - and about wider views on the new Newcastle.

“While Manchester United insist they are only looking after their own interests and looking to recoup fair value, more than a few sources in the game say it is one area where the interests of the top clubs align.

“The argument is that they know Newcastle can be a real threat in the future, and that relegation would delay the project – perhaps even derail it. As such, they’re not going to make anything easy for them.”

Transfer news: PSG close to Ndombele move

10:01

Paris Saint-Germain are close to signing Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele on loan, according to The Telegraph.

Ndombele hasn’t impressed at Spurs with fans even booing him off the pitch in an FA Cup match against Morecambe. The 25-year-old would once again be working under Mauricio Pochettino if the PSG move went ahead. The manager was in charge of Tottenham when the player signed for the Premier League club.

It’s been reported Spurs want PSG to cover his wages in full after initial talks of a swap with Leandro Paredes didn’t come to fruition.

The deal is an initial loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Transfer news: Newcastle interested in Diop

09:46

Issa Diop could move from West Ham to Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s side have highlighted their interest, according to L’Equipe.

However, it could be a tricky deal to broker as the Hammers aren’t open to selling the star. It’s clear to see why as Diop has a 89% tackle success rate and no errors that have led to a goal so far this Premier League season.

The French publication says though Diop’s representatives are speaking to Newcastle so it will be a matter of time to see which way this move goes.

Transfer news: Adama Traore to Barca?

09:40

It’s been reported Wolves’ Adama Traore is in Spain for a medical with Barcelona after a deal with Tottenham couldn’t be struck.

It’s thought Antonio Conte bid £15m for the player but Spurs have denied making an offer. Traore began his career at Barca before moving to the Premier League in 2015.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Traoré day in Barcelona. He’s back in Spain in order to undergo medical and sign as Barça player on loan with buy option [€30m] from Wolves.

“Adama and Barça have also agreed a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent in June.”

Transfer news: Andy Carroll close to West Brom move

09:36

Andy Carroll, who is a free agent after leaving Reading, is reportedly having a medical at West Bromwich Albion today.

The 33-year-old, who has previously played for Newcastle and Liverpool, is being drafted in for the injured Daryl Dike.

The deal would only cover Carroll until the end of the season and it’s unclear where he would be looking to move after that point.

Transfer news: Liverpool leapfrog Spurs in race for Diaz

09:29

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as we bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and across Europe.

The biggest breaking news this morning is that Liverpool have leapfrogged Tottenham in the race to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Reds are looking to push through a transfer that would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old.

It is understood the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest forced them to move early.

However, there remains a significant number of hurdles to overcome – not least that the player is currently in Argentina with his national team.

Liverpool are flying a team out to South America to expedite the deal but a medical is already a considerable logistical issue.

Should the deal come off – and the club remain cautious about that prospect – it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer, as this is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.