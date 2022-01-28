Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool leapfrog Tottenham in Luis Diaz race as Arsenal plot late deals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Rendell
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Adama Traoré
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luis Díaz
    Luis Díaz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Liverpool are closing in on Porto&#x002019;s Luis Diaz (AFP via Getty Images)
Liverpool are closing in on Porto’s Luis Diaz (AFP via Getty Images)

The January transfer window is approaching its climax and several clubs are making significant moves to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

After Tottenham had a bid rejected for Porto’s Luis Diaz, Liverpool have definitively joined the race to sign the Colombian winger and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to seal a deal worth around £50m including bonuses for the 25-year-old. The news comes as another major blow to Spurs, who are also set to miss out on long-term target Adama Traore, with the Wolves winger flying to Barcelona on Friday to complete a medical ahead of a loan move to his boyhood club. Towards the bottom of the Premier League, Newcastle are hoping to finalise the headline signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, while Burnley close in on Mislav Orsic and Wout Weghorst.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Dusan Vlahovic has arrived in Turin to complete his medical ahead of the striker’s move to Juventus. Arsenal’s failed pursuit of the Serbian has left the club frantically searching for a new striker before the deadline, with both Alexander Isak and Jonathan David set to remain at their clubs until the summer.

Follow all the latest transfer news and updates below:

Latest transfer news and rumours

What is Newcastle’s problem this transfer window?

10:15 , Sarah Rendell

Newcastle are struggling to get deals over the line in this transfer window, deals they desperately need to try and avoid relegation.

A deal with Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan is on the table. But bosses at Old Trafford have made the price incredibly high. It would work out to £1 million a month which would make Lingard the highest paid footballer in the world.

So why is this window so tricky for Eddie Howe’s side? Our chief footballer writer Miguel Delaney has written: “Others around the Premier League believe it is about even more than that - and about wider views on the new Newcastle.

“While Manchester United insist they are only looking after their own interests and looking to recoup fair value, more than a few sources in the game say it is one area where the interests of the top clubs align.

“The argument is that they know Newcastle can be a real threat in the future, and that relegation would delay the project – perhaps even derail it. As such, they’re not going to make anything easy for them.”

Full story:

Newcastle’s problem in the transfer market? They may have too much money

Transfer news: PSG close to Ndombele move

10:01 , Sarah Rendell

Paris Saint-Germain are close to signing Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele on loan, according to The Telegraph.

Ndombele hasn’t impressed at Spurs with fans even booing him off the pitch in an FA Cup match against Morecambe. The 25-year-old would once again be working under Mauricio Pochettino if the PSG move went ahead. The manager was in charge of Tottenham when the player signed for the Premier League club.

It’s been reported Spurs want PSG to cover his wages in full after initial talks of a swap with Leandro Paredes didn’t come to fruition.

The deal is an initial loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Transfer news: Newcastle interested in Diop

09:46 , Sarah Rendell

Issa Diop could move from West Ham to Newcastle United as Eddie Howe’s side have highlighted their interest, according to L’Equipe.

However, it could be a tricky deal to broker as the Hammers aren’t open to selling the star. It’s clear to see why as Diop has a 89% tackle success rate and no errors that have led to a goal so far this Premier League season.

The French publication says though Diop’s representatives are speaking to Newcastle so it will be a matter of time to see which way this move goes.

Transfer news: Adama Traore to Barca?

09:40 , Sarah Rendell

It’s been reported Wolves’ Adama Traore is in Spain for a medical with Barcelona after a deal with Tottenham couldn’t be struck.

It’s thought Antonio Conte bid £15m for the player but Spurs have denied making an offer. Traore began his career at Barca before moving to the Premier League in 2015.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Traoré day in Barcelona. He’s back in Spain in order to undergo medical and sign as Barça player on loan with buy option [€30m] from Wolves.

“Adama and Barça have also agreed a pre-contract for five years in case FCB will decide to buy him on a permanent in June.”

Transfer news: Andy Carroll close to West Brom move

09:36 , Sarah Rendell

Andy Carroll, who is a free agent after leaving Reading, is reportedly having a medical at West Bromwich Albion today.

The 33-year-old, who has previously played for Newcastle and Liverpool, is being drafted in for the injured Daryl Dike.

The deal would only cover Carroll until the end of the season and it’s unclear where he would be looking to move after that point.

Transfer news: Liverpool leapfrog Spurs in race for Diaz

09:29 , Sarah Rendell

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as we bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and across Europe.

The biggest breaking news this morning is that Liverpool have leapfrogged Tottenham in the race to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Reds are looking to push through a transfer that would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old.

It is understood the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest forced them to move early.

However, there remains a significant number of hurdles to overcome – not least that the player is currently in Argentina with his national team.

Liverpool are flying a team out to South America to expedite the deal but a medical is already a considerable logistical issue.

Should the deal come off – and the club remain cautious about that prospect – it would be a huge coup for Julian Ward, who succeeds sporting director Michael Edwards in the summer, as this is the first transfer he has taken the lead on.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Giovinco back training with Toronto FC but future with club still up in the air

    Former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco wants to end his career with Toronto FC, taking the first step on a possible return Thursday at the MLS club's pre-season camp in California. Giovinco, who turned 35 on Wednesday, trained with the team for the first time since leaving in January 2019 over a salary dispute. Without a contract for the present, it's now about seeing if Giovinco and Bob Bradley, TFC's new coach and sporting director, think it's a good fit. "I have a lot of respect for Sebastian in t

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.