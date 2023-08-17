Transfer news LIVE! Olise to Chelsea OFF, new £50m striker target; Liverpool medical; Arsenal latest

Transfer news LIVE!

Michael Olise has rejected a move to Chelsea and signed a new contract with Crystal Palace as the Blues turn their attention to Brennan Johnson. It’s been a mad few days at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea appear to have lost this battle, ahead of Romeo Lavia and Deivid Washington joining. Meanwhile, Lewis Hall is set for a surprise £28million move to Newcastle.

Arsenal are set to push to sign a new defender after Jurrien Timber’s season-threatening injury while Ansu Fati has been touted as a target up front. Aymeric Laporte is a long-term favourite at the back. Tottenham are eyeing Evan Ferguson and Gift Orban in their hunt for a striker.

Over at Liverpool, Wataru Endo is set to join with a medical today to solve Jurgen Klopp’s midfield crisis. Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace is also on their radar too. Former target Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly nearing a move to Manchester United. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

As the social media channel Anfield Edition has pointed out, we don’t quite have clarity on the transfer fee being paid by Liverpool in this deal.

Crystal Palace have just announced a new contract for Michael Olise!

Huge decision from the young winger to snub Chelsea’s advances.

I'm absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four year deal with the club.



@m.olise is an 🦅 ❤️💙🦅



🤫 https://t.co/S6dzkGXqds — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) August 17, 2023

What’s that you say, another young player wanted by Chelsea for a huge fee? Don’t mind if I do..!

Brennan Johnson is the Blues’ next target as they seek attacking reinforcements, according to The Guardian.

Nottingham Forest wanted £50m off Brentford when they launched a bid earlier in the summer and that price may have a few more zeroes attached if Chelsea come calling.

The interest comes amid doubts that Michael Olise’s arrival from Crystal Palace may not go through following the Eagles’ complaints over Chelsea conduct.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Lewis Hall’s move to Newcastle is a big shock, however Cheslea are increasingly open to the idea as Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella writes...

Chelsea need to balance the books for their latest spate of young signings and Hall is said to be a Newcastle fan.

Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen could also be sold.

(PA)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are monitoring the market for a new defender after losing Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman requires surgery on an ACL injury.

“We have to be open to react if something happens, not only with an injury but if something happens in the market as well,” Arteta said.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are putting Wataru Endo through his medical as we speak ahead of his £15m move from Stuttgart.

The Japanese midfielder travelled over late last night after the Reds chose him as their new target to fill their gaping hole in the centre of the park.

And Fabrizio Romano reports that Endo’s medical should be wrapped up today.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a £28m bid accepted by Chelsea for teenager Lewis Hall.

Telegraph Sport report on a huge development for a player who had been offered a new six-year contract as recently as last week by the Blues, ahead of a planned loan move to Crystal Palace.

But the Magpies look set to add Hall to their plethora of expensive signings with further add-ons inserted into the deal.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are fighting off interest from Liverpool in Cheick Doucoure, writes Standard Sport’s Dom Smith.

A new midfielder is high on the Reds’ transfer wish list amid the imminent arrival at Wataru Endo.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea are due to announce the signing of Deivid Washington imminently and Santos president Andres Rueda has been speaking about the deal.

He describes why he had “no other way” but to cash in on the teenager while detailing the “mandatory” add-ons involved in the £17m deal.

(Getty Images)

Santi Cazorla has returned to the club he first joined at the age of 11 in an emotional deal that stands to directly benefit the club’s academy.

Oviedo have signed the former Arsenal favourite on a season-long contract, following his stint in Qatar with Al Sadd.

The Spanish Segunda Division team will pay Cazorla, 38, the lowest wage allowed on a pro deal in the league reportedly worth in the region of £1,200-a-week.

Furthermore, the winger has ceded all image rights to his new club and agreed a deal that will see 10 per cent of the proceeds from all shirt sales bearing his name donated to the Oviedo academy.

(Getty Images)

Are Chelsea and West Ham about to battle it out for Elye Wahi?

The Montpellier striker, formerly on the radar at Arsenal, has been a target at Stamford Bridge all summer and Standard Sport reported yesterday that talks were still ongoing between the two clubs over the £30m-rated France Under-21 international.

But they could now face stern competition from London rivals West Ham, whom The Guardian say are seriously considering a move of their own for Wahi after offloading Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta.

The report adds that the Hammers also want Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou as well as ex-Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, with talks also held over Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus as Manchester City chase Lucas Paqueta.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is still a key name to watch in the last couple of weeks of the summer transfer window.

The USA striker remains a hot property despite missing the start of the season with a foot injury, having starred on loan with French club Reims last term.

His 22 goals in 39 appearances for them has put Balogun firmly on the transfer radar of a number of clubs, with Arsenal seemingly willing to cash in for around £50m.

The Tottenham links are still persisting this morning, while the Daily Mail report that Fulham are weighing up a bid for his services as they prepare to sell attacking talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

They add that Fulham also want Benfica defender Morato and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Wataru Endo is certainly not the only player on Liverpool’s updated midfield transfer shortlist of course.

The Reds continue to be linked with plenty of other rumoured targets including Cheick Doucoure, Joao Palhinha, Kalvin Phillips, Khephren Thuram, Andre Trindade and many more.

According to the latest reports from Christian Falk of German outlet Bild, Liverpool also remain in the chase for Bayern Munich’s Dutch international Ryan Gravenberch.

He adds that another of their earlier summer targets could also be quickly revisited in the form of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea are also set to sanction a slew of further player exits to balance the books amid their ongoing big-money recruitment drive.

Standard Sport reported yesterday that Hakim Ziyech’s imminent move to Galatasaray will kick off another round of sales, with the Blues willing to offload Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Malang Sarr. They could also loan out Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu.

One player most fans don’t want to lose is versatile academy graduate Lewis Hall, who made quite an impression after getting a first-team run under Frank Lampard last term.

The England Under-21 international had looked poised to move to Crystal Palace on loan, though that deal seems to have stalled.

Instead Newcastle are now said to be working on signing Hall as an alternative to Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, according to The Athletic, with the player favouring a permanent exit over a loan despite only recently agreeing a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

David Ornstein says Chelsea would demand a £35m fee and hefty sell-on clause if they were to part with him on a full-time basis.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool may also now rival Manchester United for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

Fiorentina’s highly-rated Moroccan midfielder has been reported as a key target for Erik ten Hag all summer, though it seems that an official bid for his services has yet to materialise.

That could now open the door for Liverpool, who Fabrizio Romano says have asked to be informed on the conditions of any deal.

We wait and see if the Reds do plan to properly hijack any move by their fiercest rivals for Amrabat.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to complete a shock deal for Wataru Endo, reports claim.

The Reds have been scrambling for midfield alternatives of late after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea in quick succession.

Liverpool had been strongly linked with Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure as well as reportedly considering the likes of Joao Palhinha, Kalvin Phillips and Khephren Thuram, though Endo has now emerged as a surprise No1 target.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, a deal worth £15.3m has now been agreed with Stuttgart over the 30-year-old Japan international, who has also settled on personal terms.

Endo will apparently have a medical today ahead of sealing his switch to Anfield.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea remain the busiest club in the transfer market by far just at the moment.

British record £115m deal for Moises Caicedo now firmly in the bag, they are set to follow up that major signing with a TRIPLE deal over the coming days.

Romeo Lavia underwent a medical at Cobham yesterday after an initial £53m fee - potentially rising to £58m with add-ons - was agreed with Southampton for the Belgian midfielder on Tuesday night.

The same is also true of young Brazilian striker Deivid Washington, who is set to join from Santos in a deal worth £17m, with Chelsea set to decide whether or not he will be loaned straight out to partner club Strasbourg in France.

The Blues are also set to sign Michael Olise after triggering his £35m release clause, insisting their approach for the winger has been entirely above board amid reports that Crystal Palace are unhappy about their conduct over the deal.

Olise will also need to pass a medical of course and is currently sidelined with a hamstring tear.

(Various)

A fierce battle could well be brewing between some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs over Ansu Fati.

The Spain starlet has rather fallen out of favour under Xavi at Barcelona, used only as a late substitute on Sunday night as the reigning LaLiga champions began their title defence with a feisty goalless draw at Getafe.

Now reports in Spain suggest that La Masia graduate Fati has decided to leave Barca, where he remains under contract until at least 2027.

According to the Daily Mail this has put all of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United on red alert over the 20-year-old forward, who remains such an intriguing young talent.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed record signing Moises Caicedo will take the club’s No.25 shirt number.

The number has sentimental value at Stamford Bridge, with the last incumbent being the iconic Gianfranco Zola.

Despite a vast array of big money signings in the years since the Italian left west London in 2003, no one has taken the shirt, though it is the number Caicedo wore at Brighton.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Will Arsenal be forced into the transfer window?

It has been confirmed that Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury in the Gunners’ opening Premier League match of the season, leaving them with big decisions to make before the end of the window.

“Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee,” the club said in a statement.

“Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

“The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

(Getty Images)

As Chelsea close in on breaking the £1billion barrier under Todd Boehly, there is still no obvious end to the excess in sight.

By the time they next play, the Blues might have made a new signing for every working day this week, with Moises Caicedo already through the door for a British-record £115million from Brighton and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise close to following. They are also targeting a back-up goalkeeper and another forward.

The numbers are staggering, and the signing of Lavia, who will cost an initial £53m, will take Boehly’s spending on midfielders alone past £300m, also considering the deals for Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos. In total, Boehly has spent more at Chelsea than the whole of La Liga in the same period.

(PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to Al Hilal is expected to be completed imminently.

The Saudi side were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the striker earlier this summer, with Fulham holding firm.

But Fabrizio Romano reports that Mitrovic is set to get the move he wants, with personal terms agreed and the forward now just waiting for Fulham to sign off on the transfer.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool remain interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Foot Mercato report that the Reds are ready to make a move for the 21-year-old, as their attempts to strengthen in the middle of the park continue.

However, they could face competition from Manchester United, with it claimed that Gravenberch would prefer the move to Old Trafford.

(Getty Images)

Lyon have signed defender Jake O’Brien from Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, where he won promotion to the top-flight.

In signing for Lyon, he becomes the first Irishman in over two decades to join Ligue 1 in France.

Lyon’s American owner John Textor is also a minority shareholder at Palace, and O’Brien’s move marks the first business done between the two clubs.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal have entered talks with Nottingham Forest as they try to offload left-back Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners signed the Portuguese defender from Benfica in 2021 for a fee of £8million.

After a run of games in the first team, he soon lost his starting berth under Mikel Arteta to Kieran Tierney.

Tavares spent last season on loan at Marseille. But despite impressing in France, Arsenal would consider selling him now if the right offer came up.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to begin the second round of their summer clear out after agreeing a deal in principle with Galatasaray for Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan winger is expected to head to Turkey for a medical on Wednesday despite Paris Saint-Germain reigniting their interest as Chelsea ready another set of player sales.

Ziyech wasn’t given a squad number and had been training away from Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad with Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have interest from Juventus and Fulham respectively.

The trio hope to exit Stamford Bridge during the course of a week in which Chelsea have taken their spending on new players to a record £1billion across the first three transfer windows under the Boehly-Clearlake ownership.

(Getty Images)

West Ham are in talks over a deal to sign former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos after a move for Harry Maguire collapsed.

Mavropanos currently plays for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, having left the Gunners to join the German club on a permanent deal last summer on the back of two successful loan spells.

The Greek international made only eight first-team appearances during his time in north London and is thought to come as a recommendation from new Hammers technical director Tim Steidten, who joined the club this summer having previously worked in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen.

The Hammers’ need for a centre-back is not urgent but manager David Moyes remains determined to strengthen his options in the position, with first-choice pair Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd both injury-prone and the Scot also likely to play a back three at times this season.

(Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia and Deivid Washington will both complete medicals at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Belgium midfielder Lavia is due at Cobham after a £53million deal was agreed with Southampton on Tuesday night, with a further £5m potentially payable in add-ons.

Santos striker Washington, meanwhile, will cost an initial £13m with another £4m possibly due in add-ons and he is expected to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will now weigh up whether or not to send the Brazilian teenager on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, who are part of a newly-built multi-club model under parent company BlueCo.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool are said to be stepping up their bid for Cheick Doucoure.

It had been reported over the past couple of days that the Crystal Palace star featured on a six-strong shortlist of new midfield options after the Reds missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

According to The Independent, Liverpool are now ramping up interest in Doucoure, having also looked at Fulham’s Joao Paulinha and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

It is said that Doucoure wants the move with personal terms not an issue, with his price tag potentially under £60m. However, it is pointed out that Palace have concerns over losing too many kep players in the same window, with long-time talisman Wilfried Zaha now at Galatasaray and Michael Olise set to join Chelsea.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Romeo Lavia will undergo a medical at Chelsea today ahead of his £58m transfer from Southampton.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Santos striker Deivid Washington is also completing some final medical tests this afternoon.

Both deals should be announced after that as the Blues’ latest huge summer spending drive continues.

Meanwhile, Romano says that Hakim Ziyech will also undergo his own medical at Galatasaray after Chelsea agreed a deal with the Turkish giants.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea insist their approach for Michael Olise has been above board, following reports that Crystal Palace are unhappy over concerns the winger may have been “tapped up”.

Olise is closing in on a move to Chelsea after the Blues activated his release clause with an offer of around £35million.

Chelsea are also finalising a move for Romeo Lavia after agreeing a £53m deal, plus £5m in add-ons, for the Southampton midfielder.

Olise is expected to be out until at least the end of September with a hamstring injury, and the 21-year-old’s move will depend on him passing a medical.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham are in talks with Lazio over the departure of former club captain Hugo Lloris.

Spurs would ideally like a fee for Lloris, who still has a year remaining on a two-year contract agreed last summer, but the Italian club are pushing to sign him on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old confirmed at the end of last season that he would like a fresh challenge after 11 seasons with Tottenham.

He has been replaced in the squad by Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and succeeded as club captain by Heung-min Son.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is increasingly confident that he will get his big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal have made an improved bid of £46million for Mitrovic and there are hopes that Fulham will accept the offer.

Mitrovic is in line to more than triple his £120,000-a-week wages in the Middle East.

Fulham have been reluctant to lose the Serbian striker but the latest offer from Al-Hilal is close to their asking price.

Al-Hilal are ready to pay the entire transfer fee up front, which would give Fulham funds to sign a replacement before the end of the summer window.

(Getty Images)

Another update now on Chelsea’s move for young star Deivid Washington.

The Athletic’s Simon Johnson reports that the Brazilian striker, 18, has not yet signed his long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, contrary to earlier reports, but that it is considered a formality at this stage that he will do so soon.

He adds that no decision over a potential immediate loan move has yet been taken by Chelsea, with Ligue 1 club Strasbourg an obvious leading contender due to their partnership with the Blues.

But it sounds like there are other sides in the mix too.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Galatasaray for the sale of Hakim Ziyech, Nizaar Kinsella reports.

The Blues are hopeful that this transfer doesn’t fall through after previous trouble trying to offload the Moroccan winger, with a proposed switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr collapsing in June.

Ziyech also saw a proposed loan move to Paris Saint-Germain scuppered on deadline day back in the January window.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares could be about to reunite with former Gunners team-mate Matt Turner at Nottingham Forest.

American international Turner swapped the Emirates Stadium for the City Ground last week on a four-year contract as Arsenal moved for Brentford’s David Raya as upgraded competition for No1 Aaron Ramsdale, facing a swift reunion with his ex-employers on Premier League opening weekend.

Now he could be joined in the East Midlands by Tavares, with Fabrizio Romano reporting this morning that Forest have submitted an official bid for the Portuguese as Steve Cooper targets a new full-back option.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2021 but has made just 28 appearances across all competitions and spent last season on loan in France with Marseille.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea’s deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have left transfer rivals Liverpool red-faced and scrambling for midfield alternatives before the deadline.

The Reds are still desperate for further reinforcements in the middle of the park after the earlier summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, having lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia to follow the exits of the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool have now drawn up a new shortlist of midfield options according to the Daily Mail, which includes Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure at Crystal Palace.

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Khephren Thuram of Nice are also apparently being considered.

(Getty Images)

If Arsenal are going to make any move for Aymeric Laporte, then it appears that time is very much of the essence.

The Gunners are once again being linked with the Spanish international defender - bumped further down the Etihad pecking order by the arrival of Josko Gvardiol - as they seek a replacement for injured summer signing Jurrien Timber.

However, the Daily Mail are now reporting that City have since accepted an undisclosed bid for Laporte, 29, from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Laporte is currently in Athens as City prepare to face Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup tonight.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Manchester City are also making significant moves as we edge closer to the summer transfer deadline.

Last season’s Treble winners also wanted Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, but now look to have lost out to Chelsea in that particular race.

Fabrizio Romano reports they are plotting a new bid for Rennes’ Belgian winger Jeremy Doku instead, with a fresh offer also in the works for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United may be about to finally make their move for Sofyan Amrabat.

Fiorentina’s highly-rated Moroccan international, one of the stars of the winter World Cup in Qatar, has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford all summer as Erik ten Hag ponders more midfield upgrades after the £60m arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Progress has been slow so far, but Florence-based publication La Nazione says that an official offer from United for Amrabat may now be forthcoming. Watch this space!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be looking to raid former club Manchester City once again for Aymeric Laporte.

The Gunners manager, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad of course, has already signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in north London.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside that Arsenal looked at Aymeric Laporte earlier in the summer and still like him as they seek a potential replacement for versatile new signing Jurrien Timber, who is said to be facing a lengthy spell out with a knee injury suffered on his Premier League debut last weekend.

However, he says that City do not want to sell another player to their main title rivals.

(Getty Images)

It’s set to be a triple transfer celebration at Chelsea this week - well, quadruple if you count Moises Caicedo.

As well as Michael Olise and Romeo Lavia following the Ecuador midfielder to Stamford Bridge, Deivid Washington is also now definitely on the way.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano says the Brazilian forward, 18, has now signed a long-term contract as a Chelsea player and passed a medical.

The Blues have agreed to pay Santos €16m up front plus €4m in add-ons, with an official announcement expected soon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Also on his way to Chelsea is Michael Olise, who wants to return to Stamford Bridge after having his £35m release clause activated at Crystal Palace.

But new reports suggest that the Eagles are not exactly happy with the deal.

The Daily Mail claim that Palace have been aggravated by Chelsea’s conduct during the course of the summer saga in terms of transfer etiquette and have let them know as much.

However, the report also states that Chelsea are comfortable with how they have acted over Olise as their spending under new ownership nears the £1billion mark from just three windows.

(Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea this week.

The big-spending Blues are going into transfer overdrive again at the moment, quickly following up their British-record £115million deal for Moises Caicedo with the signing of another top young midfield talent.

Standard Sport reported last night that Chelsea had also now beaten Liverpool to Lavia, agreeing an initial £53m fee with Southampton that could rise to £58m with add-ons.

The 19-year-old Belgium international has already agreed personal terms and will undergo a medical this week ahead of becoming the latest high-profile recruit for Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild.