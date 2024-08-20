Transfer news LIVE: Joao Felix passes Chelsea medical, Man Utd chase Ugarte loan, Liverpool close on keeper

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now underway, with top-flight teams having tested themselves for the first time since May after a summer that contained Euro 2024 and plenty of preseason tours.

And clubs up and down the country have made a plethora of signings in a bid to improve on the results of last season, from the three promoted sides to Mikel Arteta’s title-hunting Arsenal or Arne Slot’s ‘new’ Liverpool side.

The transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, 30 August, so clubs have limited time remaining to get those last signings and sales over the line in the ongoing battle to balance funds against PSR regulations. And each day brings with it more news, rumours and completed deals as we enter the final 10 days of the window, and you can find all the latest updates courtesy of our dedicated blog.

Five major Premier League transfers that could happen before deadline day

16:45 , Chris Wilson

The clock is ticking on the transfer window with less than two weeks remaining for Premier League clubs to strengthen their squads.

The window shuts on Friday 30 August at 11pm BST.

Here are some of the high-profile transfers that might be completed before the deadline.

Gundogan allowed to leave Barcelona on a free

16:30 , Chris Wilson

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona will allow Ilkay Gundogan to leave on a free transfer.

He also confirmed that City are working on a deal, and that Pep Guardiola has given the green light for the move to go ahead.

It is now up to Gundogan to decide what he wants to do.

🚨🔵 Understand Barcelona have 100% decided to let Ilkay Gündogan leave for free.



Manchester City are working on details of the deal with Gündogan’s agent now in UK to get the comeback done.



As revealed earlier, Pep Guardiola said YES. ✅



Up to Gündo’s green light ⏳ #MCFC pic.twitter.com/RZL1f1R7DT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2024

Lukaku and Osimhen to switch clubs?

16:20 , Chris Wilson

There have been plenty of links between Chelsea and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who was pivotal in the club’s Scudetto win in 2023.

The Nigerian striker is contracted to Napoli until 2026, and is valued at around £100m, though it is not known how much Chelsea are willing to pay.

Chelsea’s potential deal for the 25-year-old is supposedly separate to a potential deal for Romelu Lukaku to head the other way. Lukaku has played at both Roma and Inter, and would be keen to stay in Serie A.

However, Napoli would prefer a loan with an obligation to buy rather than a straight sale. Sky Italia are reporting that the Italian club would be offering a loan fee of around €5m, with an additional fee of €25m next summer.

Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m in 2021.

Liverpool close in on Giorgi Mamardashvili - but Arne Slot’s first potential signing won’t play this year

16:07 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool are closing in a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili as they are preparing to make Valencia goalkeeper the first signing of Arne Slot’s reign.

Mamardashvili is not expected to arrive at Anfield until the summer of 2025 but Liverpool have made progress in their attempts to sign the 23-year-old.

Alisson is set to remain first-choice goalkeeper for this season, but the Georgia international could represent some succession planning as Liverpool look to the future.

Mamardashvili is eight years younger than the Brazilian, who has been an automatic choice when fit since his arrival from Roma for £65m in 2019. The Georgia No1 made the most saves at Euro 2024, with 29, as he helped his nation reach the last 16. He also kept 13 clean sheets in LaLiga last season.

Liverpool close in on Mamardashvili transfer with long-term plan in mind

Aston Villa round-up

15:55 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa are still trying to make improvements, having spent big on Amadou Onana. The Villans are keeping tabs on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, as well as Chelsea’s ostracised defender Trevoh Chalobah and Netherlands defender Lutsharel Geertruida, of Feyenoord.

Most of the business that Villa may do in the remainder of the window could be sales though, with Alex Moreno reportedly close to leaving the club, and Diego Carlos the subject of interest from Fulham.

The Villans sold Cameron Archer to Southampton for £15m a few days ago, and are exploring loan options for Samuel Iling-Junior.

Brentford firm on Ivan Toney transfer fee - despite no takers in Premier League

15:41 , Chris Wilson

Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli are currently the only club willing to meet Brentford‘s £60m valuation of Ivan Toney, in a transfer saga that may well go to the final days of the window.

The forward was left out of the club’s opening game of the season, a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, with the uncertainty over his future cited as the reason.

This did surprise some figures in the market and involved in such talks, as no transfer is seen as imminent. Toney himself is still weighing up where next. Chelsea and Manchester United retain interest, but not at £60m for a player with a year left in his contract. The two clubs have internally spoken about deals but, as reported by the Independent last week, that would likely have to involve a loan with an obligation to buy or an arrangement other than just paying £60m up front.

Brentford firm on Toney transfer fee - despite no takers in Premier League

Everton reject Marseille's loan offer for Maupay

15:31 , Chris Wilson

According to Sky Sports, Everton have rejected a loan offer from Marseille for French striker Neal Maupay.

Everton prefer a permanent move, or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Sepp van den Berg close to leaving Liverpool

15:22 , Chris Wilson

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has just tweeted an update on Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, stating that the 22-year-old is close to leaving the club.

The Dutchman is reportedly wanted by Brentford.

🚨 EXCL: Sepp van den Berg close to leaving Liverpool in permanent move. Set to achieve £20m+ valuation. Brentford strongly considering 22yo alongside likes of O'Shea / Ahmedhodzic. #BrentfordFC long-term admirers & solid relations with #LFC

Joao Felix set to become Chelsea player

15:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joao Felix has completed his Chelsea medical, according to multiple reports, and is set for a move to Stamford Bridge in a permanent transfer worth around £46m, on a six year contract with an option for a seventh year – in classic Chelsea fashion.

Conor Gallagher is heading in the other direction for £38m.

Liverpool closing in on new goalkeeper

14:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Liverpool are nearing an agreement with Valencia for the highly rated Georgian goalkeeper GiorgiMamardashvili.

It is thought that the 23-year-old will be loaned out, possibly to another Premier League club, should he arrive before the deadline, as the Anfield hierarchy makes plans for a future successor to Alisson Becker in goal.

Man Utd latest

14:30 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set to join Greek side Panathinaikos, with the Uruguayan close to completing an £8.5m move to the Athens-based side.

Pellistri would be reunited with former Uruguay manager Diego Alonso.

Jadon Sancho is another winger who could leave United, with reports linking him to PSG, Juventus and even Chelsea, though it looks like he will stay despite his well-publicised row with Erik ten Hag last season.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has called it “one to watch”, with “a number of European clubs exploring” a potential deal.

The Athletic are reporting that Christian Eriksen has been offered to Ajax, with United asking for at least £5m.

In addition, Sky Sports are reporting that Burnley are interested in a potential deal for Hannibal Mejbri, who has entered the final year of his deal.

Newcastle round-up

14:15 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have a protracted summer saga of their own as they chase the signature of England defender Marc Guehi.

Palace recently rejected a £60m bid for their star defender, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will make another bid.

The club are exploring alternative targets, and have shown interest in Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw.

The club’s other priority at the start of the window was a right-winger, even though a potential deal for the sale of Miguel Almiron collapsed last week.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies are keeping an eye on Anthony Elanga, Noni Madueke and Nico Gonzalez of Fiorentina.

In terms of outgoings, Martin Dubravka is still expected to leave, while Odysseas Vlachodimos could go out on loan.

The future of both Almiron and Kieran Trippier remains uncertain, while Callum Wilson looked set to leave, but a back injury complicated his potential exit.

Spurs round-up

14:00 , Chris Wilson

Spurs look to have done the majority of their business now, after collecting £25m for Oliver Skipp and £15m for Emerson Royal, and signing both Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke.

According to The Athletic, the club retain an interest in signing a “dynamic number 8”, having been linked with Villa’s Jacob Ramsey earlier in the summer, and they also have a “historic interest” in Conor Gallagher, though he looks to be set to join Atletico Madrid.

The rest of their summer business may be sales – the club are looking to offload Sergio Reguilon and Manor Solomon, with Giovani Lo Celso also marked for a potential move away.

Rumours from around Europe

13:50 , Chris Wilson

As is the case every summer, the big clubs around Europe continue to be linked with an impossible number of deals.

Barcelona, with their ever-present financial problems, have been linked with sales of Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan, as well as the purchase of Federico Chiesa, Nico Williams or Rafael Leao. They have already signed Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo so far this summer.

PSG have recently signed promising Rennes winger Désiré Doué, though reports are currently linking the French side with Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, formerly of Everton.

Another Atalanta player who could be on the move is Teun Koopmeiners, who has been heavily linked to Juventus having missed the Uefa Super Cup match.

Juventus have also been linked two wingers – Fiorentina’s Nico Gonzalez and Porto’s Francisco Conceicao.

As for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has previously insisted that the squad is “closed”.

Who are the most expensive signings in the Premier League so far?

13:35 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham’s purchase of Dominic Solanke is perhaps the headline signature of the window in the Premier League, and it currently stands as the most expensive too, at a total value of around £65m.

Manchester United’s capture of Leny Yoro is the second most valuable arrival in the window so far, with the total deal valued at almost £60m with add-ons.

By far the biggest transfer of the window this summer is actually a departure – City’s sale of Julian Alvarez was valued at a total of £82m.

Biggest arrivals so far:

Dominic Solanke – Bournemouth to Spurs – £65m

Leny Yoro – Lille to Man United – £59m

Amadou Onana – Everton to Villa – £55m

Pedro Neto – Wolves to Chelsea – £54m

Ricardo Calafiori – Bologna to Arsenal – £42m

Max Kilman – Wolves to West Ham – £40m

Manchester United make fresh plan to coax transfer target Manuel Ugarte from PSG

13:20 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United could attempt to take Manuel Ugarte on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to bring their top midfield target to Old Trafford.

The FA Cup winners and the French champions have had very different valuations of the Uruguay international, who cost PSG €60m last year.

But while United have considered three cheaper midfielders, one has already moved this summer, with a second set to follow as the Premier League club continue to focus on Ugarte. They may see if PSG would accept a loan instead of a permanent deal as, after spending over £150m this summer, they look to make a fifth signing within their budget.

Manchester United make fresh plan to coax transfer target Manuel Ugarte from PSG

Jamie Carragher tells Chelsea: ‘Stop buying players’

13:10 , Chris Wilson

Jamie Carragher did not hold back on his criticism of Chelsea, urging the club to ‘stop signing’ new players.

It was reported on Monday that Chelsea had agreed a deal to re-sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be around £46m, with the Portuguese footballer becoming their 10th signing of the window so far.

The deal would allow Conor Gallagher to move in the other direction, despite the important role he played in Chelsea’s team last season.

Jamie Carragher tells Chelsea: ‘Stop buying players’

Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and more

13:05 , Chris Wilson

Raheem Sterling is requesting talks about his future at Chelsea after he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The England forward was not even on the bench and was surprised to be left out of the squad, with 18-year-old summer signing Marc Guiu one of Maresca’s preferred options.

Sterling had previously started in pre-season training, but the £44m signing found himself out in the cold.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix, despite Diego Simeone suggesting he still has a future at Atletico Madrid.

Felix spent part of the 2022-23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a move, with the Spanish club reportedly wanting £51.4m for the forward.

But Atletico included him in their squad for their opening La Liga match against Villarreal.

Chelsea transfer news: Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher and more

Arsenal to lodge another bid for Mikel Merino?

12:50 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal’s pursuit of Mikel Merino could yet end in success as the Real Sociedad midfielder edges closer to completing a move to London.

Merino, part of Spain’s successful Euro 2024 squad this summer, has been a key target for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager looks to build a squad capable of challenging again for the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who spent a season at Newcastle earlier in his career, is out of contract at the Basque club next summer, and could thus be allowed to leave if their demands are met.

The Independent reported last week that an initial offer of €30m was knocked back, with Real Sociedad hoping to recoup at least €35m (£29.9m).

But reports in Spain and elsewhere suggest progress may have been made towards an agreement after Merino was left out of the Real Sociedad side that lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener.

Will Scott McTominay leave Man Utd?

12:35 , Chris Wilson

Fulham had reportedly re-opened talks with United over the signing of Scott McTominay, though the south London club’s pursuit of Sander Berge may well end that mini transfer saga.

Napoli have reportedly targeted McTominay too, but are unlikely to be able to afford the midfielder unless they sort the sale of Victor Osimhen, who is reportedly Chelsea’s main striker target.

United are understood to be happy to keep McTominay, and will only consider offers if he makes it clear he wants to leave, so it looks likely that the Scotland international will stay at Old Trafford.

Ilkay Gündoğan latest

12:25 , Chris Wilson

Plenty of speculation surrounds the potential return of Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City.

The German international, who recently called time on his international career, is said to be surplus to requirement at Barcelona and could make the move back to the UK if the conditions are right, with City needing midfield reinforcements.

Clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia are said to be interested too.

Oliver Skipp completes move to Leicester City

12:18 , Chris Wilson

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has completed a £25m move to Leicester City.

The 25-year-old signed for an initial fee of £20m, with £5m in add-ons, and the move was announced yesterday.

“I‘ve got the feeling that it’s a good group of people and a good group of players. I’m sure that we’ve got a squad capable of challenging in every game,” he told the club’s website.

Marseille interested in a loan for Neal Maupay

12:12 , Chris Wilson

Sky Sports are reporting that Roberto de Zerbi’s Marseille side are interested in a loan for Everton stirker Neal Maupay.

They are thought to be one of three clubs interested in the Frenchman, and are looking for a loan after an ACL injury to striker Faris Mumbanya

Manchester United transfer news: Fulham back in for McTominay, Ugarte latest and more

12:05 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United may have won their opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season, but it was clear to anyone watching that the club need some more signings if they are to make the top four.

United grabbed a deserved win against Fulham courtesy of new signing Joshua Zirkee, though their performance was laboured at times and they gifted the away side chances that a more accomplished team may have taken.

As with last season, plenty of the focus was on the midfield, with an ageing Casemiro clearly unable to play 40-odd matches per season nowadays.

That is part of the reasoning behind United’s much publicised pursuit of PSG and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who is seen as a necessary improvement by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Manchester United transfer news: Fulham in for McTominay, Ugarte latest and more

Nottingham Forest interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

11:51 , Alex Pattle

Per The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are among a number of clubs interested in Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal striker had been linked with Marseille, but talks broke down, leaving Forest potentially vying with Crystal Palace for the 25-year-old.

Bournemouth previously showed interest, too, until they signed Evanilson from Porto – a club-record transfer for the Cherries.

Arsenal are understood to want around £30m for Nketiah, with Forest considering a move for the Gunner but also other up-front options.

(PA Archive)

Man Utd need sales to secure Ugarte transfer

11:40 , Mike Jones

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that Manchester United will be unable to secure the services of Manuel Ugarte unless they sell one of their central midfielders this summer.

Scott McTominay is seen as the most likely player to leave considering there is interest from other clubs.

Fulham did have an interest in the Scottish midfielder but have since moved on to finalising their signing of Sander Berge from Burnley.

Brighton break club record with Georginio Rutter signing

11:10 , Karl Matchett

Brighton have completed a club-record £40m deal to sign forward Georginio Rutter from Leeds United.

Rutter scored eight goals and made 16 assists in 51 appearances for Leeds last season prompting Brighton to fork out a club-record fee to secure his services before the end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman is Brighton’s seventh signing of the summer, with Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Junior Yalcouye and Amario Cozier-Duberry all new arrivals on the south coast.

Brighton activated Rutter’s release clause (£40m) last week and verbally came to an agreement with the player before ensuring the deal got over the line on Monday evening.

Brighton break club-record with Georginio Rutter signing

Saints to sell Mara for £10m

11:00 , Karl Matchett

French club Strasbourg are set to sign Southampton forward Sekou Mara for £10.2m, BBC Sport report.

The Saints signed him for a little over that two years ago but the young attacker hasn’t been able to become a fixture in the team, either in the top tier or with a big enough impact in the Championship last term.

Russell Martin’s team have signed ten players this summer, with Ben Brereton Diaz looking the first-choice striker.

Everton enquire over £50m wonderkid

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Brazilian media outlet O Globo say Everton are next in line to try their hand at signing one of the nation’s many young stars-in-waiting, with a £51.2m release clause for 18-year-old attacker Alisson Santana in their sights.

The Atletico Mineiro support forward only broke through to the first team last year has been linked with Arsenal, PSV, Bayer Leverkusen and other sides. His contract appears to run through to 2027, making it necessary to pay the release clause or close to it, local media suggests.

Wolves keen on Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

10:40 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has had a lot of sitting on the bench over the past year, for club and country, but Wolves might be offering a route back between the sticks.

They have Jose Sa but are keen to move on, with a loan with an option to buy the initial proposal sent to the Gunners, reports David Ornstein.

Wolves would pay most of Ramsdale’s salary under the current terms, but Arsenal want a permanent sale rather than initial loan.

Fulham bid for Sander Berge

10:30 , Karl Matchett

Sander Berge hasn’t had much luck when it comes to staying in the Premier League, relegated already with Sheffield United and Burnley.

That hasn’t stopped Fulham making a move for the Norway international, bidding £20m plus another £5m in add-ons as they look to replace Joao Palhinha.

BBC Sport say the bid from Fulham matches the one they made for Palace defender Joachim Andersen, which has been rejected

Saudi sides target trio of Premier League players

10:15 , Karl Matchett

Earlier we heard news that Al Ahli are keen on Ivan Toney and another report from the Times corroborates that, suggesting a £50m deal could be struck there.

But they are not the only Saudi Pro League side hoping to do business with the Premier League this summer, with the Guardian reporting Al Hilal have two Manchester City defenders in mind.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker are on the shortlist, it appears, after Pep Guardiola mentioned over the weekend that the Portuguese full-back could yet return to the squad this term after two loans.

Newcastle line up defensive alternatives to Marc Guehi

10:00 , Karl Matchett

With Crystal Palace so far rejecting four bids for Marc Guehi from Newcastle United, the Magpies appear to be considering other targets now, report the i.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah are the contenders it appears, with Gomez having been reportedly one of the options as a makeweight in a deal earlier this summer for Anthony Gordon to head to Anfield - that move broke down but perhaps Gomez can still make the trade.

The versatile performer was left out of the Reds’ squad on the opening weekend at Ipswich, while Guehi captained Palace and Chalobah is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Raheem Sterling on Juventus wishlist

09:45 , Karl Matchett

After being left out of the squad to face Man City and his PR team releasing a statement as a result - widely derided by everybody - Raheem Sterling looks to be on his way out of Chelsea.

Juventus have made an enquiry, reports the Mail, though there’s no timeframe on when it might progress or the type of deal Chelsea will be fully open to receiving.

Separately, Bashir Humphreys is moving from Chelsea to Burnley on loan with an obligation to buy, report the Athletic.

Chelsea agree Joao Felix deal

09:30 , Karl Matchett

It was widely reported overnight that Chelsea are set to add yet another face to their squad, with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix primed to return to Stamford Bridge following a loan in 2023.

As part of the deal - Felix is reportedly costing about £45m - Conor Gallagher will finally complete his move from Chelsea to Atleti too, for £33m.

That move looked off for a while as Samu Omorodion’s deal from the Wanda to west London broke down, but now the Blues have simply decided to...sign a different forwad from the same club. What a merry-go-round.

(Getty Images)

Ipswich land Cajuste on loan from Napoli

09:20 , Reuters

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli on a season-long loan deal, the newly promoted Premier League club announced late on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who has earned 23 caps for Sweden, has made 26 appearances for Serie A side Napoli after joining from French club Stade Reims last year.

Cajuste, who won the Danish Superliga title with Midtjylland before moving to France, was glad to complete the move.

“It took a little while with the negotiations but I’m finally here and I’m very excited," he said in a statement.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said Cajuste's arrival boosted his options in the middle of the park.

“He gives us another different profile to our midfield and puts us in a strong position in that department," McKenna said.

Ipswich face Manchester City in their next Premier League match on Saturday, after suffering a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool in their season opener.

Man United still keen on more sales

09:10 , Karl Matchett

As well as trying to bring in Ugarte, United want to make sales this month to remove some of the bloat around Erik ten Hag’s preferred squad.

Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay remain among those they will consider selling - the latter has already seen a bid from Fulham rejected, though they are set to come back with another offer soon.

United have spent over £150m this summer so far, with the likes of Willy Kambwala, Mason Greenwood, Alvaro Fernandez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka offsetting that somewhat in sales.

Man United prepared to gamble on Ugarte fee

09:00 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United have been targetting a defensive midfielder all summer and PSG’s Manuel Ugarte looks to be their chosen player in that area of the park - but a £51m fee is deemed to high.

As such, they are prepared to wait right up until deadline day, reports the Guardian, in a game of brinkmanship designed to force PSG to lower their demands.

Ugarte lost his place under Luis Enrique last season and was not in the Paris club’s squad for the first match of this Ligue 1 campaign.

While United are looking to sell, the report states they don’t need to do so to finance this deal in particular.

Separately, Jadon Sancho is no longer expected to be going to PSG whether part of this deal or not, despite earlier reports suggesting he could.

(AP)

Arsenal updates: Nketiah, Merino and more

08:45 , Karl Matchett

Arsenal have done some business at least, though more is expected - both in and out - before the window closes.

Eddie Nketiah is a striker in demand, though Bournemouth were reported as having the strongest interest before they went and signed Evanilson instead from Porto.

There are further updates on Kieran Tierney and Mikel Merino, too, in our Gunners roundup.

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Merino latest, Ivan Toney stance and more

Liverpool linked with several names - but no new moves as yet

08:30 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool remain the only Premier League club who haven’t made at least one new signing this summer, leaving Richard Hughes - the new sporting director - two weeks to try and rectify that.

The Anfield club are still being tenuously linked with a few names, but nothing concrete other than potential buy-and-loan-back efforts regarding a goalkeeper - while more current squad members might be on the way out.

Here are the latest rumours and suggestions regarding the Reds:

Liverpool transfer news: Branthwaite rumours, Gomez future and Clark exit

Ivan Toney latest with Brentford firm on valuation

08:15 , Karl Matchett

Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli are currently the only club willing to meet Brentford‘s £60m valuation of Ivan Toney, in a transfer saga that may well go to the final days of the window.

The forward was left out of the club’s opening game of the season, a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace, with the uncertainty over his future cited as the reason.

This did surprise some figures in the market and involved in such talks, as no transfer is seen as imminent. Toney himself is still weighing up where next. Chelsea and Manchester United retain interest, but not at £60m for a player with a year left in his contract. The two clubs have internally spoken about deals but, as reported by the Independent last week, that would likely have to involve a loan with an obligation to buy or an arrangement other than just paying £60m up front.

Arsenal are currently said to not be interested, after Mikel Arteta decided to end any pursuit of the forward before Euro 2024.

Our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, says Brentford refuse to move on their £60m fee - for now - and Al Ahli have signalled they would match that.

Man City want Gundogan back

07:44 , Karl Matchett

Ilkay Gundogan has been told by Barcelona he can leave the club, as they continue looking to restructure their absurdly precarious finances.

The Catalan club still haven’t been able to register new €50m signing Dani Olmo yet, but removing Gundogan’s €300,000 a week wages from the books might just do the trick. What a club.

Now the Guardian’s Will Unwin is reporting that Man City are keen to bring him back as midfield cover, though Turkish and Saudi clubs are also in the hunt.

Gundogan still has two years left to run on his deal, after only moving to the Camp Nou last term.

Five major Premier League transfers that could happen before deadline day

07:23 , Karl Matchett

The clock is ticking on the transfer window with less than two weeks remaining for Premier League clubs to strengthen their squads.

The window shuts on Friday 30 August at 11pm BST.

Here are some of the high-profile transfers that might be completed before the deadline.

Five major Premier League transfers that could happen before deadline day