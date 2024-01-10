Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham fight for Radu Dragusin, Chelsea chase Victor Osimhen and Henderson future

The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe – and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs are chasing Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Follow the live blog below for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.

09:45 , Karl Matchett

Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Former Chelsea attacker Werner arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a £54m move.

Story continues

PSG aiming for midfield addition

09:30 , Karl Matchett

Separate news reports claim that while PSG are primarily focused on keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club beyond summer, they also want a new midfielder.

Sky Germany say talks between the French club and Bayern Munich have already begun over a possible deal for Joshua Kimmich for this month.

Elsewhere, the i say that Newcastle know PSG are keen on Bruno Guimaraes, but they won’t be letting him leave during this window.

Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle United (REUTERS)

Victor Osimhen hits out at teammate’s agent over future

09:15 , Jack Rathborn

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has hit back at Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent Mamuka Jugeli, labelling him as a “piece of filth”.

It follows comments from the Georgia international’s agent made about the Nigerian’s future.

Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but penned a new contract last month to 2026, ending speculation until this summer.

But Osimhen was angered by Kvaratskhelia’s agent, whoo told Georgian journalist Tsotne Kinkladze: “Osimhen will sign for a Saudi club in the summer. Kvara won’t sign for a Saudi club even if they give him €1 billion!”

But Osimhen took to Instagram to reply: “Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumbf***! Keep my name out of your mouth!”

PSG looking for new midfield option

09:12 , Karl Matchett

Paris Saint-Germain’s main focus might still be on trying to get Kylian Mbappe to sign another extension ahead of a possible free transfer departure in summer, but they are also looking at incoming deals in midfield.

Two different reports suggest they want a Champions League calibre option for the centre of the park this month.

Sky Germany claim they are going in on Bayer Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, with talks between the clubs already reportedly starting.

Separately, the i say Newcastle are aware of interest in Bruno Guimaraes from PSG, but do not want to sell.

Jordan Henderson’s Saudi Arabia U-turn can’t save his ruined reputation

09:00 , Karl Matchett

The welcome suggested they were Anfield’s favourite spectators. Fabinho, the ‘lighthouse’ of Jurgen Klopp’s first great Liverpool FC team, and Roberto Firmino, the spirit animal and tactical fulcrum, were back at their former home for the first time. A filthy night on New Year’s Day presumably offered an indication of what they almost certainly don’t miss – the relentless driving rain – and what they might: an irresistible Liverpool performance and a brilliant, high-tempo game against Newcastle.

Was it like that when Firmino’s Al-Ahli beat Fabinho’s Al-Ittihad in October? Meteorologically, no. The football was probably very different, too, though the chances are that most of us cannot say for certain. The Saudi Pro League lured many of football’s biggest names; Saudi Arabia may become the centre of the footballing world in the future, though it would be instructive to know how many tune in for its matches now. But on New Year’s Day, Anfield felt the place to be.

Perhaps Firmino thinks so; maybe Jordan Henderson, too, though the most eye-catching and controversial of the departures from Liverpool has not yet made his comeback. The former Liverpool – and current Al-Ettifaq – captain has spent his time on the French ski slopes of Val d’Isere instead.

Yet the indications are that, like Firmino but with a very different context, he is eyeing Europe in January for other reasons. For the Brazilian, it has been an undignified decline: he is now on the bench for Al-Ahli. Henderson is a constant in Steven Gerrard’s flatlining team – though he may be concerned precisely how much longer it is Gerrard’s side – but is apparently hankering after a return.

Amid talk of a struggle to settle in a very different country – or two, as Henderson is living in Bahrain, not Saudi Arabia – the football has proved far inferior.

Rich Jolly on Jordan Henderson:

Jordan Henderson’s Saudi Arabia U-turn can’t save his ruined reputation

Henderson wanted by European clubs

08:49 , Karl Matchett

ESPN are reporting that Ajax are among the clubs keen to bring Jordan Henderson back to Europe after it became apparent he wants to leave Saudi Arabia after only a few months.

There are also Bundesliga and Premier League clubs interested, the report suggests - but whether any will pay a fee for him remains to be seen, while his wages are certainly out of reach for many clubs to subsidise.

Talksport further report his current club, Al-Ettifaq, are refusing to be strong-armed into his departure and are arranging for talks between Henderson and manager Steven Gerrard.

Tottenham strike deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin?

08:35 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham have struck a deal with Genoa to sign Radu Dragusin.

The Athletic report Djed Spence is to join Genoa on loan as part of the deal.

Spurs will bring in the centre-back after beating off competition from Bayern Munich, with the Romania international, 21, expected to cost in the region of £25m.

Dragusin will compete for a start while adding cover with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven struggling with injuries in recent weeks.

Timo Werner reveals why he’s signing for Tottenham

07:15 , Jamie Braidwood

New Tottenham loan signing Timo Werner, speaking to the club’s official website: “A lot of things attracted me here – first of all, the talk with the manager. I thought it was a really good talk, he gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play. For me I thought straight away that it fits perfectly. Then the stadium, to play there every game is something special and also the team, I think we have some very good players. All of it was very interesting to me.

“I hope that I can be the best player I can be here. The people who have followed me a little bit in the Premier League, they know that I can bring my speed, that I can be a threat for the opponents so that’s what I want to bring into the team and off the pitch I think I can be a funny guy and I hope that I can arrive well into the team and that they are happy with me and my personality.

“One-and-a-half years ago I left England, I watched the Premier League, not too much to follow every single club but Tottenham was always a club which I watched. When I joined my old club, I said I wanted to be a winner and I wanted to win titles at the end, and in the end we won the Champions League so I think it shouldn’t be too bad to say that I’ve come here to also win titles and to win something.”

(Getty Images)

Tottenham negotiating Radu Dragusin transfer – and include player for swap deal

07:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham are negotiating with Genoa on the transfer fee and clauses for centre-half Radu Dragusin, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports.

Wages have been agreed for the 21-year-old, with Djed Spence potentially going the other way on loan, but the main talks right now are centred on the price.

Spurs don’t want a package that exceeds £25m while Genoa are pushing for closer to £30m. It is likely that around £5m of the deal will involve add-ons and clauses, which is the source of discussion at the moment. Agents fees also have to be resolved.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen on another centre-half since Micky van de Ven got injured, with Spurs set to be one of the busiest sides in the first weeks of January.

However, Sky are reporting that Bayern Munich are attempting to hijack the move for the Romania defender and have also had a £25m offer accepted by Genoa.

It could come down to the player.

(Getty Images)

Real Madrid eyeing up summer move for Bayern’s Alphonso Davies

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Real Madrid are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Reportedly Real squad planner Juni Calafat has advised Davies’s representatives that he should not extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern have been negotiating a new deal for Davies, with his current deal expiring in 2025. The left-back wants between £8.6m (€10m) and £11.2m (€13m) a year, which Bayern do not want to pay.

That is between £165k and £215k per week.

If Madrid were to accept that wage bill, a sale could likely happen this summer.

(Getty Images)

Will Chelsea continue to spend?

05:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent more than £1bn on transfer fees over the past 18 months but results this season indicate they have not yet got things right.

Bringing a centre forward would appear to be a necessity for manager Mauricio Pochettino but the Londoners also need to give serious thought to balancing the books.

Outgoings are likely with rumours abounding over the future of Conor Gallagher, despite some impressive recent performances. With his contract due to expire in 2025, the England midfielder could be let go for around £50m.

Chelsea to extend Ian Maatsen before Dortmund loan?

04:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen will sign a new contract before heading to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The Dutch player will extend terms to 2027 before a six-month move to Germany.

There will be no option or obligation to buy in the loan for the 21-year-old, while the Blues retain some control over his long-term future.

Fiorentina interested in Gil

03:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Sky Sports are reporting that Fiorentina are interested in Tottenham winger Bryan Gil with Spurs apprantly open to discussions over a potential deal.

The 22-year-old has only started two Premier League games so far this season and spent the second half of last term on loan at Sevilla.

Newcastle to reject Bruno Guimaraes bids

02:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle United will reject any January offer for Bruno Guimaraes as their star midfielder is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions are one of a few top clubs who are interested in Guimaraes, with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City also linked with the Brazil international.

Guimaraes has been a transformative figure in Newcastle’s midfield since signing for £40m almost two years ago and sources in Brazil claim the interest from PSG is genuine.

The prospect of a departure has been firmly played down by Newcastle though Guimaraes does have a release clause in excess of £100m if any team is willing to meet it.

How do Liverpool cope with Alexander-Arnold injury?

01:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders insists no-one is irreplaceable after influential full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for at least three weeks with a knee injury.

The England international tore a lateral ligament after hyper-extending the joint in Sunday’s FA Cup win at Arsenal and is not expected to feature until the end of the month at the earliest.

Liverpool’s winter break means he may only miss three matches – both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham and the Premier League match at Bournemouth – and he could be back for the January 31 visit of Chelsea.

With the team already without central defender Joel Matip and both left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez deputising on that flank, it leaves them short at the back.

But it is Alexander-Arnold’s pivotal contribution to the way the team operates, stepping into midfield in his now well-established hybrid role, with two goals and eight assists this season which makes his absence so difficult to cope with.

Liverpool can handle Trent Alexander-Arnold loss, insists Pep Lijnders

But could Arsenal move for Onana?

00:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Amadou Onana is a player on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Mikel Arteta’s side needing a boost of some sort after three straight defeats including an FA Cup exit at home against Liverpool yesterday.

The Everton man has a £60m price target, according to some outlets, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz another candidate - though he appears more likely to be a summer move of potential.

A Belgian midfielder with excellent ball-winning and ball-carrying abilities, he’d be an expensive addition to an area of the Gunners’ park which already saw over £100m spent on Declan Rice in summer, plus £60m-plus on Kai Havertz, who has played there plenty this term too.

Arsenal signing a striker not ‘realistic’, says Arteta

Tuesday 9 January 2024 23:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted signing a big-money striker this January is not “realistic” amid the club’s struggles in front of goal.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool on Sunday and have now gone three games without scoring following the 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Arteta’s side were again wasteful against Liverpool, with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka all missing good chances.

Gabriel Jesus was sidelined with a knee injury, meanwhile, with Eddie Nkietiah only introduced as a late substitute.

Arsenal are now winless in four games and have let their lead at the top of the Premier League slip away, leading to speculation that they would enter the market this month.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal’s January transfer plans

Pochettino responds to boos from Chelsea away fans

Tuesday 9 January 2024 23:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino said he could “understand” the anger of the Chelsea fans after his players were booed off the pitch by the travelling supporters at the Riverside following a dismal 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Sections of the Chelsea away end were furious at full time and Pochettino’s team were jeered as they attempted to make their way to applaud them after the final whistle. Thiago Silva was involved in heated discussions with some fans, although the veteran defender was mostly applauded by the Chelsea supporters after he was only one of three players - along with Levi Colwill and Armando Broja - who stayed to show their appreciation.

It came at the end of a woeful night for Pochettino and his players as Hayden Hackney handed Championship side Middlesbrough a first-leg lead to take to Stamford Bridge in 15 days time. Cole Palmer missed a hat-trick of first-half chances for the Blues, who failed to create any further opportunities after the break despite dominating possession against Michael Carrick’s team.

The result was Chelsea’s 21st away defeat in all competitions since the start of last season - no other team has lost more among Premier League sides - and Pochettino, who has only been in charge since the start of the season, said he could appreciate why the Chelsea supporters were so frustrated at full time.

Mauricio Pochettino ‘can understand’ fan anger as Chelsea players booed off

Pochettino to blame for Chelsea’s cup shock

Tuesday 9 January 2024 22:59 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been another dismal night for Chelsea, this time in the Carabao Cup.

And, after seeing his side slip to a shock first-leg defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside, Mauricio Pochettino can only look at himself when the dust has settled on another result that leaves the Blues faithful doubting whether their side will ever overcome their dizzying struggles with inconsistency this season.

Pete Hall reports

Cole Palmer misses cost Chelsea but Mauricio Pochettino only has himself to blame

West Ham eye centre-back this month

Tuesday 9 January 2024 22:30 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham might be making moves at the back and it could spark a Premier League merry-go-round in defence.

Nayef Aguerd is a target for Saudi sides and would cost around £40m, which the Hammers would reportedly be happy to then spend on Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Jonathan Tah, Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards are also targets for David Moyes, report the Guardian.

Fabio Carvalho set for Championship loan move

Tuesday 9 January 2024 21:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a move to Hull after his loan to RB Leipzig was cut short this month.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali spoke with Sky Sports News about the move saying: “We agreed all terms with him. I’m very happy to say he’s going to wear the Hull shirt.

“It’s almost done. The announcement has to be done, that’s all. The club will do it. So many clubs wanted him and he chose us. It’s because of the way we are playing the game. Liam Rosenior has a big effect on that, playing nice football.

“He wants to go to a place where he will enjoy football. Hull is the best place for him to improve his talents. We are a fantastic club with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. Everything is so good here.”

(Getty Images)

Will Ivan Toney be moving?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 20:58 , Jamie Braidwood

The England striker is set to return to action this month as his eight-month ban for multiple breaches of betting regulations comes to an end.

Given their poor form of late, Brentford will undoubtedly welcome the striker back with open arms and he has said he is keen to repay the club for their support during his suspension.

However, his value remains high and with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea both looking for goalscorers, potentially head-turning approaches are more than possible.

Toney himself has been vocal about wanting to repay Brentford for sticking with him during the ban so a transfer for the forward seems more likely in the summer.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin has controversial red card overturned

Tuesday 9 January 2024 20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s controversial red card in Everton’s FA Cup third-round clash at Crystal Palace last week has been rescinded, the Football Association has announced.

The striker was facing a three-game ban after being dismissed following a challenge on Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne during the goalless draw at Selhurst Park last Thursday.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially took no action after contact with Clyne appeared minimal but later sent the 26-year-old off following a VAR review.

Everton announced their intention to appeal against the decision the following day and that challenge has proved successful.

(PA Wire)

Sancho set to complete loan back to Dortmund

Tuesday 9 January 2024 19:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Jadon Sancho could be a step closer to finally getting out of Manchester United.

It has been reported tonight that the 23-year-old will travel to Germany tomorrow ahead of his proposed loan move to Borussia Dortmund, his former club.

The club’s agreed a deal last week.

(PA Wire)

Brighton set to sign 19-year-old Boca star

Tuesday 9 January 2024 19:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Brighton are closing in on another South American talent, this time the 19-year-old Boca Juniors left back Valentin Barco.

That’s according to David Ornstein, who says Brighton have agreed a $10m deal with the Argentine club.

Barco, a Argentina U-23 international, is set to undergo a medical in his home country.

🚨 Valentin Barco set to undergo medical in Argentina ahead of joining Brighton from Boca Juniors for $10m. Top-rated 19yo left-back with U23 national team so due to do tests at training base before signing 4.5yr contract + 1yr option @TheAthleticFC #BHAFC https://t.co/mzlkWW325X — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 9, 2024

Transfer market still an option for under-strength Manchester United claims Erik ten Hag

Tuesday 9 January 2024 18:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag has not ruled out using the transfer market to strengthen his squad as injuries and illness continue to hit Manchester United hard.

The number of absentees reached double figures for Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup win away to League One’s Wigan Athletic, with Christian Eriksen out due to illness and Antony injured.

Although Ten Hag is optimistic a number of players could return in time for Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Tottenham, a United bench made up almost entirely of youngsters at the DW Stadium pointed to the stretched resources.

“We consider everything,” Ten Hag said when asked about the January window. “So what is in the best interests of the players and also the best interests for us, the team, for Manchester United. So we’ll see how we progress during the window.”

Erik ten Hag did not rule out using the January transfer window to add depth to Manchester United’s squad (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Werner to have Spurs medical

Tuesday 9 January 2024 17:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Timo Werner is undergoing a medical with Tottenham today after flying to London last night to complete his loan move to the north London club.

The RB Leipzig player will join Spurs on an initial six-month loan with an option to buy for around £15m.

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen is scheduled to undergo a medical with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday ahead of his loan to the German club.

The deal is in the final stages and does not include any option nor obligation to buy the left-back who will play in the Bundesliga until the summer.

United eyeing up Jonathan David?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 17:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Pencil this one down as one of those Manchester United rumours that pop up every single transfer windows but Lille striker Jonathan David is apparantly on the club’s radar.

It is no secret that United need to bring in a forward capable of converting their chances - especially after last night’s wasteful display against Wigan.

Football Transfers are claiming that the Red Devils are interested in the Canadian star and could make an offer during the January transfer window.

This season the 23-year-old has 10 goals and 6 assists from 24 appearances across all competitions so knows how to find the back of the net. His age makes him an investment for the future too.

David’s contract is expiring in 18 months so Lille will likely want to cash in on any sale with a rumoured price of £34m being touted should this rumour progress into something more substantial.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Conor Gallagher but doubts remain

Tuesday 9 January 2024 16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air but his manager wants him to stay at Chelsea for the long term.

Mauricio Pochettino revealed he has had conversations with the England midfielder, who has only 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is yet to be offered a bumper long-term deal by the club.

Gallagher’s performances have been one of the few positives in a frustrating season for Chelsea so far.

“If you want to ask me if I was talking with Conor about this situation, yes,” Pochettino said. “Like all the players when some rumour happens, it’s always good to have a good conversation with the player, like Ian Maatsen, or different players like this, Andrey Santos.

‌“I think it’s always important for us, the coaches, to have very clear and very direct, honest conversations with the players. It’s healthy to have these types of relationships.”

Chelsea are yet to rule out the possibility of Gallagher leaving this month, and could be tempted by a big offer, given his contract situation, according to the Telegraph.

(PA)

Real Madrid interested in shock move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 16:05 , Jamie Braidwood

From Goodison Park to the Bernabeu? Real Madrid are interested in Everton’s 21-year-old centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according toDaily Mail.

Branthwaite has certainly caught the eye for Sean Dyche’s team this season, a tall, rangy, and technically excellent left-sided centre-back, who displays a fine passing ability.

He has attracted interest from Premier League sides, including Manchester United and Tottenham, as well as England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of this summer’s Euros.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool confirm Trent Alexander-Arnold injury blow with Virgil Van Dijk set to return

Tuesday 9 January 2024 16:00 , Mike Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for three weeks with a knee injury that means he will miss both legs of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

The right-back, who has shone for the Reds in recent weeks, sustained the injury during his starring role in Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal, faces a race against time to be fit for the Premier League clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal over five days at the end of January and the start of February.

But while Liverpool have lost their vice-captain, captain Virgil van Dijk is set to return for Wednesday’s first leg against Fulham after missing the victory at Arsenal with illness.

Liverpool confirm Alexander-Arnold injury blow with Van Dijk set to return

Ajax interested in Henderson

Tuesday 9 January 2024 15:30 , Mike Jones

Jordan Henderson could be nearing his return to Europe says Fabrizio Romano who claims that Ajax are seriously interested in the England international.

Henderson would need to get the green light to leave Al Ettifaq in January transfer window but several clubs are keen on seeing if they can bring him in.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL: Ajax are showing concrete interest in signing Jordan Henderson in case he’ll get green light to leave Al Ettifaq in January transfer window.



There are several clubs keen, waiting for Saudi club decision — but Henderson is looking for options and Ajax are there. pic.twitter.com/WWkvbO6RnV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2024

Bergwijn to make Premier League return?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 15:00 , Mike Jones

Ajax may be tempted to cash in on Steven Bergwijn if West Ham United make an offer for the former Tottenham Hotspur forward.

HITC Football says that the Ajax captain could potentially be on his way back to the Premier League just 18 months after Tottenham accepted a £26m bid for the striker.

West Ham United are keen on the Dutch international with the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham, Wolves and Everton also monitoring the possibility of a move.

Ajax would prefer to retain Bergwijn’s services beyond the winter window but such is the size of his contract, and considering Ajax’s financial concerns, the chance to recoup some of their £26m investment is one they may be tempted by.

The Luis Diaz finish that changed Liverpool’s January plans

Tuesday 9 January 2024 14:45 , Mike Jones

Eventually, Liverpool found their match-winners, even if the first came from a player in white. Without Mohamed Salah for the first time this month, it was a touch off Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior that ensured the Reds advanced into the FA Cup fourth round and avoided a replay against their title rivals, whose winless run extended to a fourth game.

It would have hardly been Jurgen Klopp’s plan - but as Luis Diaz rifled in a late second, it meant Liverpool can now enter a crucial phase of their season without their talisman and leading scorer but bolstered by a big win.

It is Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota who will all need to step up over the next month to cover for the absence of the Egypt captain, as the Reds battle on three fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Instead, after missed chances, misplaced passes, and a growing sense that Liverpool’s wastefulness was going to cost them, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inswinging corner that was directed past Aaron Ramsdale by the unfortunate Kiwior. If it relaxed Liverpool, Diaz finally brought some composure with a thumping late finish to seal it.

The Luis Diaz finish that changed Liverpool’s January plans

Tottenham negotiating Radu Dragusin transfer — and include player for swap deal

Tuesday 9 January 2024 14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Tottenham are negotiating with Genoa on the transfer fee and clauses for centre-half Radu Dragusin, Miguel Delaney reports.

Wages have been agreed for the 21-year-old, with Djed Spence potentially going the other way on loan, but the main talks right now are centred on the price.

Spurs don’t want a package that exceeds £25m while Genoa are pushing for closer to £30m. It is likely that around £5m of the deal will involve add-ons and clauses, which is the source of discussion at the moment. Agents fees also have to be resolved.

Lincoln sign Luton striker on loan

Tuesday 9 January 2024 14:30 , Mike Jones

Lincoln have completed the loan signing of striker Joe Taylor from Luton. The 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the season at the LNER Stadium.

Taylor spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Colchester, for whom he scored 12 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Ramsey leaves QPR after nine years

Tuesday 9 January 2024 14:15 , Mike Jones

Chris Ramsey has left his role as technical director/head of coaching at QPR, the club have confirmed.

Ramsey joined the club in November 2014 and managed the first team between February and November 2015. He leaves following a review of the west London club’s academy structure.

Speaking to the club’s official website, chairman and CEO Lee Hoos said: “Chris has been a great servant to the club and was an integral part of putting together the foundations of our Academy. On both a personal and professional level, Chris is an outstanding person.

“However, as we thoroughly rationalise everything we do, and following very amicable discussions with Chris, it is felt this move is in the best interests of all parties.

“I cannot thank Chris enough for his incredible hard work, dedication and guidance since my own arrival here. Whilst we are parting ways, he is, and will always remain, a friend of the club and we wish him every success for the future.”

Wolves target PSG striker

Tuesday 9 January 2024 14:00 , Mike Jones

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike is a being mentioned as a potential target for Wolves who are looking to bolster their attacking line in this window.

With Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva leaving the club this month on loan the midlands side could do with reinforcements to get them through Asia Cup period as top scorer Hwang Hee-Chan is absent.

No approach has been made just yet for Ekitike but Wolves are seriously considering a bid.

Ekitike has scored 4 goals in 33 appearances for PSG but previously had 11 goals in 28 appearances for Stade de Reims before he joined the French champions.

Even in victory Manchester United manage to showcase their biggest flaw this year

Tuesday 9 January 2024 13:30 , Mike Jones

Two-nil is supposed to be a dangerous scoreline. For Manchester United, it was more of an unknown one, offering a level of comfort to which they have become unaccustomed. After 29 games this season, they mustered a first 2-0 win. That is not the damning part, however, or the fact their victims, Wigan Athletic, lie in the lower reaches of League One.

It was only the third match this season they have won by more than one goal. By way of comparison, Manchester City have won 15 by at least two goals, Liverpool 17. United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, Everton by the same scoreline in the Premier League and now Wigan in the FA Cup.

They have offered three isolated examples of times when they have been able to relax and savour the scoreline, for Erik ten Hag to make changes without the risk one mistake could be fatal. The Dutchman took the opportunity, summoning Willy Kambwala, Facundo Pellestri, Omari Forson and Hannibal Mejbri in the last few minutes, simply to give them an outing and spare some of his premier players.

Even in victory Man United manage to showcase their biggest flaw this year

What can Manchester United do in the transfer window?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 13:15 , Jack Rathborn

After performing way below expectations during the first half of the campaign, the need for a squad refresh at Old Trafford is clear.

Primarily, Erik Ten Hag would seem to require a forward to give the attack more of a cutting edge and a defender, where he has not settled on a preferred centre-back pairing.

New faces would also give the place a lift in general but some players may need to be moved on first.

The futures of Rafael Varane and Casemiro are uncertain while Anthony Martial is again being linked with a move away. Outcast Jadon Sancho appears set for a loan move to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Forest duo return from loan spells

Tuesday 9 January 2024 13:00 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest duo Alex Mighten and Hwang Ui-jo have returned from their respective loan spells at KV Kortrijk and Norwich City, the club have confirmed.

It remains to be seen if both players will be loaned out again this month or whether Nuno Espirito Santo can fit them into his plans for the back half of the season.

Manchester United consider four sporting directors in eight-week audit of club

Tuesday 9 January 2024 12:30 , Mike Jones

Sir Dave Brailsford will decide whether Manchester United need one chief or two in an audit that will last eight weeks.

The outcome will also detail other key appointments, but there will be no major decisions taken until its conclusion.

This is likely to mean a quiet January and ensure Erik ten Hag is safe as manager until the end of the season.

The audit, mandated by Ineos as they also go through the Premier League Owners and Directors Test for a minority stake in the club, is primarily an attempt to understand “the performance challenge”.

Man Utd consider four sporting directors in eight-week audit of club

Ideguchi moves to Japan

Tuesday 9 January 2024 11:45 , Mike Jones

Yosuke Ideguchi has left Celtic to return to Japan and sign for Vissel Kobe.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s move to the club from Gamba Osaka was confirmed in December 2021 but he played just six times in the 2021/22 season.

Ideguchi has been on loan at J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka this term.

Any updates on Kalvin Phillips?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 11:30 , Mike Jones

Kalvin Phillips has failed to establish himself at Manchester City since his £42million switch from Leeds in the summer of 2022.

Injuries curtailed his involvement last season and, with so much quality in Pep Guardiola’s squad, even substitute appearances have been few and far between.

As Euro 2024 approaches, Phillips may have to move now to ensure he stays in the England picture.

Newcastle are apparently keen but there has also been reported interest from Juventus.

Brentford working on deal for Turkish teenager

Tuesday 9 January 2024 11:15 , Mike Jones

Brentford are working to complete a deal to sign Turkish midfielder Yunus Emre Konak says Fabrizio Romano.

A medical is reportedly due to take place this week in England and the terms have all been agreed with Sivasspor.

🔴⚪️🇹🇷 Brentford completing deal to sign Turkish talented midfielder Yunus Emre Konak, confirmed and here we go!



Medical this week in England for Konak who’s turning 18 tomorrow — deal agreed with Sivasspor, all set to be sealed.



One more talent for Brentford 🐝 pic.twitter.com/8fYG0xZORw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2024

Koch signs for Frankfurt

Tuesday 9 January 2024 10:50 , Mike Jones

Leeds United midfielder Robin Koch has signed a permanent contract with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The midfielder has been on loan at the club but he has now signed a contract to remain in the Bundesliga until 2027. He made 77 appearances across three seasons at Elland Road.

🦅✍️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣

Eintracht Frankfurt sign @RobinKoch25 on permanent deal! 🙌



The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a contract with the Eagles until 2027. 🤩#SGE pic.twitter.com/9ygaB3xaN7 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) January 9, 2024

Toney responds to Arsenal and Chelsea transfer speculation ahead of Brentford return

Tuesday 9 January 2024 10:42 , Mike Jones

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he wants to “repay” the club’s faith in him as the striker prepares to return to football following an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, has been sidelined since May after admitting to 232 breaches of the FA’s rules for betting on football but is to make his comeback this month.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a January move, however, with The Independent reporting that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the striker, who Brentford value at £100m.

Ivan Toney responds to transfer speculation ahead of Brentford return

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider player sales

Tuesday 9 January 2024 10:34 , Mike Jones

Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature.

While both of the wealthier clubs are unwilling to go to that price, Brentford’s position is bolstered by the fact strikers are at a premium as the most in-demand position with few options.

Arsenal have recently been seen as favourites to sign the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta now wanting him as they suddenly encounter attacking issues in the Premier League.

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider sales

Will moves for Phillips and Henderson boost Euro chances?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 10:05 , Mike Jones

Two of England’s Euro 2020 stars, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson, find themselves under scrutiny when they turn out for the national team due to a lack of game time and a lack of quality in the Saudi Pro League - where Henderson currently plays.

Both players are open to moves away from their current clubs in January in the hopes of boosting their chances of being selected for the summer’s European Championship.

Sky Sports’ Alan Smith addressed whether both players could secure moves saying: “Kalvin Phillips has every chance of a move. Pep is not [picking him, he will feel frustrated and with the Euros in the summer, he will be desperate to get away, that’s for sure.

“If that means taking a cut in wages, because that’s sometimes a sticking point, I think he’d do it to get back on the pitch.

“Jordan Henderson depends on the attitude of his club in Saudi as to whether they will say: thanks for the memories, goodbye. There haven’t been many memories and if there have been, they’ve been bad ones.

“Somebody would get a very good player in Henderson, he’s coming to the end of his career but he’s a very good figure in the dressing room.

“So I don’t think there will be a shortage of teams after him, if he’s available.”

Fulham boss expecting quiet window

Tuesday 9 January 2024 09:56 , Mike Jones

Fulham are another Premier League side who are performing brilliantly this term and can afford to bolster their finanical position without too much risk enetering a relegation battle.

The Cottagers are 13th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

As such, manager Marco Silva is not in desperate need of reinforcements and says this January transfer window will ‘unfortunately’ be very quiet for the club though admits he is happy with the current squad.

What is happening with Jordan Henderson?

Tuesday 9 January 2024 09:48 , Mike Jones

The former Liverpool captain could be on the move again after reports emerged over the weekend that he would like to cut short his stay in Saudi Arabia, where he signed a three-year contract with Al-Ettifaq amid much controversy last summer.

At 33 and still firmly in the England plans, Henderson could be an attractive proposition for many clubs based purely on football terms, but the financial obstacles to bringing him back to Europe could be significant.

It remains to be seen if genuine interest emerges but a loan move could be a possibility though any potential Premier League club would have to account for his massive Saudi wages.

A return to Anfield would seem unlikely with Liverpool’s midfield having been rebuilt since his departure.

