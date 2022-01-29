Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea scupper Arsenal’s Arthur bid; Kulusevski to Tottenham; Luis Diaz, Raphinha latest

Transfer News - LIVE!

With just a few days left in the January transfer window, it seems reasonable to expect something of a mad dash before Monday’s deadline.

Tottenham are reportedly working on a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus now that Dusan Vlahovic has completed his move from Fiorentina. In addition, Sofyan Amrabat could arrive from Tuscany.

Liverpool continue to press ahead with the signing of Luis Diaz, having beaten the North London club to the punch. Barcelona are also expected to announce the transfer of fellow former Tottenham target Adama Traore.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their side with Arthur Melo and Georginio Wijnaldum linked. A bid for the Juventus midfielder has been hit by Chelsea’s refusal to loan out Ruben Loftus-Cheek, however.

Eddie Nketiah may be heading in the opposite direction as part of Mikel Arteta’s clearout. The future of a certain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also one of the biggest stories in what remains of the window, both Barcelona and Juventus have made an approach for the Gabon international.

West Ham continue their bid to land a new central defender with Nat Phillips and perennial target Duje Caleta-Car said to be on their radar. The Hammers have been knocked back in their pursuit of Raphinha, however.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, is close to taking the Everton job after a formal contract offer from the Toffees, while Manchester United remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a potential loan exit for Donny van de Beek.

16:53 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s squad seems to be getting more and more stretched by the day, but one man who won’t be leaving in the coming days is Granit Xhaka.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that despite there being interest in the midfielder from Roma, there are no talks about a January move.

Jose Mourinho was close to bringing Xhaka to Serie A in the summer and evidently still hopes to do so, but it looks like he’ll have to wait until at least the end of the season.

PSG struggling to find space for Ndombele

16:33 , Matt Verri

Tanguy Ndombele’s hopes of joining Paris Saint-Germain from Tottenham are fading, with the Ligue 1 club still yet to free up space in their squad, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Ndombele has held talks over a season-long loan to the Parc des Princes but a deal rests on PSG offloading a player or a part-exchange with Spurs – neither of which is currently considered likely.

While the situation could still change, a deal is considered “very complicated” and Ndombele may have to consider other options if he wants to leave Spurs this month, having previously been dismissive of interest from Everton and Valencia.

Spurs are not currently interested in any of the PSG players offered in part-exchange, including Leandro Parades, and have been pushing for a deal that would see the Parisiens cover Ndombele’s wages in full and include an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Dembele could make Premier League move

16:22 , Matt Verri

Barcelona continue to try and find a buyer for Ousmane Dembele, after the Frenchman refused a contract offer from the club.

It’s believed that PSG are not pursuing the Frenchman, due to concerns over his injury record, and while Dembele would be happy to stay at Barcelona for the rest of his deal, the club are adamant they will not keep in.

Sky Sports report that the Premier League is the most likely destination should Dembele leave Spain in the coming days - whether there’s enough time to left to make that a possibility remains to be seen.

Merson: Ndombele is perfect for PSG

16:04 , Matt Verri

Paul Merson believes Tottenham should do all they can to sell Tanguy Ndombele to PSG in the coming days, with the former Arsenal man seeing it as a move that will suit all parties.

“Ndombele would fit right in at PSG because they’re like the Harlem Globe Trotters of football,” Merson told the Daily Star.

“He could get away with how he plays at PSG, in a French league that’s so much less demanding. But he can’t get away with it at Tottenham.

“He’s a showboater. He’s a Match of the Day player. He’ll have good highlights but is never going to run the game. He’s not a winner.

“PSG are just perfect for him. Go there, do a couple of Cruyff turns, a couple of Maradonas every now and then, you’ll be fine. That’s what the game’s like over there.”

Palace face Van de Beek competition

15:46 , Marc Mayo

Everton want to hijack Crystal Palace’s move for Donny van de Beek.

The Mail report on the Toffees making their interest known in the Manchester United midfielder, available on loan this month, ahead of Frank Lampard’s arrival as manager.

Xhaka remains on Roma radar

15:28 , Marc Mayo

Roma continue to keep tabs on Granit Xhaka but are highly unlikely to sign the Arsenal man this month.

Il Messaggero detail the Giallorossi’s interest in a new midfielder, with Paris Saint-Germain duo Leandro Paredes and Danilo on their radar.

Arsenal would demand a high fee for Xhaka, it is said, and will also need a replace before letting him go.

Given the Gunners’ struggles in signing a midfielder of their own, we can count that one out from happening.

Done deal!

15:16 , Marc Mayo

More activity in a busy month for Newcastle as teenage midfielder Joe White heads to Hartlepool on loan.

French club seek Jones

14:59 , Marc Mayo

Bordeaux have emerged as surprise contenders for Phil Jones’ signature.

The Manchester United defender recently made his long-awaited return to action but remains low in Ralf Rangnick’s pecking order.

L’Equipe report on the Ligue 1 side’s interest, after they agreed to let go of Laurent Koscielny, Otavio and Josh Maja.

Wilshere discusses new club difficulty

14:42 , Marc Mayo

Jack Wilshere believes clubs are less keen to sign him this month because of a perceived lack of sell-on value.

The former Arsenal midfielder is without a team but training with the Gunners to maintain his fitness.

He told the Mail: “Clubs look at players differently now, they think about sell-on value. In my case, that’s a no.

“The harsh truth is that I’ve missed too much football through injury. I might look good in training, but it’s Saturday at three o’clock that matters, and I’ve missed far too many. I’m paying the price now.”

Lampard on his way to Everton

14:24 , Marc Mayo

Everton have formally offered Frank Lampard their manager’s job, according to multiple reports.

A deal could be announced in the coming 24 hours with final negotiations ongoing.

Berbatov: Newcastle of no interest to Dele Alli

14:19 , Marc Mayo

Dimitar Berbatov has told Newcastle not to hold out much hope of signing Dele Alli, as the Tottenham outcast will want to join a bigger club this month.

The midfielder is available to leave North London after struggling to impress multiple managers, however Spurs may end up having to keep him past Monday’s deadline while failing to bring in any of their own top targets so far.

The Bulgarian told Betfair: “I’m not surprised to see Dele Alli linked with a move away from Tottenham, it’s been a downhill for him in recent seasons.”

New club for Ighalo

14:01 , Marc Mayo

Ex-Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has agreed personal terms on a move to Al-Hilal.

The Nigerian forward is set to sign an 18-month contract after 12 months at Al Shabab, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Done deal!

13:48 , Marc Mayo

Cardiff have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Alfie Doughty from Stoke.

Ismael explains Carroll capture

13:36 , Marc Mayo

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has insisted it was vital to sign Andy Carroll, after an injury to £7million January signing Daryl Dike.

“In the short-term it is someone able to help us,” Ismael said. “Someone to have that impact.

“We saw in Dike’s first start against Peterborough he played 50 minutes and had five chances to score. You see how important it was to get that target man in the box.

“I think with Andy we have that. He has the experience and that can help us to get the power we need in the opponent’s box.”

West Brom have also ended the loan spell of Jordan Hugill at the Hawthorns, and the striker now returns to Norwich.

Lyon move in on Bentancur

13:26 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle’s move for Bruno Guimaraes could hit Tottenham’s interest in Rodrigo Bentancur.

Lyon are out to replace the midfielder and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, are considering a bid for the Juventus man.

Aston Villa have reportedly had a bid for Bentancur rejected earlier this week.

Done deal!

13:02 , Marc Mayo

Remember the name...

12:43 , Marc Mayo

Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick is set to become the latest Brazilian teenager to sign for a European giant.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona are all keen on the 15-year-old, who according to Marca has been given the green light to negotiate an exit from Palmeiras.

The Brazilian side hold the player on a cheap training contract but can tie him to a full deal when he turns 16, while he would not be able to move across the Atlantic until the age of 18 in any case.

West Ham won’t sign Raphinha

12:30 , Marc Mayo

West Ham have had a bid rejected by Leeds United for winger Raphinha, writes Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser.

The Hammers are in the market for a forward with Premier League experience to make an immediate impact as David Moyes’ side look to push for a place in the top four.

However, Leeds do not want to sell the Brazilian - who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea - this month as they battle for survival.

Bentancur an option for Spurs

12:21 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are looking elsewhere after losing out on some of their top targets, with a move for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Sky Sport Italia report on the bid, with Spurs also said to want Dejan Kulusevski from the Bianconeri.

Aston Villa have seen an opening offer worth an initial £16.5million rejected, while a loan deal is said to be of most interest to Tottenham.

Guimaraes set for Newcastle after medical

12:01 , Marc Mayo

Bruno Guimaraes spent his day off undergoing a medical for Newcastle.

On Friday, the Brazil squad was allowed to rest after a 1-1 draw with Ecuador and, according to Globo Esporte, the midfielder headed to a Belo Horizonte clinic for his tests.

It is said that the player’s excitement was tangible as he met the Magpies’ delegation, who had flown out to South America to complete the deal.

Pennant on Aubameyang future

11:42 , Marc Mayo

Jermaine Pennant told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to widen out his scope to gain a move away from Arsenal.

He told BestofBets.com: “Although Pierre is a great footballer, something really bad obviously happened at Arsenal - serious enough to strip his of captaincy - and this may work as a deterrent for some clubs.

“But… there will be some teams out there, such as Everton, who require a big name striker to help them. So, that can play in his favour, because he's a big name, and he can score goals.

“So, it might not be a top, top tier team, but middle tier, and he shouldn't find a problem there, regardless of what's gone on at Arsenal, if he comes out saying, ‘I just wanna play, I just want to prove, I want to get back into things,’ they should take him.

“And considering the problems Everton are faced with at the moment, Pierre-Emerick could be just what they need to help them out of relegation fears.”

Burnley fail in Orsic bid

11:28 , Marc Mayo

Burnley's hopes of signing Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic this month are over after the Croatian club insisted he will not be leaving.

The Clarets, in desperate need of reinforcements during the January transfer window in their bid to stay in the Premier League, were in discussions over a reported £8million deal for the 29-year-old.

But Dinamo said in a statement on their website: “In recent days, great interest of the public and fans has caused the possible transfer of player Mislav Orsic to the English club Burnley.

“Following this topic, GNK Dinamo informs the public that the decision has been made that Mislav Orsic will remain a Dinamo player and we are looking forward to participating in the continuation of the season together with his teammates and contributing to achieving the goal of winning a new Croatian title.”

Morata offered to English trio

11:07 , Marc Mayo

Alvaro Morata could hold the key to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

The Times report on the Gunners being offered the Spaniard on loan this month, along with Tottenham and Newcastle.

Juventus claimed earlier in the window that the striker was not available, amid interest from Barcelona.

But their bid for Aubameyang may require Morata to move on to free up space in the Italian side’s wage bill.

Reims name their price for Ekitike

10:50 , Marc Mayo

Hugo Ekitike has emerged as a target for West Ham.

The Hammers want a new defender and striker in the final days of the market and the teenager has hit eight goals in 20 Ligue 1 games this season.

Sky Sports claim French club Reims will demand £25million for the forward.

Juve stay on the cards for Ramsey

10:25 , Marc Mayo

Aaron Ramsey does not want to leave Juventus this month.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri had poured doubt on the Welshman’s future in Turin but reports in Italy state that a departure now is not of interest to him.

CalcioMercato name Burnley, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Wolves as sides Ramsey has rejected.

Bees near Eriksen announcement

10:08 , Marc Mayo

Brentford hope to confirm the signing of Christian Eriksen this weekend.

The Times report on the deal being all-but done after long medical checks for the Dane, who has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen’s contract will be heavily dependent on his performances and run to the summer.

Pogba could stay at Old Trafford

09:48 , Marc Mayo

Paul Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United - if Ralf Rangnick remains as manager.

The German is only due to stay in the dugout in the summer but is said by The Sun to have impressed Pogba.

Paris Saint-Germain are tipped to offer the Frenchman a contract when his contract expires in the summer. He hasn’t played since November due to a thigh injury.

Hammers plot surprise Raphina move

09:35 , Marc Mayo

West Ham want to test Leeds’ resolve with a shock bid for winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian has comfortably been the Whites’ best player this season, with relegation fears far from banished at this stage.

According to the Mirror, the Hammers believe the offer of European football could tempt the Brazil international into pushing for a move.

Chelsea scupper Arsenal’s plans

09:19 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Arthur Melo have suffered a blow, thanks to Chelsea.

Juventus will only loan the midfielder out to the Gunners once a replacement has been signed and, according to the Mail, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been identified as an ideal candidate.

However, Chelsea will rebuff any bids for the academy graduate this month.

Everton are also said to have failed in a loan move for Loftus-Cheek.

Silva confident of Carvalho stay

09:08 , Marc Mayo

Marco Silva is confident that Fulham star Fabio Carvalho will see out the season, at least, at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool are linked with the teenage midfielder ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

“Fabio will be with us until the end of the season - I would like to see him here for more years,” said Silva.

“From day one I have been trying to keep him. It is not a surprise that clubs are interested in Fabio. We are talking about a young player with big talent.

“The situation is not easy because he is in the last year of his contract, but that is the reality. It is out of our plans for him to leave the club in this window.”

Donny’s family affair

08:54 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace are joined by an unnamed Premier League and European side in the hunt for Donny van de Beek’s signature.

MEN report on the trio’s interest while the Eagles hope to make the most of their family links to the midfielder.

Van de Beek’s partner Estelle is the daughter of Arsenal great Dennis Bergkamp - a close pal of Patrick Vieira.

West Ham in defender blow

08:43 , Marc Mayo

The Mail report on a failed loan bid from West Ham for Duje Caleta-Car.

The Marseille defender has long been linked with the Hammers, who are keen on a new centre-back amid Angelo Ogbonna’s injury absence.

It is said that only a permanent exit will be considered by the French team.

Toon in for Nketiah?

08:33 , Marc Mayo

Newcastle are reportedly on the verge of sealing Eddie Nketiah’s signature.

The Arsenal striker is out of contract in the summer and has also been watched by Crystal Palace this month.

It is claimed the Toon are nearing a deal for Nketiah, plus Brighton’s Dan Burn, although it is understood that the Magpies are some way off an agreement...

Luis Diaz set for Liverpool medical

08:24 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool reportedly plan to hold Luis Diaz’s medical between Colombia’s games against Peru and Argentina.

Last night, the South Americans fell to a 1-0 defeat - with 30 shots and only two on target - in World Cup qualification.

Diaz played the full 90 minutes but appears to have come through unscathed.

Tottenham turn to Kulusevski

08:17 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are in talks with Juventus over a deal to sign winger Dejan Kulusevski as they bid to salvage their transfer window before next week’s deadline.

The north London club have now turned their attentions to Turin and Juventus, where Spurs’ managing director of football Fabio Paratici worked previously.

Kulusevski may be allowed to leave the Old Lady this month, initially on loan, having struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Max Allegri’s team.

Welcome

Friday 28 January 2022 22:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the latest January rumours.

To kick us off, multiple reports claim Everton have now offered Frank Lampard the chance to return to management.