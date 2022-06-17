Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye triple deal; Martinez to Tottenham; Chelsea want Lewandowski; latest rumours

(AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer news LIVE!

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all set to play a major part in what is already developing into a very busy summer transfer window.

Arsenal are set to complete the £34million signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira today, with Mikel Arteta still targeting Leicester’s Youri Tielemans as he also closes in on a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Tottenham are poised to welcome Yves Bissouma from Brighton after early deals for Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster and now have their sights fixed on Lautaro Martinez at Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte still after three more arrivals.

Chelsea also want attacking upgrades as they prepare for a Todd Boehly-led spending spree, with Thomas Tuchel looking to go head to head with former club Paris Saint-Germain in the race for wantaway Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below.

07:46 , George Flood

Tottenham have been very busy indeed during the early stages of this transfer window.

A £25m deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma should be sealed today, to follow the arrivals of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

Now a new striker appears to be the target as Antonio Conte pursues three more summer arrivals, with a potential reunion with Inter Milan marksman Lautaro Martinez mooted.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla says that Spurs are preparing a £77m offer for the Argentine international, though seem to face a significant battle to lure him away from Serie A.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal still want Tielemans after Vieira deal

07:25 , George Flood

A move for Fabio Vieira is not expected to alter Arsenal’s pursuit of Youri Tielemans, who is ready to leave Leicester this summer.

Arsenal have been tracking the Belgian since January and he is keen on a move to Emirates Stadium, despite originally expressing a desire to play in the Champions League.

Tielemans is more suited to a deeper role in midfield than Vieira and as such the prospect of Arsenal signing both remains possible.

(REUTERS)

Vieira set for Arsenal medical today

07:12 , George Flood

Fabio Vieira will undergo a medical at Arsenal on Friday as the Gunners close in on their first major signing of the summer transfer window, reports Simon Collings.

Arsenal have agreed to pay Porto an initial fee of around £30m for the midfielder, who flew into London yesterday, but that could rise by a further £4m due to add-ons.

Vieira has agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with Arsenal and on Friday will undergo a medical and wrap up the formalities of his move to the Premier League.

(AFP via Getty Images)

06:00 , Marc Mayo

The Times claim Gabriel Jesus is close to a £50m move to the Emirates Stadium.

Linked to both Tottenham and Chelsea, there will surely have been a few nerves from Arsenal that they’d miss out on their leading attacking target, but those fears look to have been allayed.

Jesus is said to want to move to Arsenal following the signing of Erling Haaland at City and a move could finally be close.

05:00 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are set to complete the signing of Yves Bissouma after the Brighton midfielder today passed his medical.

Spurs have agreed a initial fee of around £25million for Bissouma, although that figure could rise to over £30m due to various add-ons.

Brighton had been reluctant to let the 25-year-old go but, with just one year remaining on his contract and no hope of getting him to sign an extension, they have elected to cash in on him.

(Getty Images)

02:00 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are working on finalising a deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Vieira has a release clause of around £42million, but the Gunners are looking to bring him in for less than that.

Reports in Portugal have the fee at around £30m upfront, with further add-ons in the region of £4m meaning it could rise in the future.

PSG continue Scamacca duel with Arsenal

Thursday 16 June 2022 22:52 , Marc Mayo

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Gianluca Scamacca.

The towering Italian striker, 23, is a target for several clubs this summer after hitting 16 goals for the Serie A club last season.

Carnevali admitted on Thursday night his conversations with PSG advisor Luis Campos, who was appointed by the French side last week to assist in their transfer department.

“Luis Campos is a friend, we also met at the Champions League final,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“We spoke about a number of players, but certainly Scamacca was the topic of the conversation. I think he is an interesting player for many clubs.”

(Getty Images)

Ex-Arsenal target available for just £22m

Thursday 16 June 2022 22:32 , Marc Mayo

Former Arsenal target Houssem Aouar is wanted by Jose Mourinho.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report on the midfielder being valued at just £22m by Lyon with Roma currently offering £13m for his transfer.

Uruguayan youngster on Arsenal and Tottenham radar

Thursday 16 June 2022 22:23 , Marc Mayo

CalcioMercato.it claim Arsenal and Tottenham are tracking Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano.

The Uruguayan was thought to be heading to Empoli but is now set to look over interest from several top clubs, when he returns from his holiday.

Last season, he scored four goals on loan with Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Strakosha reveals Chelsea delight

Thursday 16 June 2022 22:05 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Strakosha has spoken of his delight at being linked with Chelsea.

The Albanian goalkeeper is out of contract at Serie A club Lazio and had been strongly touted for a move to Fulham, before the interest from Stamford Bridge arose.

He told the Here We Go podcast: “I’m really honoured to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream.

“I’ve been dreaming of the Premier League since I was a kid.”

Done deal!

Thursday 16 June 2022 21:39 , Marc Mayo

Eddie Nketiah is staying at Arsenal after agreeing a new long-term contract with the club, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

Nketiah’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season and he had been the subject of much interest.

Crystal Palace had been particularly keen on the striker, who had rejected multiple contract offers from Arsenal this season. Nketiah, however, has now agreed terms on a new contract at Arsenal and has committed his future to the club.

Standard Sport understands Nketiah has agreed to sign a long-term deal that, should he stay to the end of it, takes his time at Arsenal to over 10 years. The 23-year-old joined Arsenal in 2015 after leaving Chelsea’s academy.

(Getty Images)

Lukaku talks update

Thursday 16 June 2022 21:29 , Marc Mayo

Romelu Lukaku will hold further talks with Chelsea over his future in the next 48 hours.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report on the two clubs being not too far apart in their valuation of a year-long loan for the striker back in Italy.

Inter Milan are determined to keep their momentum up and held a first video call with Chelsea yesterday to begin the process of thrashing out a deal.

(Getty Images)

Fulham challenge for Palhinha

Thursday 16 June 2022 21:06 , Marc Mayo

Fulham have interrupted Wolves’ bid for Portuguese midfielder Palhinha.

Marco Silva has personally contacted the Sporting CP player about a switch to Craven Cottage ahead of their Premier League return, as reported by The Sun.

Palhinha is rated at £50million and was tipped to replace Ruben Neves in the Wolves midfield, who is linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea latest

Thursday 16 June 2022 20:43 , Marc Mayo

Catch up on all the day’s Chelsea news and rumours with our recap.

Arsenal and Man United free to fight for Osimhen

Thursday 16 June 2022 20:22 , Marc Mayo

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have moved away from potential moves for Victor Osimhen.

Napoli want around £85m for the Nigerian forward, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Arsenal and Manchester United are named as the remaining prospective bidders.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham linked with ex-Hornets star

Thursday 16 June 2022 20:02 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are surprise candidates to sign former Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu.

Corriere dello Sport name the club alongside Napoli, Real Sociedad and Villarreal as monitoring the Spaniard.

Udinese are demanding around £15m for his transfer after he hit 13 goals last season.

(Getty Images)

Path clear for Chelsea’s Kounde bid

Thursday 16 June 2022 19:40 , Marc Mayo

Sevilla will not accept a player-exchange deal for Jules Kounde.

Chelsea target Kounde is valued at around £51m with the Blues leading the race to sign him.

Sport report on Barcelona’s attempts to offer Clement Lenglet or Sergino Dest as part of a bid for Kounde falling on deaf ears.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday 16 June 2022 19:19 , Marc Mayo

Missed the day’s events from north London?

Get the lowdown on all the latest Tottenham news and rumours here.

Atalanta near Tavares swoop

Thursday 16 June 2022 18:55 , Marc Mayo

Atalanta remain hopeful of landing Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.

Aaron Hickey is a prime target for the Gunners to reinforce their left-back spot and Tavares could head out after only a year in north London.

Gazzetta dello Sport report on the Serie A side’s confidence in overcoming minor problems in negotiations to seal the deal soon.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Lewandowski latest

Thursday 16 June 2022 18:27 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona will offer £27m plus £5m in bonuses for Robert Lewandowski - and be rebuffed by Bayern Munich.

According to Sport1, only an up-front payment of £34m will be enough for Munich to consider selling their star striker.

Lewandowski is currently on holiday in Mallorca and does not anticipate returning to Germany for pre-season training.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea rival Fulham for goalkeeper

Thursday 16 June 2022 18:03 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are hoping to gazump Fulham in the race for Thomas Strakosha.

The Lazio goalkeeper is a free agent this summer and had been expected to sign for the Cottagers.

Reports in Italy suggest the Blues will only push ahead with the deal if Kepa Arrizabalaga completes a move away.

(Getty Images)

Martinez enters Tottenham radar

Thursday 16 June 2022 17:41 , Marc Mayo

Lautaro Martinez has long been a player of interest to Tottenham and the club will recommence their move for the Inter Milan striker in the coming days.

According to TMW, Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici will contact the player’s camp next week to gauge his desire to join Spurs and the costs of a deal.

Tottenham reportedly view Inter’s moves for Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala as potential openings to move for Martinez.

(REUTERS)

Thursday 16 June 2022 17:14 , Marc Mayo

Want a handy, bitesize update of all Arsenal’s transfer movements today?

Look no further than our round-up...

Sign Rice not Richarlison, says Sheringham

Thursday 16 June 2022 16:53 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham do not need Richarlison and should instead focus on a mega deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Teddy Sheringham has claimed.

West Ham would demand upwards of £150million for the England international amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, although neither appear likely to press ahead with a move this summer.

For ex-Spurs star Sheringham, Antonio Conte is already well-stocked for attackers and a “statement signing” to bolster the midfield would be a better signal of intent. Richarlison has been linked as a £60m arrival from Everton.

“I don't think he's what is needed now,” he told opion website Lord Ping. “Tottenham have got good attacking players; Kane, Son, Kulevski, Bergwijn is still there, Moura is still there. We’ve got players in the Richarlison mould and I don’t think he would be a statement signing that would get teams worried.”

(AP)

More on Fabio Vieira

Thursday 16 June 2022 16:27 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are working on finalising a deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

Vieira has a release clause of around £42million, but the Gunners are looking to bring him in for less than that.

Reports in Portugal have the fee at around £30m upfront, with further add-ons in the region of £4m meaning it could rise in the future.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal strike Fabio Vieira deal

Thursday 16 June 2022 15:50 , Marc Mayo

SIC Noticias claim Arsenal have struck an agreement with Porto over a potential move for midfielder Fabio Vieira.

It is claimed the 22-year-old will soon be an Arsenal player, although it’s not clear as to whether or not that will have an impact on their pursuit of Youri Tielemans.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle weigh up Nick Pope offer

Thursday 16 June 2022 15:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sky Sports claim Nick Pope is of interest to Newcastle, having previously been linked with West Ham.

The England international is expected to leave Burnley following their relegation to the Championship and could join former teammate Chris Wood at St James’ Park.

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham close in on Nayef Aguerd signing

Thursday 16 June 2022 15:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sky Sports claim that West Ham are finally closing in on a deal for Nayef Aguerd.

The Rennes centre-back is one of David Moyes’ top targets this summer but late interest from Newcastle had caused nerves to set in, during what has been a difficult summer for the east London club.

Still, Sky now claim the Morcco star is having a medical and a deal could be wrapped up soon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham want four more signings

Thursday 16 June 2022 14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are keen to follow up on the Yves Bissouma deal with four more signings, writes Simon Collings.

One of the players eyed is Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence, although Spurs could face competition on that front from the likes of AS Roma and Borussia Dortmund.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans: Arsenal now favourites to sign Leicester City star

Thursday 16 June 2022 14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Betfair - Clubs to sign Youri Tielemans before 3rd September 2022

Arsenal - 8/11

Manchester United - 8/1

Tottenham - 9/1

Man City - 10/1

Liverpool - 16/1

Chelsea - 20/1

Aston Villa - 33/1

(Getty Images)

Todd Boehly: Chelsea FC owner predicts 7-way tussle for Premier League title

Thursday 16 June 2022 14:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

The new Chelse owner is backing a big season in the Premier League, suggesting SEVEN teams have a chance of competing for the title.

“The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle,” Boehly said. “There is going to be opportunity for everyone to win.”

(PA)

Yves Bissouma passes Tottenham medical

Thursday 16 June 2022 13:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

The £25m move draws closer, it seems.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Yves Bissouma has passed his medical at Tottenham.

Visite medicale ✅

Yves #Bissouma s’engage avec Tottenham pour 29 millions d’euros.

Le transfert avait échoué de peu cet hiver. L’international Malien a toujours voulu rejoindre les Spurs.

Il était dans la short list de Monaco pour remplacer Tchouaméni. — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 16, 2022

Crystal Palace want ‘huge money’ for Marc Guehi this summer

Thursday 16 June 2022 13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marc Guehi’s hugely impressive first season at Crystal Palace has seen him linked with a move to Tottenham.

After breaking into the England squad, the defender has been touted as potential target for Spurs, as they attempt to bring in a new centre-back as part of Antonio Conte’s rebuild.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Sky journalist Michael Bridge poured cold water on the idea of a move to Spurs.

“I think Crystal Palace would want huge, huge money, and maybe they’d [Tottenham] want to watch him again for another season, but I really like him.

“I’ve spoken so many times about how good I think Palace’s recruitment was last season, and him and Gallagher were the main reasons for that. He’s a really good defender.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Jules Kounde: Chelsea FC remain confident over deal for Frenchman

Thursday 16 June 2022 13:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea remain confident over completing a deal for Jules Kounde this summer, despite late interest from Barcelona, writes Simon Collings.

Chelsea hold a long-term interest in the Sevilla centre-back and he remains Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target for the latest transfer window.

The club have laid the groundwork in their pursuit of Frenchman Kounde and remain the front runners to sign him, even with Barcelona now registering an interest.

Kounde is likely to command a fee in the region of £50million, with Sevilla ready to accept the player’s wish to experience a new challenge elsewhere.

Barcelona want to bolster their own defensive ranks this summer and are expected to sign Denmark international Andreas Christensen on a free transfer after his contract expired at Chelsea.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham yet to make an offer for Milan Skriniar

Thursday 16 June 2022 13:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are yet to make a move for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, despite interest.

The defender has been strongly linked with a move to both Spurs and Chelsea, although Inter could look to sell should they sign Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Skriniar is believed to want to sort his future out soon, with a move away possible, according to Ben Jacobs.

(Getty Images)

More on Romelu Lukaku: Inter president speaks on Chelsea FC star

Thursday 16 June 2022 12:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest...

Inter CEO Antonello confirms talks ongoing for Lukaku deal: “Surely there is a great desire of the player to return, the economic and financial feasibility must be checked and some technical problems must be solved”. 🔵 #CFC



“We will try to do it in the necessary time”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

Romelu Lukaku talks open as Chelsea star eyes exit

Thursday 16 June 2022 12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are in talks with Inter Milan over a loan deal that would see striker Romelu Lukaku return to the Italian club just a year after leaving, writes Simon Collings.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer in a club-record transfer worth £97.5million, but struggled at Stamford Bridge and slipped down the attacking pecking order under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian is now eyeing a swift move back to Inter and talks are underway with Chelsea over a loan agreement.

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could attempt to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park

Thursday 16 June 2022 12:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’d be fair to say Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to Mancheste United has not worked out.

Heralded as one of the best defensive-minded full-backs in Europe when he joined the club for £50m in 2019, the defender has failed to convince.

According to iNews, Palace could attempt to bring their academy graduate back should Erik Ten Hag decide he does not have a place in his squad.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Fredericks to leave West Ham for Bournemouth

Thursday 16 June 2022 12:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ryan Fredericks had been expected to join London rivals Fulham upon his release from West Ham.

The Sun, however, claim Bournemouth are set to sign the defender.

(Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal close in on £50m move for Manchester City striker

Thursday 16 June 2022 11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Times say Arsenal are finally set to land Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus reportedly wants to join the club and there is now a confidence a deal could be sealed soon, potentially worth up to £50m.

An initial offer of £30m is understood to have been rejected, although Arsenal are expected to soon match City’s valuation.

(Getty Images)

Denzel Dumfries: Chelsea FC consider Inter star in Lukaku deal

Thursday 16 June 2022 11:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

As part of loan deal that could send Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for right-back Denzel Dumfrieds.

The Dutch wing-back is reportedly of interest to a number of Premier League teams after an impressive season at San Siro, and could help Thomas Tuchel rotate Reece James, with the England international capable of playing both on the left and in midfield.

(AP)

Arsenal issue bullish transfer message

Thursday 16 June 2022 10:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sun say Arsenal are telling interested parties to pay up if they want to sign their players.

Decision-makers at the club are understood to have grown frustrated at being met with low-ball offers, with Fiorentina now reportedly going back on a £12.5m arrangement they had inserted into a deal for Lucas Torreira when they signed him on loan last season.

Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin could also leave, although Arsenal haven’t been offered anything they deem to be worth their respective values.

(Getty Images)

Ajax remain some way off Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn valuation

Thursday 16 June 2022 10:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim Ajax are prepared to pay up to £14m to sign Steven Bergwijn this summer, although Tottenham value him at closer to £21m.

The forward has made no secret of his desire to leave north London and has also been linked with Crystal Palace, thought that price tag could prove prohibitve.

(Getty Images)

Fulham close in on Manor Solomon signing

Thursday 16 June 2022 10:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano with the latest...

Fulham are getting closer to signing Manor Solomon on a permanent deal from Shakhtar Donetsk. Final details now discussed on player side, while Fulham are also pushing on João Palhinha from Sporting. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFc



Wolves want Palhinha since long time but Fulham are on it too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

Yves Bissouma set for Tottenham medical today

Thursday 16 June 2022 10:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Yves Bissouma, writes Simon Collings.

The midfielder is expected to undergo a medcial later today ahead of a deal which could rise to £30m.

Brighton had been reluctant to let the 25-year-old go but, with just one year remaining on his contract and no hope of getting him to sign an extension, they have elected to cash in on him.

Bissouma is due at Tottenham’s training ground on Thursday to undergo his medical and complete the final stages of his move to the club.

(Getty Images/Evening Standard)

Brentford still hopeful of keeping Christian Eriksen

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford are yet to give up of keeping Christian Eriksen at the club this summer, writes Malik Ouzia.

The Bees handed Eriksen a route back to the Premier League after he was released by Inter Milan last year, following his cardiac arrest whilst playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Tottenham are understood to be interested in re-signing the playmaker, who spent six-and-a-half seasons in north London after joining from Ajax in 2013 and was part of the side that reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019 before joining current Spurs boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Andrea Belotti tells Torino teammates he’s leaving amid West Ham links

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham are seemingly constantly linked with a move for Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

The forward is set to depart the club on a free transfer this summer and has reportedly told his teammates he’s ready to leave.

West Ham - who are keen on signing a new forward - are thought to be a potential landing spot for the Italian international.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle ready to splash out for Chelsea target Jules Kounde

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mundo Deportivo now claim Newcastle are ready to pay almost £80m to land Chelsea target Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman, now injured, was expected to become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge, although Barcelona have also emerged as a rival.

Now, it is Newcastle who could scupper Chelsea’s interest.

Backed by huge money, they may turn to the 23-year-old Sevilla star should they continue to miss out on Sven Botman.

(AP)

Man United look to beat Arsenal to Vitinha signing

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal are understood to have made a bid for Porto star, Vitinha.

While rejected, it seems fairly clear that Mikel Arteta wants to bring the midfielder to north London, although could now face competition on that front.

Indeed, according to Record, United are prepared to meet the 22-year-old’s release clause to fend off competition.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea and Barcelona battle for César Azpilicueta

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Dani Alves now leaving Barcelona after only a few months, the Spanish giants are thoght to have launched a plan.

Fabrizio Romano claims Barca are battling with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel over the future of César Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard is reportedly in line for a two-year contract should he move to the Camp Nou, although Chelsea want to keep their captain.

(REUTERS)

Crystal Palace eye move for Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spanish outlet Marca claim Crystal Palace are keen on a move for Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn.

The Dutchman has spoken often and loudly about his desire to leave Spurs this summer amid previous interest from Ajax, after failing to impose himself on first-team proceedings under Antonio Conte.

While teams in the Netherlands have been most strongly linked, Palace are said to be considering a move for the forward.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal to hold transfer talks with Gabriel Jesus TODAY

Thursday 16 June 2022 08:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romano has also told Caught Offisde that Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus remains the club’s first-choice this summer and fresh talks could take place TODAY.

The Brazilian is expected to leave City following the arrival of Erling Haaland and has also been linked with Chelsea.

Jesus, however, remains Arsenal’s key target and talks could be underway in the next few hours now the international break is over with.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Yves Bissouma: £25m star only had eyes for Tottenham

Thursday 16 June 2022 08:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Yves Bissouma only had eyes for Tottenham this summer despite interest from elsewhere.

The Brighton midfielder is expected to join Spurs imminently after a £25m deal was struck between the clubs, while the Mali international had also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

“There was competition to get him but the outcome is helped by the fact Bissouma decided there was only one offer he was interested in accepting; Tottenham’s,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“This early move is a great sign for the fans, to know that they are pushing for deals like this with almost no public fuss. This will be a seriously good signing.”

(Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan begin loan talks with Chelsea FC

Thursday 16 June 2022 08:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Daily Telegraph claim Inter Milan have opened talks with Chelsea over a potential loan move for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian is keen to leave Stamford Bridge after a difficult second spell at the club, having previously spoken of his love for the Serie A giants.

While a deal will be hard to from a financial perspective, Inter are believed to be exploring the idea of bringing the forward back on loan.

(Getty Images)

West Ham eye move for James Ward-Prowse

Thursday 16 June 2022 07:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Though a slow summer thus far, West Ham are expected to be busy as they gear up for a return to European football.

According to the Daily Mirror, David Moyes is keen on a move for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, a potentially eye-catching addition to his squad.

Saints have proven to be a selling club at the right price and West Ham could move for a player widely tipped as the best free-kick taker in the world.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans: Leicester star ‘waiting’ for Arsenal offer

Thursday 16 June 2022 07:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

HLN’s journalist Kristof Terreur claims Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is merely waiting for Arsenal’s offer this summer.

The Belgium star is one of Mikel Arteta’s leading targets, although interest from Tottenham could threaten to scupper the deal.

Terreur, however, suggests Tielemans is waiting to see what Arsenal have to say as he gears up to leave the King Power Stadium now he is in the final year of his contract.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Gareth Bale: Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa eye Wales star

Thursday 16 June 2022 07:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Sun suggest Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Gareth Bale’s situation.

In need of a club before the World Cup after leaving Real Madrid, the 32-year-old is said to have a lot of offers this summer as he bids to keep up his fitness.

A Spurs legend, Bale has already spent two spells in north London and could be a useful addition to Antonio Conte’s frontline.

Villa and Newcastle, however, could perhaps offer more in the way of first-team football.

(Getty Images)

Bid for Vitinha confirmed

Thursday 16 June 2022 05:00 , Alex Young

Porto have rejected a transfer bid for Arsenal target Vitinha, club president Pinto da Costa has confirmed.

The Portuguese midfielder has a £35million release clause in his contract amid interest from the Gunners, Manchester United and Barcelona.

It was reported this week by Record that the Gunners are the only club willing to meet that demand, before Da Costa admitted an offer had landed from an unnamed club below the asking price.

“There was a concrete offer, of considerable value, for Vitinha that we did not accept,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

(Getty Images)

Aguerd set for West Ham medical

Wednesday 15 June 2022 22:40 , Alex Young

Nayef Aguerd is set to undergo a medical at West Ham as David Moyes closes in on his first signing of the summer, writes Malik Ouzia.

The Rennes defender had been away on international duty with Morocco over the past fortnight but has now travelled to London and could even be formally unveiled as a West Ham player by the end of the week.

It is understood the Hammers will pay an initial fee of more than £20million, which could rise significantly if add-on clauses are met.

(AFP via Getty Images)

United ready to give up on De Jong

Wednesday 15 June 2022 22:25 , Alex Young

Manchester United are ready to walk away from a deal for Frenkie de Jong, reports Manchester Evening News.

Barcelona continue to play hardball over a price and United are willing to look elsewhere there remains little progress over an agreement.

(PA)

Asensio makes Arsenal decision

Wednesday 15 June 2022 22:17 , Alex Young

Marco Asensio is ready to snub interest from Arsenal, according to Marca.

The midfielder is in a dispute over his contract at Real Madrid and has just a year left heading into the summer.

He would prefer to extend for the right money, but if he doesn’t then a move to Arsenal is not on the agenda.

(Getty Images)

Lewandowski ‘perfect’ for Chelsea

Wednesday 15 June 2022 22:02 , Alex Young

Robert Lewandowski is the perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

That is according to Shaun Wright-Phillips, who told Genting Casino of the Bayern striker: "No matter what team he plays in, he always scores goals.

"Chelsea would just have to make sure they play to his strengths."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs keeping tabs on Bale

Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:58 , Alex Young

Tottenham are monitoring Gareth Bale’s situation, reports the BBC.

Spurs are unlikely to make a move to sign the Welshman for a third time, but director of football Fabio Paratici is keeping tabs on the situation.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are among Premier League clubs linked with a free transfer.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea to miss out on Kounde

Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:54 , Alex Young

A big blow for Chelsea now as Jules Kounde is reportedly closing in on a move to Barcelona

Kounde is Thomas Tuchel’s no1 defensive target for Spanish paper Sport claim the Sevilla man is in “very advanced” talks to move to Camp Nou.

A fee could of £50million plus Sergino Dest has been suggested.

(AP)

Spurs lodge first Eriksen offer

Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:48 , Alex Young

Tottenham have made their first move for Christian Eriksen, reports the Mail.

Manchester United have already made the Dane a contract offer, while Brentford are desperate to keep the player they brought back to the Premier League.

Tottenham have now firmed up their interest, and now Everton have also thrown their hat into the ring.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea reduce Lukaku demands

Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:47 , Alex Young

Chelsea have cut their demands in half to allow Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter on loan, reports Goal.com.

The Blues were asking for £21m to take the striker but now are ready to accept £10m to force through a move. Inter have offered £6m.

(Getty Images)

Jesus agent lands in London

Wednesday 15 June 2022 21:46 , Alex Young

The agent of Gabriel Jesus has arrived in London.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim the Arsenal and Juventus target’s future is expected to be resolved sooner rather than later.

One to watch.

(AFP/Getty Images)

Spence to Tottenham update

Wednesday 15 June 2022 11:39 , Marc Mayo

There is still nothing concrete on Djed Spence's future, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings.

Tottenham are keen on the Middlesbrough wing-back and he likes the move, but plenty of other clubs are interested such as Borussia Dortmund and Roma.

Spence is now on holiday now after a long season and things could move in the coming days.

(PA)

