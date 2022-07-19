Transfer news LIVE! Zinchenko set for Arsenal medical; Chelsea close in on Kounde; Spurs ‘confirm’ Djed Spence

Transfer news – LIVE!

The new Premier League season is edging ever nearer and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain the busiest teams in the summer window. The Gunners are closing in on their fifth new arrival having agreed personal terms with versatile defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. They have also been linked with moves for Youri Tielemans and Leroy Sane.

Chelsea were slow starters by comparison but have signed both Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly and are now in talks over deals to sign both Presnel Kimpembe, from Paris Saint-Germain, and Jules Kounde, from Sevilla. A third defensive target, Matthijs de Ligt, is set to sign for Bayern Munich, while Armando Broja has asked to leave amid interest from West Ham.

Tottenham should announce their sixth summer signing today in the form of Djed Spence. Memphis Depay is a potential target further up the pitch, while Japhet Tanganga is being linked with AC Milan. Follow all of the latest transfer news and rumours below!

07:49

Tottenham have firmed up their interest in Barcelona’s Memphis Depay, according to Sport.

An initial bid of £12m has been lodged by Spurs, though Barca are expected to ask for close to £17m.

Depay is available having just a year left on his contract and dropping down the pecking order after Robert Lewandowski’s arrival.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea may have to increase Kounde bid

07:37

Chelsea have lodged a first official bid for Jules Kounde worth around £46m.

Spanish outlet Revelo claim Sevilla now hope to instigate a bidding war with Barcelona which will see the bid increased beyond £50m.

Chelsea are also interested in landing Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain.

(Getty Images)

Spurs to sign Spence today

07:28

Tottenham's protracted capture of Middlesbrough's Djed Spence had been further delayed by paperwork but the deal should go through today, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs last week agreed a package for Spence worth £12.5m up front, which could rise to £19m with performance-related add-ons.

The 21-year-old has completed a medical and even conducted an arrival interview with club media but cannot begin training until the final paperwork is complete.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Lyon HALVE asking price for Paqueta

07:22

Lyon have dropped their asking price for Arsenal target Lucas Paqueta.

According to Media Foot, the club have lowered their demands for the second time in a week; from £70million to £55m and now it is believed £35m would be enough to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

That should tempt a few clubs, surely.

(Getty Images)

ICYMI: Zinchenko nears Arsenal move

06:20

Arsenal have an agreement in principle with Oleksandr Zinchenko over a four-year contract.

Talks over the Ukrainian’s £30m move from Manchester City have continued at a pace. An additional £2m will feature in the deal as add-ons.

Next up for Zinchenko will be an exit from City’s pre-season tour and a hop over the United States for an Arsenal medical.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

ICYMI: Broja to West Ham latest

03:00

West Ham are pushing to sign Armando Broja on a permanent deal worth over £30million after the striker asked to leave Chelsea.

Broja has been David Moyes’ No1 centre-forward target all summer and the Hammers have tabled a bid to take him to east London.

It has been suggested that Chelsea would prefer to sanction a second loan spell, after the Albania international impressed at Southampton last term, in order to give Thomas Tuchel more time to assess his forward options.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Arteta on Arsenal signings

01:00

Mikel Arteta insists there is no update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko as talks over a £30million transfer continue.

Personal terms are being discussed between the club and the Manchester City defender, who could be set for a reunion with Pep Guardiola’s former assistant.

On Monday, Arteta told reporters: “There is no update with anybody and when there are updates we will let you know. We’re looking at different options in different positions and we’ll give you an update when we have it.”

(Getty Images)

Lewandowski: Barcelona are back

Monday 18 July 2022 22:58

Robert Lewandowski declared Barcelona are “back” after completing his medical for a £42million move from Bayern Munich.

The LaLiga giants will officially unveil the Polish striker on Tuesday in Miami as part of their tour of the United States.

Lewandowski, 33, pushed hard to complete the move despite Barcelona’s financial problems and he insisted the club is ready to return to the elite after his arrival.

“It was very easy to decide to come to Barca,” the player said after joining his teammates in Florida. “Barca is back. I think I can help to put the team back at the top of European football.”

Read the full story.

Lo Celso talks struggling to progress

Monday 18 July 2022 22:34

Talks between Fiorentina and Tottenham over a loan move for Giovani Lo Celso are not going swimmingly.

La Nazione report on Spurs’ refusal to step down on their terms of the deal has knocked the Viola back.

However, it is thought that the Premier League side are willing to dispense with the Argentine this summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Juventus consider Gabriel push

Monday 18 July 2022 22:16

With Matthijs de Ligt on his way to Bayern Munich, Juventus are turning their attention to his replacement.

Tuttosport detail interest in Arsenal’s Gabriel but the Old Lady have been put off by the Gunners’ price tag for the Brazilian.

Villarreal are also asking for a big fee for Pau Torres, leading to interest in Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina worth around £12m.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea man wanted for fresh Italian job

Monday 18 July 2022 21:54

Ethan Ampadu could be heading for a return to Serie A.

After a loan stint with Venezia last campaign, this time it is Spezia chasing his services according to Tuttosport.

The Welsh defender featured in Chelsea’s pre-season win over Club America on the weekend.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The full story on Arsenal's Zinchenko breakthrough

Monday 18 July 2022 21:30

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko after agreeing a deal with Manchester City that could eventually be worth £32million, writes Standard Sport’s Simon Collings...

The Gunners are due to pay £30m up front for the 25-year-old, with a further £2m due in what are understood to be achievable add-ons.

Zinchenko has also agreed personal terms in principle with Arsenal and he will sign a four-year contract with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Read on!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Colwill set to stay at Chelsea

Monday 18 July 2022 21:04

Levi Colwill wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the first-team.

After a successful loan spell at Huddersfield, the young defender is tipped for another stint away or even a permanent move if not brought into the senior squad.

However, Colwill’s uncle, former footballer Barry Mason, insists he will stick it out under Thomas Tuchel.

Reguilon loan exit hits hurdles

Monday 18 July 2022 20:45

Sergio Reguilon’s high wages are obstructing a return to Sevilla.

The Spanish club’s transfer chief, Monchi, is hard at work securing a loan deal for the Spaniard, so say TMW.

However, talks have struggled to get off the ground despite Tottenham’s reported willingness to do a deal.

(PA)

Barcelona keen on Azpilicueta resolution

Monday 18 July 2022 20:25

Barcelona want to seal a deal for Cesar Azpilicueta by the weekend.

Chelsea have been holding out for £7m for the Spanish defender, who is with the squad in the United States.

It is claimed a bid of only around £2.5m has landed so far, with Barcelona able to raise that offer.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arteta on Zinchenko talks

Monday 18 July 2022 20:05

Mikel Arteta insists there is no update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Oleksandr Zinchenko as talks over a £30million transfer continue.

Personal terms are being discussed between the club and the Manchester City defender, who could be set for a reunion with Pep Guardiola’s former assistant.

Earlier on Monday, Arteta told reporters: “There is no update with anybody and when there are updates we will let you know.

“We’re looking at different options in different positions and we’ll give you an update when we have it.”

Read the full story.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal agree Zinchenko contract

Monday 18 July 2022 19:53

Arsenal have an agreement in principle with Oleksandr Zinchenko over a four-year contract.

Talks over the Ukrainian’s £30m move from Manchester City have continued at a pace with The Athletic reporting of this latest breakthrough.

An additional £2m will feature in the deal as add-ons.

Next up for Zinchenko will be an exit from City’s pre-season tour and a hop over the United States for an Arsenal medical.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Tielemans wants Arsenal

Monday 18 July 2022 19:29

Youri Tielemans has told friends he wants to leave Leicester for Arsenal.

That is according to Football Insider, amid reports of a meeting between the Belgian and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers this week.

Tielemans is out of contract next year and is said to be valued at around £30m.

Whether Arsenal want to reignite their interest having signed Fabio Vieira remains to be seen…

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea make official Kounde bid

Monday 18 July 2022 19:12

Chelsea have made an official approach for Jules Kounde worth £46m.

Spanish outlet Revelo claim Sevilla have not accepted the offer amid hopes of nudging the Blues up towards their price tag, previously said to be £51m.

Talks are ongoing with an approach from Barcelona for the French defender expected.

Chelsea are also interested in landing Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain.

(AP)

Spurs make first Depay offer

Monday 18 July 2022 18:58

Tottenham have opened talks with Barcelona over a move for Memphis Depay.

An initial bid of £12m has landed from the north London club, according to Sport.

Barcelona are holding out for £17m as they seek to cash in on a player who is out of contract in a year’s time, and is surplus to requirements after Robert Lewandowski’s arrival.

(AFP via Getty Images)

De Ligt heads for pastures new

Monday 18 July 2022 18:38

Matthijs de Ligt has been spotted arriving at Turin Airport ahead of flying out to join Bayern Munich.

A £68million deal will take the Dutchman from the Italian giants to the German champions.

Chelsea and Manchester United were earlier linked with his signature.

#DeLigt saluta i tifosi della Juve da Caselle ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/V7tpKH9dQ2 — ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) July 18, 2022

Dybala flies in for Roma medical

Monday 18 July 2022 18:23

Jose Mourinho has welcomed Paulo Dybala into Roma’s Albufeira training camp after the Argentina striker underwent a medical this evening.

Il Messaggero report on a three-year deal being agreed between the two parties with a release clause of only £17m.

“I’m very happy,” he told reporters waiting at Faro Airport for the new signing.

Paulo Dybala has landed at Faro Airport ahead of his move to Roma, who are currently in Portugal preparing for the new season ✈️⏳ pic.twitter.com/4Yg2ctqcFo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 18, 2022

Update on Gilmour decision

Monday 18 July 2022 17:59

Billy Gilmour could now leave Chelsea permanently this summer, with Tino Anjorin and Harvey Vale in talks with various Championship clubs over loan moves.

Tuchel has since explained that he needed to reduce the size of his squad so unfortunately Gilmour has been sent to train with the U23s. Quite revealing about his future, really.



It's the same for Harvey Vale. https://t.co/095qWhLmcw — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 18, 2022

Ramsey pushing for Juventus exit

Monday 18 July 2022 17:49

Aaron Ramsey wants to leave Juventus and find a new club on a free transfer.

The Daily Mail reports that the Welshman hopes the Serie A club will settle the final year of his £400,000-a-week contract, allowing him to secure a move elsewhere without the need for a transfer fee.

Ramsey is keen to find regular first-team football going into the World Cup with Wales later this year.

(Getty Images)

Ten Hag: Signing like De Jong ‘necessary'

Monday 18 July 2022 17:28

Erik ten Hag has described the potential arrival of Frenkie de Jong as “necessary” as he looks to build his Manchester United squad.

De Jong remains a top target for United, though the move has slowed over issues including the player’s dispute with Barcelona over deferred wages, but it is clear that Ten Hag is still keen to be reunited with the former Ajax midfielder.

“I think we have already good midfield players,” Ten Hag said. “With the signing of Christian Eriksen, I am really happy and he will strengthen the midfield.

“But that type of player you describe [in De Jong] I think is necessary in the squad. Of course we have players who can fill it in. And we will do it if we cannot find the right player, we will develop a player in that position.”

Read more on Ten Hag discussing his squad!

(Getty Images)

Milan consider move for Tanganga

Monday 18 July 2022 17:08

AC Milan are believed to have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Japhet Tanganga.

After the arrivial of Clement Lenglet, Sky Sports report that Spurs are willing to allow Tanganga to leave on loan this window. Milan are one of the clubs interested.

There would be a slight problem for Spurs should the defender leave, in that he currently holds an important role as a homegrown player in the Tottenham squad.

(PA)

Chelsea looking to move Barkley

Monday 18 July 2022 16:48

Chelsea are keen to find a buyer for Ross Barkley this summer.

That’s according to The Mirror, who report that the Blues have offered out the midfielder to Aston Villa and Everton.

Barkley joined Chelsea four years ago, but has become increasingly sidelined in recent seasons.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Broja asks to leave Chelsea

Monday 18 July 2022 16:26

West Ham are pushing to sign Armando Broja on a permanent deal worth over £30million after the striker asked to leave Chelsea.

Broja has been David Moyes’ No1 centre-forward target all summer and the Hammers have tabled a bid to take him to east London.

It has been suggested that Chelsea would prefer to sanction a second loan spell, after the Albania international impressed at Southampton last term, in order to give Thomas Tuchel more time to assess his forward options.

While West Ham are open to that possibility, their preference remains to do a permanent deal for the 20-year-old with an increased offer topping £30m plus add-ons.

Read the full story here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Some Chelsea news...

Monday 18 July 2022 16:11

Billy Gilmour has left Chelsea's first team squad during their trip to the United States. We'll find out more about why from Thomas Tuchel soon. #cfc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 18, 2022

Ten Hag: Eriksen a magnificent player

Monday 18 July 2022 15:59

Erik ten Hag has spoken of his delight at having signed Christian Eriksen.

The Manchester United manager welcomed the Danish international into Old Trafford as his second signing of the summer, with Eriksen having left Brentford upon the expiration of his contract.

“He’s an experienced player. He plays in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League,” Ten Hag told United’s official website.

“It’s an absolute advantage that we have him in.

“I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he’s creative, he has ideas.”

Click here for more

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man City to push for Cucurella

Monday 18 July 2022 15:38

Manchester City plan to step up their interest in Marc Cucurella should Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal as expected.

The Daily Mail reports the Brighton defender will be City’s top priority, as they continue to be linked with the Spaniard.

It’s believed Brighton would want a fee in the region of £50million to sell Cucurella this summer.

(Getty Images)

Havertz to step up for Chelsea

Monday 18 July 2022 15:21

Kai Havertz is ready to take responsibility and lead the line for Chelsea next season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter, Havertz is set to be the only player in the Chelsea squad who can play as a target-man striker.

Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling for £47.5million but have turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

“I’ve played a lot of positions over the years but last season I played a lot as a No9 and it’s a position I like very much,” Havertz said at the Allegiant Stadium after Chelsea beat Club America 2-1 in a pre-season friendly over the weekend.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

West Ham closing in on Broja

Monday 18 July 2022 14:59

West Ham are nearing an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of Armando Broja.

The Athletic reports that personal terms have already been agreed with the striker, though the length of the contract remains a matter of discussion.

Broja has left Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States as talks continue - the 20-year-old is keen to get more regular first-team football and is confident he will be given that at West Ham.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Aguero: City will miss stars

Monday 18 July 2022 14:38

Sergio Aguero believes Manchester City will miss Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling heading into another Premier League title defence.

It has been a big summer for Pep Guardiola, one of transition as two such key players moved to Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

He told Stake.com: “Both players were important in the City scheme. I’m sure City will miss them a lot as they are great players.

“There will be a new make-up of the attack but this is a team with a great squad that will be ready for new challenges.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal in talks for Arthur

Monday 18 July 2022 14:22

Arsenal have once again been linked with a potential move for Arthur Melo.

Juventus are looking to offload the midfielder, who was reportedly a target for the Gunners in January, and Tuttomercatoweb suggest that talks have started up again between the two clubs.

It’s claimed Juventus are not planning on bringing Arthur on their pre-season tour to the US, as they do not want to risk any move falling through.

(Getty Images)

Man United interested in Toney

Monday 18 July 2022 14:05

There’s plenty of interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney after his impressive first season in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who sold Toney in 2018, and Leeds are among the clubs linked with the 26-year-old, and the Mirror reports Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the forward.

Both Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronalo have uncertain futures at Old Trafford, so a striker signing could be high on the agenda in the coming weeks.

(Getty Images)

Ibrahimovic to extend Milan stay

Monday 18 July 2022 13:50

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign a new one-year contract at AC Milan.

The striker is expected to be out for the rest of 2022 with a serious knee injury, and after his deal at Milan expired at the end of last season there was talk that he may opt to retire.

However, it’s widely reported that Ibrahimovic has agreed a new contract that will see him continue playing once he recovers from injury, but which point he will be 41-years-old.

(REUTERS)

No surprise Arsenal in for Zinchenko

Monday 18 July 2022 13:36

With the appreciation of Oleksandr Zinchenko the man has come a belated appreciation of Zinchenko the footballer, writes Malik Ouzia.

A string of acclaimed performances, including in the dramatic Premier League finale against Aston Villa and in Ukraine’s emotional win over Scotland, sending his stock soaring at the end of last season.

Suddenly, there is recognition of a superb technician and creator, a brave ball carrier, and alert, athletic defender, whose versatility is such that clubs were queuing to take him off City’s hands.

Arsenal now look to have won that race.

Read the full feature on Zinchenko!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Atletico not in for Ronaldo

Monday 18 July 2022 13:21

Atletico Madrid have insisted they are not looking at a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Marca reports that the player’s camp have been discussing a potential return to Spain, as the uncertainty surrounding his Manchester United future continues.

However, Atletico do not see a deal as financially viable so have no intention of making an offer for Ronaldo.

(AP)

Doucoure embroiled in blackmail plot

Monday 18 July 2022 13:04

New Crystal Palace signing Cheick Doucoure is at the centre of a blackmail scandal, following his arrival from Lens, writes Malik Ouzia.

According to the player’s lawyer, Alexis Rutman, Doucoure has been targeted by a group threatening to expose his “double identity” and demanding cash for their silence.

Rutman claims that both Doucoure and his entourage have been bombarded with WhatsApp messages, including false documents, by a group alleged to consist of “a players’ agent and a photographer, supported by a journalist”.

In a statement, Rutman said the attempts at extortion were “clearly lured by the profits supposedly generated” by Doucoure’s £22million move to Selhurst Park, which was completed last week.

“This situation is very serious and obviously unacceptable,” Rutman said. “My client and his entourage will not yield anything in the face of such actions.”

(CPFC)

Monday 18 July 2022 12:46

Leroy Sane’s past comments about Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will give Gunners fans some encouragement amid rumours that the club is considering a move for the Bayern Munich winger.

The pair worked together at Manchester City and Arteta evidently made a strong impression on Sane.

“I can just say positive things about Mikel Arteta,” Sane told The Independent in 2020.

“Since we started working together, he helped me a lot on the pitch. He tried to improve my football, he told me what I did good and what I did wrong, and he tried to work on it.

“Next to Pep, they both really helped me and improved me, to bring me to the next level.

“Even now, at Arsenal, for me you can see he’s doing a great job. You can see he has a concept, a way that he wants to play, a way that he wants his team to play.”

Read the full story

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Juventus in for Gabriel

Monday 18 July 2022 12:29

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Serie A side are set to lose Matthijs de Ligt, who is on the verge of completing a move to Bayern Munich, and they see the Brazilian as a potential replacement according to Calciomercato.

It’s claimed that Arsenal would want at least £40million for Gabriel, who they are not particularly willing to let leave.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Napoli weigh up Kepa bid

Monday 18 July 2022 12:15

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be offered a route out of Chelsea by Napoli, who are interested in signing the goalkeeper either on a permanent basis or on loan, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

But talks over a move for Kepa are complicated by his huge £190,000-a-week wages.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper, who Chelsea paid £71.6million for in 2018, is unhappy with his status as back-up to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.

Any deal for Kepa is further complicated because Chelsea would need to sign a replacement if they do offload him.

Read the full story

(PA)

Gomez: Nunez signing a big statement

Monday 18 July 2022 11:50

Joe Gomez believes Darwin Nunez will be a real success at Liverpool after his first-hand experience of trying to defend him.

Nunez impressed playing for Benfica at Anfield last season, and Gomez is glad to now have the striker on his side.

“He has a turn of pace! I said to him as soon as I saw him in the physio room ‘you gave me a hard time’,” Gomez said via the Liverpool Echo.

“He is obviously a great player and like the rest of the new signings brings more youth into the team and more longevity.

“It’s exciting times and it is a big statement from the club to make such a big signing on top of the strength we already have.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal look to push through Zinchenko move

Monday 18 July 2022 11:34

Arsenal will accelerate talks with Oleksandr Zinchenko this week, as they look to wrap up a move for the Manchester City wing-back, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners are expected to pay up to £35million for Zinchenko, with talks with City progressing well over the weekend.

A final fee is close to being finalised and Arsenal are also working to agree terms with the 25-year-old Ukraine international.

A key factor in those talks will be around the role Mikel Arteta has planned for Zinchenko, who is hungry for more regular starts than he has had at City in recent seasons.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Dybala arrives for Roma medical!

Monday 18 July 2022 11:24

Smith Rowe: Jesus has been fantastic

Monday 18 July 2022 11:07

Emile Smith Rowe has hailed the impact Gabriel Jesus has had an Arsenal since making the move from Manchester City.

The Brazilian has been in goalscoring form so far in pre-season and has already make an impression on his new team-mates.

“He’s been fantastic since he came in, it feels like he’s been here for a couple of years,” Smith Rowe told Standard Sport.

“Everyone knows how good he is and we can’t wait to get started with him. Man City are a big club and they’ve won a lot recently.

“It would be good if he could bring that [winning] mentality and help us out.”

Click here for the full interview

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

De Jong would prefer Bayern move

Monday 18 July 2022 10:49

Frenkie de Jong would reportedly leave Barcelona for one club - and it’s not Manchester United.

Sport claims that De Jong has no real interest in a move to the Premier League this summer, even though he’s been strongly linked with a big-money switch to United.

It’s believed he would however consider signing for Bayern Munich, should they be interested. That is likely to only increase should the Bundesliga side bring in Matthijs de Ligt as expected.

(PA)

Pulisic insists Chelsea future is unchanged

Monday 18 July 2022 10:31

Christian Pulisic is adamant that Raheem Sterling’s arrival has not impact his Chelsea future.

“We all thrive competing with each other in training and getting to play with each other is just another great addition to the team,” he told ESPN.

‘”It doesn’t change a whole lot [for me], I’m still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before, nothing crazy has changed.

“This is Chelsea, this is what you signed up for, this is the kind of club it is with the calibre of players that we have.”

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Lewandowski gives first Barcelona interview

Monday 18 July 2022 10:15

Robert Lewandowski has been discussing his transfer to Barcelona after finally getting the move away from Bayern Munich that he has been pushing for.

“I always wanted to play in La Liga, I wanted to play for the big clubs,” Lewandowski said.

“It’s my next step, this opportunity also for my private life is a new challenge, a new life. It’s time for Barca to get back on track and that’s why I’m here - to help Barca be on the top and win as many titles as possible.”

The words of Robert Lewandowski: pic.twitter.com/nx2UCULhiQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

Kounde prefers Barca over Chelsea

Monday 18 July 2022 10:03

Jules Kounde has told Barcelona that he wants to join them over Chelsea, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues are pushing to sign the centre-back and are growing in confidence of completing a deal as Barcelona must sell before they buy anyone players.

It’s a race against time.

(Getty Images)

West Ham confident of double deal

Monday 18 July 2022 09:48

More West Ham news from Malik Ouzia, with the club confident of signing Lille midfielder Amadou Onana amid increased optimism that Jesse Lingard will this week return to the club when the saga over his future finally ends.

The Hammers made a new bid for the Lille star over the weekend worth around £30million plus add-ons. While they are yet to receive a firm response, the Premier League side feel that should be enough to secure a deal.

Read the full story here.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

West Ham want Broja on permanent deal

Monday 18 July 2022 09:26

West Ham remain keen to secure a permanent transfer for Armando Broja, with the forward having left Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US to resolve his future, writes Malik Ouzia.

Broja has been David Moyes’ No1 centre-forward target all summer and the Hammers have left a £30million bid on the table.

It has been suggested that the Blues may prefer to send Broja on loan again in order to give Thomas Tuchel more time to assess his forward options, after the Albanian international impressed during his spell at Southampton last term. While West Ham are open to that possibility, their preference remains a permanent deal.

Read more here.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea appoint President of Business

Monday 18 July 2022 09:10

What a job title. Tom Glick has been appointed and will essentially take over many of the day-to-day tasks Marina Granovskaia had before her resignation.

Read more here.

Dybala heading to Roma

Monday 18 July 2022 08:53

Chelsea and Tottenham have both been linked with Paulo Dybala this summer, but it is former manager Jose Mourinho who has sealed the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dybala will join Roma on a three-year deal.

Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySport



Mourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. pic.twitter.com/qZaYmp5VqD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Chelsea want Kounde and Kimpembe this week

Monday 18 July 2022 08:28

Chelsea want to continue their defensive rebuild by wrapping up deals for Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Co-owner Todd Boehly missed Sunday’s 2-1 friendly win over Club America in Las Vegas to work on signings that could take Chelsea’s summer spending beyond £150million.

It was the first game Boehly has not attended since buying Chelsea but he wants to finalise deals for Kounde and Kimpembe after signing Kalidou Koulibaly for £33m over the weekend.

Read the full story here!

Presnel Kimpembe and Jules Kounde with the France national team. (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal back in for Arthur

Monday 18 July 2022 08:03

Arsenal and Barcelona are the options for Juventus midfielder Arthur as he looks to leave the Turin outfit.

Talks between the Gunners and the Brazilian could escalate in the coming days, so say TMW, with the club’s attention to Arthur reportedly growing.

A sensational return to Barcelona is also on the cards, potentially even involving Memphis Depay going the other direction.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea winning Kounde race

Monday 18 July 2022 07:54

Chelsea are closing in on Jules Kounde, according to Spanish journalist Manu Sainz.

Barcelona boss Xavi has been in contact with the Sevilla defender amid talk of a £51m deal.

But it is claimed that the Blues will win the race with an agreement to be sealed in the coming days.

(AP)

Zinchenko discussing Arsenal terms

Monday 18 July 2022 07:48

Oleksandr Zinchenko is nearing a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City for a £30million move.

Mikel Arteta worked with Zinchenko at City and a reunion is not far off, with the deal potentially progressing after Arsenal’s match in the United States overnight.

Read the full story here.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

West Ham change approach for Broja

Monday 18 July 2022 07:44

West Ham have submitted a loan offer to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Amid reports of a £25m bid plus Thomas Tuchel’s decision not to sell the young striker, the Hammers have changed tack.

The Mail report on the loan bid while West Ham continue to press for Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo alongside the move.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs ask to speak to Depay

Monday 18 July 2022 07:41

As summer signing no.6 is set to be announced, could Spurs make Memphis Depay their seventh of the window?

Sport claim Spurs have asked Barcelona to speak to Depay over a £15million move. Barca are happy for talks to start but would want closer to £18m.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal weigh up Sane move

Monday 18 July 2022 07:32

Arsenal will have to stump up £64m to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Bild claim the Gunners are not yet done with signings attackers this summer, having landed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko also arriving from the Premier League champions, former City star Sane has entered the fray.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea told Kimpembe fee

Monday 18 July 2022 07:29

Chelsea must pay £50million to sign Presnel Kimpembe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabrizio Romano reports on talks between the clubs as the Ligue 1 champions consider the sale despite considering him a key member of the squad.

So far, Chelsea have proposed paying around £40m for the France international, so there is a little difference between the two teams.

(Getty Images)

Ronaldo denies Sporting move

Monday 18 July 2022 07:27

An interesting story last night saw Cristiano Ronaldo move swiftly to deny talk he was in Lisbon for transfer talks with Sporting.

Reports emerged out of Portugal on Sunday that the Manchester United striker was at Jose Alvalade Stadium to discuss a remarkable loan transfer return to his first club.

It was even claimed that Ronaldo’s car had been seen outside the ground while he continues to miss the Red Devils’ pre-season tour due to family reasons.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Spence to be confirmed today

Monday 18 July 2022 07:24

First up: Djed Spence’s move to Tottenham is likely to be announced on Monday, according to football.london.

The defender has completed his medical and been spotted holding the shirt and having interviews wearing club attire, so just the final bits of paperwork are to be confirmed.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Monday 18 July 2022 07:23

