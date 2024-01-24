Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle reject Bayern, Phillips to have West Ham medical and Arsenal latest

(PA)

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.

Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.

Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.

Transfer news and rumours

Newcastle reject £13m bid for Kieran Trippier

Kalvin Phillips nears Man City exit and set for West Ham medical

Miguel Almiron swapping St. James’ Park for Saudi Arabia?

Arsenal close in on Zubimendi

Al Nassr target Aaron Wan-Bissaka after Emerson Royal rejection

Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’

10:07 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury is worse than was initially thought and could keep him out for four weeks, his agent has said.

It means Liverpool’s hopes of getting their top scorer back for their double header against Chelsea and Arsenal next week are over and could result in him missing their next six games.

Salah’s Africa Cup of Nations is probably over unless Egypt, who needed to avoid defeat against Cape Verde on Monday to prevent a group-stage exit, can survive without their captain until the final on 11 February and he makes a swift recovery.

The 31-year-old was injured in their 2-2 draw against Ghana on Thursday and had only been ruled out of his country’s next two games.

Story continues

Mohamed Salah injury ‘more serious than first thought’

Spurs reject Al Nassr’s approach for Emerson Royal

10:00 , Mike Jones

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr want to sign Tottenham’s Emerson Royal. They are believed to have made an offer totalling £21m for the defender but have been turned down by Spurs.

They are not cooling their interest though and could increase that bid.

The Brazilian has played an important role for Ange Postecoglou at centre-back when Cristian Romero was suspended and Micky van de Ven was injured, he is primarily used as first-choice cover for right-back Pedro Porro but his versatility means Spur will be unwilling to sell.

Unless they receive a very high price of course.

Newcastle to sell Miguel Almiron?

09:52 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab this month according to the Daily Express.

The Magpies are seemingly readying themselves to offload star players in the January window as the club have been forced to appease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims the two clubs have already reached a provisional agreement regarding a fee for Almiron though the deal is yet to be finalised.

Eddie Howe is fond of the winger who plays on the right flank but rumours continue to circulate around Newcastle of potential outgoings with Bayern Munich lining up Kieran Trippier and Joelinton refusing a contract extension.

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales has already admitted that some big sales will need to take place for Newcastle to stay within the Profit and Sustainability margins.

“It’s just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on, it creates more headroom,” he explained. “You have to keep growing that headroom, increasing commercial revenue and player trading.

“It’s difficult to hypothesise, but if we’re offered £1bn for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense. Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

“It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham?

09:45 , Mike Jones

More news from Sky Germany but this time regarding Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The rumour is that the 28-year-old wants to leave during this window due to a lack of game time under Ange Postecoglou.

Florian Plettenberg reported: “That’s his target [to leave in January]. He played 90 minutes against Manchester United but he’s open to leaving Tottenham in the next few days.

“Our understanding is that he wants to play regularly and be a regular starter but it’s very difficult under Postecoglou right now for him at Spurs.

“There is nothing close, there is nothing advanced but we’re hearing Daniel Levy doesn’t want to give him away with an option to buy, he wants to have an obligation to buy or a permanent deal.

“Levy wants to see some money for Hojbjerg.”

Joelinton not extending Newcastle contract?

09:37 , Mike Jones

According to reports from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton will not be extending his contract with Newxastle United at this stage.

The player and club have been in negotiations over a new deal to keep the 27-year-old at St. James’ Park past his current expiry date in 2025 but have not yet reached an agreement.

There is plenty of time for the two parties to come together on agreed terms but Joelinton is focused on recovering from injury. He is set to have a groin surgery tomorrow in Barcelona and is likely to be out until the end of April at the minimum.

🚨🆕 News #Joelinton: The 27 y/o will undergo a groin surgery tomorrow in Barcelona and he‘s likely to be out until the end of April | #NUFC



⚠️ Clear tendency at this stage: Joelinton WON‘T extend his contract beyond 2025 ✔️ @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Fl0ksUjUc6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 22, 2024

Zubimendi deal close

09:30 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi who has been a long-term target for the Gunners.

The Spaniard has been top of Arteta’s wishlist for some time and a switch to the Emirates could now be on the cards. According to The Mirror, Zubimendi is ‘very close’ to accepting an offer to join Arsenal in the summer on a pre-agreement.

Barcelona, who were among those rivalling Arsenal, have reportedly turned their attentions away from Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause.

Brentford sign new goalkeeper

09:24 , Mike Jones

Brentford have agreed to sign Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson for £2.6m (€3m). The 22-year-old will undergo a medical on Thursday and be part of the first-team squad straight away should he pass fit.

He is joining from Swedish side Elfsborg.

Rogers may not be leaving Boro

09:19 , Mike Jones

Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, claimed that he has no reason to believe that forward Morgan Rogers will be leaving the club in January despite interest from Aston Villa.

Boro have already turned down two offers from the Premier League side and want to keep Rogers. Speaking after Boro’s 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea, Carrick said: “I keep reading a lot of things this time of year. Don’t read too much into it.

“He’s our player and I’ve got no reason to believe anything different.”

Kalvin Phillips set for West Ham medical

09:13 , Mike Jones

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to travel to London in the next 24 hours for a West Ham medical.

The move is a loan until the end of the season with the option to buy in the summer and it is hoped that the deal will be completed by the weekend.

West Ham play Bournemouth in the Premier League next Thursday in what could be Phillips first appearance for the club.

(PA)

Newcastle reject £13m Bayern Munich bid for full-back Kieran Trippier

09:06 , Mike Jones

Newcastle United have turned down a €15m euros bid from Bayern Munich for full-back Kieran Trippier.

The England international was the subject of a rejected loan offer from the Bundesliga giants at the weekend, but have returned with a cash bid which amounts to around £13m for the 33-year-old.

However, it is understood the Magpies have no intention of selling Trippier, who joined the club in a £12million switch from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, during the current transfer window.

Newcastle reject £13m Bayern bid for full-back Trippier