Transfer news LIVE! Kane, Saul Niguez latest; Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea FC, Tottenham, Liverpool rumours today

In one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window - and any transfer window, come to think of it - Lionel Messi been officially unveiled as a PSG player after Barcelona were unable to afford a new contract. There could be trouble on the horizon though, with reports from France suggesting Kylian Mbappe still wants to leave Paris, and will either be sold to Real Madrid this summer or leave for free in 2022.

In another huge deal, Chelsea have re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m and want to add Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to their ranks. As for Manchester United, they are set to announce Raphael Varane’s arrival from Real Madrid soon to add to the £73m signing of Jadon Sancho.

Elsewhere, Lautaro Martinez has emerged as a target for Arsenal and Tottenham, but Inter’s sale of Lukaku means they are under less pressure to sell. The Harry Kane saga rumbles on, meanwhile, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Man City are preparing a new £127m bid... but Spurs must be open to selling, with the two clubs facing off this weekend.

Arsenal have made one big move in £50m Ben White, and want another in the former of Martin Odegaard, with the Gunners now having entered into early talks with Real Madrid. They are also reportedly willing to listen to offers for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Liverpool, meanwhile, want to sign Belgian forward Jeremy Doku from Rennes as they also eye Atletico Madrid stalwart Saul Niguez, while Tottenham are being linked with a double swoop for Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who has been chased by West Ham.

Kane WILL make himself available for City

Tottenham set to lauch Pau Torres move

Arsenal willing to entertain Aubameyang offers

Spurs to beat West Ham to Milenkovic?

Gunners in talks over Odegaard return

Saul Niguez to Liverpool latest

No Liverpool bids for Saul Niguez... yet

10:22 , George Flood

Saul Niguez has just about been linked with every major Premier League power over the course of another window in which he has been a regular fixture in transfer dispatches.

The connection with Liverpool appears strongest, but AS now report that Atletico Madrid have yet to receive any formal bids for the Spain international with just two weeks to go before the deadline.

Are the Reds merely biding their time, or do they have someone else in mind to replace Georginio Wijnaldum?

Or perhaps Jurgen Klopp really is content to roll with what he has...

(AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI - Arsenal in talks over Odegaard return

08:23 , George Flood

Something that might cheer up Arsenal fans, though, is the news that the club are actively now trying to seal the return to north London of popular former loanee Martin Odegaard.

In case you missed it yesterday, here is Standard Sport’s Simon Collings with the latest....

Arsenal have been alerted to the possibility of striking a deal for Martin Odegaard, holding preliminary talks with Real Madrid.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and impressed during his time in north London.

The attacking midfielder returned to Madrid this summer after his temporary spell at Emirates Stadium expired.

Odegaard had been expected to fight for his place under new Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, but his chances look limited.

Click here to read the full story

Arsenal to entertain Aubameyang offers

08:18 , George Flood

Arsenal made a woeful start to the new season last night as they were beaten 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in the 2021/22 Premier League opener.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - along with fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette - missed that London derby due to illness, and The Times report that the Gunners are ready to listen to offers for their captain.

The Gabon star only signed a lucrative new £55m, three-year contract last summer, but has flattered to deceive ever since.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Harry Kane latest

08:04 , George Flood

Sticking with Spurs for now, there is more on the Harry Kane front this morning.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo said yesterday that he would wait until after today’s final pre-match training session to decide on the England captain’s potential availability to face transfer suitors Manchester City tomorrow.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane WILL make himself available to face the club he desperately wants to join before the deadline despite the possible risks involved in terms of injury, but obviously the final decision rests with Nuno.

The Manchester Evening News adds that City could submit another bid for the 28-year-old in the aftermath of the match.

(PA)

Spurs to beat West Ham to Milenkovic?

07:58 , George Flood

Tottenham’s defensive weaknesses were plain for all to see during their struggles last term and they appear to be intent on an overhaul.

As well as the Pau Torres links, Sky Sports now report that Spurs are in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for Nikola Milenkovic.

West Ham had been trying to strike a deal for the Serbian international, but have reportedly stepped away from talks for now, while Wolves have also been linked.

But it is Spurs that seem to have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals as they attempt to negotiate a deal with Fiorentina, having also supposedly bid for Milenkovic’s team-mate and compatriot Dusan Vlahovic.

Watch this space!

(Getty Images)

Tottenham plot Pau Torres move

07:53 , George Flood

Tottenham are ready to move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, according to the latest reports.

Spurs remain in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, having already signed Argentine international Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

They have been strongly linked with the likes of Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu.

However, The Times now report that Spurs are ready to move for Torres, who has also been watched by Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool and played in the Uefa Super Cup against Chelsea in Belfast on Wednesday night.

The Spaniard’s initial £46.8m release clause is now said to have risen to £55.4m due to the player reaching a certain number of senior international caps, but it is reported that Spurs are hoping Villarreal will accept a lower bid.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal could benefit from Willock sell-on clause

Friday 13 August 2021 18:17 , Tom Doyle

Simon Collings reports that Arsenal have included a sell-on clause in Joe Willock’s Newcastle transfer, ensuring they will be due a cut in case the midfielder makes a big move after this one - that’s good planning.

#afc Joe Willock sale to Newcastle includes a sell-on clause for Arsenal. So, should he thrive, they’ll be due a percentage of the future fee. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) August 13, 2021

Done deal!

Friday 13 August 2021 17:51 , Tom Doyle

Joe Willock has joined Newcastle on a permanent deal, and is confident he made “the right move to the right club at the right time” to leave Arsenal.

The 21-year-old, who scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances for the Magpies during a hugely successful loan spell last season, has signed a long-term deal.

Head coach Steve Bruce revealed on Friday morning he would be at the club for six years - for an undisclosed fee which it is understood could eventually amount to £25million.

🗣 "When I left here it felt like I left a piece of me so I always had that thing in the back of my head that I want to come back here."



🥰 @Joewillock pic.twitter.com/eruc8EF8X1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2021

Willock, who will wear the number 28 shirt, said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I loved my time here last season and I’m really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

“Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

“I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can’t wait to step out in front of a packed St. James’ Park and experience that atmosphere.”

Solskjaer: Varane deal will be completed ‘soon'

Friday 13 August 2021 15:04 , George Flood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed before Manchester United’s Premier League opener against fierce rivals Leeds tomorrow that the deal to take Raphael Varane from Real Madrid to Old Trafford is yet to be officially completed.

However. the Norwegian is confident of the transfer being wrapped up very soon.

“He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the i’s and we haven’t crossed the t’s yet,” United manager Solskjaer said.

“Things happen and things take time and unfortunately with the isolation that delayed these things.

“It’s not 100 per cent done yet... I can’t say that he will be involved tomorrow, I can probably say he won’t be (involved) because he’s not trained with us.”

Asked what the hold up has been and if there is any concern it will not be completed, he added: “It always happens that there’s little things in there.

“But the big hold up was the isolation and the quarantine, of course. He’s been in Manchester now. It’ll be done soon.”

(PA)

Arsenal in talks over Odegaard return

Friday 13 August 2021 12:44 , George Flood

Arsenal have been alerted to the possibility of striking a deal for Martin Odegaard, holding preliminary talks with Real Madrid, writes Simon Collings.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and impressed during his time in north London.

The attacking midfielder returned to Madrid this summer after his temporary spell at Emirates Stadium expired.

Odegaard had been expected to fight for his place under new Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, but his chances look limited.

The Norwegian is now ready to consider other options and Madrid have confirmed they are open to selling.

Click here to read the full story

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Willock undergoing Newcastle medical

Friday 13 August 2021 12:01 , George Flood

An update from Newcastle boss Steve Bruce now on Joe Willock’s move back to the north east from Arsenal...

“He’s having a medical as we speak, so we hope that comes through OK and he’ll be able to train with us this afternoon,” Bruce said at a press conference held before Sunday’s visit of West Ham on opening weekend.

“We knew that we’d have to be patient. From the very last game of the season, we’d made it pretty obvious that if Joe was going to become available, then we would try to secure him.

“To start with, I knew Mikel would want to have a look at him in pre-season - that’s only normal, to have a look at your young players - so we knew we had to be patient.

(Getty Images)

“Obviously we explored the loan situation to begin with - because I think that would have suited certainly Joe and it certainly suited us - but when that wasn’t possible with Arsenal, then we’ve had to go and buy him, which is great for us.

“There were times when I didn’t think it was going to happen, but fair play to (managing director) Lee (Charnley) and everybody concerned, we’ve managed to get it over the line.

“The key to it, of course, is Joe himself wanting to come back, so we’ve had to be patient, but it’s been worth the wait.”

Kane hoping for Man City transfer breakthrough

Friday 13 August 2021 11:08 , George Flood

Harry Kane is hoping his future will become clearer after Tottenham's clash with Manchester City on Sunday, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Kane is expected to rejoin his team-mates in training on Friday morning after returning a negative PCR test on Thursday, releasing him from quarantine.

There is thought to have been contact between Spurs and City in the past week over the England captain, although Spurs were surprised at overnight reports that the Premier League champions value Kane in the region of £120million.

Spurs have no interest in selling their talisman but Daniel Levy, the chairman, would be pressed to consider a bid of £150m-160m.

There was never any likelihood of a deal before Spurs host City but Kane is hoping for a breakthrough in talks after the fixture.

Click here to read the full article

(PA)

Van Dijk signs new Liverpool deal

Friday 13 August 2021 10:13 , George Flood

Virgil van Dijk has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The influential and fit-again Liverpool star, who will return to competitive action in tomorrow’s Premier League opener against Norwich after missing most of last season with a serious knee injury, will remain on Merseyside until at least the summer of 2025.

“Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency,” Van Dijk said.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham in Vlahovic bidding war

Friday 13 August 2021 09:01 , George Flood

Tottenham are battling Atletico Madrid for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic, reports suggest.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker to pair with Harry Kane as they bid to keep the England captain in north London.

They have been strongly linked with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, but the Argentine’s agent insists he is going nowhere.

Now the focus is reportedly on Fiorentina frontman Vlahovic, with Sky Sport Italia suggesting that Tottenham have offered €60m for the Serbian international.

Reigning LaLiga champions Atletico were previously reported to have bid €50m plus bonuses.

Arsenal have also been mentioned in connection with a move for Vlahovic, meanwhile.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea handed Kounde boost

Friday 13 August 2021 08:32 , George Flood

Chelsea have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Blues are targeting the addition of a new centre-back to further boost their Premier League title charge after sealing a club-record £97.5m swoop for Romelu Lukaku yesterday.

And while no offers have yet been tabled for Kounde, Sevilla sporting director Monchi insists the LaLiga club would be willing to sell for the right price.

“Many clubs have asked for Kounde,” he said.

“Of course there’s interest but no official bid is on the table.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. We will sell if an important bid arrives, this is our policy to improve the team.”

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Doku to Liverpool latest

Friday 13 August 2021 08:05 , George Flood

Liverpool are chasing the signing of Jeremy Doku.

That is according to Belgian outlet Voetbal24, who claim that Ligue 1 outfit Rennes would be looking to bank a fee of around £38m for the highly-rated teenage forward.

However, speaking this week, Jurgen Klopp seemed to claim that he did not necessarily need any further signings and was happy with the talent at his disposal on Merseyside as Liverpool hope to regain their Premier League crown in 2021/22.

“If you want to buy such players, you have to spend a lot of money. We do not have to do that, because the players are already here,” he said.

“You have to make changes from time to time, but then there must be room to do it. We do not want more players.

“If something happens somewhere, something can happen somewhere else, but it makes no sense to add more players.”

Arsenal want Odegaard over Maddison

Friday 13 August 2021 07:50 , George Flood

Speaking of Mr Romano - he also has an update on Arsenal’s search for a new playmaker.

Ex-loanee Martin Odegaard now appears to have come back into the picture, alongside long-term target James Maddison of Leicester.

According to Romano, Odegaard has always been the priority target ahead of Maddison, with Arsenal now waiting on an answer from Real Madrid as to whether or not they will be willing to let him go this summer after all.

If they are, then the Gunners seemingly stand ready to swoop for the Norwegian international.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Man City preparing huge new Kane bid

Friday 13 August 2021 07:41 , George Flood

Staying with Kane for a second, Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano does indeed report that Man City are now preparing a bid of €150m for Kane.

It is said that the reigning Premier League champions are willing to include unspecified add-ons into the deal in order to convince Tottenham to part with their prize asset.

Will it be enough? Seems unlikely...

ICYMI - Man City willing to pay £127m for Kane

Friday 13 August 2021 07:33 , George Flood

In case you missed this yesterday, the pressure seems to be increasing somewhat on Tottenham in the Harry Kane saga.

According to The Guardian, Man City are willing to pay a British record €150m (£127m) for the England captain if they get the green light from Spurs, who have thus far been unwilling to entertain the idea of selling their key talisman.

However, that figure is still below the £150m many believe it will take for Tottenham to even consider a deal.

Spurs and City do battle on the opening weekend of the Premier League season of course, but it remains to be seen if Kane will play on Sunday afternoon.

He can rejoin group training at Tottenham today, provided a PCR test he took yesterday returns a negative result.

(Pool via REUTERS)

Messi trains with PSG for first time

Thursday 12 August 2021 20:41 , Tom Doyle

Fresh from his emotional goodbye at Barcelona on Sunday, Lionel Messi was all smiles as he trained with his new club PSG today.

It was the first time Messi, who won 10 LaLiga and four Champions League titles with Barcelona, set foot on the pitch since leading Argentina to the Copa America title with a 1-0 win over Brazil.

L’Equipe reports that Messi’s maiden training session with PSG consisted mainly of individual running and physical recovery exercises after meeting his new team mates at the club’s training ground, while Twitter pictures from PSG’s account show him going up against Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos.

Rodgers hoping for speedy Vestergaard deal

Thursday 12 August 2021 20:37 , Tom Doyle

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes the club can complete a deal to bring in defender Jannik Vestergaard ahead of their Premier League opener against Wolves.

The Foxes have moved for Denmark international Vestergaard, 29, after Wesley Fofana suffered a fractured fibula during a friendly against Villarreal.

A £15million deal is reported to have been agreed, with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirming the remaining medical details were being finalised.

Vestergaard would need to be registered by noon on Friday to feature against Wolves for the FA Community Shield winners.

“Clearly there has been contact by the clubs. There has been nothing finalised but hopefully we will be able to confirm that,” Rodgers said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“We have permission from them for him to be here. Hopefully everything can be organised, then we will see if he is available for the weekend.

“Without going into detail before Jannik is confirmed as a signing, it was pretty clear we needed a centre-half. That’s probably what sparked the interest, we were very light in the area.

“It’s a great tribute to the club that we could get our work done very quickly and see if we could sign a player of quality. Once we have that done, I can speak more on it.”

City Kane offer to include add-ons

Thursday 12 August 2021 20:36 , Tom Doyle

More from Fabrizio Romano on the Harry Kane situation now...

Romano reports that man City's new bid of €150m would also include add-ons to try and sweeten the deal for Spurs

The Italian journalist says that the bid will be ready and waiting should Spurs decide they want to negotiate - and that puts the pressure back on Daniel Levy if Kane once again pushes for a move before the window shuts.

Manchester City are preparing their new bid for Harry Kane around €150m and would also include add-ons if necessary to convince Spurs. ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Tottenham still hope to keep Kane but Man City are not giving up - bid will be ready.



Exclusive story earlier today, confirmed👇🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/TX737kCun6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Lukaku first words

Thursday 12 August 2021 18:16 , Alex Young

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club.

"It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

Lukaku deal details

Thursday 12 August 2021 18:03 , Alex Young

Romelu Lukaku has completed a sensational return to Chelsea in a club-record £97.5million move from Inter Milan.

The striker returns to Stamford Bridge seven years after leaving for Everton for less than a third of the price, going on to play for Manchester United before moving to Italy.

Lukaku, who has signed a five-year contract worth around £212,000 a week, is not expected to be involved this weekend as Chelsea begin the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

A move looked unlikely just over a week ago with Inter Milan adamant, despite their financial struggles, that their prizes asset would not be sold. However, Chelsea's huge bid and Lukaku's willingness to go saw Inter cash in.

(ES Composite)

OFFICIAL! Lukaku returns to Chelsea

Thursday 12 August 2021 18:02 , Alex Young

Look who’s back!

Here we go...

Thursday 12 August 2021 17:56 , Alex Young

Oh, what’s this?

Just trying to sort the signal, brb... pic.twitter.com/VJEr5WRJQ7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 12, 2021

Tick, tock...

Thursday 12 August 2021 17:51 , Alex Young

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea should be announced imminently...

Bielsa signs Leeds extension

Thursday 12 August 2021 17:29 , Alex Young

Marcelo Bielsa’s new contract has finally been confirmed one day before the new season.

📰 #LUFC is pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new contract to remain in charge — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 12, 2021

'Man City prepare €150m Kane bid’

Thursday 12 August 2021 15:27 , Tom Doyle

Well now... Harry Kane's dream move to Man City is not over, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist reports for the Guardian that Man City are not giving up, and are preparing a new €150m (£127.2m) bid if Spurs are open to selling.

EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m - if Spurs stance will change 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait #THFC pic.twitter.com/XoUwTU3QmL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

That last bit is key, because Pep Guardiola's recent comments over Kane suggested that Spurs need to come to the t

Mbappe to snub Messi, PSG?

Thursday 12 August 2021 15:22 , Tom Doyle

So, PSG have assembled what could arguably be the best front three in footballing history with Lionel Messi joining Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris... but how long will it last?

According to reports in France, Mbappe is still determined to leave PSG even with the arrival of Messi, and has his heart set on Real Madrid. That could prove tricky for PSG given the forward only has a year left on his contract, so it would likely be a case of either sell him now, or lose him for free next summer.

Given Real aren’t exactly swimming in cash, they would likely low-ball PSG, so it could simply make sense for the French giants to hold onto Mbappe, try to win the Champions League, and hope that a year of playing with Messi convinces him to stay. To be honest, if that doesn’t work then nothing ever would.

Willock set for Newcastle medical

Thursday 12 August 2021 14:08 , George Flood

Here’s the very latest on Joe Willock’s proposed move from Arsenal to Newcastle from Simon Collings...

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is closing in on a move to Newcastle after agreeing personal terms with the club.

The Gunners accepted a bid of over £20million for the 21-year-old earlier this week, but talks over personal terms have been slow.

Willock, however, has now agreed terms with Newcastle and he is heading north in the next 24 hours to undergo a medical.

The move is a boost for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who had made Willock his top transfer target this summer.

The midfielder impressed on loan at Newcastle last season and the club were keen to make his move permanent.

Click here to read the full story

(Getty Images)

Shaqiri close to Lyon switch

Thursday 12 August 2021 13:43 , George Flood

Xherdan Shaqiri is close to sealing an exit from Liverpool, according to reports.

The Swiss playmaker has long been restricted to a bit-part role at Anfield, making just five Premier League starts last term.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Shaqiri is close to joining French outfit Lyon on a permanent transfer.

However, there still seems to be some haggling left to do over the fee, with the Ligue 1 club said to be around €2m shy of Liverpool’s €8m asking price as things stand.

Arteta issues Willock update

Thursday 12 August 2021 12:08 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta also sounded uncertain regarding the future of Joe Willock.

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth more than £20m with Newcastle for the sale of the midfielder, yet reports have suggested that the player and his prospective new club are far apart regarding personal terms.

“The situation is that he is our player. We had some conversations. It is not only about what we want to do,” Arteta said.

“What he has done is put himself in a strong position where he can choose what his future could look like. That is what we’re trying to define right now.”

Pressed on whether he thinks Willock will be at Arsenal come the end of the transfer window, Arteta replied: “I do not know.”

PA now claim that Newcastle are “edging closer” to an agreement with top transfer target Willock, who impressed on loan at St James’ Park in the second half of last season, making 14 appearances and scoring eight goals in as many games during a record-breaking run-in.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta eyeing more Arsenal deals

Thursday 12 August 2021 12:01 , George Flood

Mikel Arteta has offered an update on Arsenal’s summer transfer business this morning.

The Gunners are aiming for more signings after spending around £75m on the trio of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

However, Mikel Arteta says he would be happy to work with the players he already has as he stressed the difficulties of operating effectively in the current market.

“We are talking about probably the most difficult transfer market in this industry for the last few years and we are trying to adapt,” he said.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“In this first period of the transfer window we have done a few things we wanted to do that are going to help us get to a much better place. There is still some of the window to go.

“I am sure things will happen either way. I am willing to work with the players I have at the moment and we will see what we can do.”

PAI Capital preparing second West Ham takeover bid

Thursday 12 August 2021 10:54 , George Flood

The investment firm pushing to buy West Ham are preparing another approach to test the resolve of co-owner David Sullivan, writes Jack Rosser.

PAI Capital had an informal approach worth £400million knocked back in February.

Sullivan described their approach as "derisory" and sources at West Ham have insisted they have never received a formal bid to buy the club and will never sell to PAI.

But the consortium, which includes former QPR chief executive Philip Beard, remain determined to negotiate a deal.

PAI Capital’s managing partner, Nasib Piriyev, on Wednesday night reiterated their desire to push ahead with a takeover bid and said they were granted access to the club’s business data six months ago.

Click here to read the full story

Scott Dann leaves Crystal Palace

Thursday 12 August 2021 10:44 , George Flood

Scott Dann will not be staying at Crystal Palace, it has now been confirmed.

The long-serving centre-back was among a number of Eagles players to see his contract expire at the end of last season and there will be no extension.

“I feel like I’ve gone through everything you can as a footballer in this time and I am proud to have served and captained Crystal Palace,” Dann said on Thursday.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Palace fans who’ve been incredible from the moment I joined.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Scott has been a magnificent player and club servant since 2014 and I’d like to personally thank him for his immense contribution and his professionalism over the years.

“Scott was a great leader on the pitch and served the club as captain during his time with us. He leaves with the utmost respect of everyone at the club - and we wish him well for the future.”

Harry Kane latest

Thursday 12 August 2021 10:10 , George Flood

Harry Kane is not due back in group training with Tottenham until Friday, leaving him with limited time to be ready for Sunday's visit of Manchester City, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Kane has been training individually while quarantining at the club's Enfield base since his belated return from holiday in the Bahamas and Florida on Saturday.

On Thursday morning, he is due to take a PCR test under the Government's test-to-release scheme and, if negative, he will be free to rejoin the squad on Friday.

Kane, who wants to leave Spurs for City this summer, held socially distanced talks with new Spurs head coach Nuno Espirito Santo for the first time on Monday afternoon.

Beforehand, Nuno said “all the squad that work on a daily basis" would be in contention to face City but it is unclear if he would consider Kane after just two days with the group or whether the England captain is in the right state of mind to feature.

Click here to read the full story

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal! Norwich land Tzolis

Thursday 12 August 2021 09:36 , George Flood

A new arrival at Norwich has been announced.

The newly-promoted Canaries have signed PAOK and Greece international winger Christos Tzolis in a deal worth £10m.

He becomes Norwich’s eighth signing of the summer and could be involved in their opening Premier League clash against Liverpool at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

𝗧𝗭𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗦

𝟭𝟴 pic.twitter.com/VdZNsuYPlX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 12, 2021

Harry Kane training update

Thursday 12 August 2021 09:22 , George Flood

Circling back to Tottenham for a moment now.

Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick reports that Harry Kane will take his day five PCR today for test to release and - with it being negative - could rejoin group training tomorrow.

Meanwhile, new signing Bryan Gil trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing Covid testing in the morning.

(Pool via REUTERS)

Maddison to Arsenal latest

Thursday 12 August 2021 08:52 , George Flood

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for James Maddison.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a playmaker upgrade and the Leicester star would appear to fit the bill, though Leicester have reportedly slapped a £60m price tag on the 24-year-old, per The Mirror.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Maddison, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said: "At this moment in time, all the players seem very happy to be here.

"They are very ambitious, which is important, and there is a real hunger to continue progressing.

“All teams will lose players, but for Leicester, it's always got to be when it's the right time for us."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool in Barcelona battle for Renato Sanches

Thursday 12 August 2021 08:45 , George Flood

Liverpool are in a two-way fight to land Renato Sanches, reports suggest.

The Portuguese midfielder has impressively rebuilt his stalled career with Lille after a disappointing stint at Bayern Munich, winning the Ligue 1 title last term.

He now looks poised for another high-profile switch, with Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirming that it is the Reds and Barcelona eyeing a deal worth £34m.

“I would keep an eye on Renato Sanches for the midfield. FC Barcelona are looking at his situation,” said Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

“It’s FC Barcelona and Liverpool interested. His price tag is around £34m. For Liverpool, it’s important to sell players to sign new players.”

(Getty Images)

Mourinho set for Abraham talks

Thursday 12 August 2021 08:37 , George Flood

Today seems like it will be pretty crucial in terms of Roma’s hopes of signing Tammy Abraham.

The Giallorossi have agreed a deal worth £34m for the Chelsea striker, who had already become surplus to requirements under Thomas Tuchel and even more so with the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

According to The Mirror, new Roma boss Jose Mourinho will hold talks with Abraham today in a bid to convince him that his future lies in Serie A.

Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton are among the other clubs to have been linked with the 23-year-old, along with Atalanta.

(Getty Images)

Tolisso to Arsenal?

Thursday 12 August 2021 08:07 , George Flood

Is the pathway now clear for Arsenal to attempt to sign Corentin Tolisso?

German publication Bild reported this week that Bayern Munich intended to offload the French midfielder this summer in an attempt to clear space for potential new signings such as RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer, with the Gunners and Manchester United both said to be interested in a cut-price deal worth around £8.5m.

However, The Telegraph’s James Ducker has since insisted that United have no interest in Tolisso after all.

Arsenal’s race to lose then?

(Getty Images)

Tottenham prepare Ward-Prowse swoop

Thursday 12 August 2021 07:50 , George Flood

Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly chasing the signature of England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

That update comes courtesy of the Daily Telegraph, who suggest that both clubs are preparing moves for the Southampton captain.

But would the Saints really let him go too, having already lost the likes of Danny Ings this summer and with Jannik Vestergaard on his way to Leicester?

Ward-Prowse has played every minute in the Premier League over the past two seasons for the only club he has ever known and returned to training on Tuesday following a knee issue.

“This pre-season he had for the first time since I’m here a little bit of problems with his knee after a foul in a friendly game, he couldn’t train with the team until today (Tuesday),” said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl earlier this week.

“Now he’s back in training, he’s hungry and he’s very happy. James is only happy when he can train, he wasn’t so happy last week.

“Finally, we’ve brought him back onto the pitch now and this is good for us.”

Liverpool eye Doku deal

Thursday 12 August 2021 07:41 , George Flood

Jeremy Doku continues to be linked with a summer switch to Liverpool.

According to Voetbal 24, Jurgen Klopp is particularly eager to take the Belgian forward, 19, to Anfield.

It seems it could take a fee of around £38m to prise the exciting teenager from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Man United to confirm Varane deal

Thursday 12 August 2021 07:29 , George Flood

Speaking of high-profile incomings to the Premier League, Raphael Varane’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United should also be announced imminently.

The France defender reportedly completed his medical at Carrington yesterday and signed a four-year contract that includes the option for a further 12 months.

The deal worth an initial £34m should be confirmed this morning, so watch out for that.

(PA)

ICYMI: Lukaku in London to seal Chelsea return

Thursday 12 August 2021 07:24 , George Flood

In case you missed this amid all the Super Cup drama last night, Romelu Lukaku has now arrived in London.

The Belgian striker will this morning complete the final formalities regarding his club-record £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge after being seen landing at Biggin Hill airport on Wednesday afternoon.

We should get an official announcement from the club at some point today.

Watch this space!

(AFP via Getty Images)

'Arsenal out of Locatelli race’

Wednesday 11 August 2021 22:27 , Tom Doyle

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal are out of the race to sign Manuel Locatelli, with the Juventus board to meet their Sassuolo counterparts as they close in on the midfielder.

Juventus will meet again Sassuolo board this week to sign Locatelli - new official bid to be submitted. Arsenal no longer in the race. Miralem Pjanic, always in Juventus list too ⚪️⚫️ #Juve



Juventus board will meet again with Dybala agent in the next days to extend his contract. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Lukaku arrives in England

Wednesday 11 August 2021 19:06 , Tom Doyle

James Robson has the latest on Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea...

Lukaku has touched down in England to complete his £97.5million move to Chelsea.

(ES Composite)

The Belgium international will finalise his return to Stamford Bridge after spending the last two days undergoing the formalities on his contract extension with his representative Federico Pastorello.

The Italian agent, who secured Lukaku’s move from Manchester United to Inter before brokering his switch to Chelsea, announced the agreement on Wednesday afternoon.

With that paperwork completed the pair then jetted off from Monaco to London to sign terms on his Chelsea deal.

Lukaku was filmed leaving Biggin Hill airport to complete the formalities of his return to the club where he was an academy starlet.

Read his full story here.

Lukaku has landed in London

Wednesday 11 August 2021 17:01 , Alex Young

He could be a Chelsea player again tonight.

Willock set for Newcastle

Wednesday 11 August 2021 15:38 , Alex Young

Joe Willock had some final things to collect at Arsenal before heading back up north to sign for Newcastle.

Joe Willock at London Colney today.



He will need to be registered as a Newcastle player by midday on Friday, to be eligible to play against West Ham this weekend. #AFC pic.twitter.com/rY5wlKfIod — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 11, 2021

Arsenal open talks over Bernardo move

Wednesday 11 August 2021 15:23 , Alex Young

Arsenal have opened talks with Manchester City over a move for Bernardo Silva, reports Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

Bernardo is keen to leave City this summer but does not want to join the Gunners as he wants to play in the Champions League.

Back to the drawing board, Mikel.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Varane passes Man Utd medical

Wednesday 11 August 2021 15:00 , Alex Young

Raphael Varane has passed his Manchester United medical and his £42m move from Real Madrid should be confirmed tonight, reports Fabrizio Romano.

He will sign a four-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Superb signing.

Arsenal in talks to sign £30m Ramsdale

Wednesday 11 August 2021 14:32 , Alex Young

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in a deal worth up to £30m, reports football.london.

The Gunners are prepared to pay £24m up from for the homegrown keeper, who will rival Bernd Leno for the no1 spot.

The club had explored a cut-price deal for Ajax’s Andre Onana.

(PA)

Messi debut date confirmed?

Wednesday 11 August 2021 14:20 , Alex Young

PSG host Strasbourg in their second Ligue 1 fixture of the new season on Saturday but, according to Sky Sports News, Messi will not be ready to play after having a month off following Argentina’s Copa America win.

PSG travel to Brest on the evening of August 20, but that is even expected to come too soon as the player looks to complete a “pre-season”.

Instead, the away trip to Reims away on August 29 is expected to be Messi’s first appearance.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester made £15m Vestergaard bid

Wednesday 11 August 2021 13:57 , Alex Young

Leicester City have made a bid worth £15 million for Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, The Athletic reports.

Southampton are hoping to get closer to £18m for a player who has just one year left on his deal.

Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves are also interested.

(Getty Images)

Lukaku signs new contract...

Wednesday 11 August 2021 13:34 , Alex Young

...with his agent! Next one to have the Chelsea badge on?

Tottenham weigh up Sarr move

Wednesday 11 August 2021 13:18 , Alex Young

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Watford star Ismaila Sarr, claim Eurosport.

The Hornets, having returned to the Premier League, are desperate to keep the forward and would demand a fee well above £50m for him.

Spurs continue to search the market for attacking talent, though Lautaro Martinez is top of the list.

(PA)

West Ham to revive Jovic interest

Wednesday 11 August 2021 13:10 , Alex Young

West Ham are considering a move for Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic, Eurosport report.

Jovic is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans and the Hammers have long held an interest in the player.

The 23-year-old is also a target for clubs in Germany.

Inter turn to Kean

Wednesday 11 August 2021 12:56 , Alex Young

Inter Milan have been tipped to turn to Everton striker Moise Kean after losing Romelu Lukaku and potentially Lautaro Martinez.

Sky Sports report that Inter - who are also bringing in Edin Dzeko - want another striker with Lukaku heading back to Chelsea for £97.5m and Tottenham keen on Martinez.

Kean spent a productive spell with PSG last season, but a return to unlikely.

(Getty Images)

Roma step up Abraham talks

Wednesday 11 August 2021 12:29 , Alex Young

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is heading to London to discuss a move for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham.

When does the transfer window close?

Wednesday 11 August 2021 12:25 , Alex Young

The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga clubs also have until August 31 to finalise their deals.

Clubs will be able to buy and sell players again between January 1, 2022 and January 31, 2022.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Kane can’t stay at Spurs

Wednesday 11 August 2021 12:07 , Alex Young

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson can’t see how Harry Kane stays at Spurs this summer, amid strong interest from Manchester City.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more to this story in the coming weeks when things start to unravel,” Robinson told Gambling.com.

“The manager’s saying he’s available for selection against Manchester City on Sunday, but I find that strange given he’s only trained for a few days and not played any minutes in pre-season games. I can’t see how that can happen.

“If the manager does start putting him into squads and into the team while the situation is not resolved, I think we’ll end up in a similar situation to when Christian Eriksen was there – sitting on the bench, not playing to his full potential when called upon.

“That upset the rest of the dressing room, in all honesty, and I think the way this has been handled has not been good for either party. It’s very difficult to keep a player happy when he wants to leave.

“I don’t think there’s a possibility that he can stay there now.”

(PA)

Liverpool in for Doku

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:50 , Alex Young

Liverpool are targeting a €45m move for Jeremy Doku, according to various reports.

Rennes are reluctant to lose the player but Doku is pushing for the move.

Herrera back to Man Utd?

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:24 , Alex Young

Well.

According to the Guardian, with PSG now needing to sell players to pay for Lionel Messi’s arrival, Ander Herrera is among those being shopped around... and Manchester United could be interested in a reunion.

One to keep an eye on.

(PA)

Arsenal and Roma battle for Abraham

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:21 , Alex Young

In the other half of north London, Arsenal face a battle with Roma for Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea want around £35m, which Roma are willing to pay - though want to take the striker on loan with an obligation to buy, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The player would prefer to stay in England. We shall see.

Edin Dzeko joins Inter from AS Roma, here we go and deal confirmed. Contract agreed until June 2023. Dzeko’s now arrived in Milano to undergo medical tests. 🇧🇦 #Inter #Roma



AS Roma are still pushing for Tammy Abraham on loan with buy obligation. Arsenal are in the race too. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Kane to sign a new contract

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:18 , Alex Young

Could Harry Kane be ready for a Tottenham U-turn?

That’s what Football.London’s Alasdair Gold is reporting, with the new season fast approaching and with less than three weeks to run in the transfer window.

Kane has three years left on his current deal and would be in line for a pay rise. It is unlikely to include a release clause, which helped Jack Grealish join Man City, though would not be an extension.

(PA)

Lukaku to Chelsea today

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:17 , Alex Young

All roads - or skies - lead to London for Romelu Lukaku.

The striker is expected in England to complete his move to Chelsea today, flying in from Monaco.

It is a return to the club he left seven years ago, arriving in a club-record £97.5m deal.

(ES Composite)

An historic morning in Paris

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:54 , Alex Young

The press conference ends with Messi holding up a PSG shirt next to Al-Khelaifi.

(AP)

PSG president on Mbappe future

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:47 , Alex Young

“I think everybody knows the future of Kylian, people from Paris and the players. He is a really competitive player. He wants to win, he wants to win trophies, he said it in public.

“He wanted a competitive team and I think we have got the most competitive in the world. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay.”

Messi unveiling

Wednesday 11 August 2021 10:47 , Alex Young

Messi on the main objective for PSG, winning the Champions League: “This team is ready. There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready (to win the Champions League).

“I have just come here to help. My dream is to win this trophy again and I think PAris is the best place to do so.

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi: “I think our team is very good but we need to work. Last year was very complicated. It’s not easy, but we are focused and we will just take one step at a time. We don’t hide our objective, but first we will focus on Ligue 1 and after September 15 we will focus on the Champions League.

Ryan reveals Arsenal talks

Wednesday 11 August 2021 09:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Mat Ryan has revealed he asked Arsenal about the possibility of rejoining them this summer.

The goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at the Gunners from Brighton.

Ryan has since joined Spanish side Real Sociedad permanently, but he has revealed he sounded out Arsenal first.

“We enquired but we were told I wasn’t top of their list. We got the impression they were looking for a homegrown keeper,” he told Fox Sports.

Arsenal and Spurs tracking Zakaria

Wednesday 11 August 2021 09:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham are all chasing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria.

That is according to German newspaper Bild, who report that Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to cash in on the 24-year-old.

Italian sides Napoli and Roma have also been credited with an interest in Zakaria, who wants a new challenge.

Jokanovic: Arsenal interest not connected to Ramsdale absence

Wednesday 11 August 2021 08:45 , Giuseppe Muro

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic says Aaron Ramsdale’s absence from Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Carlisle had nothing to do with interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have been pursuing the England international as Mikel Arteta targets a new goalkeeper this summer, with Sheffield United valuing him at around £30million.

Ramsdale started United’s Championship opener against Birmingham last weekend but he sat out last night’s 1-0 win over Carlisle at Bramall Lane.

But Jokanovic said: “There is nothing in his absence, no, nothing. I just needed to give some players a chance and others a rest.”

“Aaron is my first choice, that I can definitely say. But I need to see what other people can do in case something happens. What other options we have and what other choices are here.”

Roma chief due in London in bid to complete Abraham deal

Wednesday 11 August 2021 08:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is reportedly due in London over the next 48 hours as the Serie A club attempt to complete the signing of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Abraham can leave Stamford Bridge this summer and Roma are said to have reached an agreement with Chelsea for his permanent transfer.

Abraham, who is in the Chelsea squad for tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal, will now decide whether he wants to move to Rome.

The Athletic report Abraham has spoken to Mourinho and that Roma want a decision by the end of the week or they could look elsewhere.

(Getty Images)

Spurs remain hopeful over Martinez deal

Wednesday 11 August 2021 07:54 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham are still said to be working on a deal to sign Lautaro Martinez, despite reports that Inter Milan will not sell him and Romelu Lukaku.

Spurs have targeted a move for Martinez, who scored 31 goals and added 15 assists in the past two Serie A seasons, to be an option alongside Harry Kane.

It has been claimed Inter are unwilling to sell Martinez and Lukaku, who is in the verge of a £97.5m move to Chelsea.

But Football Insider claims Spurs remain in contact with Martinez’s camp over a deal and remain hopeful after their latest talks earlier this week.

(Getty Images)

City set to open Foden contract talks

Wednesday 11 August 2021 07:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester City are reportedly set to begin talks with Phil Foden over long-term contract.

City have tied down John Stones to a five-year deal and, according to the Mail, will press ahead with a fresh round of contract renewals.

Foden and goalkeeper Ederson are said to be primed for negotiations over contract extensions, while City are keen to sit down to Raheem Sterling to thrash out his future.

(The FA via Getty Images)

PSG prepare for fire sale to help balance books

Wednesday 11 August 2021 07:20 , Giuseppe Muro

After completing the signing if Lionel Messi on a two-year deal, Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly look to sell up to 10 first-team players to help balance the books.

Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi and Layvin Kurzawa are among those who could be moved on, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

PSG shop sell out of Messi shirts

Tuesday 10 August 2021 22:18 , Alex Young

...in seconds!

PSG’s online shop has run out of Lionel Messi shirts in a matter of seconds tonight. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 10, 2021

Messi’s first words

Tuesday 10 August 2021 21:58 , Alex Young

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions.

“I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

DONE DEAL! Messi signs for PSG

Tuesday 10 August 2021 21:24 , Alex Young

It’s been confirmed, the world’s greatest player has a new home.

A new 💎 in Paris !



PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/2JpYSRtpCy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 10, 2021

Messi passes medical

Tuesday 10 August 2021 20:28 , Alex Young

Lionel Messi has passed his medical at PSG, so all roads lead to tomorrow’s unveiling.

That was the final hurdle.

When will Messi make PSG debut?

Tuesday 10 August 2021 19:30 , Alex Young

Messi could make his PSG debut as soon as Saturday night, when Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Strasbourg in their second Ligue 1 fixture of the new season.

They will be looking to build on the opening 2-1 win at Troyes that followed their eight-year dominance of the Trophee des Champions being ended in a 1-0 defeat by Ligue 1 winners Lille.

Kane to sign a new contract?

Tuesday 10 August 2021 18:46 , Alex Young

Could Harry Kane be ready for a Tottenham U-turn?

That's what Football.London's Alasdair Gold is reporting, with the new season fast approaching and with less than three weeks to run in the transfer window.

Kane has three years left on his current deal and would be in line for a pay rise. It is unlikely to include a release clause, which helped Jack Grealish join Man City, though would not be an extension.

(Pool via REUTERS)

PSG post another Messi tease

Tuesday 10 August 2021 18:37 , Alex Young

They are LOVING this. And why not.

DONE DEAL: Armstrong joins Southampton

Tuesday 10 August 2021 17:39 , Alex Young

Bolstering their forward line following Danny Ings’ departure.

Here he is! 😇#SaintsFC is delighted to confirm the signing of striker @AdamArma9 on a four-year deal from @Rovers: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2021

Messi salary at PSG

Tuesday 10 August 2021 17:29 , Alex Young

Looking at the €35m take home salary, that works out at just shy of €3m per month (€2.91m to be more precise).

Messi will take home €729,000 a week, or €104,000 a day or €8,680 per hour or €144.68 per minute or €2.41 per second. These are all rough estimates, of course.

On top of that, Messi will also pocket a €25m signing on fee.

Interestingly, it is more than Neymar’s reported €31m-a-year wages and PSG remain in talks with Kylian Mbappe over an extension to his contract, which has just one year to run and will be of similar expense.

Tuchel tight-lipped on Lukaku

Tuesday 10 August 2021 16:54 , Alex Young

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to discuss the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium striker Lukaku is understood to be on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan for a fee believed to be £97million.

However, speaking before Wednesday's Super Cup final against Villareal, Tuchel said: "I'm absolutely not in a position to announce anything.

"I will maybe refuse to talk about it as we are in a press conference before a European final. Today there is nothing to announce."

Odegaard to leave Real Madrid?

Tuesday 10 August 2021 16:37 , Alex Young

Consider this a red alert for Arsenal as Martin Odegaard is ‘increasingly determined’ to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

🚨⚪ Info MR: Ødegaard, cada vez más decidido a IRSE del Madrid este verano. https://t.co/hYjcaD1Fq5 — MadridistaReal (@RMadridistaReal) August 10, 2021

Do you think PSG are enjoying this?

Tuesday 10 August 2021 16:11 , Alex Young

The teasing. Oh, the teasing.

Tuchel hails Lukaku ahead of record Chelsea move

Tuesday 10 August 2021 15:56 , George Flood

Thomas Tuchel is convinced he has landed one of the deadliest strikers on the planet, after Romelu Lukaku said goodbye to Inter Milan ahead of his £97.5million move to Chelsea, writes James Robson.

The Belgium international underwent part of his medical in Italy on Monday before jetting off to complete the formalities of his return to Stamford Bridge. His arrival is set to be confirmed before the European champions’ opening Premier League game of the season, against Crystal Palace, on Saturday.

And Lukaku’s arrival has pushed Tammy Abraham closer to the exit door, with Roma emerging as leading contenders for the England striker’s signature.

Tuchel said: “Romelu is one of the guys like [Erling] Haaland at Dortmund, [Robert] Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane at Tottenham, who is a real No9 who loves to score and who has a presence in the box. That is not a secret. The sentence is easy to repeat for any coach in the world.”

Click here to read the full article

(ES Composite)

PSG press conference set

Tuesday 10 August 2021 15:35 , Alex Young

Lionel Messi will be unveiled at 11am local time tomorrow, which is 10am UK time.

Une conférence de presse se déroulera dans l’auditorium du Parc des Princes ce mercredi 11 août à 11h.



À suivre en Live sur https://t.co/1DL7waZXZY dès 10h. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 10, 2021

Messi arrives in Paris

Tuesday 10 August 2021 15:24 , George Flood

He’s arrived!

Messi is wearing a Paris t-shirt as he arrives and waves at his legions of excited fans at Le Bourget airport.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday 10 August 2021 14:53 , George Flood

Here we go...

Tuesday 10 August 2021 14:42 , George Flood

I wonder who this could be?!

Messi on the way!

Tuesday 10 August 2021 14:13 , George Flood

He’s in the air!

This picture has been taken from the Instagram of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo...

✈️ Messi is on his way to Paris... pic.twitter.com/zIDIvKGPG7 — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) August 10, 2021

Abraham in Chelsea’s Super Cup squad

Tuesday 10 August 2021 14:02 , George Flood

Tammy Abraham has been included in Chelsea’s squad for their Uefa Super Cup showdown with Villarreal on Wednesday, despite being subject to strong transfer interest from Roma.

The striker has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and his place in the squad will be further under threat when Romelu Lukaku signs from Inter Milan in a club-record deal worth £97.5m.

Arsenal are interested in Abraham, while West Ham have scouted him and the likes of Atalanta and Southampton have also been linked.

Reports in Italy, meanwhile, claim that Roma are ready to part with around £34m to sign Abraham, who is eager for first-team football.

But any deal for the 23-year-old does not appear to be imminent after he was named in Chelsea’s squad for their Super Cup tie at Windsor Park.

Messi unveiling on Wednesday morning

Tuesday 10 August 2021 13:32 , George Flood

Guillem Balague reports that Messi will obviously undergo a medical before signing his contract when he arrives in Paris this afternoon.

He says that the unveiling/press conference is expected for tomorrow morning, likely at 11am CEST. That is 10am BST.

There was talk of hosting such a special event at the Eiffel Tower, but L’Equipe say it will be at the Parc des Princes.

Let’s see what PSG confirm later on...

(AFP via Getty Images)

When will Messi make PSG debut?

Tuesday 10 August 2021 13:17 , George Flood

Messi could make his PSG debut as soon as Saturday night, when Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Strasbourg in their second Ligue 1 fixture of the new season.

They will be looking to build on the opening 2-1 win at Troyes that followed their eight-year dominance of the Trophee des Champions being ended in a 1-0 defeat by Ligue 1 winners Lille.

Messi ‘to wear no30 shirt’ at PSG

Tuesday 10 August 2021 12:49 , George Flood

It is being reported that Messi will take the no30 shirt at PSG, having rejected Neymar’s kind offer to take over his no10.

30 was the number worn by Messi at Barca when he first broke into the senior setup.

He had that shirt from 2004/05 for two seasons until 06/07, when he took on the no19 jersey vacated by Fernando Navarro.

Messi became Barca’s most famous no10 in 2008, when mentor Ronaldinho departed for AC Milan.

