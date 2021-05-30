Transfer news LIVE! Kane, Ronaldo, Sancho latest - Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Man Utd, Spurs, Liverpool gossip today
The European club season is over, and that means it is time for the Euros... and the summer transfer window.
With a draining 2020/21 campaign complete and many top players busy preparing for a busy summer at the European Championships, it could be a disjointed window as clubs attempt to improve their squads in the midst of a huge tournament.
The pandemic means few clubs have escaped from a financial hit, though we are likely to see bigger deals than we did during the last two windows - especially with some world-class forwards potentially available.
Harry Kane is intent on leaving Tottenham, and though his mind will be on England for the Euros, the likes of Man City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in the Spurs star.
City’s Champions League Final loss to Chelsea, coupled with Sergio Aguero’s exit, could spur on the City hierarchy to deliver a world-class forward to Pep Guardiola - but Thomas Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also want Kane, so it should be a fierce battle... and that’s before we even throw in the chance of Mauricio Pochettino returning to north London and convincing Kane to stay.
Borussia Dortmund may have done just enough to keep Erling Haaland for another season after qualifying for the Champions League, but Jadon Sancho could be on the move with Man Utd set to return with another offer for the England winger.
Liverpool have already made their move in the market by signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, and may not stop there as they bid to regain their Premier League crown after being deposed by Man City.
As for Cristiano Ronaldo, his future at Juventus in unclear after the Italian giants finished fourth in Serie A... and a sensational return to Old Trafford remains a faint possibility.
Stick with Standard Sport for all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip LIVE!
