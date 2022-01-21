Transfer news LIVE! Juventus bid for Vlahovic; Ramsey to Arsenal, Tottenham, Kane update, Chelsea latest

(AP)

Juventus are ready to disrupt Arsenal’s plans to sign Dusan Vlahovic with a tempting player-plus-cash bid.

Fiorentina are mulling over proposals from their Italian rivals and the Gunners as the deadline approaches on this fascinating month of transfer market action.

Arsenal have already been linked with Juve midfielder Arthur Melo but are earning admiring glances from one of his teammates, former star Aaron Ramsey, who is said to be keen on a return to North London amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Across the capital at Tottenham, Adama Traore and Diego Carlos have been named as key targets for Antonio Conte. Keeping Harry Kane is also a priority and the striker has revealed his current stance on his future.

At Chelsea, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt continues to be the name on everybody’s lips and even a move for Ousmane Dembele has been discussed in gossip columns.

A new central midfielder is the priority at Manchester United but Denis Zakaria may be escaping their clutches, with a move to Bayern Munich touted for the Swiss star.

Elsewhere we have updates on West Ham, Barcelona, Paulo Dybala, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Kane calls on Spurs to make up for lost time

08:29 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane has addressed his future ahead of facing Chelsea in a London derby on the weekend.

The Tottenham striker told Sky Sports: “I just want to be playing at the highest level possible.

“My focus is fully on this season and trying to get as high up the league as possible. We're still in the FA Cup and we're trying to win a trophy.

“I'm not going to go into loads of detail about anything else going on. It's just about working hard for the team and trying to improve.”

New defender on Chelsea’s agenda

08:16 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are fighting Barcelona and Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Juventus defender could be let go as part of the Serie A giants’ plans to cut their wage bill.

La Repubblica report on a £54million asking price for the Dutchman.

Chelsea may need a new centre-back in the summer given Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all currently out of contract in June.

Ramsey back at the Emirates?

08:04 , Marc Mayo

Aaron Ramsey is dreaming of a move back to Arsenal.

Allowed to leave by Juventus, the Italian club are hoping to seal a loan exit for the player this month before a permanent departure at the end of the campaign.

According to TMW, Crystal Palace are very keen on the Welshman but Ramsey is biding his time in the hope of a bigger Premier League club making a bid.

And Arsenal are named as his ideal destination once he leaves Turin - although the Gunners have instead been linked with teammate Arthur Melo.

Juventus make Vlahovic offer

07:54 , Marc Mayo

Juventus are pushing ahead with their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

After a £41million offer was rejected by Fiorentina in November, a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport has outlined a new £30m bid, plus winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Negotiations between the clubs are only just beginning but the Serb is said to be happy with Juve’s £100,000-a-week contract.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring the situation.

07:53 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to another big day in the January transfer market.

We’ll be keeping you abreast of all the latest goings on, rumours and developments - so buckle up and let’s enjoy the ride!