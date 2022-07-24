Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea relaunch Kimpembe bid; Arsenal want winger; Depay to Spurs latest; gossip

(AFP via Getty Images)

We are less than two weeks from the beginning of the Premier League season and Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal remain amongst the busiest clubs in Europe. Despite the signing of Richarlison, Spurs are continually linked with a move for a new forward, with fresh reports in regards to their apparent chase of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay emerging.

Elsewhere, Arsenal might be flying high after a big win over Chelsea in Orlando but Mikel Arteta is not thought to be finished when it comes to trying to add to his squad. Indeed, the Spaniard is reportedly now targeting a move for a winger as he bids to improve his options across the frontline.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still locked in a battle with Barca for Jules Kounde. Presnel Kimpembe, however, could re-emerge as a target should they fail on that front. Follow all of the latest news, gossip and rumours in our LIVE blog!

Chelsea relaunch Presnel Kimpembe interest

Depay to Tottenham latest

Arsenal want new winger

Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham confirmed

Atletico Madrid step up Cristiano Ronaldo chase

Jules Kounde latest

14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Jules Kounde to Chelsea saga drags on.

The Frenchman is a major target for Thomas Tuchel this summer, with the Chelsea boss rather open in his desire to land the Sevilla star.

Fabrizio Romano, however, claims Barcelona are now preparing their bid to sign him.

Koundé. Barça preparing opening bid - won’t match £55m, as structure will be different. No Depay and/or Dest included. Chelsea’s £55m bid, still valid in Sevilla’s hands.🚨🇫🇷 #FCB



Sevilla sources insist they’re “only talking to Chelsea right now”; but still no final green light. pic.twitter.com/prfLh1mi4k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Aston Villa confirm exit

14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wesley, once Aston Villa’s record signing, has left the club on loan.

Aston Villa can confirm Wesley has joined Levante UD on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Wesley! 👊 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 24, 2022

West Ham open Piotr Zielinski talks

13:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

With a big-name striker on the way, West Ham are reportedly looking to follow that up with the signing of an attacking midfielder.

Indeed, according to TMW, David Moyes’ side are in discussions with Napoli over a potential move for Piotr Zielinski.

The Poland international could be an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who instead joined Nottingham Forest.

Zielinski is thought to have a release clause of around £98m in his contract, although West Ham are said to be looking at a deal worth around £38m.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Frenkie De Jong: Xavi sends message about Manchester United transfer target

13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Frenkie De Jong’s potential move to Manchester United have never really got off the ground.

While a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, the midfielder is believed to want to stay at the Camp Nou.

Now, Xavi has delivered an update on his future.

Xavi on de Jong deal: “I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie, I value him very much. He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play…”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB



“He can give us a lot also as a centre back” he added via @ActualiteBarca. pic.twitter.com/J3T3wQShb4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Tottenham keen on Adama Traore?

13:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

When Barcelona pipped Tottenham to the signing of Adama Traore, it seemed as if they had missed their chance to sign a player who could be the ideal wing-back in an Antonio Conte system.

Still, perhaps that deal is not dead in the water just yet.

According to 90Min, Spurs remain keen on a move for the Spaniard after his loan with the Catalan giants was ended.

(REUTERS)

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea agree second loan with Inter Milan

12:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Romelu Lukaku might have only just returned to Inter Milan, although the idea of him playing for Chelsea again seems remote.

Obviously, a season-long loan deal only kicks the can down the road for another year, although there has been a fresh development on that front.

According to The Sun, there is an agreement in principle between the two teams to see Lukaku carry on at the San Siro for another season.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fresh Arsenal Arthur Melo claim

12:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Once again, Arthur Melo is being mooted as a potential target for Arsenal.

Now, La Repubblica claim the club have been locked in talks with Juventus over the last two days over a potential loan move for the Brazilian international.

(Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola would have happily kept Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus

12:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed he would have happily kept Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus at the club.

“No [the outgoings weren’t guaranteed] because I was incredibly happy with Gabriel, Oleks and Raheem," Guardiola said.

“If they stayed longer there would be no problem. They proved last year how good they are.

“But sometimes the players want more, and the club feel it is the right moment to do it. But the most important thing is they leave happy with the club and what they have done.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Good news, Tottenham fans!

11:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is absolutely no chance Harry Kane could leave Tottenham this summer despite links with Bayern Munich.

Impossible. Kane is untouchable and will play for Tottenham next season. Never been in doubt. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Emerson Royal set to leave Tottenham

11:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Djed Spence now in at Tottenham, Antonio Conte has a number of options at right wing-back.

Lucas Moura, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal are all capable of playing there, meaning the Italian surely has too many options.

Well, according to The Athletic, one of them could leave.

Indeed, they claim Royal is set to leave Spurs after just one season.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Jurgen Klopp rules out further Liverpool signings

10:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool might be linked with Jude Bellingham rather consistently, but Jurgen Klopp has ruled out further signings.

“Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won’t be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta drops fresh Arsenal transfer hint

10:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Music to the fans’ ears, no doubt!

Arteta says Arsenal are a bit short in some areas, suggesting he would be keen to add more players.

Arteta: “We are still a little bit short in some positions for the way that we want to play but it is something that we are trying to address”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



“Saliba? I am really pleased to see the way he is playing. He’s already a top, top player”, Arteta says via @charles_watts. pic.twitter.com/IUxt3nDO1T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Pau Torres: Chelsea enter race to sign Tottenham target

10:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pau Torres is a name often linked with a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester Untied have all been touted as landing spots.

Now, according to CMW, Chelsea could enter the race to sign the Spanish star as an alternative to Jules Kounde.

(Getty Images)

Neymar transfer news

09:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

The PSG forward has spoken out about his future.

Neymar: “I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain. No one from the club told me anything about the plans for my future, as things stand”, tells AFP. 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG



“I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me - I want to stay”. pic.twitter.com/y7lEXvBBEV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

Lucas Paqueta to Arsenal update

09:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Edu has spoken...

Arsenal director Edu Gaspar tells @TNTSportsBR: "I really like Paqueta, I'm big fan since long time. But as of today, the reality is that there's not even a conversation to sign him" 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC



"There's nothing as we've many players in that position, that's it... can't say more". pic.twitter.com/A2M2XYXNHR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea need more signings quickly

08:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Speaking after Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal during the early hours of Sunday morning, Thomas Tuchel once again called for more signings.

“We had an urgent appeal for quality players and a huge amount of quality players,” he said.

“We’ve got two quality players – that is no doubt – but we are not competitive like this and unfortunately, we could see it today.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo edging towards shock Atletico Madrid move

08:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

While Manchester United’s time of things during preseason has been pretty successful, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence has obviously been a big talking point.

One of the biggest names in the history of the game, the Portugal forward has asked to leave Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

Now, The Times claim the 37-year-old is edging towards a shock move to Atletico Madrid.

(Getty Images)

Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham confirmed

08:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here we go, West Ham fans!

Sassuolo CEO Carnevali confirms Gianluca Scamacca deal: "There's an agreement with West Ham for €36m fee plus €6m add-ons and 10% sell-on clause", tells Corriere dello Sport. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC



"I'm sure he will do great things, he's a huge talent and very good guy". pic.twitter.com/yYyvAY6n6p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Arsenal want a new winger

08:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gabriel Jesus has certainly hit the ground running at Arsenal.

Three goals in three games on the club’s US tour is a fantastic return in the early days of his career at the club, though Mikel Arteta is not done there.

Indeed, Goal claim Arsenal now want to sign another winger to add to their attacking options.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Memphis Depay: Tottenham latest

08:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Spanish outlet Sport consistently link Barcelona star Memphis Depay with a move to Tottenham as Antonio Conte plots further additions to a frontline already boosted by the signing of Richarlison.

Fabrizio Romano, however, claims there has been no bid from Spurs for the Dutchman.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea eye Presnel Kimpembe again

08:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

With the Jules Kounde saga dragging on, Chelsea are reportedly looking at alternatives.

One of those is believed to be PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe, a player Thomas Tuchel knows well his from his time in the French capital.

According to the Express, the France international is back on the club’s radar should Barcelona sign Kounde.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal focus on outgoings

Saturday 23 July 2022 18:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal will look to offload unwanted players after making Oleksandr Zinchenko their third major new signing of the summer.

Zinchenko this week signed joined from Manchester City in a £32million deal. Arsenal have also signed Gabriel Jesus for £45m and Fabio Vieira from Proto for £34m.

Nuno Tavares is in talks over a loan move to Atalanta, while Nicolas Pepe, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno could also leave.

Arsenal technical director said: “We have a plan for every single player in the squad and that’s why I said there’s still a lot to do in this transfer window because we have to balance the squad in the best way possible.

“For the players who probably aren’t going to have a lot of minutes here, we have to expose the players to have minutes in another place to keep developing the player, keep the player’s valuation et cetera, so that’s the way we plan it.”

Conte responds to Bayern talk about a move for Kane

Saturday 23 July 2022 18:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Antonio Conte has accused Bayern Munich of being “disrespectful” by publicly declaring their interest in Harry Kane.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he would love to sign Kane and has refused to rule out of a move for the Spurs striker.

The German giants are on the lookout for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and their chief executive Oliver Kahn revealed this week that it would be a “dream” to sign Kane.

Speaking after Spurs beat Rangers 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox on Saturday, Conte said: “Honestly I didn’t hear this. For sure I’m a coach that doesn’t speak about players from another team.

“The situation is very clear at Tottenham and Harry is a very important part of the project.

“Only rumours but I don’t like to talk about players from another club. If I want to do something I don’t do it through the media.

“Maybe that’s a bit disrespectful for the other club.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal to make Tavares decision

Saturday 23 July 2022 17:24 , Giuseppe Muro

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko could see Nuno Tavares leave Arsenal.

The left-back is in talks over a loan more to Atalanta and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will make a final decision over his future next week.

Negotiations are ongoing over whether a loan deal includes an option to buy.

Tavares is said to be keen on a move to Italy and talks will continue over the weekend.

Another Kounde twist

Saturday 23 July 2022 16:35 , Alex Young

Sevilla have denied an agreement has been reached with Barcelona for Jules Kounde.

Spanish TV station El Chiringuito claims sources at Sevilla have described the reports as “lies” and ”totally false”.

Chelsea back in pole position?

(AP)

Balogun attracting interest

Saturday 23 July 2022 15:54 , Alex Young

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from Reims.

Balogun is back at the club after a frustrating loan with Middlesbrough, and could again be off but this time to France.

L'Equipe report that Reims have Balogun on a shortlist of candidates to replace Hugo Ekitike, who just joined PSG for £30m.

Man Utd warned over Antony

Saturday 23 July 2022 15:27 , Alex Young

Ajax sporting director Gerry Hamstra has told Manchester United they will not succeed in their pursuit of Anthony.

He said: “I know some of our players are still targeted and they are trying to pull them away.

“It is obvious, we have capital on the pitch. But we are keeping the squad we have left. Nobody is going anywhere now."

(Getty Images)

Saturday 23 July 2022 14:42 , Alex Young

Neymar is not interested in leaving Paris Saint-Germain amid reportedly being offered to Manchester City.

The Brazilian was also offered to Chelsea.

“I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain,” he told AFP. “No one from the club told me anything about the plans for my future, as things stand.

“I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me - I want to stay.”

(REUTERS)

Kounde with a classic cryptic

Saturday 23 July 2022 14:15 , Alex Young

Chelsea and Barcelona target Jules Kounde is having fun this afternoon.

As the two clubs battle for his signature, he’s posting proverbs on socials.

Jules Koundé, sharing contents on “achieving your dreams” and “dream without goals are just dreams” now on Instagram - while Barcelona and Chelsea are in a battle to sign him. 🚨🎥 #Kounde pic.twitter.com/RD5X4KPhSl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2022

Debuts for Spurs?

Saturday 23 July 2022 14:09 , Alex Young

Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma are all on the bench for Tottenham against Rangers.

They will all be looking to make their debuts today. Follow the game here!

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Mbabu undergoing Fulham medical

Saturday 23 July 2022 13:35 , Alex Young

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu.

The former Newcastle player is undergoing the second part of his medical in Portugal and will soon join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour in the country, reports the Mirror.

It will be Marco Silva’s third summer signing.

Tottenham and Chelsea ‘enquiries’ over Saint-Maximin

Saturday 23 July 2022 13:08 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham and Chelsea are said to have made tentative enquiries over Allan this summer, hoping to land the Newcastle star for a knockdown price.

According to the Athletic, both London clubs made approaches via intermediaries.

But Newcastle would only have considered selling Saint-Maximin for well over £40million and that price tag ended any chance of serious interest in him.

(Getty Images)

West Ham target move for Napoli star

Saturday 23 July 2022 12:44 , Giuseppe Muro

After missing out on Jesse Lingard, West Ham are considering a move Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

That is according to Tuttomercatoweb, who claim Zielinski is valued by Napoli at £42million.

West Ham are considering other targets after Lingard rejected a move to the London Stadium in favour of a free transfer to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Zielinski, 28, is capable of playing both centrally and on the left side of midfield.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs face Kane contract decision

Saturday 23 July 2022 12:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Bayern Munich’s interest in Harry Kane has highlighted the need for Tottenham to address his contract situation.

Julian Nagelsmann has admitted Bayern would love to sign Kane and has refused to rule out of a move for the Spurs striker.

Kane is in the final two years of his contract at Tottenham and the public interest from Bayern could press Spurs into talks over a new deal.

Standard Sport reported in May that Kane is happy at Tottenham and open to signing a new contract with the club.

The 29-year-old is excited by Spurs’ progress under Antonio Conte and increasingly hopeful he can fulfil his ambitions of winning a trophy with his boyhood club next season.

But, with Bayern considering a move, Tottenham will not want to get into a situation where speculation increases over Kane’s future as his contract runs down.

Read the full story here.

Rice addresses Man United and Chelsea links

Saturday 23 July 2022 11:39 , Giuseppe Muro

While talk over a move away from West Ham for Declan Rice has gone quiet this summer, the England midfielder continues to be linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rice says speculation over his future is “annoying” and is targeting a strong start to the season with West Ham ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this summer.

“Everyone knows my relationship with the players here, the manager,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I’ve never once complained, every time I put on the shirt I go out there and give it 100 per cent and whatever happens off the pitch takes care of itself.

“I can’t control that - what I can control is going out there and trying to be the best player.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal is Tielemans’ priority

Saturday 23 July 2022 10:53 , Alex Young

Youri Tielemans is determined to join Arsenal this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest: “Arsenal is his priority.

“I would say it’s a clear choice because the player would love to move, he would love to join Arsenal, but it’s up to Arsenal to submit a proposal & go strong for him. He’s waiting for Arsenal since April.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

What about Azpi?

Saturday 23 July 2022 10:40 , Alex Young

If this turns out to be true - and there is no reason not to believe it given the journalist - then Thomas Tuchel is surely going to be spitting feathers.

And Cesar Azpilicueta’s move to Camp Nou just got a little less likely.

Chelsea MISS OUT on Kounde

Saturday 23 July 2022 10:29 , Alex Young

Oh, wow.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have snatched Jules Kounde out of the hands of Chelsea and agreed a deal to sign the defender.

A deal is “99%” done and Kounde is now expected to become Barca’s next signing.

Where is the money coming from?!

(Getty Images)

West Ham offered Belotti

Saturday 23 July 2022 10:10 , Alex Young

West Ham are among a number of Premier League teams to have been offered Andrea Belotti, according to The Sun.

The Hammers are in the market for at least one forward, and the Italy international is a free agent after ending his seven-year stay with Torino.

Newcastle and Everton have also been sounded out.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern talking about Kane again

Saturday 23 July 2022 09:35 , Alex Young

Bayern boss Julen Nagelsmann has refused to rule out a future bid for Harry Kane.

He said: "He's very expensive that's the problem - but brilliant player, one of two or three who can play as a centre forward [as well as a] No 10, but he's very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet.

"He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don't know the price, but it's really tough for Bayern Munich. We'll see what happens in the future."

Depay rejects Spurs

Saturday 23 July 2022 09:16 , Alex Young

Memphis Depay in not interested in a move to Tottenham.

Barcelona want £17m for the Dutch striker after Robert Lewandowski’s arrival and Spurs’ interest came up in talks over Clement Lenglet’s loan switch.

Sport report on Depay not wanting to move to north London or Newcastle for now, with the player keen to hear out other offers in the final weeks of the window. Manchester United have now been linked.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gakpo next for Gunners?

Saturday 23 July 2022 09:06 , Alex Young

Arsenal are keen on PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

Football.london report on the 23-year-old being a target for multiple clubs, the player having previously stated his desire to play in the Premier League.

However, his current focus is making the Dutch World Cup squad, it is claimed, meaning first-team football would likely need to be a guarantee for a transfer.

(ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI: West Ham agree Scamacca deal

Saturday 23 July 2022 09:01 , Alex Young

West Ham have agreed a fee of £30.5million plus add-ons with Sassuolo for striker Gianlucca Scamacca, writes Malik Ouzia.

The player is yet to agree personal terms, which are not expected to be an issue, but the agreement marks significant progress in West Ham’s drawn out centre-forward search.

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 league appearances for Sassuolo last term, making his Italy debut in September and featuring in the side that drew 0-0 with England at Molineux last month.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Tavares heading out on loan

Saturday 23 July 2022 08:58 , Alex Young

Now Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined, Arsenal will focus on deals to ship players out.

According to Sky Italy, left-back Nuno Tavares is close to joining Atalanta on loan without an option to buy.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Zinchenko shirt number leaked

Saturday 23 July 2022 08:55 , Alex Young

Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s Arsenal shirt number has inadvertently been confirmed by the club shop.

Mikel Arteta’s third major signing of the summer has seen the club spend an initial £30million on the Ukrainian as he arrives from Manchester City, with the fee potentially rising to £32m.

The Gunners have already splashed the cash on Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira this summer, plus deals for Marquinhos and Matt Turner, to take their spending above £100m.

Zinchenko’s arrival was confirmed on Friday and his shirt number has inadvertently been leaked by Arsenal Direct.

Read more here.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Kounde medical soon

Saturday 23 July 2022 08:43 , Alex Young

In a deal a year in the making, Chelsea are finally set to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde for £55million with a medical likely early next week.

Barcelona switched to Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club having been priced out of the race for Kounde.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Conte tells Spurs to sign Zalewski

Saturday 23 July 2022 08:39 , Alex Young

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has asked Fabio Paratici to sign Roma midfielder Nicola Zalewski.

The Italian is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old left-back, but a deal will be hard to complete with Roma determined to keep hold of one of their academy graduates.

Spurs, according to Calciomercato, continue to be interested in Nicolo Zaniolo.

Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates a goal with Nicola Zalewski (left). (REUTERS)

Saka to double his money

Saturday 23 July 2022 08:35 , Alex Young

Arsenal have offered Bukayo Saka double his current wages to sign a new long-term contract, according to the Mail.

Manchester City are big admirers and the Gunners hope £140,000 a week will see the 20-year-old re-commit to the club.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

We’re back

Saturday 23 July 2022 08:32 , Alex Young

Good morning! Who’s ready for more transfer news and rumours?

ICYMI: Tuchel staunch on Azpilicueta exit

Saturday 23 July 2022 07:00 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Tuchel is willing to keep Cesar Azpilicueta at Chelsea despite his desire to leave for Barcelona being public knowledge.

The 32-year-old has asked to leave in a cut-price deal and has referenced Romelu Lukaku’s exit which saw him leave at a staggering loss to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Read the full story.

ICYMI: Arsenal announce Zinchenko

Saturday 23 July 2022 05:00 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko as Mikel Arteta’s fifth summer signing in a £32million deal with Manchester City.

The Ukrainian reunites with the Gunners boss, both having joined City within a day of each other in July 2016 as Arteta builds his side for a return to European football.

Read the full story.

ICYMI: Chelsea near Kounde deal

Saturday 23 July 2022 02:30 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have a clear run to complete their £55million deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde after Barcelona switched to other targets.

The Catalan giants have been priced out of the race by the Blues and have now begun work to sign Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club instead.

Read the full story.

Depay rejects Spurs

Friday 22 July 2022 22:57 , Marc Mayo

Memphis Depay has given his verdict on Tottenham’s interest in his services.

Barcelona want £17m for the Dutch striker after Robert Lewandowski’s arrival and Spurs’ interest came up in talks over Clement Lenglet’s loan switch.

Sport report on Depay not wanting to move to north London for now, with the player keen to hear out other offers in the final weeks of the window - and Manchester United are described as keen…

(Getty Images)

Spurs newboy Spence reveals advice for Conte

Friday 22 July 2022 22:36 , Marc Mayo

Ryan Sessegnon told Djed Spence to get ready to work hard as Tottenham’s new signing begins life under Antonio Conte.

The full-backs struck up a friendship during their time at Fulham as teenagers and have reunited in north London following Spence’s initial £12.5million move from Middlesbrough.

“I’ve known Ryan from a young age,” Spence told the club website. “I grew up with him at Fulham and obviously came through the academy with him.

“I spoke to him [before signing] and he said just to be prepared to work hard and do a lot of running, so I’m ready for that! I can’t wait to get involved.”

Read the full story.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

West Ham close in on Scamacca

Friday 22 July 2022 22:12 , Marc Mayo

West Ham have agreed a fee of £30.5million plus add-ons with Sassuolo for striker Gianlucca Scamacca, writes Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia.

The player is yet to agree personal terms, which are not expected to be an issue, but the agreement marks significant progress in West Ham’s drawn out centre-forward search.

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 league appearances for Sassuolo last term, making his Italy debut in September and featuring in the side that drew 0-0 with England at Molineux last month.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Juventus at Ramsey impasse

Friday 22 July 2022 21:55 , Marc Mayo

Juventus need former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to accept a pay-off to terminate his contract before they can sign Leandro Paredes as a replacement.

The Welshman wants £3.4m to rip up his deal with Juve offering £1.7m, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ramsey has a year left on his deal in Turin, which reports suggest reaches as high as £400,000-a-week.

(Getty Images)

Milan keep Ziyech as Plan B

Friday 22 July 2022 21:19 , Marc Mayo

AC Milan will reignite their interest in Hakim Ziyech if a bid for Charles De Ketelaere fails to come off.

Corriere della Sera name the Chelsea winger and Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi as on the Italian champions’ radar.

Nicolo Zaniolo of Roma is another option should Milan lose out in their move for De Ketelaere, for which they reportedly remain optimistic.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Zinchenko on Arsenal move

Friday 22 July 2022 20:53 , Marc Mayo

Oleksandr Zinchenko has described moving to Arsenal as a “boyhood dream come true” after watching Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas as a child.

The 25-year-old Ukraine international becomes Arsenal's fifth summer signing after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira.

Zinchenko told the Arsenal website: “First of all I would like to say this is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid.

“Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club.”

Read the full story.

Our 🆕 man...



See you soon, Alex 😍 pic.twitter.com/Lg3hZrVp9i — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 22, 2022

Tuchel blocking cut-price Azpilicueta exit

Friday 22 July 2022 20:32 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Tuchel is willing to keep Cesar Azpilicueta at Chelsea despite his desire to leave for Barcelona being public knowledge, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The 32-year-old has asked to leave in a cut-price deal and has referenced Romelu Lukaku’s exit which saw him leave at a staggering loss to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

With Barcelona upping their attempts to poach Azpilicueta after losing out on signing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to Chelsea, Tuchel is not necessarily willing to give the LaLiga giants what they want.

“It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants,” Tuchel said when asked by Standard Sport in Flordia.

“At some point it is about what we want. I just made the comparison about how much we fought for [Kalidou] Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age.”

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Breakthrough for West Ham

Friday 22 July 2022 19:53 , Marc Mayo

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting on a verbal agreement for West Ham to sign Gianluca Scamacca.

Talks have been ongoing with Sassuolo for the striker as David Moyes looks to bolster his attack. And the two clubs appear to have settled on a fee...

The Sun claim the striker will move for £30.5million plus add-ons once personal terms are sorted.

(Getty Images)

Ajax quash Antony sale talk

Friday 22 July 2022 19:35 , Marc Mayo

Ajax have ruled out selling Manchester United target Antony this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the winger yet coach Alfred Schreuder has stated: “We have sold a certain amount of players and I am expecting nobody else to leave.

“We talk on a daily basis. It would be bad for us if we would lose another starting player.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea near Kounde deal

Friday 22 July 2022 19:10 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have a clear run to complete their £55million deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde after Barcelona switched to other targets, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The Catalan giants have been priced out of the race by the Blues and have now begun work to sign Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club instead.

It leaves the new Boehly-Clearlake owners needing to just agree a fee with the LaLiga outfit for Kounde, and they are close to doing so having matched their valuation with remaining negotiations focusing on the structure of add-on clauses.

Read the full story.

(Getty Images)

Gakpo next for Gunners?

Friday 22 July 2022 18:37 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal are keen on PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

Football.london report on the 23-year-old being a target for multiple clubs, the player having previously stated his desire to play in the Premier League.

However, his current focus is making the Dutch World Cup squad, it is claimed, meaning first-team football would likely need to be a guarantee for a transfer.

(Getty Images)

Edu on Zinchenko signing

Friday 22 July 2022 18:17 , Marc Mayo

“I’m very pleased to see how we’re working as a team here in the club. We put a plan together early and Oleksandr Zinchenko was a main focus on our list. We’re pleased to have Alex with us now because he has the attributes which I’m sure are going to put our squad at a different level.”

Done deal!

Friday 22 July 2022 18:11 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko as Mikel Arteta’s fifth summer signing in a £30million deal with Manchester City.

The Ukrainian reunites with the Gunners boss, both having joined City within a day of each other in July 2016 as Arteta builds his side for a return to European football.

Zinchenko, who cost Pep Guardola’s club £1.7m when arriving from Russian side Ufa, won four Premier League titles along with an FA Cup and quartet of Carabao Cups in his time on Eastlands.

Mikel Arteta said of the deal: “We’re so happy Alex has joined us.

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

“It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.”

Read the full story.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham knocked back in Zaniolo bid

Friday 22 July 2022 18:01 , Marc Mayo

Roma have rejected Tottenham’s bid of £25m plus Joe Rodon for Nicolo Zaniolo, say reports in Italy.

With his contract running out, Zaniolo is available for the right price this summer.

But CalcioMercato report on Spurs being knocked back by old boss Jose Mourinho.

(Getty Images)

Merson revels in new Arsenal ‘game-changer’

Friday 22 July 2022 17:38 , Marc Mayo

Gabriel Jesus has already shown the potential to be the “game-changer” at Arsenal, according to Paul Merson.

The former midfielder is impressed with the Brazilian’s start to life with the Gunners having netted three goals in three pre-season games.

“It's still early in pre-season but Gabriel Jesus has been the game-changer already,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“He scores goals. He makes things happen. That's what he's in the team for. I know it's only pre-season but you want him to settle quickly.”

Read the full story.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spurs not that keen on Maddison

Friday 22 July 2022 17:13 , Marc Mayo

Tottenham are unlikely to make a move for James Maddison this summer, according to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke.

The Leicester midfielder has caught the eye of Spurs and is described as a long-term target who would make a big impact in Antonio Conte’s side.

However, Maddison is now said to be low down on the club’s transfer priorities.

(PA)

Duo fight over Tavares

Friday 22 July 2022 16:54 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is the subject of competition between Brighton and Atalanta for his signature.

Neither club have made an acceptable offer to sign the left-back as of yet, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

But Arsenal’s imminent capture of Oleksandr Zinchenko will mean Tavares is available for the right price.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Done deal!

Friday 22 July 2022 16:22 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence signs for MK Dons.

Good to have you on board, @henry_lawrence2 👊 pic.twitter.com/EyDCz9UFSk — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 22, 2022

Kounde rejoins Sevilla squad

Friday 22 July 2022 16:00 , Marc Mayo

Jules Kounde’s arrival at Sevilla’s pre-season training camp is certainly a surprise.

The club announced a 31-man travelling party to the Algarve for two friendlies yesterday, which did not feature the Frenchman who worked alone in the gym on his first day back for pre-season.

But, as you can see in the clip below, Kounde is preparing for the new campaign in Sevilla colours… for now.

Full squad out training this morning! 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8tIbM3TnOe — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 22, 2022

Arthur seeks Camp Nou return

Friday 22 July 2022 15:42 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal target Arthur Melo favours a move back to old club Barcelona.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who detail the Gunners’ loan bid featuring a purchase option.

Juventus value the player at around £34m and prefer a permanent exit, with Arsenal so far the only bidder.

(AP)

Barcelona indicate end to their Kounde bid

Friday 22 July 2022 15:25 , Marc Mayo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been filmed by Spanish outlet Revelo confirming Chelsea’ success in signing Jules Kounde.

Sevilla have favoured selling the defender to a non-domestic rival and talks over a £55million deal are nearing completion.

“He will sign for Chelsea,” Laporta is heard stating in a social media clip.

¿Laporta ya da por perdido a Koundé?



📌Así se lo ha comentado a Esteban Flores, un aficionado que le ha preguntado en el hall del Hotel Palms, al que le ha dicho que se va al Chelsea.



👉🏻 @tjuanmarti



Dentro video 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/VcIr8A9Se1 — Relevo (@relevo) July 21, 2022

Youri Tielemans: Arsenal remain Leicester City star’s priority

Friday 22 July 2022 14:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Youri Tielemans feels like a name to have been linked with Arsenal for an age now.

Still, very little has actually happened on that front despite the Gunners’ interest.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest: “Arsenal is his priority. I would say it’s a clear choice because the player would love to move, he would love to join Arsenal, but it’s up to Arsenal to submit a proposal & go strong for him. He’s waiting for Arsenal since April.”

(Getty Images)

West Ham working on double deal

Friday 22 July 2022 14:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fabrizio Romano takes to Twitter to reveal “West Ham are working on both Filip Kostic and Gianluca Scamacca deals as they share the same agent. Talks ongoing, bid submitted - waiting to reach agreements”.

Could be a busy few weeks ahead for the Hammers...

(PA)

Liverpool transfer latest

Friday 22 July 2022 14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sorry, Liverpool fans!

It seems Jurgen Klopp’s side really are done when it comes to incomings this summer...

No bid or negotiations for Matheus Nunes to Liverpool, as things stand. Nothing has changed aroud this deal. 🔴❌ #LFC



Liverpool asked for Jude Bellingham in June, but it was impossible deal - not even a negotiation, as Dortmund consider him ‘untouchable’ this summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Tottenham expected to bid for Allan Saint-Maximin

Friday 22 July 2022 14:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea could be in for a battle!

According to the Northern Echo, Tottenham are also expected to make a formal offer for Allan Saint-Maximin.

(Action Images via Reuters)

William Saliba close to Arsenal contract

Friday 22 July 2022 13:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

This could be a big year for William Salbia, although the Frenchman is reportedly already making quite the impression behind the scenes.

So much so in fact, Arsenal are thought to be ready to offer him a new contract.

According to Freddie Paxton, the defender has already agreed a fresh deal after positive talks.

Arsenal unveil new signing William Saliba at London Colney on July 23, 2019 in St Albans, England. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

West Ham offered Andrea Belotti

Friday 22 July 2022 13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

No stranger to Premier League links of course, West Ham are reportedly among the clubs to have been offered the services of one Andrea Belotti.

The Italian international has left Torino on a free transfer and agents on behalf are, according to The Sun at least, working on getting him a Premier League contract.

Newcastle and Everton are said to be the other clubs targeted.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea eye Allan Saint-Maximin

Friday 22 July 2022 13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Raheem Sterling has come into strengthen Chelsea’s attack but Thomas Tuchel’s desire does not stop there.

So much so in fact, that Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is said to have emerged as a target for the Blues.

One of the most eye-catching players in the Premier League on his day, Chelsea are said (via the Northern Echo) to have cast keen eyes over his situation on Tyneside.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham given clear path to sign Pau Torres

Friday 22 July 2022 13:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Clement Lenglet might be in at Tottenham but Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on landing another defender this summer.

Indeed, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Spurs now have a “clear path” to sign the Spaniard after Manchester United pulled out of the race.

(Getty Images)

Confirmed! Tino Anjorin joins Huddersfield Town on loan

Friday 22 July 2022 12:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Chelsea youngster left the club’s preseason tour of the US.

Jules Kounde: Chelsea FC submit fresh bid

Friday 22 July 2022 11:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

At last, it looks if Chelsea are closing in on Jules Kounde...

Chelsea have sent paperworks to Sevilla for Koundé deal during the night, pushing to get it over the line. Details after bid on Wednesday: £55m deal, 5 year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea, still waiting for Sevilla's final approval to avoid new attempts from Barcelona today. pic.twitter.com/ENyludBTSS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Confirmed! Ben Mee joins Brentford

Friday 22 July 2022 11:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford have completed the signing of former Burnley captain Ben Mee on a free transfer.

Mee was available for free after his contract at Burnley expired at the end of June, bringing an end to a 10-year spell at Turf Moor.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Brentford after undergoing his medical in west London on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham make bid for Nicolo Zaniolo

Friday 22 July 2022 11:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

All seemed quite on the Tottenham front after six summer signings but fresh reports from Italy suggest otherwise.

Indeed, CalcioMercato claim Spurs have been a bid rejected by Roma for Nicolo Zaniolo.

(Getty Images)

Man United remain keen on Ajax’s Antony

Friday 22 July 2022 10:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says it is “vital” the club continue to strengthen in the transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge.

Tyrell Malacia was the only new face on a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia that ends with Saturday’s friendly against Aston Villa in Perth, but deals for Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez were struck during their time Down Under.

Earlier in the tour Ten Hag said that midfield and attack were priority positions to strengthen and he reiterated on Friday the need to bring in new faces despite some promising signs on tour.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

West Ham make bid for Filip Kostic

Friday 22 July 2022 10:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

One of the heroes of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League win, Filip Kostic has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Earlier this summer, it was Tottenham who were most strongly touted as a landing spot for the player, although now West Ham are reportedly in the mix.

According to multiple reports, David Moyes has made a bid for the wing-back as he looks for an upgrade on Aaron Cresswell.

(Getty Images)

Memphis Depay rejects Tottenham move

Friday 22 July 2022 09:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite the fact Tottenham already have a huge amount of depth up front, the club continue to be linked with a move for Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.

Still, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the former Manchester United forward has snubbed the chance to return to the Premier League with Spurs.

(Getty Images)

Could a return to the Premier League be on the cards?

Friday 22 July 2022 08:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Things certainly haven’t worked out for former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Paris Saint-Germain and Gini Wijnaldum have decided to part ways this summer, confirmed. Work in progress to find new club as soon as possible, PSG are prepared to loan him out in the next days or weeks. 🚨🇳🇱 #PSG



AS Roma, really interested - but no official bid yet. pic.twitter.com/x24KfanfI1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

Arsenal lineup Arthur Melo bid

Friday 22 July 2022 08:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Once again, Arsenal are being linked with a move for Juventus’ Arthur Melo.

A target in January too, the Brazilian is thought to be on the club’s radar as Mikel Arteta attempts to strengthen his midfield.

According to CalcioMercato, Lucas Torreria could be offered in part-exchange.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham targeted

Friday 22 July 2022 08:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s not only busy in terms of incomings at Tottenham this summer!

Fabrizio Romano claims TWO Spurs players are under consideration from AC Milan.

AC Milan discussed with Tottenham about Japhet Tanganga and potential loan move for Pape Matar Sarr, but still no agreement or advanced talks - just club conversation. ⚪️ #THFC



…and Milan are seriously interested in Evan Ndicka as centre back, as revealed two days ago ⤵️🔴 https://t.co/qOfz9GIUsz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

Done deal! Saints sign Mara

Thursday 21 July 2022 23:43 , Alex Young

A late done deal as Southampton have confirmed the signing, in principle, of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.

The deal is reportedly worth around £9m.

#SaintsFC has reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Sékou Mara from @girondins: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 21, 2022

Sevilla in Kounde U-turn

Thursday 21 July 2022 22:59 , Alex Young

Chelsea target Jules Kounde has requested to join Sevilla on their pre-season tour after initally being left out.

It is understood that Kounde is closing in on a move to Chelsea but was keen to stick with his current team-mates on the flight to Portugal as he looks to work on his fitness in a friendly against Angers.

Chelsea want to sign him for £55m.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal hijack Spurs’ Zaniolo talks

Thursday 21 July 2022 22:50 , Alex Young

Arsenal are ready to hijack Tottenham’s bid for Nicolo Zaniolo, claims the Express.

Once the Gunners confirm Oleksandr Zinchenko, the club will turn attentions to Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta and the Roma midfielder.

Arsenal transfer chief Edu and owner Stan Kroenke held positive talks during the club’s win over Orlando City.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea in secret De Jong talks

Thursday 21 July 2022 22:48 , Alex Young

Chelsea have held secret talks with Barcelona over a loan move for Frenkie de Jong.

According to CBS Sports, the Blues have been encouraged in discussions with Barca president Joan Laporta to make a move for the Manchester United target.

De Jong would prefer to move to Chelsea over United.

(Getty Images)

Spurs bid for Zaniolo rejected

Thursday 21 July 2022 22:45 , Alex Young

Tottenham have failed in bid for Nicolo Zaniolo, Calciomercato reports.

Spurs offered £25million and centre-back Joe Rodon, but Jose Mourinho wasn't having any of it.

Roma want £40m to sell Zaniolo this summer.

(Getty Images)

De Jong and Depay to be told to leave

Thursday 21 July 2022 22:41 , Alex Young

Barcelona head coach Xavi will this week tell Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay that they should leave the club this summer, according to Sport.

Manchester United are desperate to sign the midfielder, while Tottenham have been linked with the forward.

Decisive days ahead.

(AP)

Spurs working on Tanganga exit

Thursday 21 July 2022 19:44 , Alex Young

Tottenham centre-back Japhet Tanganga is edging closer to joining AC Milan, in a likely loan deal.

Here’s Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici met with AC Milan board today in Milano. Negotiations ongoing for Japhet Tanganga deal. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Tanganga, one of the names now discussed between the two clubs - in touch for potential opportunies in the next weeks. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/US7N6hyRiR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

Lingard confirms move

Thursday 21 July 2022 19:10 , Alex Young

Yeah, I’d say it was done. Here’s Jesse Lingard himself. Read more on the deal here.

Lingard to Forest ‘done'

Thursday 21 July 2022 18:53 , Alex Young

Jesse Lingard has joined Nottingham Forest as a free agent on a one-year deal, reports the Athletic.

Forest made a late move for Lingard, who was a free agent, and have reportedly blown rival interested parties - namely West Ham - out of the water with a huge wage offer.

The 29-year-old will join his new team-mates in Germany on Friday ahead of a pre-season friendly against Union Berlin the following day.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

