Transfer news LIVE! Jonathan David to Arsenal; Dest to Chelsea; Barcelona want Patino; Haaland latest rumours

We are now just nine days away from the official opening of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and beyond strive to bolster their squads for a push for glory in the second half of the season.

Many top-flight clubs look primed to do business next month despite the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arsenal have been handed a sizeable boost in the race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David, though may have to fight off Barcelona to keep highly-rated youngster Charlie Patino at the Emirates.

Barca have also reportedly agreed to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres as Xavi seeks reinforcements following a particularly turbulent period.

One player exiting the Camp Nou could be Sergino Dest, with claims that Chelsea are lining up a £30million bid for the American international, while the Blues are also eyeing PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Liverpool are now said to be contenders for Erling Haaland, though Borussia Dortmund are believed to be willing to double the Norwegian’s salary in a bid to convince him to stay put.

Luis Diaz is another player linked with Liverpool, while Kieran Trippier has been mentioned in connection with both Manchester United and a return to Tottenham, who are also looking at goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Anthony Martial faces crunch talks with Ralf Rangnick over his Old Trafford future and Arsenal may be willing to listen to offers for exiled captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

07:53 , George Flood

One player who could be set to leave the Camp Nou is Sergino Dest.

The Daily Express claim that Chelsea are weighing up a £30m move for the American international full-back, with Barca said to be interested in taking back Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also believed to be on Dest’s trail. One to watch.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona tracking Arsenal wonderkid Patino

07:49 , George Flood

Staying with Arsenal for a moment... do the Gunners have a battle on their hands to retain the services of Charlie Patino?

The 18-year-old already has a big reputation, further enhanced by scoring on his senior debut against Sunderland in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Now The Sun claim that Barcelona are tracking Patino, who will surely be presented with a new contract offer at the Emirates very soon.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal handed Jonathan David boost

07:39 , George Flood

Arsenal appear to have been handed a sizeable boost in the race to sign Jonathan David.

The Gunners are thought to be long-term admirers of the Canadian forward, who has also been linked with a host of other clubs across Europe including Real Madrid.

And it looks like David will be on the move sooner rather than later, with his agent confirming that this will be his last season at Lille as he talked up a potential switch to the Premier League.

“For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille, but it will be his last season there for several reasons. I think the Premier League is a good option for him,” Nick Mavromaras told Radio Canada.

“I think that he likes Spain a lot also because he likes the feeling of the ball and the very technical players. These two leagues are a big priority for him, but nothing is excluded.”

He added: “I can’t say the price today. It’s down to Lille. But in the end, that’s football. Jonathan isn’t going to show it, but he knows he is one of the best young forwards in the world.

“There’s also Erling Haaland who could cost between €75m and €100m… If you want to be part of that list, you have to learn to manage the pressure.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham and Mourinho battling for Grillitsch

Wednesday 22 December 2021 18:59 , Matt Verri

Antonio Conte is likely to be looking for a number of signings in January to strengthen the Tottenham team, and midfielder Florian Grillitsch could be one of those.

The Hoffenheim player is another one who is out of contract in the summer. It looks likely he will either leave for free in the summer, or the German club might be tempted to try and secure a small fee in January.

The 26-year-old Austrian has played both as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back this season. Sky Germany report that Spurs and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are the two most likely options for Grillitsch.

(Getty Images)

Moyes and Januzaj together for a third time?

Wednesday 22 December 2021 17:37 , Matt Verri

Adnan Januzaj has been at Real Sociedad for the last four years, but that time could be coming to an end.

The 26-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and TodoFichajes report that Barcelona and West Ham have both registered interest in signing the winger in January.

David Moyes gave Januzaj his debut at Man United and also worked with him at Sunderland, which may help to persuade the player to choose the London Stadium over the Nou Camp.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rangick wants to keep Dalot

Wednesday 22 December 2021 16:45 , Matt Verri

Diogo Dalot has clearly made an impression on Ralf Rangnick at Man United, as it’s been claimed that the interim boss is blocking any January exit for the full-back.

Italian publication Calcio Mercato report that former United boss Jose Mourinho had an agreement with Dalot to bring him to Roma in the window, with the player having very little game-time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But he’s had more joy under the new manager, and it looks like Rangnick wants to keep Dalot at Old Trafford until at least the end of the season.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

West Ham leading race for Sam Johnstone

Wednesday 22 December 2021 16:16 , Matt Verri

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is out of contract in the summer and there’s no indication that he is planning to extend his deal at the club.

West Ham are one team keeping tabs on the situation, with David Moyes seeing the Englishman as a player who could compete with Lukasz Fabianski, according to the Telegraph.

Southampton are also interested, after they had to sign Willy Caballero on a short-term deal to cover for injuries to Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster. Should Johnstone be available on a free transfer, he is unlikely to be short of offers.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Ferran Torres to Barcelona nearly official

Wednesday 22 December 2021 15:41 , Matt Verri

The transfer window is not open yet, but it looks like we have a done deal.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Ferran Torres to Barcelona has been completed, and will be officially signed in the next few hours.

The 21-year-old joined Man City last season and injury this campaign has meant he only featured in his side’s first four league matches. But a fee of €55m plus €10m add ons looks done, and Torres will be returning to Spain.

(Getty Images)

Coutinho on the move?

Wednesday 22 December 2021 15:20 , Matt Verri

Philipe Coutinho has made just five La Liga starts for Barcelona all season, and played barely more than 100 minutes in total in the Champions League group stage.

Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi is very keen to offload the Brazilian in January, and he has been linked with several Premier League clubs.

Everton are one possible destination, which would see the ex-Liverpool midfielder join the ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez. Newcastle and Tottenham are also rumoured to be interested.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea track former Man United youngster

Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Daily Telegraph claim Chelsea are tracking former Manchester United youngster, Deji Sotona.

The London giants were thought to have been interested in a summer move for the forward, who reportedly wants to return to England after failing to break into the first-team at Nice.

Noted for his blistering pace, club scouts are thought to have maintained their interest in the player.

Manchester United eye Kingsley Coman

Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

As if Manchester United weren’t already well-stocked in attack, Mundo Deportivo claim the club are considering a move for Bayern Munich star, Kingsley Coman.

One of the most decorated players in the game, the French winger is understood to have attracted the attention of United, Barcelona and Real Madrid as he weighs up his future in the Bundesliga.

Phil Jones a Benfica target

Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Perhaps one of the stranger rumours to have emerged, Manchester United outcast Phil Jones is reportedly a target for Benfica.

According to the Daily Mail, the former England defender is finally ready to leave Old Trafford in pursuit of first-team football and the Lisbon giants could well offer him an escape route.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tottenham still open to loaning Dele Alli out in January

Wednesday 22 December 2021 12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Despite his impressive performance against Liverpool on Sunday, Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick has offered some fresh insight as to the England international’s future at the club.

You can read the full report here.

Nicolas Pepe unhappy at Arsenal

Wednesday 22 December 2021 11:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mikel Arteta has admitted Nicolas Pepe, who has rarely convinced since joining the club for £72m in 209, has been unhappy with his role at the club.

Limited to just a few starts all season, the Ivorian bagged twice against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals but looks unlikely to be able to make a case to start more regularly, given he’ll be away at the African Cup of Nations.

(PA)

Two Premier League clubs keen on Joe Rodon

Wednesday 22 December 2021 11:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Times claim Newcastle have also joined Brighton in the race to sign Joe Rodon this January.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte did recently admit the Welshman was behind Eric Dier in the pecking order in north London, so perhaps a loan move would suit.

Rarely involved at Spurs, it could give Rodon a new lease of life.

Newcastle in for Manuel Lanzini?

Wednesday 22 December 2021 10:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

90min suggest Newcastle could make a shock loan move for Manuel Lanzini in January.

Eddie Howe is believed to want Premier League experience and the Argentine, who has fallen behind other attacking options in East London, is said to be a target.

Quite how West Ham would feel about that given the very real concerns about the size of their squad remains to be seen, of course.

Arsenal have scouted three forwards

Wednesday 22 December 2021 09:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

(Getty Images)

Our very own Simon Collings offered some insight as to Arsenal’s search for a striker.

England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among one of three forwards Mikel Arteta has cast keen eyes on amid doubts about the futures of another of his current players.

You can read the full piece here.

Liverpool after Erling Haaland

Wednesday 22 December 2021 08:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arguably the most in-demand in world football at the moment, Erling Haaland’s future will likely be the subject of much debate over the next few weeks.

According to Sky in Germany, Liverpool - despite not having the kind of financial backing of some of the other leading teams on the continent - are a genuine contender for the Norway forward’s signature.

Chelsea’s bid for Marquinhos

Wednesday 22 December 2021 08:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Over to France now and L’Equipe claim Chelsea saw a £72m bid for PSG captain Marquinhos snubbed in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel’s interest in Jules Kounde was widely reported over the course of the summer and, while a defender did not come in, the fact Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cezar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season could see them relaunch their interest.

(BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid to swoop for Gomez?

Wednesday 22 December 2021 08:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are keen on a move for England and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The 24-year-old is understood to be viewed as a potential alternative to Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea as Madrid look to strengthen a backline to have lost both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos of late, albeit David Alaba did come in.