Transfer news LIVE! Isak to Arsenal, Vlahovic latest; Lukaku and Mbappe updates; Chelsea and Tottenham rumours

Transfer news LIVE!

The January window is only four days old but already things are starting to bubble away nicely as clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere strive to complete their business early.

Romelu Lukaku has been the top talking point in English football over recent days, but now looks set to return to the Chelsea squad after clear-the-air talks with manager Thomas Tuchel and reportedly has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues look to be pushing ahead with a move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne - also wanted by West Ham - after losing Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen now both coveted by overseas giants.

Arsenal are targeting Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak as they look to offload former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Roma pursue Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while Tottenham have Juventus duo Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski in their sights.

Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a return to the top-flight with Newcastle, who are on the verge of signing Kieran Trippier as they continue talks over Lille defender Sven Botman.

Liverpool are battling AC Milan for Aguibou Camara, while Christian Eriksen has interest over a Premier League return and Barcelona close in on Alvaro Morata as they hope to sell Philippe Coutinho.

West Ham are reportedly ready to swoop again for Jesse Lingard and perhaps even Wolves winger Adama Traore as they hold talks over Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is remaining tight-lipped on a blockbuster switch for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Follow all of today's latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

09:21 , George Flood

The Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours have really begun to gather pace once again over recent weeks.

The French superstar is now able to discuss terms with long-term suitors Los Blancos having entered the final months of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain, who still hope to agree a big-money extension.

However, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not giving anything away when it comes to a swoop for Mbappe.

“I don’t know. We think we will continue to fight for titles,” he said when asked about a potential move before Sunday’s shock defeat by Getafe.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsey to leave Juventus for Newcastle?

09:16 , George Flood

Could former Arsenal favourite Aaron Ramsey make a return to the Premier League?

The Welsh international has fallen down the Juventus pecking order under Max Allegri and is now being linked with a sensational move to Newcastle.

Reports in the Daily Star claim that Ramsey is personally trying to negotiate an exit from Turin and is seen as a potential ideal signing to bolster Eddie Howe’s struggling midfield at St James’ Park.

Ramsey has 18 months left to go on his £230,000-a-week deal at Juve, but Saudi-backed Newcastle now surely won’t have an issue in terms of matching those figures.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool to battle AC Milan for Camara?

08:49 , George Flood

Liverpool will be interested spectators in the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

As well as following the fortunes of their own stars in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in Cameroon, the Reds will also be monitoring attacking midfielder Aguibou Camara.

Keita’s Guinea team-mate has been impressing in Greece with Olympiacos and, according to Football Italia, is attracting interest from Liverpool and AC Milan.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham split on Juventus duo McKennie and Kulusevski

08:44 , George Flood

Tottenham seemingly have their eye on a pair of Juventus players, but reports suggest there is a split in camp over who would be the better acquisition this month.

Spurs are believed to be looking at American midfielder Weston McKennie and Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski.

However, reports in Italy cited by The Sun say that manager Antonio Conte favours a move for McKennie, while sporting director Fabio Paratici is keen on Kulusevski.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea step up Lucas Digne chase

08:30 , George Flood

While Lukaku will not be leaving Chelsea this month, one potential new arrival in west London is Lucas Digne.

The former Barcelona defender appears free to leave Everton, who have already signed Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv in January and are now about to complete a deal for Rangers’ Nathan Patterson.

Chelsea are looking for left-back cover after losing Ben Chilwell for the remainder of the season following knee surgery and have been unsuccessful in their request to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan stint at Lyon.

Now The Sun say that the Blues will step up their bid to capture Digne on loan.

(Getty Images)

Lukaku has ‘no intention’ of forcing Chelsea exit

08:25 , George Flood

Romelu Lukaku has no intention of leaving Chelsea either this month or in the summer window.

That is according to The Times, who say that the Belgian striker is not trying to force an exit from Stamford Bridge despite the recent controversy over an explosive, unsanctioned interview in Italy in which he expressed frustration with life at Chelsea.

Lukaku was dropped from the squad altogether for Sunday’s key showdown with Liverpool, but is reported to have held positive, conciliatory talks with manager Thomas Tuchel yesterday.

He is expected to play some part tomorrow night as Chelsea meet Tottenham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham target Vlahovic speaks on future

08:20 , George Flood

One striker who might not be coming to the Premier League in 2022 is Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, with Fiorentina appearing to admit defeat in their bid to convince him to sign a contract extension.

However, Vlahovic has not ruled out potentially staying in Serie A.

When asked over a new deal, he said: “Never say never. But at the moment I am focused on new victories.

“We have a good team, great football players, great support from the fans. It all deserves respect.

“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My wish is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we have not been in Europe for a long time.

“I don’t know what can happen overnight. We’ll see.”

(Getty Images)

Arsenal ‘win race’ to sign Real Sociedad striker Isak

08:14 , George Flood

Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign Sweden striker Alexander Isak, reports suggest.

El Nacional claim that Real Sociedad have blocked a move for the highly-rated 22-year-old to domestic rivals Barcelona, leaving the path clear for the Gunners to pounce.

Isak would be seen as a long-term replacement to deposed captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is apparently now being offered to big clubs around Europe with his Emirates future in severe doubt.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham face Kulusevski competition

Monday 3 January 2022 22:13 , Marc Mayo

Sevilla could rival Arsenal and Tottenham for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Spanish newspaper Sport say a bid of around £30million will be enough to sign the Swede - but Sevilla are unable to afford such a deal.

Therefore a loan deal until the summer is most likely on the cards.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham on Traore trail

Monday 3 January 2022 21:55 , Marc Mayo

The Telegraph report on Tottenham chasing Adama Traore from Wolves.

A fee of around £20million is said to be enough to tempt the Molineux club to sell the winger, who started on the bench for tonight’s win at Manchester United.

West Ham are also named as interested.

(Getty Images)

Monday 3 January 2022 21:42 , Marc Mayo

PSG could attempt to snatch one of Real Madrid’s key players amid the hunt for Mbappe.

El Nacional claim Casemiro is a top target for the French club in their search for a new central midfielder.

It is said that PSG are ready to bide their time and approach the deal carefully, with a summer bid on their agenda.

Paul Pogba, Marcelo Brozovic and Franck Kessie have also reportedly interested Les Parisiens.

(Getty Images)

PSG identify Mbappe replacement

Monday 3 January 2022 21:33 , Marc Mayo

Mauricio Pochettino will ask PSG to bid for Joao Felix if Kylian Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid.

The French striker is hotly tipped to sign for Los Blancos when his contract expires in the summer.

And Les Parisiens could have their replacement already on their radar as Spanish outlet Sport report on Felix being Pochettino’s ideal new signing - amid competition from Juventus and Manchester City.

(REUTERS)

Icardi wants out due to Messi?

Monday 3 January 2022 21:19 , Marc Mayo

Mauro Icardi is nearing a move to Juventus after reportedly falling out with Lionel Messi.

The Mirror claim that Juventus are in pole position to sign the PSG striker, who has fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino.

Calciomercato add that Manchester United are interested as a replacement for Edinson Cavani.

Icardi is even said to feel that Messi is behind his lack of call-ups for Argentina in recent years…

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham chase Gabigol

Monday 3 January 2022 21:05 , Marc Mayo

West Ham are in talks over a deal for Gabriel Barbosa, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian, known as Gabigol, was a youth prodigy who struggled at Inter Milan and now plays for Flamengo.

A move to England is said to interest the 25-year-old, with three other Premier League teams said to be tracking him as he looks to cement his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

The Hammers are well known to be chasing a striker to support Michail Antonio in their bid for a top-four finish.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal duo return

Monday 3 January 2022 20:36 , Marc Mayo

Jonathan Dinzeyi and Nikolaj Moller are back at Arsenal after being recalled from their loan spells.

Dinzeyi only made three appearances with League Two Carlisle while Moller featured 13 times for third-tier German side Viktoria Koln.

Real Madrid, Bayern, PSG and Juve want Rudiger

Monday 3 January 2022 20:12 , Marc Mayo

Four teams are said to be in talks with Antonio Rudiger over a pre-contract agreement.

The Chelsea man is free to discuss a summer move with European clubs ahead of his Blues contract expiring in June.

According to Sky Sports, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG have all made contact with Rudiger’s camp.

Earlier tonight, Chelsea sealed the future of Thiago Silva while Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract this year.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Patterson confirmation imminent

Monday 3 January 2022 19:54 , Marc Mayo

The Scotsman report that Rangers defender Nathan Patterson arrived on Merseyside today for a medical at Everton.

An initial £12million deal to take the 20-year-old to Goodison Park could rise to £16m.

The final details of the transfer are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Bale’s Madrid stay due to end

Monday 3 January 2022 19:33 , Marc Mayo

Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo are all set to leave Real Madrid in the summer to free up over £50million in wages.

The trio are out of contract at the end of the campaign and Los Blancos are linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

According to AS, Madrid have made up their mind with Bale among their highest earners at £600,000-a-week.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eagles seeking young star

Monday 3 January 2022 19:05 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace are keen on Dundee United defender Kerr Smith, according to reports.

The 17-year-old would slot into the Eagles’ youth setup, according to Football Scotland.

Kerr previously interested Manchester United and Aston Villa and is contracted to 2023.

Conte delivers Tottenham update

Monday 3 January 2022 18:41 , Marc Mayo

Antonio Conte has remained coy on his plans for the January window.

The Tottenham boss told reporters this afternoon: “My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinion.

“The club will know after I speak and what decision they want to make.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Villa fancy Arsenal target

Monday 3 January 2022 18:21 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal face competition in their bid to snap up Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

The Gunners are strongly linked with a move for the soon-to-be available midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also linked but Daily Mail now claim Aston Villa are keen on a move for the Switzerland international.

(Getty Images)

Silva on new Chelsea deal

Monday 3 January 2022 17:51 , Marc Mayo

“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure,” he told the club website. “I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”

Silva signs on

Monday 3 January 2022 17:40 , Marc Mayo

Thiago Silva has signed a new contract at Chelsea to 2023.

Celtic nearing January swoop

Monday 3 January 2022 17:21 , Marc Mayo

Celtic are set to press ahead with the £6.5million deal to sign loanee Jota from Benfica.

The winger has hit eight goals since arriving at Parkhead and A Bola report on Celtic advancing talks over a permanent move, which they have first refusal on.

Done deal!

Monday 3 January 2022 16:52 , Marc Mayo

One to watch for the future as Bundesliga side Augsburg complete a deal for FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi.

The £14.5million move was confirmed today with forward Pepi saying: “Moving to Europe after the conclusion of the MLS season was my dream

“I believe Augsburg and the Bundesliga will prove the perfect settings for me to gain match practice at the top level as a youngster.”

Now arriving in Augsburg: Ricardo Pepi 🚂 pic.twitter.com/pLVjFK5RNN — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) January 3, 2022

Vlahovic speaks out on speculation

Monday 3 January 2022 16:26 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic has given an update on his future amid links with Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and several top clubs.

He told Russian outlet Politika: “I've said it several times so far.

“There is a good football story being made here in Florence. We have a good team, great players, great support from the fans. Everything deserves respect.

“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My desire is to take Fiorentina to Europe, because we haven't been in Europe for a long time. We'll see.”

(Getty Images)

Wolves recall young winger

Monday 3 January 2022 16:08 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of today’s game with Manchester United, Covid-hit Wolves have recalled midfielder Ryan Giles from his loan spell at Cardiff.

"We'd like to thank Ryan for his efforts during his time in south Wales and wish him the very best of luck going forward," a Bluebirds statement confirmed.

Wolves kick off at Old Trafford at 5.30pm having last played on December 19 due to several positive tests.

Welcome back, @ryangiles7! 👋



We've recalled Ryan Giles from his loan spell at Cardiff City to work with Bruno Lage's squad. — Wolves (@Wolves) January 3, 2022

Roma make Maitland-Niles bid

Monday 3 January 2022 15:51 , Malik Ouzia

The Athletic are reporting that Roma have tabled a formal offer for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

They say the deal would contain an option-to-buy, with the Serie A side keen to bring the England international in on a permanent basis but not in a financial position to do so during this window.

Whether Arsenal would sanction his departure at this stage remains to be seen, however, with central midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both having headed to the AFCON.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Laporta quizzed over Haaland deal

Monday 3 January 2022 15:34 , Malik Ouzia

We told you a little earlier on about Joan Laporta’s bullish remarks about Barcelona’s transfer market resurgence.

Well, the Nou Camp chief was also asked specifically about the prospect of winning the race for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and had this to say:

“We’re working to build a top team. Everything is possible if we do things well, and I’m sure we will. Top players are open to joining Barça. We’re definitely recovering our status.”

(Getty Images)

Botman blow for Newcastle

Monday 3 January 2022 14:37 , Malik Ouzia

The Telegraph are reporting that Newcastle’s pursuit of Sven Botman has hit a stumbling block, with Lille insisting he is not for sale.

The Magpies are pushing for defensive improvements, with Kieran Trippier looking likely to join, but a proposed £30m deal for Botman looks to be off the table.

Mourinho eyeing Ndombele reunion?

Monday 3 January 2022 13:51 , Malik Ouzia

Italian outlet Calciomercato say that Jose Mourinho is keen on taking Tanguy Ndombele to Roma this month.

The Portuguese worked with Ndombele at Spurs, but the midfielder’s stop-start career has continued under both Nuno Espirio Santo and Antonio Conte, and he would appear to be out of favour under the latter.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Could Wijnaldum return to Premier League?

Monday 3 January 2022 13:14 , Malik Ouzia

There’s plenty of speculation around today regarding the short-term future of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, whose summer move from Liverpool to PSG has not quite worked out as he would have liked.

Spanish outlet AS say Arsenal would like to bring Wijnaldum in on loan to cover for the losses of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to the AFCON.

However, there have also been reports linking the 31-year-old to Newcastle, or even with an immediate return to Anfield, where Liverpool’s midfield has looked weaker for his departure.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Isak boost for Arsenal

Monday 3 January 2022 12:38 , Malik Ouzia

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as they step up their hunt for a new striker.

Spanish outlet El Nacional report that the Gunners’ hopes have been boosted by the fact that Sociedad do not want to sell to a LaLiga rival, with Barcelona among the clubs to have been linked with the Swede.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Morata set for Barca switch

Monday 3 January 2022 12:13 , Malik Ouzia

And while we’re on Barcelona, there are various reports around today suggesting Alvaro Morata’s move to the Nou Camp could be completed as early as this week.

In case you were having trouble keeping track of Morata’s travels across Europe, the Spaniard is currently playing for Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid, but Spanish outlet AS say he will be recalled and sent to Barca on an initial six-month loan, before the deal is made permanent in the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Laporta: Barca are back

Monday 3 January 2022 11:53 , Malik Ouzia

Speaking at that Ferran Torres unveiling, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been dishing out a bit of fighting talk, claiming the club are “back” as a force in the transfer market after their well-documented financial difficulties.

“Everybody in the world should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market,” he said, according to Fabrizio Romano. “Barça are back.”

Barcelona unveil Torres

Monday 3 January 2022 11:35 , Malik Ouzia

Barcelona have officially unveiled new signing Ferran Torres in a ceremony at the Nou Camp following his arrival from Manchester City.

The Spaniard has also been speaking to the press so we’ll have quotes to come.

Spurs to rekindle Traore interest?

Monday 3 January 2022 11:20 , Malik Ouzia

Wolves are ready to sell Adama Traore this month, putting Tottenham and West Ham on alert.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who say the Midlands club would accept an offer of £20m or more for the winger as they look to fund their own transfer business.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the Spanish international in the past, including in the summer after the arrival of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the dugout.

(Getty Images)

Gunners recall Clarke ahead of Hibs switch

Monday 3 January 2022 10:58 , Malik Ouzia

Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke has been recalled from his loan spell at Ross County ahead of a permanent departure from the club.

The 20-year-old has impressed during the first half of the season, so much so that Hibernian have moved to agree a deal with the Gunners to take the 20-year-old, initially on loan until the end of the campaign, when his current contract expires.

“I hope his time here was enjoyable,” said County boss Malky Mackay.

“Although we are disappointed to be losing Harry, I would like to thank him for his contribution in the last six months and I think he has become an even more rounded player in that time.”

QPR set to miss out on Cook

Monday 3 January 2022 10:43 , Malik Ouzia

The Mail say that QPR are set to miss out on signing Bournemouth defender Steve Cook this month, with the centre-half headed to Nottingham Forest.

Cook is expected to end his decade-long spell with the Cherries this month and QPR had reportedly been leading the race for his signature but Forest have swooped with a two-and-a-half-year contract offer.

Everton agree £12m Patterson deal

Monday 3 January 2022 10:28 , Malik Ouzia

Everton are on the brink of agreeing a deal to sign Rangers star Nathan Patterson, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The report claims the Toffees will pay £12m for the Scotland international, which would represent a record selling fee for Rangers.

Newcastle closing on Trippier deal

Monday 3 January 2022 10:01 , Malik Ouzia

To Newcastle next, which I suspect is something I’ll be writing quite a lot over the next month.

The I say the Magpies are hopeful of having Kieran Trippier signed and ready to feature in time for their next Premier League game, against Watford in just under a fortnight’s time.

The England international played 90 minutes for Atletico Madrid in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano but the Toon are optimistic they will be able to agree a deal, possibly even this week.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Dembele to form part of Martial swap deal?

Monday 3 January 2022 09:37 , Malik Ouzia

Another day, another Ousmane Dembele to the Premier League rumour.

Today’s offering comes from Catalan outlet Are, who claim Barcelona will offer the Frenchman to Man United as part of a swap deal for his countryman Anthony Martial.

Martial looks likely to leave Old trafford this month providing a suitable offer comes in, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick having admitted as much over the weekend.

Cresswell at centre of race

Monday 3 January 2022 09:20 , Malik Ouzia

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the top clubs reportedly keen to sign Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell.

The 19-year-old has been handed opportunities to impress amid Leeds’ struggles and injury crises this season, though he is currently sidelined himself with a shoulder problem.

Along with the likes fo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, the academy graudate, who is under contract until 2025, is likely to be one of the club’s most saleable assets should they be relegated at the end of the campaign and according to The Sun, that has put the likes of Liverpool and United on alert.

(Getty Images)

Mbappe to Real Madrid latest

Monday 3 January 2022 09:02 , Malik Ouzia

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has suggested the club will wait until the end of the season before making their move for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has already said he will see out the campaign with PSG, rather than looking to move this month, but entering the final six months of his deal, he is already eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Asked whether Real could try to get a deal done early, Ancelotti said: “I don’t know. We think we will continue to fight for titles.

“It’s an interesting moment because we’re back in La Liga, we have the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. It’s an important moment. [Moving for Mbappe is] the last thing to do, which I think is what will happen on June 30.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lukaku to meet with Tuchel today

Monday 3 January 2022 08:57 , Malik Ouzia

As for what we know for sure regarding Romelu Lukaku’s future, the forward is set to hold a crucial meeting with Thomas Tuchel today.

Speaking after the draw with Liverpool yesterday, Tuchel said he would also consult senior players before deciding whether to bring Lukaku back into the fold ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.

“I don’t take decisions in the office or around my thoughts,” Tuchel said. “I take decisions for the team and I listen to them.

“I hear their opinion, what they think and then I make my decisions once I hear them out. It is their club, their team and it is not a personal thing from me to decide only on my thoughts.

“We have a squad who we protect, which is strong in belief and behaviours. This is how we take decisions, not only this time, but we regularly speak to the five or six players to get their opinion and inside view.

“We want a clearer understanding of the situation and take a decision on a bigger foundation.”

Lukaku wants shock Spurs move

Monday 3 January 2022 08:52 , Malik Ouzia

There’s only one place to start today and that’s with the latest on Romelu Lukaku’s situation - and a quite stunning report in the Italian press.

The Belgian was dropped by Thomas Tuchel for yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool after an explosive interview in which he spoke off his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge and professed his love for Inter Milan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it is a reunion with former Inter boss Antonio Conte across London at Tottenham that would interest the forward if he is forced out of Chelsea this month.

(Getty Images)

We’ll start with a round-up of all of today’s latest news and rumours...