Transfer news LIVE! Haaland to Real Madrid; Arsenal make Vlahovic bid; Kurzawa to Chelsea; Man United boost

George Flood and Jonathan Gorrie
·4 min read
Transfer news LIVE! Haaland to Real Madrid; Arsenal make Vlahovic bid; Kurzawa to Chelsea; Man United boost

George Flood and Jonathan Gorrie
·4 min read
Transfer news - LIVE!

The Erling Haaland saga is heating up once again, with claims that Real Madrid are plotting a deal worth a whopping £292million to partner the Real Madrid superstar with Kylian Mbappe in Spain.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly made their move for another in-demand striker in Dusan Vlahovic, offering £50m plus Lucas Torreira in a bid to convince Fiorentina to sell.

The Gunners are also targeting Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence, while Juventus supposedly want Thomas Partey as part of any deal for Arthur Melo.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa and also have Reims striker Hugo Ekitike and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in their sights as well as Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic.

Manchester United are thought to be favourites for Dembele, while they remain on the trail of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria and hope to offload Anthony Martial but could lose out on Amadou Haidara.

Tottenham are still chasing Adama Traore and have an interest in Jesse Lingard, while Newcastle have failed in a loan bid for Donny van de Beek as they also target the likes of Keylor Navas, Diego Carlos and Sven Botman.

All eyes are also on the Everton managerial search, with Roberto Martinez favourite to return and succeed Rafael Benitez, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson also potentially in the running for the now vacant Goodison Park post.

Follow the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

  • Real Madrid line up £292m Haaland swoop

  • Arsenal make Vlahovic offer

  • Chelsea target PSG’s Kurzawa

  • Arsenal interested in Spence deal

  • Manchester United get Zakaria boost

  • Newcastle fail with Van de Beek move

  • Martinez favourite for Everton return

Man United get Zakaria boost

08:35 , George Flood

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss international midfielder is known to be a target of Ralf Rangnick, who is eager to bolster his underperforming squad at Old Trafford.

According to German publication Kicker, Borussia Monchengladbach would be willing to consider offers for Zakaria this month.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the Bundesliga this summer.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal eyeing Spence swoop

08:27 , George Flood

Dusan Vlahovic isn’t the only target in Arsenal’s sights as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his depleted ranks this month.

The Mirror report that the Gunners are plotting a potential January swoop for Djed Spence, the flying right-back currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough.

Spence recently starred against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, delivering a superb display as Arteta’s side fell 1-0 at the City Ground.

Southampton, Roma and Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring Spence, but Arsenal could move first in a bid to strengthen their right-back options behind summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Cedric Soares has failed to impress and Hector Bellerin looks likely to depart this summer after a loan spell at Real Betis.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea target PSG’s Kurzawa

08:23 , George Flood

There’s a new(ish) name on the Chelsea transfer radar.

Thomas Tuchel is known to be on the lookout for new full/wing-backs this month with Ben Chilwell lost for the season and Reece James also currently out injured.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in Layvin Kurzawa, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that there have been no serious or advanced talks over a potential January deal just yet.

However, he adds that the French international left-back does have a chance to move to the Premier League this month...

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal table Vlahovic offer

08:18 , George Flood

Arsenal have now made their move for Dusan Vlahovic, reports suggest.

The prolific Serbian marksman has emerged as the Gunners’ No1 transfer target this month as they look to bolster their attack with former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exiled by Mikel Arteta.

However, they have struggled to agree a deal with Fiorentina, with the player also seemingly undecided over his next move.

According to Corriere Della Sera, Arsenal have now lodged an official offer for Vlahovic worth £50m and includes Lucas Torreira, who is currently on a season-long loan at Fiorentina.

Will that be enough to get a transfer over the line? It seems unlikely, but you never know...

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid plot huge Haaland move

08:10 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome back to Standard Sport’s rolling LIVE coverage of the January transfer window.

Things are really heating up now past the midway point of the month and we start today with the latest on the Erling Haaland front.

According to The Mirror, Real Madrid are plotting a mammoth deal worth a whopping £292million to bring the Borussia Dortmund goal machine to Spain this summer, where they hope to partner him with Kylian Mbappe - soon to be out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain - in a star-studded frontline.

Per Marca, that total package includes a £63m transfer fee plus a hugely lucrative six-year contract and a massive signing-on fee plus commission for super-agent Mino Raiola.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
