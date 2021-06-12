Transfer news LIVE! White to Arsenal; Sancho and Haaland bid latest; Chelsea FC, Man Utd, Liverpool, Spurs gossip today

(ES Composite)

Transfer news LIVE!

The summer transfer window is officially open and clubs across Europe are wasting no time sorting their business.

While Euro 2020 - which is now under way- could see deals for top players delayed by a few weeks, the tournament also offers clubs and fans the chance to scout some exciting talent for next season.

Harry Kane is determined to move this summer, with Man City leading the race amid interest from Chelsea, Juventus and Manchester United - and City are also chasing Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish. Tottenham, meanwhile, are drawing up targets for new players with an agreement reportedly now reached with managerial target Paulo Fonseca.

Chelsea are keen to sign a striker as well as moving for wing-back Achraf Hakimi, though Kane looks unlikely and they have been knocked back by Romelu Lukaku - but they are stepping up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, who is said to be interested in a move... but it may cost £155million.

Man United appear to be getting closer to finally bringing Jadon Sancho back to England from Dortmund, but have reportedly had an opening offer rejected despite agreeing personal terms. Kieran Trippier, Raphael Varane, Cristian Romero and Saul Niguez are also on the wishlist, but Bayern Munich may end up landing the latter... or Chelsea, or maybe Manchester City!

As for Arsenal, it promises to be a big summer with plenty of ins and outs. After missing out on Emi Buendia to Premier League rivals Aston Villa, the Gunners have been linked with Brighton’s Ben White, Wolves’ Ruben Neves, Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are seemingly trying to sign either Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini or Fabio Vieira after already adding Ibrahima Konate to their squad, while Barcelona are eyeing a shock summer swoop for Raheem Sterling.

Keep up to date with today’s latest transfer news, rumours and gossip via Standard Sport’s live blog below!

Story continues

Read More

Xhaka could seal Arsenal exit this week as Neves becomes target

Belgium vs Russia: How can I watch Euros game on TV in UK today?

Wales vs Switzerland: How can I watch Euros game on TV in UK today?