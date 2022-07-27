Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie De Jong ‘prefers Chelsea to Man United’ plus Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Jack Rathborn
·9 min read
Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie De Jong ‘prefers Chelsea to Man United’ plus Cristiano Ronaldo latest
The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train with his agent Jorge Mendes, eager for showdown talks over his future, Frenkie De Jong’s position appears pivotal to the landscape in European football with Barcelona desperate to sell, United seemingly keen to buy, but now the Dutch maestro, content to stay at the Camp Nou, has reportedly hinted at a move to Chelsea. United have not changed their stance over Ronaldo it seems, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Now, the 37-year-old is expected to sit down with new United manager Erik ten Hag after arriving at the club’s Carrington training base this morning. Ronaldo was due to return to training with the rest of United’s international players on 4 July but remained in Portugal, citing a "family issue". Sir Alex Ferguson has also arrived at United’s training ground this morning, and could be set to take part in talks on Ronaldo’s future.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign defender Jules Kounde. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

Transfer News and Rumours

Gianluca Scamacca realises ‘dream’ with £30m move to West Ham

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Gianluca Scamacca believes West Ham is the perfect fit for him after the Italy international signed a five-year contract following his move from Sassuolo.

The fee for the 23-year-old, whose contract includes the option to extend for a further 12 months, is understood to be around £30million and ends manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognised centre-forward.

“I’ve waited a long time for this moment - it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League,” Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season, told the club’s official website.

The transfer appears to be a real coup for Moyes with Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season, also linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Moyes has had to rely on Michail Antonio to lead his attack since the Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January last year.

Napoli set to beat Everton to sign Korean defender Kim Min-Jae

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-Jae is set to complete a move to Napoli.

The South Korea international represents a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly and has been pictured by Gianluca Di Marzio arriving for his medical at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

Kim will cost £16.9m, the price of his release clause, with the Azzurri fending off competition from Rennes and Everton.

Xavi: Lionel Messi return to Barcelona this summer is impossible

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona boss Xavi has dismissed hopes of bringing Lionel Messi back to the club this summer, labelling the chances as “impossible”.

The Argentina forward has one more year to run on his Paris Saint-Germain deal and has struggled since his Camp Nou departure.

But Xavi hinted that the club could revisit a return for the 35-year-old down the line, stating: “we will see in the future. It’s not the time to talk about him.”

Lewis Dunk committed to Brighton for rest of career

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Lewis Dunk is keen to remain at Brighton for the rest of his career.

The Seagulls captain has told Sky Sports News that he hopes to be a “one-club man” after starting his career coming through the academy on the south coast.

The 30-year-old has three more years on his contract at the Amex.

‘You never know’: Ajax admit Manchester United target Antony could leave

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder maintains “you never know” when asked whether Antony will stay at the Dutch club amid Manchester United links.

The Brazilian forward is high on Erik ten Hag’s wanted list and has three years left on his contract in Amsterdam.

Schreuder tells Ziggo Sport: “We are assuming that we can keep this squad together. But I know, and everyone knows, that in football you never know”.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Juventus set to keen Tottenham target Weston McKennie after Paul Pogba injury?

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus may resist Tottenham’s efforts to siged States midfielder Weston McKennie after Juventus team-mate Paul Pogba suffered a knee injury.

The Mail report that McKennie could now stay in Turin for the time being, with Pogba out until September.

Antonio Conte was hoping to strengthen his midfield with, McKennie likely to cost £34m.

Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici took McKennie to Turin from Schalke, initially on loan, and had been rumoured to make another move for the 23-year-old.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea want a defender, any defender...no, not Thilo Kehrer

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea have been anxiously waiting to see if their move for Jules Kounde goes through or not, with Barcelona hoping he sticks around for a little while longer at joins them, instead.

As a result, the Blues have been linked with or have enquired over a range of others: Gvardiol, Kimpembe, Upamecano and plenty of others have all been linked.

And, apparently, PSG’s Thilo Kehrer was offered to Thomas Tuchel - but he wasn’t interested at all, says German journalist Christian Falk.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid ‘practically impossible’

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied any interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, maintaining that stories surrounding a move for the Manchester United star have been “invented”.

El Partidazo de Cope report that a deal for the Portuguese is “practically impossible”.

Ronaldo returned to Carrington with agent Jorge Mendes on Tuesday for talks over his future, with the market seemingly lacking options even if United were to sanction his exit.

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true,” Cerezo told radio show El Partidazo de COPE. “It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

Leicester owner: No offers yet for Youri Tielemans

08:40 , Jack Rathborn

Leicester City owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha maintains there are no offers for Youri Tielemans.

Linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the summer, the Belgian midfielder has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

But for now it seems likely he will remain a key part to Brendan Rodgers’ side for the upcoming season.

“It’s nothing,” said Srivaddhanaprabha. “There haven’t been any offers yet. There hasn’t been anything concrete or a proposition yet.”

Juventus keen on Timo Werner and Anthony Martial after failing to strike Alvaro Morata deal

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus will consider Timo Werner and Anthony Martial as contingency options if they cannot bring Alvaro Morata back to Turin from Atletico Madrid.

Sky Sports report that the Old Lady could move for the Chelsea forward, also wanted by former club RB Leipzig, to complete a new-look attack alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

Juve resisted the £29.7m option to buy when Morata’s two-year loan expired, while Martial is back and under consideration in Erik ten Hag’s United after a loan to Sevilla last season.

Luis Suarez negotiating over MLS move

08:20 , Jack Rathborn

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez has left Atletico Madrid this summer and his next move looks set to be in the Americas...but it’s not yet certain which one.

Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano reports that a Western Conference side in MLS want him to sign now, to see out the remainder of this season and all of next two on a contract running until winter 2024, as they try to fight their way into the play-offs.

However, Suarez is only keen at present to make the switch after the World Cup in Qatar this winter - and in the meantime he wants to return home and play for Nacional, the team he made his senior breakthrough with. Negotiations are ongoing, Romano says.

Frenkie De Jong ‘prefers Chelsea move to Manchester United'

08:11 , Jack Rathborn

Frenkie De Jong would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United, report Sport.

But the Blues are unwilling to pay as high a price for the Dutch midfielder, with Barcelona desperate to push him out the door to balance their books.

The Spanish giants want De Jong to take a paycut, but there has been a reluctance so far from the player’s side, despite his happiness at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona want €80m for the 24-year-old, with Bernardo Silva still a key target the Catalan publication reports.

They conclude that either “Chelsea get smart” or De Jong will likely extend his stay in Spain.

Chelsea ‘offer Timo Werner to RB Leipzig’ as Jule Kounde talks rumble on

07:59 , Jack Rathborn

The Guardian, meanwhile, writes Chelsea’s move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is in “danger of collapsing”. The paper says Barcelona are refusing to end their pursuit of the 23-year-old defender and are “increasingly optimistic” they can land the France international.

In more Blues news, Metro reports via Foot Mercato that the club have offered Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St Germain to the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24, from the Bundesliga club.

