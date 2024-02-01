Transfer news LIVE! Deadline Day; Chelsea get Broja bids; Spurs want Gallagher; Arsenal & Man Utd eye Zirkzee

Transfer news LIVE!

Deadline Day has arrived as a remarkably quiet January window threatens late drama. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United continue to be linked with moves after as yet failing to dip into any transfer kitty, while Tottenham - one of the busiest teams of the window - could yet see both incomings and outgoings before tonight's 11pm GMT deadline.

Around £50millon has been spent this window, compared to the record £815m spent 12 months ago. Still, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Karim Benzema and Joshua Zirkzee continue to be linked. The biggest name most likely on the move is Conor Gallagher, who has strong interest from Spurs and is available for the right price - around £45million. Chelsea could also allow Armando Broja to depart, with Fulham keen to take the striker on loan as the Blues push for an obligation to buy.

Spurs are working on a late deal for Lucas Bergvall, while Brighton are in talks to take Bryan Gil on loan. Arsenal youngster Lino Sousa is heading to Aston Villa and Wolves could turn to Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport's live transfer centre below!

Transfer Deadline Day latest updates

Conor Gallagher expected to stay at Chelsea

Tottenham launch bid to beat Barca to Lucas Bergvall

Man United make contact to beat Arsenal to Joshua Zirkzee

Chelsea expecting Deadline Day bids for Armando Broja

Lino Sousa set to leave Arsenal for Aston Villa

06:41 , Alex Young

Arsenal defender Lino Sousa has undergone a medical at Aston Villa after the Midlands club agreed a deal for the left-back, writes Simon Collings.

Sousa has been with Arsenal since January 2022 after electing to leave West Brom and sign professional terms with the Gunners.

He has since featured regularly for the club’s under-21 side, but has failed to make his first-team debut.

Sousa, whose Arsenal contract is due to expire this summer, is now heading to Aston Villa after they agreed a permanent deal for him.

Story continues

Click here for the full story!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea expecting Deadline Day bids for Armando Broja

06:34 , Alex Young

One striker who should be on the move today is Armando Broja.

Nizaar Kinsella reports that Fulham are keen on making a late move for the striker after Raul Jimenez was injured in the 0-0 draw with Everton on Tuesday.

Jimenez was forced off at half-time with a suspected hamstring strain and Fulham face a nervous wait to discover the extent of the problem.

Broja was left on the bench at Anfield as Chelsea were thumped by Liverpool and could still leave the club before tonight's transfer deadline.

Fulham appear his most likely destination, with Wolves reluctant to make another offer after their loan bid was rejected. Aston Villa and West Ham had also explored a move for Broja but are not expected to revive their interest this month.

Read more here!

(REUTERS)

Man United make contact to beat Arsenal to Joshua Zirkzee

06:30 , Alex Young

Manchester United have made contact with Joshua Zirkzee's representatives in a bid to beat Arsenal to the Bologna striker.

According to CBS Sports, the Gunners and United lead the race for the young forward - with Tottenham also keen - but Bayern are considered frontrunners.

United, though, believe they have lure Zirkzee to Old Trafford with Bayern not yet convinced the outlay - which would be around £34million - to be worthwhile given they have the likes of Harry Kane.

Any deal would be for the summer.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham launch bid to beat Barcelona to Lucas Bergvall

06:24 , Alex Young

One player who could be moving to Tottenham today, though, is £17million-rated Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 17-year-old is deciding between the north Londoners and Barcelona. He visited Spurs training ground on Monday but is now in Barcelona before making his final decision.

It’s unclear which club the one-time Sweden international will pick, as he makes his final decision before completing a move on deadline day tomorrow.

Read more here!

Conor Gallagher expected to stay at Chelsea

06:21 , Alex Young

First things first, Conor Gallagher's name is one that has popped up throughout the month.

Chelsea are believed to be open to selling the midfielder, while Tottenham are keen on bringing him to north London.

However, a deadline day move appears unlikely, with talkSPORT reporting that Spurs have no interest in meeting Chelsea's £50m asking price.

(Evening Standard)

Welcome

06:19 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to Deadline Day! The final day of the January transfer window is upon us.

It's been a remarkably quiet window, especially in comparison to last season's staggering £815million mid-season spend. Today should see the outlay exceed £50m... but let's not rule out any late drama just yet.

There are still a few deals in the pipeline, and who knows if any clubs will be willing to make a final-day splurge.

So stick with us until beyond tonight's 11pm GMT deadline.