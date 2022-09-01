Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Arsenal in Douglas Luiz bid, Danilo; Chelsea want Alvarez; Tottenham latest today

Deadline Day LIVE!

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have been among the biggest spenders all summer but, on the final day of the transfer window, could all make further signings. The Gunners want to further bolster their midfield, and have bid for Palmeiras star Danilo, while there is also interest in Douglas Luiz, Julian Weigl, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Youri Tielemans and Pedro Neto.

Chelsea are still locked in talks over a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the Barcelona striker suffering a fractured jaw during a home robbery. The Blues have also bid for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez and, for the second time, been offered PSG superstar Neymar.

Tottenham are in talks with Leeds over signing Dan James and also hope to get Manchester City starlet Adedire Mebude, while Bryan Gil could leave. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip on Transfer Deadline Day with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Deadline Day latest

Chelsea set to agree Aubameyang deal

Arsenal launch Douglas Luiz bid

Gunners also work on Danilo deal

Blues in late offer for Alvarez

Tottenham unlikely to sign James

Latest on Aubameyang

12:14 , Alex Young

Chelsea are still working on an agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

Marcos Alonso plus cash is expected to be enough to convince Barcelona to sell. The deal could be as low as £6.5million-plus-player.

The plan is for Alonso to board a flight to London at 2.15pm to fly out for his medical should an agreement be reached. Until a final figure is fully agreed, he won’t board the plane.

(Getty Images)

Williams staying with Blues

12:07 , Alex Young

A loan move for Chelsea academy signing Dylan Williams has been mooted in some circles but he is likely to stay, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

The January transfer window signing from Derby County has had an injury-hit start to life with the Blues but has been encouraged to fight for his Under-21s place this season.

The 18-year-old will only leave if an opportunity too good to refuse emerges in the final hours of the transfer window.

(Getty Images)

New deal for Gvardiol but hope for Chelsea

11:57 , Alex Young

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has now signed a contract extension until 2027.

Chelsea were linked with a huge £77million bid for the centre-back, to then loan him back to the club for the season, in an attempt to beat rivals to his signature.

The Blues and Manchester City are likely to come back in for the player next summer - or earlier in January? - as we reported last night.

Leipzig may have taken a leaf out of Chelsea’s book as they are reportedly lining up a Gvardiol replacement in the form of Josip Sutalo, who could be signed and loaned back to Dinamo Zagreb until next summer.

(Getty Images)

West Ham could miss out on Dendoncker

11:53 , Alex Young

It looks as if West Ham may well miss out on Leander Dendoncker, with reports that Wolves have accepted a €15million bid from Aston Villa for the Belgian, writes Malik Ouzia.

We were told that West Ham were likely to only be interested in a loan deal today and given their own expenditure this summer, it'd be no surprise if Wolves decided on an outright sale instead.

That, of course, would be good news for Arsenal in their Douglas Luiz pursuit.

(Getty Images)

No surprise if Gil stays

11:50 , Alex Young

It would be no great surprise if Bryan Gil’s loan move to Valencia is off, as reported this morning in Spain, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Tottenham have only ever been willing to allow the winger to leave if they can sign a replacement and there is an acceptance that finding an alternative who is better than the Spain international and willing to be a bit-part player is not an easy task at this late hour.

If true, the news would be a blow for Gil, who had wanted to return to the Mestalla for the rest of the season to boost his chances of making Spain’s World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old may now have to remain at Spurs and compete with Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-min Son and Richarlison for minutes.

One intriguing but unlikely possibility is that Spurs face pressure to sell Lucas Moura, who has a year remaining on his contract and is interesting Aston Villa.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Fulham close in on Vinicius

11:48 , Alex Young

Fulham are closing in on a £5million deal to sign former Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius from PSV Eindhoven, hijacking his loan at Benfica.

The Dutch giants will be due a sizeable sell-on clause and bonuses depending on performances, which has kept the initial fee low.

It remains to be seen whether the Cottagers will follow up their initial bid for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz with the signing of the Brazilian striker now highly likely.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Palace back in for Edwards

11:40 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace have made a second bid to sign Chelsea target Ronnie Edwards from Peterborough United, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The England Under-19s defender won the Euros with the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka and Harvey Vale this summer.

(The FA via Getty Images)

West Ham in for Caleta-Car?

11:33 , Alex Young

West Ham’s reported interest in Duje Caleta-Car of Marseille is an interesting one, writes Malik Ouzia.

The centre-back has been linked with the Hammers in the past and it looks like he could leave the French club today, with his contract up at the end of the season.

Aston Villa and Southampton are also in the mix, though, and there are all sorts of knock-on implications about who ends up where. West Ham are looking to do a deal for Southampton’s Jan Bednarek and Villa still interested in West Ham’s Craig Dawson, for all Wolves look to be favourites in that race.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Watford and Rose part ways

11:30 , Alex Young

Watford have agreed to mutually terminate Danny Rose’s contract, writes Simon Collings.

The former Tottenham left-back had fallen down the pecking order at Vicarage Road and an agreement has been found so he can leave a year before his deal ends.

Earlier this summer, Rose appeared for Tottenham U21s after requesting to play "one last time" for the club. He is now a free agent.

(Getty Images)

View on Luiz deal

11:27 , Alex Young

The assumption of Arsenal moving late for Luiz is that it's a panic buy, writes Simon Collings.

They have, however, tracked him for a long time and the club also has a history of moving late for top targets.

We shouldn't forget Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney were both deadline day signings.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal make Luiz prime target

11:13 , Alex Young

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has emerged as a prime target for Arsenal as they look to sign a midfielder on deadline day.

The Gunners are in the market for a midfielder after Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny suffered injuries.

The club had been looking at a deal for Palmeiras’ Danilo, but the Brazilian club have no plans to sell their prized asset now.

Luiz has now emerged as an option and Villa could be forced to sell as he has less than one year to run on his current contract.

Read more here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Barcelona turn to Bellerin

11:03 , Alex Young

Hector Bellerin may have an Arsenal exit on deadline day.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to step up attempts to bring the Spaniard to Camp Nou.

The Gunners are ready to get rid and the player wants a return to his homeland after a fine season at Real Betis last term.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

West Ham want Dendoncker

10:55 , Alex Young

West Ham are exploring a deadline day loan move for Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, writes Malik Ouzia.

The Hammers are already in talks with the Midlands club over defender Craig Dawson, who is expected to leave the London Stadium before tonight’s deadline.

Dendoncker started Wolves’ first two games of the Premier League season but the club have since signed midfielder Matheus Nunes - who was a target for West Ham - from Sporting and now wants more regular football ahead of the World Cup.

While the 27-year-old would face a tough task to displace Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the short-term, the Hammers, unlike Wolves, have European fixtures to contend with, meaning playing time is likely to be easier to come by.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Kenedy to seal Valladolid move

10:50 , Alex Young

Chelsea are busy bringing in players today, but plenty are expected to leave.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Kenedy is in Spain to work on a move to Valladolid.

It is unclear whether that is a loan or (finally) a permanent exit.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Aston Villa hold firm on Luiz

10:44 , Alex Young

Last night, and again this morning, Aston Villa are adamant that Arsenal target Douglas Luiz would not be leaving - even with one year to go on his contract, writes Simon Collings.

Interesting to see how strong that resolve stays throughout the day.

(Getty Images)

Neymar going nowhere

10:36 , Alex Young

This was always going to be an unlikely move, and can now be ruled out entirely.

Neymar will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain today, despite twice being offered to Chelsea this summer including just this week.

Chelsea have bigger priorities, namely Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs unlikely to sign James

10:25 , Alex Young

Tottenham target Dan James is expected to leave Leeds before the deadline but a move to north London is considered unlikely.

Spurs have held talks over signing James as a replacement for Bryan Gil, who is wanted on loan by Valencia, but are not thought to be the front-runners for his signature at this stage - although further talks are expected today.

James has also been linked with a move to Fulham and Everton, although the Toffees' interest may have cooled after Chelsea ended their pursuit of Anthony Gordon.

James is considered surplus to requirements at Elland Road but Leeds are understood to want a permanent deal rather than a loan, which would suit Spurs.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Romeu to Girona

10:23 , Alex Young

Southampton have confirmed that Oriol Romeu has joined Girona on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old, who counts Chelsea among his former clubs, heads back to Spain after Barcelona in 2011.

Arsenal launch Luiz bid

10:11 , Alex Young

I said earlier it was brewing, and I wasn’t kidding.

According to reports, Arsenal will launch a bid for Douglas Luiz today and are prepared to go as high as £25million for the Aston Villa midfielder.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard last night admitted that the player's future was unclear.

"There’s more than two people that are in control of that, but I’m certainly not one of them. That will be Douglas, that will be his agent and that will be what happens around that.

“I would like to keep him - he’s a fantastic player and I’ve made that abundantly clear. We are not in a position to lose top players.

“But at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club has to do what is best for the club, not necessarily what is best for me.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Done deal! Man City sign Akanji

10:06 , Alex Young

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year deal to become Pep Guardiola's fifth summer signing.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji says.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons.

“They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career."

(Getty Images)

Lay of the land: Crystal Palace

10:00 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace have had a relatively quiet window so far, with just four new additions and two of them on free transfers.

Despite that, and the fact that Patrick Vieira has repeatedly claimed his young squad is short on experience and depth, the Eagles are not gearing up for a big late spree either.

The situation around Conor Gallagher’s future has unsurprisingly been watched with interest all summer but as things stand, attempts to bring the midfielder back to Selhurst Park look set to come up short, with Chelsea happy to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

In the opposite direction, however, the Eagles are adamant that Wilfried Zaha is going nowhere, despite interest from the Blues.

(AP)

Stoke win race for Sterling loan

09:57 , Alex Young

Stoke City have agreed on a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for talented wing-back Dujon Sterling.

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing a medical in Staffordshire ahead of a move to the Championship where he excelled last season at Blackpool.

Sterling was lined up to join QPR, only for an injury against Boreham Wood in pre-season scuppered the move, and the R’s who opted to sign Manchester United's Ethan Laird instead.

Still, Stoke beat competition from Preston to bring the Cobham academy graduate in under manager Alex Neil.

Read more here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Lay of the land: Tottenham

09:44 , Alex Young

Tottenham were expecting an uneventful deadline day but with Fabio Paratici pulling the strings you never know.

The Italian was set to spend the day with his headphones in ears and phone in hand, scouring the market for any late opportunities.

Bryan Gil's return to Valencia on loan has already been agreed but Spurs will not release the Spaniard without a replacement.

They have held talks with Leeds over Dan James but Paratici is likely to have more than one iron in the fire.

Japhet Tanganga and Pape Matar Sarr, both on the bench at West Ham last night, are now expected to stay put.

Spurs could face bids for Aston Villa target Lucas Moura, who has a year remaining on his contract, but Gil is understood to be first in line to leave in search of first-team football.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool work on Arthur loan

09:41 , Alex Young

Some very interesting news brewing from Liverpool.

With Jordan Henderson out injured, Jurgen Klopp has moved quickly to work on a loan deal for Juventus’ Arthur Melo, according to widespread reports.

The Serie A club have been working on shipping out the player all summer, and he had been linked with a Premier League move a few weeks ago, but it looks like it’s Anfield he is heading too.

(Getty Images)

Done deal! Man United sign Antony

09:33 , Alex Young

We have our first done deal of the day! Manchester United have confirmed the £85.4million signing of Antony from Ajax.

The forward has signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” he says.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lay of the land: West Ham

09:21 , Alex Young

It’s been a remarkably busy summer for West Ham already, with more than £170million spent on eight new signings.

Southampton’s Jan Bednarek is likely to become the ninth by 11pm tonight, provided Craig Dawson is granted his wish in the shape of a deadline day exit. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and though David Moyes would like to keep him until then at least, he is keen to move north to be closer to his young family, who live in Cheshire.

Wolves are understood to be favourites at this stage, but Aston Villa and Leicester remain interested. Leander Dendoncker’s name has been raised during talks and could also join.

Elsewhere, any further late incomings are likely to be on loan and will be dependent on certain opportunities arising. The Hammers remain open to bringing in a right-back should the right player become available, so it will be interesting to see whether there is any late shift in stance from Chelsea or Manchester United on Conor Gallagher or Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Elsewhere, Harrison Ashby is the most high-profile of a number of young players who could go out on loan, with Preston among the Championship clubs to have been linked.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea sell ‘the next Van Dijk'

09:14 , Alex Young

Chelsea academy defender Xavier Mbuyamba, who was once dubbed 'the next Virgil van Dijk', has returned to the Netherlands to join FC Volendam in a permanent deal, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 20-year-old has been keen to leave the Cobham academy since his loan move was denied last January and has signed a three-year deal at the Eredivisie club.

His exit is one of a number from the academy, though most are on loan, as striker Jayden Wareham is in talks to join Leyton Orient.

That's after attacking midfielder Joe Haigh joined Derby County and midfielder-turned-defender Xavier Simons went to Hull City, both on temporary deals.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Willian, Kurzawa and more for Fulham

09:09 , Alex Young

Willian and Layvin Kurzawa will be announced by Fulham today, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

He adds: “It’s clear they want another attacker after the Justin Kluivert deal collapsed over work permit bureaucracy.

“Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz and Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius - formerly of Tottenham - are options.”

(AP)

West Ham to sell Dawson

09:03 , Alex Young

Craig Dawson is edging closer to a deadline day move to Wolves, with West Ham set to bring in Southampton defender Jan Bednarek as his replacement, writes Malik Ouzia.

Leicester and Aston Villa also remain interested in signing Dawson before tonight’s deadline, but Wolves are believed to be leading the race for the centre-back at this stage.

West Ham received an offer worth around £3.5million for the Englishman earlier this week but are hopeful that interest from the trio of rival Midlands clubs could drive up his price.

(Getty Images)

Lay of the land: Chelsea

08:55 , Alex Young

Chelsea are attempting to complete a record-breaking transfer window by securing two more deals before tonight’s deadline, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the main priority, with a swap bid with Marcos Alonso lodged with Barcelona.

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is another target, with the Blues reserving the right to pivot to other options in a busy morning for the club.

There could be up to a dozen outgoings with the academy and first-team stars looking for loan moves.

There's interest around Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic but they're looking increasingly unlikely to leave this summer.

Ethan Ampadu has agreed on a season-long loan move to Spezia and academy midfielder Joe Haigh is also joining Derby County on loan and young striker Jayden Wareham is in advanced talks to join Leyton Orient on a season-long loan.

(Getty Images)

Lay of the land: Arsenal

08:45 , Alex Young

If Arsenal are to do business today, it looks like it will be for a midfielder, writes Simon Collings.

Manager Mikel Arteta revealed last night that Mohamed Elneny’s injury has changed things, but it remains to be seen if the club can get someone of the desired quality in time.

Danilo, Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans have all been touted as targets. Outgoings-wise, Ainsley Maitland-Niles should finalise a loan move to Southampton in the coming hours.

Hector Bellerin is still looking for a move too, with Barcelona one club monitoring him before the transfer window shuts.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea interested in Sangara

08:38 , Alex Young

A new name on the transfer wishlist at Chelsea.

Correspondent Nizaar Kinsella reports that the Blues have shown an interest in PSV's defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

However, a deal seems even harder than Edson Alvarez to do at this stage.

More when we have it.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea plan audacious Leao bid

08:26 , Alex Young

Chelsea want to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan before tonight's deadline, according to The Times.

Leao has a £129million release clause and the Rossoneri are not expected to be open to negotiating for the 23-year-old, who was voted Serie A's best player last season.

Chelsea briefly explored the possibility of signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain before being shut down by the French side.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal suffer Danilo setback

08:23 , Alex Young

Arsenal have been warned that Palmeiras have no plans to sell midfielder Danilo today.

Danilo is of long-term interest to Arsenal and sources in Brazil claim the Gunners made a fresh enquiry about him earlier this week.

That was knocked back by Palmeiras, with the Brazilian side only willing to sanction a sale now if his £86million release clause for foreign suitors is met.

Palmeiras are reluctant to sell now as they are currently competing to retain the Copa Libertadores. Danilo is admired by other clubs in Europe, not just Arsenal, with AC Milan one of those also tracking him.

(Getty Images)

Lucas Moura wanted by Villa

08:15 , Alex Young

Aston Villa are attempting to sign Lucas Moura in a late swoop, reports the Telegraph.

In a transfer merry-go-round, Villa could see Lucas be made available should Leeds sign Hwang hee-Chan from Wolves, then Spurs sign Dan James for Leeds.

Plenty to happen for this to, er, happen. So keep an eye on it.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea set to agree Aubameyang deal

08:05 , Alex Young

Chelsea are confident of agreeing a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, reports The Athletic.

The Blues have offered £6.5million plus defender Marcos Alonso moving in the opposite direction, while personal terms on a three-year deal have already been agreed.

Aubmeyang is still in Barcelona, could would likely undergo a medical there to speed up the process.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Battle brewing for Douglas Luiz

07:55 , Alex Young

An interesting story is brewing this morning.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, formerly of Manchester City, is on interest to Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Atletico Madrid.

That's according to Sky Sports, who add that one of those clubs will today bid £20million for the Brazilian.

Reports in Brazil add that it is the Gunners who want midfielder and technical director Edu's nationality is likely to aid discussions.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Gakpo going nowhere

07:50 , Alex Young

PSV have decided have decided against selling Cody Gakpo, which could have a knock-on effect on Tottenham's bid to sign Dna James.

The Athletic report that both Leeds and Southampton were working on a deal for the 23-year-old, who has four years left on his current deal.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta had even travelled to the Netherlands in the hope of signing himm but will leave empty-handed, and are now less likely to sanction James' departure.

(Getty Images)

West Ham work on Bednarek deal

07:38 , Alex Young

West Ham are hopeful of signing defender Jan Bednarek from Southampton, reports The Athletic.

With Craig Dawson likely to leave, Bednarek has been pinpointed as his replacement.

Crystal Palace are also interested.

(Getty Images)

Gunners reignite Weigl interest

07:33 , Alex Young

Arsenal are ready to turn to Benfica's Julian Weigl if they fail to land Danilo.

The Express claim that Mikel Arteta will reignite interest in Weigl, who they tracked while he was at Borussia Dortmund.

Weigl has been at Benfica since January 2020 but is currently in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach over a loan move back to the Bundesliga.

A permanent deal - of a loan-to-buy - could be agreed for £13m.

(Getty Images for DFB)

Tottenham in James talks

07:26 , Alex Young

Tottenham are among clubs interested in signing Dan James today, though the player will not push for a Leeds exit.

Spurs want to sign a replacement for Bryan Gil, who is set to return to Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

Further talks between Spurs and Leeds will happen today, where a decision will be made on next steps.

(Getty Images)

Blues in late offer for Alvarez

07:13 , Alex Young

Chelsea have made a £40million transfer bid for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who is keen on making the move to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old is open becoming the latest Ajax star to make a move to the Premier League this summer, after Lisandro Martinez and Antony, but the Eredivisie giants are unwilling to cash in after selling over £165m worth of talent this summer.

Chelsea could leverage Hakim Ziyech’s future in negotiations as the transfer deadline looms, the winger hoping for a move away from west London with a return to Ajax currently an option.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea work on Aubameyang deal

07:07 , Alex Young

Chelsea are still in talks with Barcelona over signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks after suffering a fractured jaw in a horrific home robbery. The incident is not expected to delay any deal with personal terms already agreed over a three-year contract.

A bid of £14million plus Marcos Alonso has been rejected as Barca hold out for £21m. Time is ticking.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal lodge £30m Mudryk bid

07:02 , Alex Young

Arsenal are working on a late deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo, according to reports.

Calciomercato claim that the Gunners have lodged a £21.6million bid for the Ukrainian youngster, with further add-ons taking the deal to £30m.

Brentford are also interested.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

Wednesday 31 August 2022 21:49 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE rolling coverage of Deadline Day!

There is still so much that could be done, that could be done and that may not get done, so stick with us all the way until 11pm BST!

Here’s all the latest news and rumours.