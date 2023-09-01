Transfer news LIVE! Deadline day latest as Chelsea confirm Palmer; Spurs deals; Amrabat to Man Utd; Arsenal

Transfer news LIVE!

We’ve reached transfer deadline day with clubs in the Premier League and beyond scrambling to get some major deals over the line before the summer window shuts at 11pm BST tonight. Chelsea remain active in the market and have announced the £45million signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City this morning. While that should spell the end of their incoming business, several players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the deadline.

One of those could be Conor Gallagher, with Tottenham weighing up a late swoop for the England midfielder. However, they must first sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is being lined up by Fulham as a potential replacement for the Bayern Munich-bound Joao Palhinha. Spurs are also trying to do a deal with Nottingham Forest for the £50m-rated Brennan Johnson as they look to finish the window with a flourish.

Sergio Reguilon is leaving Tottenham for Manchester United on loan, having passed a medical on Thursday night. United are still in hot pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat but face competition from busy Fulham, while Liverpool and Manchester City are signing Ryan Gravenberch and Matheus Nunes respectively. Arsenal continue to be linked with the likes of Eric Garcia and Alexander Bah, though the Gunners are expected to be focused mainly on outgoings today. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live on deadline day below!

14:44 , Dominic Booth

That move for Neal Maupay has a small hint of panic about it, writes Malik Ouzia, which is unusual for Brentford.

But I suppose a loan deal makes sense given the gap that needs plugging in terms of depth until Ivan Toney’s return. Mapuay is said to be very keen on the move, which is hardly surprising given Everton’s start to the season. You could argue that the Frenchman’s career has been on a gradual, and then steep, decline ever since he left Griffin Park.

Story continues

Johnson for Spurs medical amid £45m deal

14:38 , Dominic Booth

Tottenham have agreed a £45million deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Standard Sport understands the forward is now en route to undergo a medical.

Spurs had been locked in talks with Forest over the forward, with chairman Daniel Levy and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis leading discussions and finally reaching an agreement with hours to spare ahead of today’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Read more here!

(Evening Standard composite)

Liverpool news

14:32 , Dominic Booth

Ryan Gravenberch is reported to be completing final medical tests ahead of rubberstamping his move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, it’s widely reported that Al Ittihad are not giving up on Mo Salah, despite having an offer of more than £100m, plus add ons, rejected by the Anfield club. The Saudi club are said to be preparing a new offer worth more than £150m.

(Getty Images)

Holding to Palace progressing

14:24 , Dominic Booth

Rob Holding’s rumoured move to Crystal Palace has been confirmed by boss Roy Hodgson and talks are ongoing.

Confirms news earlier that Rob Holding could join Crystal Palace. https://t.co/rOgMQxU1qu — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 1, 2023

Brentford in for Maupay

14:17 , Dominic Booth

Standard Sport understands Brentford are in talks to re-sign their former player Neal Maupay on loan from Everton with buy option. This is a breaking story – so more to follow.

Gallagher and Hojbjerg deals in doubt

14:15 , Dominic Booth

Widepsread reports now suggestion Brennan Johnson’s prospective move to Tottenham is sealed – with the player reportedly pulled out of Nottingham Forest training and heading down to London for a medical.

Reports also claim that the Conor Gallagher transfer is dependent on whether they can sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – with Fulham and Atletico Madrid links played down regarding the Dane.

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Nottingham Forest on deal in excess of £40m with add-ons included 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Total package up to £45m.



Brennan, on his way to medical tests at Spurs training ground right now.



Priority target, signed. pic.twitter.com/0Mtyq3Uso6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Malik Ouzia on Brentford transfers

14:05 , Dominic Booth

Wouldn’t rule out a late move from Brentford today. They don’t usually mess about with deadline day but they are still looking at options to bring in a forward after their hopes of signing Bakoyoko were dashed.

(Getty Images)

Four Spurs men left in limbo

14:01 , Dominic Booth

Eric Dier, Davinson Sánchez, Hugo Lloris and Tanguy Ndombele could all be left in Tottenham Hotspur limbo at the end of deadline day, with it widely understood that the club ae struggling to attract suitors for them.

We’re still nine hours until the deadline.

Arteta asked about deals

13:52 , Dominic Booth

Don’t expect anything dramatic to happen at Arsenal in the coming hours.

Mikel Arteta: “I don’t expected anyone else to come in. There is no one else coming in.” #AFC — Dom Smith (@MrDomSmith) September 1, 2023

Ten Hag confirms Reguilon deal

13:44 , Dominic Booth

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United’s loan deal for Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon, revealing he’s been at the training ground, even participating in this morning’s session at Carrington. Rasmus Hojlund and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir are also set to be available.

“He is here, he trained. Yes [he will also be available for Sunday].”

Altay Bayındır ✅



Erik ten Hag confirms new signing Altay Bayındır will be available for selection this Sunday against Arsenal. 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Gy6ElY8Zw0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2023

Postecoglou on Spurs transfer business

13:36 , Dominic Booth

Ange Postecoglou has been asked about incomings and outgoings at Tottenham in the remaining hours before the deadline.

“Other people are in control of incomings and outgoings. I’m not really in the loop until things are concluded. For me to talk about ins or outs when it may not happen is not my place.

“Ultimately, we’re going to have to name a 25-man list and we’ve got more than that so some people are going to miss out. It’s up to them to decide the next step. The numbers are manageable right now [so] I don’t see the need to do anything different.”

Amrabat to Man United deal ON

13:27 , Dominic Booth

Manchester United’s deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat looks to have got the green light, according to reports.

That could trigger a midfield domino effect and may be the third incoming at Old Trafford today, with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir already signed and sealed and Sergio Reguilon due to join on loan from Spurs.

Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in place — more to follow 🚨🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xWx2g5kodx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Hudson-Odoi to Forest details

13:23 , Dominic Booth

Callum Hudson-Odoi will cost Nottingham Forest around £5million with a sell-on clause, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

The deal is quite a steal depending on the value of that clause as Hudson-Odoi negotiates money owed from his exit from Stamford Bridge to complete the deal from Forest’s training ground.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Done deal: Fati to Brighton

13:17 , Dominic Booth

Ansu Fati’s switch on loan from Barcelona to the Amex Stadium is complete.

West Ham pushing for Kostic transfer

13:12 , Dominic Booth

West Ham are running out of time in their quest to sign a striker, having been keen to bring in a new forward after selling Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta.

But a move for Corinthians’ Yuri Alberto failed to materialise this week, despite technical director Tim Steidten making the trip to Brazil for negotiations. Talks remain open with Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain over possible deals for Youssef En-Nesyri and Hugo Ekitike respectively, but neither player is close to making the switch.

West Ham are also continuing to push for Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic, who has been a long-term target, but the Turin club have so far knocked back all approaches.

Read more here!

(Getty Images)

Ronnie Edwards latest

13:08 , Dominic Booth

West Ham and Swansea both had bids rejected Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards, confirms Nizaar Kinsella.

The 20-year-old is keen to take the next step in his career but is waiting to see if clubs return with further offers.

Edwards saw bids from Chelsea and Crystal Palace turned down last summer as Peterborough hold out for a huge fee for their defender, who’s deal expires in June 2025.

Gallagher update from Chelsea

13:01 , Dominic Booth

Pochettino has also been asked, at his press conference today, about Conor Gallagher’s future amid Tottenham’s interest.

Pochettino doesn't offer much clarity on Gallagher's future but says "we are so happy with him."



"Gallagher shows great commitment for the club. We are happy with him and he was captain two days ago vs Wimbledon. What happens in the future? I cannot tell you." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 1, 2023

Pochettino on Palmer and more signings

12:51 , Dominic Booth

Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking about his new Chelsea signing Cole Palmer:

“I think he is fit for the project. He is a young, talented player.

“Of course, he decided to come because he expects to play more and be important here [than at Man City]. He wanted to come because he has seen the Chelsea project. He needs to show he is better than his team-mates and deserves to play. He needs to settle because Manchester is different to London.”

On further signings before the deadline:

“We are happy with the squad, I don’t believe something happens in the next hours for players in. If something is going on, I don’t know, because I last spoke to my sporting directors at 11am.”

Premier League race for Origi

12:44 , Dominic Booth

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has flown to England in a bid to complete a loan move back to a Premier League club, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

AC Milan are keen to temporarily offload the Belgium international, who has been linked to a host of clubs including Fulham, Burnley and Nottingham Forest. However, his destination remains far from clear at this stage.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool reject ‘£100m bid' for Salah

12:35 , Dominic Booth

Reports claim that Liverpool have received, and since turned down, a bid worth in excess of £100million from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad for Mo Salah. They’re adamant that the Egyptian isn’t going anywhere.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night. #LFC view as case closed, #SPL do not @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/lHbEJ3yLGZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

12:29 , Dominic Booth

Just a reminder that the Europa League group stage draw is currently ongoing, with West Ham, Liverpool and Brighton discovering their opponents.

Follow it live here!

Spurs ‘negotiating' Gallagher fee

12:23 , Dominic Booth

Chelsea and Tottenham are currently thrashing out terms over the transfer of Conor Gallagher, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues are believed to want in the region of £45million for the midfielder, who is a solid Spurs target. Gallagher has been a regular so far in Mauricio Pochettino’s team and has two years remaining on his current contract.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Iwobi on brink of Fulham move

12:18 , Dominic Booth

Better news for Fulham is on the way.

🚨| Alex Iwobi has just arrived at the Fulham training ground ahead of a £22m move from Everton. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ISG2cZ87uz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2023

Monaco hope to sign Adarabioyo

12:11 , Dominic Booth

Monaco still remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with Fulham for defender Tosin Adarabioyo, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Fulham rejected Monaco’s previous £8million bid and are demanding at least £13m for their central defender.

Adarabioyo has just one year left on his current deal and doesn’t appear ready to extend his contract. It’s another situation that needs resolving at Fulham on a hugely important deadline day.

(Getty Images)

Dom Smith on Brentford business

12:09 , Dominic Booth

I understand Brentford defender Mads Bech Sørensen is expected to leave the club on a season-long loan by the end of the day.

Multiple clubs are interested in signing the 24-year-old centre-back for the season. A solution expected today.

Full story: Johnson in, plenty out at Spurs

12:03 , Dominic Booth

Tottenham are frantically scrambling to clear the decks of unwanted players, as talks continue with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson and they weigh up an 11th-hour bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Business at Spurs is expected to go down to the wire ahead of Friday night’s 11pm transfer deadline, with chairman Daniel Levy and a supporting cast still spinning a number of plates.

Spurs want to add a forward, a midfielder and a defender to Ange Postecoglou’s squad, with Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly another target, but the priority remains shifting the club’s deadwood.

As of now, Spurs are still struggling to find takers for Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Harvey White and Tanguy Ndombele.

Read the full story here!

(Various)

Mara in talks with Lille

11:57 , Dominic Booth

Southampton forward Sekou Mara is in early talks about joining French giants Lille, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The France Under-21s international is open to a move but it remains at an early stage.

The Saints confirmed they had signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City earlier today.

Done deal: Lenglet to Villa

11:50 , Dominic Booth

Clement Lenglet was keen on a loan return to Tottenham but instead the centre-back joins Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Malik Ouzia on West Ham’s left-back situation

11:45 , Dominic Booth

Earlier in the week we reported that West Ham were in talks with Peterborough over a deal for England youth international Ronnie Edwards, but as things stand that’s not a move that will be happening today.

The same goes with the Hammers’ interest in Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen. The club still like the young left-back but with Aaron Cresswell staying put David Moyes is well enough stocked in that position.

Nizaar Kinsella adds:

From the Chelsea end, Maatsen faces fierce competition with Marc Cucurella’s loan move to Manchester United collapsing last night and new £40million signing Cole Palmer added to the attack. The versatile left-back has not been able to play his best position under Mauricio Pochettino and faces renewed competition in attack where he has recently found himself.

Palhinha to fly to Munich

11:38 , Dominic Booth

Joao Palhinha has just been granted permission by Fulham to fly to Munich, paving the way for his transfer to Bayern, writes Dom Smith.

The Cottagers had been unwilling to sell the Portuguese unless replacement was sorted. Hojbjerg and McTominay are among their options to plug that gap in midfield.

(Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson ‘close’ to Spurs move

11:35 , Dominic Booth

Widespread reports suggest that Tottenham are progressing with attempts to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, with £45m likely to be the fee involved and a deal close. With plenty of outgoings possible at Spurs too, it’s set to be a busy day.

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Luton want Lokonga loan

11:28 , Dominic Booth

Luton have made a season-long loan offer for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 23-year-old is now considering a move to the Premier League minnows having had no involvement under Mikel Arteta this season. The Belgium international is further out of the first-team picture at the Emirates following major midfield signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Brighton and Crystal Palace were credited with an interest earlier in the transfer window.

Hojbjerg may not want Fulham switch

11:20 , Dominic Booth

Fulham face a battle to convince Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to move to Craven Cottage, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 28-year-old believes in his ability to be a regular starter at one of the world’s biggest clubs and a move to replace Joao Palhinha to facilitate his transfer to Bayern Munich doesn’t have huge appeal.

Atletico Madrid are among the clubs interested in Hojbjerg and could offer him Champions League football. He is under time pressure to decide with Fulham needing replacements lined up before sanctioning Palhinha’s move to Germany where the transfer window closes at 5pm.

Hojbjerg has been linked with Fulham (Getty Images)

Tuchel confirms Gravenberch move

11:10 , Alex Young

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Ryan Gravenberch’s imminent move to Liverpool.

The midfielder is set to join the Reds after a €40million (£34.2m) fee was agreed between the two clubs.

“He wasn’t happy with his situation here as he sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place in a 4-3-3,” Tuchel has just told reporters.

“He’s wanted to go for a while. An offer came in, we discussed it. The outcome is clear.”

(Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella on Hudson-Odoi

10:59 , Alex Young

Callum Hudson-Odoi's move to Nottingham Forest is bittersweet. It ends a 15-year spell at Stamford Bridge where he excelled throughout the academy and initially with the first team.

A major Achilles injury and a collapsed move to Bayern Munich, during Frank Lampard’s first reign, disrupted his progress but regular football in the Premier League could see him rediscover his best form and rhythm.

At still only 22 years old, he has plenty of potential.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Spurs see £20m Kelly bid rejected

10:53 , Alex Young

Tottenham have seen a £20million bid for Lloyd Kelly rejected by Bournemouth.

According to The Athletic, Spurs have long been interested in the versatile defender, who can play at both centre-back and left back.

Bournemouth are concerned about finding a replacement so late in the window.

Japhet Tanganga is set to leave Spurs on loan, while Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez are exploring exit options.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal! City sign Nunes

10:36 , Alex Young

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

He has signed a five-year deal, joining for around £53million.

“I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time,” he said.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.

“I’m really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City.”

Everton rival Wolves for Reed

10:21 , Alex Young

Everton have joined Wolves in the race for Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

After closing a £20million deal for Alex Iwobi to move to Craven Cottage, Everton have asked for the conditions to sign Reed.

Wolves are expected to make a second bid having had one rejected yesterday, with the midfielder open to offers.

Marco Silva is keen to keep Reed but he has just one year left on his current deal and is not close to renewing his contract.

The picture is further complicated by Joao Palhinha's potential departure to Bayern Munich, who are pushing to complete a £60million deal before the window shuts.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Klopp rules out Salah move

10:12 , Dom Smith

Jurgen Klopp this morning insisted Liverpool’s position on Al-Ittihad’s interest in Mohamed Salah has not changed.

The Saudi Pro League side are planning an audacious swoop to sign the Egyptian forward from Liverpool.

It has been reported that Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer more than £120million for the 31-year-old.

Klopp said: “The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. No offer as far as I know.”

The German previously insisted Salah “is a Liverpool player” and if an offer came in that “the answer would be no.”

The transfer window stays open in Saudi Arabia until September 20.

(PA)

Done deal! Tavares joins Forest

10:04 , Alex Young

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal.

The deal can be made permanent, or as Forest describe it has having “future options”.

"I'm really happy to be here,” Tavares says. "Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy.

"I'm really happy to stay in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world and I'm thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity."

Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the loan signing of Nuno Tavares from @Arsenal ✍️#NFFC | #WelcomeNuno 🇵🇹 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 1, 2023

Malik Ouzia on West Ham

10:00 , Alex Young

Fingers in many pies at West Ham this morning but nothing, it seems, is especially close to happening in either direction. Lots of possibles, but no sign of a probable as yet.

The Hammers’s chief hope is still to sign a striker and talks remain open over both Hugo Ekitike and Youssef En-Nesyri but time is running out, particularly as David Moyes has the prospect of a trip to Luton this evening to be worrying about.

Wanted: Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike (AFP via Getty Images)

Luton lodge Lokonga loan offer

09:50 , Alex Young

Luton have enquired about taking Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan.

The Telegraph reports that the Gunners are open to letting the Belgian leave and have left the decision with the player.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fulham close in on £20m Iwobi

09:46 , Alex Young

Fulham are close to finalising a deal with Everton for Alex Iwobi as the summer transfer deadline approaches, writes Dom Smith.

There is confidence the former Arsenal man will complete the move, with a fee expected in the region of £20million.

After losing Aleksandar Mitrovic and eight further players this summer, it has been a busy transfer window for Fulham, who have signed Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne and goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Avoiding any final hiccups, Iwobi will become Marco Silva’s latest summer recruit.

Read more here!

Close: Alex Iwobi’s move from Everton to Fulham (Getty Images)

Done deal! Chelsea confirm Palmer

09:33 , Alex Young

Chelsea have their final summer signing! Cole Palmer joins from Manchester City in a deal worth £45million.

"I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign," said Palmer. "I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.’

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Cole arrives with experience of winning the Premier League and Champions League and adds further quality and versatility to our attacking unit.

"He has showcased his talent and potential in the most challenging environments and delivered on the international stage for England this summer at the European Under-21 Championships. He is undoubtedly ready for this next step and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea."

We had one last away kit post for you…



Welcome to Chelsea, Cole! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/wMBRhv0X4s — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2023

Man United confirm Bayindir signing

09:21 , Alex Young

Manchester United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir on a four-year contract.

Bayindir, who arrives from Fenerbahce in a £4.3million deal, will become the Turkish player to play for the English giants.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club,” he said.

“I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

Palace explore Holding deal

09:10 , Alex Young

Rob Holding has emerged as a major target for Crystal Palace as Arsenal bid to offload their final few fringe players, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium but has emerged as a low-cost target for Roy Hodgson's side on deadline day.

He also has interest from Luton Town and Mallorca but Palace are now considered the frontrunners.

(Getty Images)

What time is the transfer deadline?

09:03 , Alex Young

The summer transfer window in England will close at 11pm BST tonight, Friday, September 1, 2023.

Across Europe, the deadline varies with Germany set for a 5pm closing time and Italian clubs having until 7pm. France’s deadline comes at 10pm while Spain is aligned with England at 11pm.

Clubs elsewhere have a little bit longer to do their deals, with Qatar’s deadline on September 18, Saudi Arabia’s on September 20 and the UAE’s a day later. Belgian clubs also have some extra time, until their deadline on September 6.

(ES Composite)

Dom Smith on Fulham’s Deadline Day

08:54 , Alex Young

This feels like a day that only ends one way for Fulham. They have already lost their talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, to Al Hilal for £46million, and they are expected to lose Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich today.

Bayern rightly value Palhinha as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Last season he made more tackles in all three thirds of the pitch than any other Premier League player. Fulham yesterday rejected a £47m bid, but today a fee is expected to be agreed.

Palhinha wants Champions League football despite having loved his time at Fulham; he is up for the move. It all hinges on who Fulham can sign as a replacement in that position. They are already scrambling around, and I understand Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are two preferred options.

Marco Silva was insistent last week, saying five more signings were needed. Losing Palhinha, his best player, would be a nightmare end to a poor transfer window for Fulham.

(Getty Images)

Tanganga agrees loan-to-buy Spurs exit

08:45 , Alex Young

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has agreed to sign Bundesliga side Augsburg on loan.

The 24-year-old joins for the season on a temporary deal which will turn into a permanent move should certain terms are met - reportedly number of games played and should the club avoid relegation.

The reported figure for a permanent sale is less than £10million.

(PA)

Hudson-Odoi set for medical

08:41 , Alex Young

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest.

Fabrizio Romano reports a fee, understood to be around £8million, was agreed this week.

Fulham looked at reviving their interest, but it is Forest who have won the race.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Origi exploring Premier League loan

08:35 , Alex Young

Divock Origi is heading back to the Premier League.

The Liverpool cult hero is of interest to both Burnley and Nottingham Forest, according to Sky Sports.

The striker scored just twice for AC Milan in 36 appearances last season, and is now exploring a Deadline Day return to England.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bayern agree £58m Palhinha fee

08:14 , Alex Young

Bayern Munich’s move for Joao Palhinha has taken another step to completion.

A fee worth £50million up front, with a further £8m in add-ons, is close to being agreed, and Marco Silva has approved the 28-year-old’s exit.

🚨 FC Bayern closing in on a deal for Fulham‘s João Palhinha (28/🇵🇹)! Clubs set to agree on a transfer fee of £58m (£50 fix+£8 add ons). Coach Marco Silva has given green light. Depends on Fulham board now. Just a matter of time. 🔴⚪️ @kerry_hau @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) September 1, 2023

Chelsea discussing Callum Hudson-Odoi payout

08:04 , George Flood

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deal with Nottingham Forest is fully agreed but Chelsea are currently discussing a payout for a player who will be taking a substantial wage cut to leave Stamford Bridge, reports Nizaar Kinsella.

Fulham’s late attempt to hijack Forest’s deal at the 11th hour yesterday was unsuccessful.

The two clubs also went head to head for the signing of Willian earlier this summer, with the Cottagers coming out on top on that occasion and successfully keeping the Brazilian.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich in talks over Joao Palhinha and Trevoh Chalobah deals

07:50 , George Flood

A number of Premier League players could be heading to the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich appear confident of completing a high-profile deal for Fulham talisman Joao Palhinha.

Fabrizio Romano also reports that Bayern remain in talks with Chelsea over a straight season-long loan deal for defender Trevoh Chalobah that includes no option to buy.

He adds that Augusburg are also poised to wrap up a year-long loan for Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga that does contain the option for a permanent transfer next summer.

(Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch arrives for Liverpool medical

07:29 , George Flood

Ryan Gravenberch is about to arrive in the UK to complete his move to Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutch midfielder will undergo his medical soon before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract at Anfield.

As already mentioned this morning, Liverpool struck a deal with Bayern Munich worth £34.3m for Gravenberch last night as they finally put the finishing touches on their difficult - and long overdue - midfield overhaul that has seen Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Gravenberch all arrive to follow the exits of long-serving captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool also of course missed out to Chelsea on deals for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Let’s see if Gravenberch is officially signed in time to be in contention for a quick home debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

(Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest beat Fulham to Callum Hudson-Odoi deal

07:20 , George Flood

Fulham are arguably the most active Premier League club on transfer deadline day, pushing to find replacements for Joao Palhinha and also trying to tie up a £20m deal with Everton for Alex Iwobi.

Marco Silva also wants to strengthen up front after the exit of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia and find a new full-back to follow the arrival of Timothy Castagne from Leicester earlier this week.

However, one player who won’t be heading to Craven Cottage it seems is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Standard Sport reported yesterday that Fulham had re-opened talks with local rivals Chelsea over their exiled winger, just when it appeared that Nottingham Forest were about to get a deal over the line.

But Hudson-Odoi does look to have chosen a reunion with ex-England youth coach Steve Cooper over staying in west London, with Sky Sports reporting that he is now travelling to Nottingham to sign a contract at the City Ground and undergo a medical.

(Getty Images)

Man United face rival bidders for Sofyan Amrabat

07:14 , George Flood

Fulham are also now rumoured to have made a €30m permanent bid to rival Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat.

The Cottagers are striving to find replacements for midfield talisman Joao Palhinha, who is expected to join Bayern Munich before tonight’s deadline.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also believed to be chasing Amrabat, who is not currently training with Fiorentina and did not play again in last night’s Europa Conference League play-off tie against Rapid Vienna.

After that game, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said: “There are other clubs for Amrabat too. I cannot give an answer right now, because not even I know what will happen tomorrow.

“We told Amrabat that if he has an opportunity to leave, then we’ll let him go. If this deal cannot be done, then he has two years left on his contract and will remain.

“There are many negotiations in progress. I don’t want to name names. So wait 24 hours and then you’ll know what happens.”

For what it’s worth, Amrabat is said to be fully focused on completing a switch to United at this stage.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool agree £34m Ryan Gravenberch move

06:59 , George Flood

Liverpool look to have completed their difficult summer midfield rebuild.

Widespread reports claim that the Reds have now reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool will pay £34.3m for the Dutch international, who has struggled to settle in Bavaria since joining from Ajax last summer.

Gravenberch will hope that a fresh start at Anfield can revitalise his promising career, having appeared just once as a substitute so far this season.

The 21-year-old should be Liverpool’s last arrival of the summer window, bar any unforeseen late opportunities that arise for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

(Getty Images)

Man United pushing for Sofyan Amrabat signing

06:55 , George Flood

We mentioned earlier that Manchester United were still pushing for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

These negotiations seem far from straightforward, with the Red Devils acutely aware of their Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations and having apparently seen a €2m loan bid - including two separate €1m instalments with a January break clause - dismissed as derisory by a frustrated Fiorentina.

90min.com now report that the Serie A outfit would be willing to loan out Amrabat for the rest of the season, but the deal must contain an obligation to be made permanent next summer.

Fiorentina’s president Rocco Commisso has publicly confirmed that there is late rival interest in the Moroccan international, but it seems that he still only has eyes for United.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham eye Johnson and Gallagher deals

06:49 , George Flood

Tottenham could yet steal most of the limelight on deadline day as they ponder two potentially huge transfers to finish Ange Postecoglou’s first summer window with a flourish.

Spurs remain locked in talks with Nottingham Forest over their £50m-rated Welsh international forward Brennan Johnson, with another bid imminent.

However, Tottenham are also weighing up an approach to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher, who could be allowed to exit following the arrival of Cole Palmer.

Spurs must first though offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and is now being chased by Fulham as a potential replacement for the Bayern Munich-bound Joao Palhinha.

A number of other players could leave Tottenham today, including Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez.

(Getty Images)

Sergio Reguilon passes Man United medical

06:44 , George Flood

Manchester United should also be very active today, with the club still in hot pursuit of a new midfielder in the shape of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

But while there is still work to do on that front, Erik ten Hag does at least now look to have a solution to his left-back crisis.

Standard Sport understands that Sergio Reguilon passed a medical in Manchester last night ahead of an emergency loan move from Tottenham.

The Spaniard, out of the first-team picture at Spurs, will fill in at Old Trafford with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently sidelined by injuries.

United moved for Reguilon after previous top target Marc Cucurella played for Chelsea against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, meaning he could not move anywhere else if he went to United and then came back to Stamford Bridge in January.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea to announce Cole Palmer deal

06:41 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of what should be a typically hectic summer transfer deadline day.

We start at Chelsea, where an official announcement on the signing of Cole Palmer should be forthcoming early this morning.

The England Under-21 midfielder successfully passed a medical and signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge yesterday after a surprise deal was agreed with Manchester City that includes £40million up front plus another £5m in add-ons.

The coveted addition of another attacking player should signal the end of Chelsea’s latest spending spree for now, though a whole host of players could depart before tonight’s 11pm BST deadline - including Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah and more.